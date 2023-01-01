Food

Appetizers

Oysters on the Half Shell

$19.00

Each. Oysters selected by season are served over crushed ice with cocktail sauce, tobacco sauce, and fresh lemon

Mona Lisa Oysters

$19.00

One-half dozen baked oysters with pancetta, panko breaded seasoned with garlic, butter, parmesan cheese, and garnished with shallots served with a side of fresh horseradish, red wine mignonette, and hot sauce

Tres Mofonguitos

$14.00

Three plantain cups served with chicken, beef, and seafood accompanied with guacamole and a homemade dipping sauce

Shrimp Rock Tempura

$16.00

Lightly fried shrimp tempura tossed in an Asian chili sauce served with a spicy mayo

Fed Hill Calamari

$17.00

"Always imitated never duplicated" lightly fried squid rings tossed with a sauté of sweet Asian chili and roasted red sweet peppers garnished with scallions and fresh lemon wedges

Rhode Island Calamari

$17.00

Lightly fried squid rings tossed in a sauce of balsamic glaze with diced plum tomatoes, red onion, mascarpone cheese, fresh basil, and herbs garnished with lemon wedges

Tropical Crab Cakes

$17.00

2- 3 ounces. Crab cakes, fresh herbs, Ritz crackers and panko, jumbo lump crab meat topped with julienned mango, red peppers, red onion, shredded cabbage, diced pineapple, and minced cilantro, drizzled with a spicy chili sauce and a freshly squeezed zesty

Margarita Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

A sauté of four jumbo shrimp marinated in coconut milk then breaded with shredded coconut and lightly fried garnished with guacamole topped with a golden mango, and pineapple salsa

Zuppa Vongole

$17.00

Rhode Island littlenecks steamed in an aromatic tomato champagne and herb broth served with grilled tuscan bread (available in red or white)

Caesare Pizza

$14.00

Thin grilled gourmet crust served with a melted seasoned four cheese blend topped with a freshly chopped caesar salad garnished with shavings of reggiano parmigiano cheese

Roma Margarita Pizza

$14.00

Thinly sliced season's best roma tomatoes laid over shredded fresh mozzarella cheese garnished with drizzled balsamic glaze and a hint of chopped fresh basil

Eggplant Napoleon Tower

$14.00

Empanadas

$12.00

Pantacones

$12.00

Octopus

$17.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fresh romaine hearts layered, garnished with shavings of reggiano parmesan cheese and tuscan croutons served with our homemade signature caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$15.00

"Seasons best tomatoes" fresh mozzarella, cucumber, avocado, and red onion and dressed with a raspberry vinaigrette, garnished with fresh basil drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Ceviche

$18.00

Latin fusion style of mixed seafood cured in lemon and salt served with kiwi and mango

Chicken Gutlet Arugula Salad

$18.00

Lightly breaded chicken cutlet served over an arugula salad, grape tomatoes, light red onion, and diced cucumbers drizzled in a lemon and white wine vinaigrette garnished with shaved reggiano parmesan cheese

Sushi

California Roll

$12.00

Kani, cucumber, avocado, and spicy mayo

Newport Roll

$16.00

Crab, cucumber, spicy tuna, smoked salmon, guacamole, and jalapeño

Inca Roll

$16.00

Chicken tempura, french fries, maduro, and lomo saltiado green sauce

Spruce Roll

$16.00

Chicken tempura, fried cheese, maduro, guacamole, and teriyaki chicken

Boca Chica

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, fried cheese, maduro, and guacamole, the famous ropa vieja

Mona Lisa Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, maduro, guacamole, and seafood mix

Fusion Roll

$18.00

Chicken tempura, ropa vieja, cream cheese, maduro, avocado deep fried, and bacon sauce

Spider Roll

$16.00

Tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, spring mix, and spicy mayo

Flaka Roll

$12.00

Avocado, sweet potato, cucumber, maduro, and sautéed vegetables

Federal Hill Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese fried with rice inside tempura and panko flakes, and spicy mayo

Taste of Italy Roll

$18.00

Roasted red pepper, capicolla, fresh mozzarella, and prosciutto drizzled with a balsamic glaze garnished with basil

Grandma Sunday Dinner Roll

$18.00

Chicken parm, sweet sausage, homemade meatballs, ricotta cheese, drizzled with grandma's Sunday gravy

Pasta Selections

Risotto Pescatore

$36.00

Very thin, rod shapes noodles served with a spicy tomato sauce flavored with jalapeños and parsley

Fusilli Meola

$26.00

Coiled spiral fresh pasta tossed with sautéed shrimp and asparagus in a red tomato sauce basil. Can be served spicy with jalapeños upon request

Gnocchi Al Forno

$22.00

Fresh, homemade-style potato gnocchi baked with fontina smoked mozzarella and spinach finished in a rich san marzano tomato cream sauce

Linguini Vongole

$24.00

Lobster meat, shrimp, scallops, and littlenecks served in a champagne tomato basil over a bed of linguini pasta garnished with toast points

Pappardelle Bolognese

$26.00

Extra wide fresh pappardelle pasta done in a rich san marzano meat sauce with shredded veal garnished with shaved reggiano parmesan cheese

Ravioli Laragosto

$36.00

Six jumbo lobster stuffed ravioli hard shell lobster knuckle and claw meat mixed with fresh herbs, roasted shallots, and ricotta cheese done in a pink cream sauce garnished with fresh sautéed lobster meat

Penne Alla Vodka

$18.00

Tubular fish pasta tossed in a pink plum tomato sauce flavored with mascarpone cheese and fresh basil

Land or Sea Selections

Tachino Alla Griglia

$19.00

Grilled turkey breast marinated in olive oil, white wine garlic, and fresh rosemary

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Pan-seared chicken breast sautéed with button mushrooms finished in a marsala wine demi-glaze

Chicken Parmigiano

$22.00

Jumbo breaded chicken cutlet topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and tomato basil sauce served over penne pasta

Double Cut Pork Chop

$22.00

Center cut pork chops grilled and then topped with vinegar pickled peppers and onion sauté

Veal Chop

$43.00

10oz. Veal tenderloin topped with onions, peppers, and mushrooms drizzled with a demi-glaze ragu

Filetto Di Manzo

$40.00

10oz. Center cut filet mignon marinated with extra virgin olive oil and kosher salt topped off with a barolo wine reduction

Churrasco Dominican

$36.00

10 oz. Skirt steak, chimichurri sauce, tostones, and grilled asparagus

Grilled Norwegian Salmon

$34.00

Norwegian salmon grilled to perfection drizzled with extra virgin olive oil topped with a roma tomato concasse served with the vegetables of the day

Paradise Salmon

$42.00

Grilled tuna topped with a picante green sauce served over a tomato concasse

Tuscan Land and Sea

$58.00

6 oz. Center cut filet mignon tips topped with a fresh champagne tomato basil reduction garnished with lobster meat

Veal Parmesan

$27.00

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Maduros

$7.00

Tostones

$7.00

Parmesan Roasted Truffle Potatoes

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$35.00

Side of Pasta

$7.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Bomb

$11.00

Chocolate Lava

$9.00

Key Lime Cake Bomb

$11.00

Guave Empanada Delight

$11.00

NA Beverages

Sodas

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Small Sparkling Water

$7.00

Small Still Water

$7.00

Small Perrier Sparkling

$6.00

Large Sparkling Water

$12.00

Large Still Water

$12.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

Decaf Coffee

Espresso

DBL Espresso

Cappuccino

Hot Tea

Lattee

Juices etc

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Bar

Vodka

Titos

$9.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Ketel Grapefruit

$9.00+

Ketel Cucumber

$9.00+

Ketel Citron

$9.00+

Ciroc Coconut

$9.00+

Ciroc Peach

$9.00+

Ciroc Berry

$9.00+

Ciroc Mango

$9.00+

Smirnoff Orange

$9.00+

Absolut Citron

$9.00+

Absolut Berry

$9.00+

Absolut Vanilla

$9.00+

Ketel Peach

$9.00+

Ciroc Pineapple

$9.00+

Absolut Mango

$9.00+

Absolut Raspberyy

$9.00+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.00+

Gin

Tanqueray

$9.00+

Hendricks

$9.00+

Hendricks Neptunia

$9.00+

No. 3 London

$9.00+

Rum

Captain Morgan

$9.00+

Malibu

$9.00+

Bacardi

$9.00+

Myers Rum

$9.00+

Tequila

Cassamigos Repo

$15.00+

Cassamigos Blanco

$12.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00+

Don Julio Repo

$15.00+

Don Julio 70

$18.00+

1942

$35.00+

Clase Azul

$35.00+

Teramana Blanco

$10.00+

Teramana Repo

$12.00+

Jose Cuervo Reposado

$9.00+

Whiskey/Scotch

Johnnie Black

$12.00+

Johnnie Gold

$17.00+

Johnnie Gold 18

$22.00+

Johnnie Blue

$45.00+

Bullet Bourbon

$15.00+

Jack Daniels

$10.00+

Jack Daniels Fire

$9.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00+

Jeffersons Whiskey

$9.00+

Jameson

$10.00+

Jameson Orange

$10.00+

Crown Apple

$10.00+

Crown Royal

$10.00+

Glenlivet 12

$15.00+

Macallan 12

$16.00+

Oban 14

$16.00+

Chivas 12

$12.00+

Chivas 18

$15.00+

Chivas 21

$25.00+

Macallan 18

$30.00+

Buchanan 12

$10.00+

Buchanan 18

$18.00+

Johnnie Double Black

$14.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Chambord

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Apple Pucker

$10.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Watermelon Pucker

$10.00

Grandmariner

$12.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Cocktail Menu

Barbie Girl

$15.00

Mimosarita

$15.00

Henny on the HIll

$17.00

Mocha Espresso Martini

$15.00

El Fuego

$15.00

Mona Lisa Mojito

$15.00

Mi Amore

$16.00

X- Rated Punch

$15.00

The 145

$15.00

Amnesia

$16.00

Rose/Sparkling BTL

Moet Imperial Rose

$150.00

Moet Imperial Brut

$90.00

Moet Imperial Ice

$160.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$175.00

Armand De Brignac "Ace of Spades" Gold

$600.00

Beers

Bud Light

$7.00

Mic Ultra

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Sam Seasonal

$7.00

Presidente

$7.00

IPA

$11.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$7.00

White Wine

Pinot Grigio- DI Lenardo

$11.00+

Pinot Grigio- Santa Margarita

$15.00+

Sauvignon Blanc- Oyster Bay

$11.00+

Sauvignon Blanc-San Simeon

$14.00+

Chardonnay- Mas La Chevaliere

$11.00+

Chardonnay- St Francis

$14.00+

Rose- Peyrasol Reseve Des Templier

$15.00+

Red Wine

Chianti Classico- La Maialina

$14.00

Pinot Noir- Josh Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Pinot Noir - Meiomi

$14.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon- Bonanza

$11.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon - J Lohr

$13.00+

Red Blend - Daou " The Pessismist"

$14.00+

Malbec Trapiche Oak Cask

$11.00+

Red Sangria

$14.00

White Sangria

$14.00

Wine By the Bottle

Sauvignon Blanc - Cloudy Bay

$75.00

Chardonnay- Post and Beam

$85.00

Chardonnay - Sonoma Cutrer

$153.00

Rose- Rock Angel -Chateau D'esclan

$85.00

Cabernet Sauvignon- Heitz Napa

$130.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Caymus Napa

$140.00

Cabernet Sauvignon- Silver Oak Alexander Valley

$160.00

Cabernet Sauvignon- Cake Bread

$180.00

Red Blend - The Prisoner

$84.00

Pinot Noir- Goldeneye

$96.00

Barolo - Ceretto

$120.00

Brunello Di Montalcino- Banfi

$186.00

Champagnes

Aces Spaces Gold

$600.00

Moet Rose

$150.00

Moet Imperial

$175.00

Moet Brut

$90.00

Bellaire Rose

$90.00

Bellaire Ice

$100.00

Well Champagne

$70.00

Vueve Cliquot

$175.00

Macchio Prosecco

$60.00

Cognac

Hennessey

$12.00

Henny VSOP

$16.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

1738

$16.00

Henny XO

$25.00

Dusse

$16.00

Specialty Drinks

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Dirty Martini

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Long Island

$14.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Manhattan Martini

$14.00

Watermelon Martini

$12.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Negroni

$15.00

Mojito

$13.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

Premium Margarita

$17.00

Margarita

$14.00

Shots

Green Tea

$8.00

Cassamigos Blanco

$8.00

Cassamigos Repo

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio Rep

$10.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Teremana Blanco

$7.00

Teremana Repo

$9.00

Titos

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Henny

$8.00

Henny VSOP

$10.00

Henny XO

$30.00

Remy

$8.00

1738

$10.00

1942

$25.00

Clase Azul

$30.00

Johnnie Blue

$30.00

Johnnie Gold

$12.00

Johnnie Black

$8.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Buchanan 12

$7.00

Buchanan 18

$12.00

Dusse

$10.00

Glenfiddish

$15.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Chivas 12

$8.00

Chivas 18

$15.00

Grandmariner

$10.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown

$7.00

Don Julio 70

$8.00

Wet Pussy

$10.00

Lemon Drops

$8.00

Hookah

Hookah

$45.00

Premium Hookah

$65.00

Regular Refill

$25.00

Premium Refill

$30.00