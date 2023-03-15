Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Monarca

review star

No reviews yet

268 S STATE ST STE 110

SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84111

Popular Items

Taco Kits for 2-3 people
Tinga Quesadillas
Birria Quesadillas


Taco Kits

The perfect Tacos bundle to enjoy with company.

Taco Kits for 2-3 people

$35.00

16 oz protein Street style tortillas (2per taco) Toppings options: pickled onions, onions & cilantro, guacamole

Taco Kits for 4-6 people

$75.00

32 oz protein Street style tortillas (2per taco) Toppings options: pickled onions, onions, cilantro, guacamole

Taco Kits for 8-10 people

$130.00

64 oz protein Street style tortillas (2per taco) Toppings options: pickled onions, onions, cilantro, guacamole

Appetizers

Elote

$12.00

Roasted corn, crema, queso fresco, mayo, lime juice, and tajin

Ceviche

$12.00

White shrimp cured with fresh lime juice, house pico de gallo, topped with avocado and English cucumber. Served with homemade tortilla chips

Guacamole

$12.00

Smashed avocado, jalapeño, lime, Pico de Gallo made fresh in house daily, served with homemade tortilla chips

Tortas

Mexican sandwich sourdough bread, cheese, mayo, black bean puree, pickled jalapeños, tomato and onions with protein of choice

Torta de Carnitas

$15.00

Slow cooked pork carnitas

Torta de Birria

$15.00

House made brisket birria

Torta de Chicken Al Pastor

$15.00

Quesadillas

Birria Quesadillas

$14.00

Tinga Quesadillas

$14.00

Carne Asada Quesadillas

$14.00

Queso Quesadillas

$12.00

Postres

Flan

$7.00

Chocoflan

$7.00

Churros

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Mexican Bistro.

Location

268 S STATE ST STE 110, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84111

