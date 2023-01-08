Restaurant header imageView gallery

MONA Kitchen & Market

310 E 44th St

New York, NY 10017

Coffee Bar

Regular Coffee

$1.75+

Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Americano

$3.50+

Cortado

$4.00

Double Espresso

$3.00

Flat White

$4.00

Tea

$2.50+

Macchiato

$3.50

MOCHA

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.25

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Single Espresso

$2.00

UNICEF

Breakfast Sandwich

2 Eggs SANDWICH

$3.50

Wrap #1

$7.50

Egg Whites, Sundried Tomatoes, Spinach, Pesto

Wrap #2

$7.50

Egg Whites, Carmelized Onions, Peppers, Sauteed Mushrooms

Wrap #3

$7.50

Eggs, Swiss, Tomatoes, Turkey bacon

Wrap #4

$7.50

Eggs, Chorizo, Avocado, Pico de Gallo

Breakfast Wrap #5

$7.50

Eggs, Bacon, Homefries

Buttered Roll

$1.75

Bagel

$1.25

MK Breakfast Sandwiches

Vegetarian

$7.50

Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Alfalfa, Sundried Tomato Spread

Sunrise

$7.50

Turkey, Cheddar, Grilled Tomato, Guac Spread

Caprese

$7.50

Mozzarella, Tomoatoes, Basil, Balsalmic Vinagrette

Hammy

$7.50

Ham, Crispy Cheese, Grilled Tomato, Chipotle Spread

Breakfast Eggs

2 Egg PLATTER

$3.50

Cheese Omlette

$7.99

Fontina, Cheddar, Parmesean

Western Omlette

$7.99

Ham, Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Cheddar

Vegetarian Omlette

$7.99

Broccoli, Spinach, Peppers, Onions, Tomato

Meat Lovers Omlette

$7.99

Bacon, Ham, Sausage

Mediterranean Omlette

$7.99

Feta, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions

Pancakes

$7.50

French Toast

$7.50

Omelet Special

$7.99

Sandwich

Americano

$9.95

Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Cheddar, L&T, Chipotle Mayo

BLT

$7.95

Buffalo Chicken

$9.95

California Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Ham and Cheese

$8.95

Healthy Wrap

$8.25

Hot Cuban

$9.95

Italiano

$9.95

Korean Spicy Pork

$10.50

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.95

Portobello Mushroom

$9.95

Tomato Mozzarella

$8.99

Tuna Avocado

$8.95

Tuna Melt

$8.99

Turkey Avocado

$9.95

Turkey Club

$9.95

Burger

Veggie Burger

$8.50

Cheese Burger

$9.50

Turkey Burger

$9.50

Western Burger

$11.95

Chipotle Burger

$11.95

Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Deluxe

$2.00

Hamburger

$9.50

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$9.50

Hummus

$9.50

Green

$9.50

Eggplant

$9.50

Zucchini

$9.50

Hot Portabello

$9.50

Avocado

$9.50

Dry Tuna

$9.50

Bowls

Asian Quinoa

$11.94

BBQ Quinoa

$12.86

Chipotle Quinoa

$12.86

Greek Quinoa

$11.94

Vegetarian Quinoa

$10.95

Mexican

Tacos

Quesadilla

El Patron Burrito

$10.50

Chipotle Burrito

$10.00

Cinco de Mayo

$10.00

Taco Salad Bowl

$9.50
Mexican Bowld

Mexican Bowld

$9.50

El Toro

$10.50

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Ceasar Salad

$10.50

Garden Salad

$10.50

Korean

Ramen

$9.99

Udon

$9.99

Stir Fry

$11.99

Pasta

$8.99

Spicy Pork Rice

$11.99

BiBimbap

$14.00+

CK TERIYAKI

$11.99

Pasta

Pasta

$9.50

Beverage

Boxed Water

$3.00

Bruce Ginger Ale

$2.99

Can Soda

$1.50

Celsius

$3.25

Celsius Cucumber

$3.25

Cloud Water BlackBerry

$2.76

Cloud Water Blood OJ

$2.76

Cloud Water Half Half

$2.76

Cloud Water Watermelon

$2.76

Coke Bottle

$2.50

Coke Can

$1.50

coke zero bottle

$2.50

coke zero can

$1.50

Diet Coke bottle

$2.50

Diet Coke can

$1.50

essentia

$2.50

essentia 1.5L

$4.50

essentia 1L

$3.75

essentia Sport

$3.00

Fiji

$2.50

Fiji 1.5L

$4.99

Fiji 1L

$3.99

Hals Black Cherry

$2.50

Hals Grapefruit

$2.50

Hals Lemon

$2.50

Hals Lime

$2.50

Hals OG

$2.50

Harney and Sons Recover

$5.99

Health Ade Kombucha

$5.50

Health Ade Kombuncha

$5.51

Health Ade Kombuncha Ginger Lime

$5.99

Health Ade Kombuncha Pink Apple

$5.99

ITOEN Bold Green

$3.25

ITOEN Green

$3.25

ITOEN Jasmine

$3.25

Martinelli Apple Juice

$2.75

Martinelli Apple Juice Sparkling

$2.75

Naked Blue

$5.00

Naked Green

$5.00

Naked Mango

$5.00

Nathalies Blood OJ

$4.25

Nathalies Juice

$4.25

Nathalies Lemondae

$4.25

Nathalies OJ Mango

$4.25

Nathalies OJ Pineapple

$4.25

Nathalies Tangerine

$4.25

Once Upon Coconut

$2.76

Perrier Large

$4.75

Perrier Small

$2.50

Polad Spring Sport

$2.50

Poland Spring

$1.50

Poland Spring 1.5L

$3.99

Poland Spring 1L

$3.25

Poppi Ginger Lime

$2.99

Poppi Orange

$2.99

Pure G Shot Immunity

$5.05

Pure Green

$7.99

Pure Green Ginger

$7.99

Pure Green Greens

$7.99

Pure Green Juice

$7.99

Pure Green Shot

$5.05

Pure Green Shot

$5.05

Pure Green Shot Wake

$5.05

Pure Green Soul

$7.99

Pure Greens Golden

$7.99

Red Bull

$2.99

S. Pellegrino Large

$4.75

S. Pellegrino Small

$2.50

Sanpellegrino Arancita

$2.50

Sanpellegrino Fico

$2.50

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$2.50

Sanpellegrino Melograno

$2.50

Sanpellegrino Pompello

$2.50

Snapple Half Half

$2.50

Something & Nothing Cucumber

$2.76

Something & Nothing Hibiscus

$2.76

Spindrift Lemon

$2.50

Teas Tea Green

$3.25

Teas Tea Jasmine

$3.25

Tropicana OJ

$2.75

Snapple Raspberry

$2.50

Snapple Zero Peach

$2.50

Snapple Apple

$2.50

Snapple Kiwi

$2.50

Snapple Lemon

$2.50

Snapple Peach

$2.50

Spindrift Pink Lemon

$2.50

Spinkdrift Grapefruit

$2.50

Spindrift Blood Oj

$2.50

Spindrift Starw Lemon

$2.50

Spindrift Lemon Lime

$2.50

Spindrift Pineapple

$2.50

Spindrift Rasp Lime

$2.50

Spindrift Lime

$2.50

Fanta Oj Bottle

$2.50

Sprite Bottle

$2.50

Dr Pepper Can

$1.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.50

Welches Grape Can

$1.50

Canada Dry Seltzer Cn

$1.50

Canada Dry Ginger

$1.50

Seagrams Seltzer

$1.50

Seagrams Ginger

$1.50

Snapple Rasberry Tea

$2.50

Naked

$5.00

Pure Greens

$8.00

Celsius

$3.25

Celsius

$3.25

Celsius Artic

$3.25

Celsius Mango

$3.25

Drink Mango

$2.75

Drink Mix Berry

$2.75

Pomegrane

$2.75

Poppi Raspberry

$2.99

Poppi Strawberry Lemon

$2.99

H&S Cruise

$5.99

H&S Glide

$5.99

H&S Focus

$5.99

H&S Siesta

$5.99

H&S Calm

$5.99

Cramberry Juice

$2.75

Hals Ginger

$2.50

Kombucha Pomegrade

$5.99

To Go

Chobani Straw Banana

$2.75

Chobani Blueberry

$2.75

Chobani Mango

$2.75

Chobani Mixed Berry

$2.75

Chobani Peach

$2.75

Fage 0%

$2.75

Fage 5%

$2.75

Fresh OJ

$3.99

Snacks

Bahlsen Biscut

$4.99

Bahlsen Hazelnut

$3.99

Bahlsendark Biscut

$4.99

Bark Thins Blueberry

$6.00

Bark Thins Coconut

$6.00

Bark Thins Pretzle

$6.00

Bianca

$4.99

Chiff Bar PB

$2.99

Cliff Bar Chocolate Chip

$2.99

Hals Chips Bbq

$2.00

Hals Chips Honey Bbq

$2.00

Hals Chips Jalapeno

$2.00

Hals Chips Large

$4.00

Hals Chips Og

$2.00

Hals Chips Salt N Pepper

$2.00

Hals Chips Sour Cream

$2.00

Hals Chips Ss Vinegar

$2.00

Hals Popcorn Sea Salt

$1.75

Hals Popcorn White cheddar

$1.75

Harvest Snaps Pea

$3.25

Harvest Snaps Peas

$4.99

Hu Cookies Choco

$5.50

Hu Cookies Ginger

$5.50

Hu Cookies PB

$5.50

Hu Cookies Snicker

$5.50

Hu Hunks Almond

$6.50

Hu hunks Cashew

$6.50

Keto Bar

$2.99

Kettle Chips Jalapeno

$2.00

Kettle Chips Ss Vinegar

$2.00

Kind Bar

$2.99

Kind Bar Almond Coco

$2.99

Kind Bar Cherry Cashew

$2.99

Kind Bar Cranberry Almond

$2.99

Kind Bar DC Almond

$2.99

Kind Bar Extra Dark CNS

$2.99

Kind Bar Fruit and Nut

$2.99

Kind Bar Mocha Almond

$2.99

Kind Bar PB

$2.99

Kind Bar PBDC

$2.99

Kind Bar Pom Blue Pistachio

$2.99

Kupiec Rice cakes

$4.99

Lentil Chips

$2.00

Lentil Chips Large

$5.99

MAdi K Almonds

$2.25

MAdi KTrail Mix

$2.25

LU Cookies

$5.50

Plantain Chips

$2.50

Popcorn Indiana

$3.99

Power Up Antioxidant

$4.99

Power Up Energy

$4.99

Power UP Protein

$4.99

Pretzle Crisps

$3.99

Quadratini Hazelnut

$6.43

Quadratini Vanilla

$6.43

Quest Smores

$4.25

Quinoa Chips Large

$5.99

RX Bar

$3.50

RXBAR Berry

$3.50

RXBAR Blueberry

$3.50

RXBAR Choco Chip

$3.50

RXBAR Choco Raspberry

$3.50

RXBAR Choco SeaSalt

$3.50

RXBAR COCO Cherry

$3.50

RXBAR Maple

$3.50

RXBAR PB

$3.50

Sahale Almond

$2.75

Sahale Fruit Nut

$2.75

Sahale Mape pecan

$2.75

Sahale Pistacio

$2.75

SDF Cherries

$6.50

SDF Dates

$6.50

SDF Mangos

$6.50

SDF Passion Fruit

$6.50

SDF plums

$6.50

Tates Cookies Choco

$6.50

Tates Gluten Free

$6.99

Tates Oatmeal

$6.50

Terra Chips

$2.50

Terra Chips Large

$5.25

Toblerone

$4.99

Uganda Chocolate

$1.00

Veggie Chips

$2.50

Walker Choco

$2.25

Walker Short

$2.25

Hu Chocolate Vanilla

$5.75

Hu Chocolate Cashew

$5.75

Hu Chocolate Almond

$5.75

Organis Sd Mango

$6.50

RX Bar Coco

$3.50

RX Bar Mint

$3.50

Smalls

Mini Ritter Chocolate

$1.00

5 Rain

$2.75

Altoids Mini

$2.50

Dentyne Arctic

$2.75

Dentyne Fire

$2.75

Dentyne Peppermint

$2.75

Dentyne Winter

$2.75

Eclipse Polar

$2.75

Gum

$2.75

Halls Defense Citrus

$2.00

Halls Honey

$2.00

Halls Relief Menthol

$2.00

Hanuta

$2.50

Hu Chocolate

$5.25

Hu Chocolate Chunks

$6.50

Kinder Bueno

$2.50

Loacker Chocolate

$2.50

Loacker Hazelnut

$2.50

Loacker vanilla

$2.50

Mentos Fruit

$2.00

Mentos Mint

Mentos Mint

$2.75

Power Up Mix

$4.00

Raaka Cacao

$1.00

Raaka Oat Milk

$1.00

Ritter Sport Alpine

$4.25

Ritter Sport Biscut

$4.25

Ritter Sport Cacao

$4.25

Ritter Sport Cornflake

$4.25

Ritter Sport Dark Hazelnut

$4.25

Ritter Sport Marzipan

$4.25

Ritter Sport Raisin Almond

$4.25

Ritter Sport Rum Raisin

$4.25

Ritter Sport White Hazelnut

$4.25

Ritter Sport Whole Almond

$4.25

Sahale Nuts

$2.75

Susie Breakfast Cookie Banana

$3.75

Susie Breakfast Cookie Orange

$3.75

Walkers Cookie/Shortbread

$2.50

Altoid Large Wg

$4.59

Altoid Large Pepp

$4.59

Altoid Large Spear

$4.59

Orbit Wm

$2.75

Trident White Wg

$2.75

Trident White Pep

$2.75

Loacker Hazelnut

$2.50

Loacker Lemon

$2.50

Ritter Hazelnuts

$4.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

310 E 44th St, New York, NY 10017

Directions

