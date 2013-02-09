A map showing the location of Monahan's Clam Shack Expansion Location 5204 Post RoadView gallery

Monahan's Clam Shack Expansion Location 5204 Post Road

review star

No reviews yet

5204 Post Road

Charlestown, RI 02813

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Roll
Bowl Chowder
Cup Chowder

Starters

Coconut Shrimp Appetizer

$9.99

Maryland Crab Cake Appetizer

$14.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Point Judith Calamari

$10.99

Stuffed Quahogs

$6.35

Regular Shrimp Appetizer

$8.99

Cakes/Chowder

1 Dozen

$11.99

1/2 Dozen

$6.49

3 Cakes

$3.59

Bowl Chowder

$6.59

Cup Chowder

$5.49

Quart Chowder

$16.49

Special

$8.99

Sandwich/Burger

BLT

$6.89

Carribean Fish

$10.99

Cheeseburger

$6.59

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.39

Fish Sandwich

$10.15

Grilled Cheese

$3.29

Hamburger

$5.49

Hot Dog

$3.29

Tuna Melt

$7.45

Tacos

Tuna Tacos

$11.25

Fish Tacos

$11.25

Swordfish Tacos

$11.25

Sides

Small Fries

$3.85

Large Fries

$4.95

Chicken Tenders

$6.59

Small Onion Ring

$4.39

Large Onion Ring

$5.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Dinners

Clam Dinner

$21.99

Crab Cake Dinner

$17.50

Fish N Chips

$16.50

Oyster Dinner

$16.99Out of stock

Scallop Dinner

$27.50

Strip Dinner

$17.25

Salads

House Salad

$9.75

Caesar Salad

$9.75Out of stock

Baskets

Chicken Tenders

$8.79

Coco Basket

$10.99

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Rolls

Clam Roll

$14.99

Lobster Roll

$23.99

Scallop Roll

$16.50

Strip Roll

$11.25

Specials

Fish Reuben

$10.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.69

Tuna Nachos

$13.99Out of stock

Half Pints

Half Pint Clams

$19.99

Half Pint Strips

$13.25

Half Pint Sea Scallops

$25.99

Full Pints

Full Pint Clams

$26.99

Full Pint Strips

$22.99

Full Pint Sea Scallops

$32.99

N/A Bev

Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Unsweetened Tea

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Powerade

$1.50Out of stock

Root Beer

$1.50

Gingerale

$1.50Out of stock

Bottle Water

$2.00

Ice Water

Coffee

$2.50

Ice Coffee

$2.50

Bottle Coke

$2.00

Bottled Rootbeer

$3.00Out of stock

SMALL CUP MILK

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5204 Post Road, Charlestown, RI 02813

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

