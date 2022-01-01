  • Home
A map showing the location of Mona Lisa Pizza Fate 101 W Fate Main Pl,Ste FView gallery

Mona Lisa Pizza Fate 101 W Fate Main Pl,Ste F

101 W Fate Main Pl,Ste F

Rockwall, TX 75132

Order Again

Sandwiches

Submarine

$7.49+

Ham and Cheese

$6.99+

Meatball

$6.99+

All-Meat Sub

$6.99+

Grilled Chicken Sub

$6.99+

Gyros

$7.99

Bag of chips

$1.25

Pasta

Pasta Alfredo

$8.99

Lasagna with Meat Sauce

$9.99

Spaghetti with Sauce

$9.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$9.99

Spaghetti Veggies

$9.99

Extra Garlic Toast

$1.25

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Rocky Road Brownie

$4.99

Cinnamon Sticks

$7.99

Baklava

$4.99+

Starters & Appetizers

Cheesy Bread Sticks w/ Sauce

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks w/ Sauce

$5.99+

Wings

Bone In

$8.99+

Boneless

$8.99+

Fresh Salads

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Chef Salad

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.99

Pizza (New)

Small Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Small Create Your Own

$8.99

Small Alfredo Pizza

$8.99

Small BBQ Pizza

$8.99

Small 1 Topping

$8.99

Medium Create Your Own

$10.99

Medium Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Medium 1 Topping

$11.99

Medium Alfredo Pizza

$11.99

Medium BBQ Pizza

$11.99

Large Create Your Own

$11.99

Large Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Large 1 Topping

$11.99

Large BBQ Pizza

$11.99

Large Alfredo Pizza

$11.99

Extra Large Create Your Own Pizza

$13.99

Extra Large Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Extra Large 1 Topping Pizza

$14.99

Extra Large Alfredo Pizza

$14.99

Extra Large BBQ Pizza

$14.99

Gluten Free 10" Pizza

$11.99

Calzone up to 3 Toppings

$9.99

Calzone up to 5 toppings

$12.99

Specialty Pizza (New)

Small Supreme

$9.99

Small Veggie Combo

$9.99

Small Meat Combo

$9.99

Small Taco

$9.99

Small Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

Small Spinach Alfredo

$9.99

Small Cheeseburger

$9.99

Small Hawaiian

$9.99

Small Lafayette

$9.99

Small Chicken BBQ

$9.99

Small Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Small Fate Fire Fighter

$9.99

Small Chicken Alfredo Supreme

$9.99

Small Chicken Alfredo with Spinach

$9.99

Small Chicken BBQ with Pineapple

$9.99

Medium Supreme

$13.99

Medium Veggie Combo

$13.99

Medium Meat Combo

$13.99

Medium Taco

$13.99

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Medium Spinach Alfredo

$13.99

Medium Cheeseburger

$13.99

Medium Hawaiian

$13.99

Medium Lafayette

$13.99

Medium Chicken BBQ

$13.99

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Medium Fate Fire Fighter

$13.99

Medium Chicken Alfredo Supreme

$13.99

Medium Chicken Alfredo with Spinach

$13.99

Medium Chicken BBQ with Pineapple

$13.99

Large Supreme

$16.99

Large Veggie Combo

$16.99

Large Meat Combo

$16.99

Large Taco

$16.99

Large Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Large Spinach Alfredo

$16.99

Large Cheeseburger

$16.99

Large Hawaiian

$16.99

Large Lafayette

$16.99

Large Chicken BBQ

$16.99

Large Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Large Fate Fire Fighter

$16.99

Large Chicken Alfredo Supreme

$16.99

Large Chicken Alfredo with Spinach

$16.99

Large Chicken BBQ with Pineapple

$16.99

Extra Large Supreme

$18.99

Extra Large Veggie Combo

$18.99

Extra Large Meat Combo

$18.99

Extra Large Taco

$18.99

Extra Large Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

Extra Large Spinach Alfredo

$18.99

Extra Large Cheeseburger

$18.99

Extra Large Hawaiian

$18.99

Extra Large Lafayette

$18.99

Extra Large Chicken BBQ

$18.99

Extra Large Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Extra Large Fate Fire Fighter

$18.99

Extra Large Chicken Alfredo Supreme

$18.98

Extra Large Chicken Alfredo with Spinach

$18.98

Extra Large Chicken BBQ with Pineapple

$18.98

Calzone Supreme

$12.99

Calzone Veggie Combo

$12.99

Calzone Meat Combo

$12.99

Calzone Taco

$12.99

Calzone Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Calzone Spinach Alfredo

$12.99

Calzone Cheeseburger

$12.99

Calzone Hawaiian

$12.99

Calzone Lafayette

$12.99

Calzone Chicken BBQ

$12.99

Calzone Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Calzone Fate Fire Fighter

$12.99

Gluten Free 10" Supreme

$13.99

Gluten Free 10" Veggie Combo

$13.99

Gluten Free 10" Meat Combo

$13.99

Gluten Free 10" Taco

$13.99

Gluten Free 10" Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Gluten Free 10" Spinach Alfredo

$13.99

Gluten Free 10" Cheeseburger

$13.99

Gluten Free 10" Hawaiian

$13.99

Gluten Free 10" Lafayette

$13.99

Gluten Free 10" Chicken BBQ

$13.99

Gluten Free 10" Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Gluten Free 10" Fate Fire Fighter

$13.99

Signature Pizza (New)

Small Joe's Special

$10.99

Small Mediterranean

$10.99

Medium Joe's Special

$14.99

Medium Mediterranean

$14.99

Large Joe's Signature

$17.99

Large Mediterranean

$17.99

Extra Large Joe's Special

$19.99

Extra Large Mediterranean

$19.99

2 Liter

2Lcoke

$3.49

2L Diet Coke

$3.49

2L Pepsi

$3.49

2L Dr. Pepper

$3.49

2L Diet Dr Pepper

$3.49

2L Sprite

$3.49

2L Root Beer

$3.49

2L Other

$3.49

2L Big Red

$3.49

2L Orange Fanta

$3.49

Small Bottles

Small Bottle Coke

$2.39

Small Bottle Diet Coke

$2.39

Small Bottle Pepsi

$2.39

Small Bottle Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Small Bottle Sprite

$2.39

Small Bottle Other

$2.39

Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 W Fate Main Pl,Ste F, Rockwall, TX 75132

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
