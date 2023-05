Mona Lisa's Restaurant

540C Vino Rosso Laboro Disobedient

$149.00

"DISOBIEDENT" PIEDMONT A HAPPY ACCIDENT OF A WINE THAT THE FANTINO BROTHERS FIRST PRODUCED IN 2005. THEY WERE A LITTLE LATE IN SUBMITTING THEIR BAROLO FOR DOCG RISERVA CLASSIFICATION AND INSTEAD OF PUSHING THE ISSUE, THEY SIMPLY DECIDED.TO BOTTLE THE WINE WITH A HUMOROUS LABEL AS A HUMBLE VINO ROSSO.' IT HAS NOW BECOME A TRADITION AT THE PROPERTY. THE GRAPES FOR THIS WINE COME FROM THE BROTHERS' 60+ YEAR OLD, SOUTH FACING VINES IN BUSSIA. ALTHOUGH THE VINO ROSSO STATUS SEEMS TO LIMIT THE PRICE OF THE BOTTLE, IT CLEARLY HAS NOT LIMITED THE QUALITY OF THE WINE. THE FACT THAT YOU CAN ACCESS A RISERVA LEVEL WINE OF THIS INCREDIBLE CLASS AND BALANCE FOR THIS PRICE FROM ONE OF THE MOST LAUDED VINTAGES IN RECENT PIEDMONT HISTORY.