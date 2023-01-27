MONARCA BAR AND GRILL
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
19128 West Little York Road SUITE G, Katy, TX 77449
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sucking Good Crawfish & More - 19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K
3.0 • 80
19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K Katy, TX 77449
View restaurant
Triple S Pho & Grill - Cypress
No Reviews
7955 BARKER CYPRESS SUITE 900 CYPRESS, TX 77443
View restaurant