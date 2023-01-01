- Home
145 Spruce Street
Providence, RI 02903
Food
Appetizers
Oysters on the Half Shell
Each. Oysters selected by season are served over crushed ice with cocktail sauce, tobacco sauce, and fresh lemon
Mona Lisa Oysters
One-half dozen baked oysters with pancetta, panko breaded seasoned with garlic, butter, parmesan cheese, and garnished with shallots served with a side of fresh horseradish, red wine mignonette, and hot sauce
Tres Mofonguitos
Three plantain cups served with chicken, beef, and seafood accompanied with guacamole and a homemade dipping sauce
Shrimp Rock Tempura
Lightly fried shrimp tempura tossed in an Asian chili sauce served with a spicy mayo
Fed Hill Calamari
"Always imitated never duplicated" lightly fried squid rings tossed with a sauté of sweet Asian chili and roasted red sweet peppers garnished with scallions and fresh lemon wedges
Rhode Island Calamari
Lightly fried squid rings tossed in a sauce of balsamic glaze with diced plum tomatoes, red onion, mascarpone cheese, fresh basil, and herbs garnished with lemon wedges
Tropical Crab Cakes
2- 3 ounces. Crab cakes, fresh herbs, Ritz crackers and panko, jumbo lump crab meat topped with julienned mango, red peppers, red onion, shredded cabbage, diced pineapple, and minced cilantro, drizzled with a spicy chili sauce and a freshly squeezed zesty
Margarita Coconut Shrimp
A sauté of four jumbo shrimp marinated in coconut milk then breaded with shredded coconut and lightly fried garnished with guacamole topped with a golden mango, and pineapple salsa
Zuppa Vongole
Rhode Island littlenecks steamed in an aromatic tomato champagne and herb broth served with grilled tuscan bread (available in red or white)
Caesare Pizza
Thin grilled gourmet crust served with a melted seasoned four cheese blend topped with a freshly chopped caesar salad garnished with shavings of reggiano parmigiano cheese
Roma Margarita Pizza
Thinly sliced season's best roma tomatoes laid over shredded fresh mozzarella cheese garnished with drizzled balsamic glaze and a hint of chopped fresh basil
Eggplant Napoleon Tower
Empanadas
Pantacones
Octopus
Salads
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine hearts layered, garnished with shavings of reggiano parmesan cheese and tuscan croutons served with our homemade signature caesar dressing
Caprese Salad
"Seasons best tomatoes" fresh mozzarella, cucumber, avocado, and red onion and dressed with a raspberry vinaigrette, garnished with fresh basil drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Ceviche
Latin fusion style of mixed seafood cured in lemon and salt served with kiwi and mango
Chicken Gutlet Arugula Salad
Lightly breaded chicken cutlet served over an arugula salad, grape tomatoes, light red onion, and diced cucumbers drizzled in a lemon and white wine vinaigrette garnished with shaved reggiano parmesan cheese
Sushi
California Roll
Kani, cucumber, avocado, and spicy mayo
Newport Roll
Crab, cucumber, spicy tuna, smoked salmon, guacamole, and jalapeño
Inca Roll
Chicken tempura, french fries, maduro, and lomo saltiado green sauce
Spruce Roll
Chicken tempura, fried cheese, maduro, guacamole, and teriyaki chicken
Boca Chica
Shrimp tempura, fried cheese, maduro, and guacamole, the famous ropa vieja
Mona Lisa Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, maduro, guacamole, and seafood mix
Fusion Roll
Chicken tempura, ropa vieja, cream cheese, maduro, avocado deep fried, and bacon sauce
Spider Roll
Tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, spring mix, and spicy mayo
Flaka Roll
Avocado, sweet potato, cucumber, maduro, and sautéed vegetables
Federal Hill Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese fried with rice inside tempura and panko flakes, and spicy mayo
Taste of Italy Roll
Roasted red pepper, capicolla, fresh mozzarella, and prosciutto drizzled with a balsamic glaze garnished with basil
Grandma Sunday Dinner Roll
Chicken parm, sweet sausage, homemade meatballs, ricotta cheese, drizzled with grandma's Sunday gravy
Pasta Selections
Risotto Pescatore
Very thin, rod shapes noodles served with a spicy tomato sauce flavored with jalapeños and parsley
Fusilli Meola
Coiled spiral fresh pasta tossed with sautéed shrimp and asparagus in a red tomato sauce basil. Can be served spicy with jalapeños upon request
Gnocchi Al Forno
Fresh, homemade-style potato gnocchi baked with fontina smoked mozzarella and spinach finished in a rich san marzano tomato cream sauce
Linguini Vongole
Lobster meat, shrimp, scallops, and littlenecks served in a champagne tomato basil over a bed of linguini pasta garnished with toast points
Pappardelle Bolognese
Extra wide fresh pappardelle pasta done in a rich san marzano meat sauce with shredded veal garnished with shaved reggiano parmesan cheese
Ravioli Laragosto
Six jumbo lobster stuffed ravioli hard shell lobster knuckle and claw meat mixed with fresh herbs, roasted shallots, and ricotta cheese done in a pink cream sauce garnished with fresh sautéed lobster meat
Penne Alla Vodka
Tubular fish pasta tossed in a pink plum tomato sauce flavored with mascarpone cheese and fresh basil
Land or Sea Selections
Tachino Alla Griglia
Grilled turkey breast marinated in olive oil, white wine garlic, and fresh rosemary
Chicken Marsala
Pan-seared chicken breast sautéed with button mushrooms finished in a marsala wine demi-glaze
Chicken Parmigiano
Jumbo breaded chicken cutlet topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and tomato basil sauce served over penne pasta
Double Cut Pork Chop
Center cut pork chops grilled and then topped with vinegar pickled peppers and onion sauté
Veal Chop
10oz. Veal tenderloin topped with onions, peppers, and mushrooms drizzled with a demi-glaze ragu
Filetto Di Manzo
10oz. Center cut filet mignon marinated with extra virgin olive oil and kosher salt topped off with a barolo wine reduction
Churrasco Dominican
10 oz. Skirt steak, chimichurri sauce, tostones, and grilled asparagus
Grilled Norwegian Salmon
Norwegian salmon grilled to perfection drizzled with extra virgin olive oil topped with a roma tomato concasse served with the vegetables of the day
Paradise Salmon
Grilled tuna topped with a picante green sauce served over a tomato concasse
Tuscan Land and Sea
6 oz. Center cut filet mignon tips topped with a fresh champagne tomato basil reduction garnished with lobster meat
Veal Parmesan
Sides
Dessert
NA Beverages
Sodas
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Ginger Ale
Orange Soda
Tonic
Soda Water
Lemonade
Sweet tea
Cranberry Juice
Coconut Water
Red Bull
Grapefruit Juice
Apple Juice
Small Sparkling Water
Small Still Water
Small Perrier Sparkling
Large Sparkling Water
Large Still Water
Bar
Vodka
Titos
Ketel One
Ketel Grapefruit
Ketel Cucumber
Ketel Citron
Ciroc Coconut
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Berry
Ciroc Mango
Smirnoff Orange
Absolut Citron
Absolut Berry
Absolut Vanilla
Ketel Peach
Ciroc Pineapple
Absolut Mango
Absolut Raspberyy
Smirnoff Vanilla
Tequila
Whiskey/Scotch
Johnnie Black
Johnnie Gold
Johnnie Gold 18
Johnnie Blue
Bullet Bourbon
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jeffersons Whiskey
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Glenlivet 12
Macallan 12
Oban 14
Chivas 12
Chivas 18
Chivas 21
Macallan 18
Buchanan 12
Buchanan 18
Johnnie Double Black
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktail Menu
Rose/Sparkling BTL
Beers
White Wine
Red Wine
Wine By the Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc - Cloudy Bay
Chardonnay- Post and Beam
Chardonnay - Sonoma Cutrer
Rose- Rock Angel -Chateau D'esclan
Cabernet Sauvignon- Heitz Napa
Cabernet Sauvignon - Caymus Napa
Cabernet Sauvignon- Silver Oak Alexander Valley
Cabernet Sauvignon- Cake Bread
Red Blend - The Prisoner
Pinot Noir- Goldeneye
Barolo - Ceretto
Brunello Di Montalcino- Banfi
Champagnes
Specialty Drinks
Shots
Green Tea
Cassamigos Blanco
Cassamigos Repo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Rep
Patron Silver
Teremana Blanco
Teremana Repo
Titos
Jameson
Hendricks
Henny
Henny VSOP
Henny XO
Remy
1738
1942
Clase Azul
Johnnie Blue
Johnnie Gold
Johnnie Black
Macallan 12
Glenlivet 12
Buchanan 12
Buchanan 18
Dusse
Glenfiddish
Fireball
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Chivas 12
Chivas 18
Grandmariner
Crown Apple
Crown
Don Julio 70
Wet Pussy
Lemon Drops
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
