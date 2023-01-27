Restaurant header imageView gallery

MONARCA BAR AND GRILL

review star

No reviews yet

19128 West Little York Road SUITE G

Katy, TX 77449

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Limonada cerezada
Hawaiian Burger
Limonada de coco

BURGERS

Cheese Lover Burger

Cheese Lover Burger

$10.50

Delicious and soft premium bread, prime beef, extreme combination of white cheeses, pieces of crispy smoked bacon, fresh tomato and lettuce

Dinasty Burger

Dinasty Burger

$9.50

Delicious and soft premium bread, prime beef, double slice of meaty smoked bacon, breaded onion rings, mozzarella cheese fondue and fresh tomato and lettuce

Imperial Bacon Burger

Imperial Bacon Burger

$9.50

Delicious and soft premium bread, prime beef, creamy melt cheese mozzarella and cheddar, crowned whit 4 slices of bacon with house bbq sauce, fresh tomato and lettuce

Hawaiian Burger

Hawaiian Burger

$8.50

Delicious and soft premium bread, prime beef, caramelized pineapple slice with house sweet sauce, double slice mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato and lettuce

Monarca Burger

$10.50
Conde Burger

Conde Burger

$11.00

Delicious and soft premium bread, double of prime beef, two pieces of meaty smoked bacon in a reduction of house caramelized bbq sauce, delicious red onion, finished in an american cheese fondue melted, fresh tomato and lettuce,

Chorizo Burger

Chorizo Burger

$9.50

Delicious and soft premium bread, prime beef, special chorizo in caramelized sweet house sauce, mozzarella cheese and fresh tomato and lettuce.

Meat Lovers Burger

Meat Lovers Burger

$12.50

Delicious and soft premium bread, mix of three delicious meats, (prime beef, shredded chicken in sauce and chorizo) mozzarella cheese melted and fresh tomato and lettuce

Tex Mex Burger

Tex Mex Burger

$11.50

Delicious and soft premium bread, prime beef, smoked brisket in house sauce, guacamole and tex mex-style pico, with the addition of nachos, topped with cheddar cheese and mozzarella with fresh tomato and lettuce

Colombian Style Burger

Colombian Style Burger

$8.00

Delicious and soft premium bread, prime beef, shredded potatoes, creamy melt cheese mozzarella with tomato, onion and fresh lettuce. Sauces (ketchup, tartar, pink)

American Style

American Style

$9.50

Delicious and soft premium bread, double prime beef, american cheese, pickles, onion and fresh lettuce. Sauces (ketchup and mustard)

HOT DOG

Imperial Tex Mex Hot Dog

$9.50

Monarca Hot Dog

$9.50

Majestic Chicken Hot Dog

$8.50

Bacon Kingdom Hot Dog

$7.50

Colombian Style HOT DOG

$7.50

Lord Meat Hot Dog

$9.00

FRIES

Cow Boy Fries

$8.50

Chicken Fries

$7.50

Bacon Fries

$8.50

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Salchicha Fries

$8.00

Monarca Fries

$12.50

BBQ

Monarca Bbq For 1

$15.00

Monarca Bbq For 2

$28.00

Picanha Steack

$20.00

Rib Eye Steak

$25.00

OTHERS

Monarca Corn Mix

$10.50

Chicken Empanda

$2.50

Meat Empanada

$2.50

Empanadas Y Tequenos

$11.00

Fry Shrimps

$10.00

WINGS

Wings 6

$10.00

Wings 8

$12.00

Wings 10

$14.00

Limonadas/Agua

Agua

$1.00

Limonada cerezada

$6.00

Limonada de coco

$6.00

Limonada de natural

$6.00

limonada yerbabuena

$6.00

Shakes

Shake Cookies and Cream

$6.00

shake Frutos Rojos

$6.00

shake Vainilla

$6.00

shake Dulce de Leche

$6.00

Jugo

Maracumango

$7.00

Cholado

$10.50

Soda

Malta

$3.00

Colombian refajo

$8.00

Sprite

$2.50

Colombian soda

$2.50

coke

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19128 West Little York Road SUITE G, Katy, TX 77449

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sucking Good Crawfish & More - 19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K
orange star3.0 • 80
19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
TRIPLE S PHO & GRILL - KATY
orange starNo Reviews
5530 FRY RD KATY, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Rumbergers Cypress - Cypress TX
orange starNo Reviews
7019 Barker Cypress Road Cypress, TX 77433
View restaurantnext
We Got Pies for Sale
orange starNo Reviews
17703 Kieth Harrow Boulevard Houston, TX 77084
View restaurantnext
Triple S Pho & Grill - Cypress
orange starNo Reviews
7955 BARKER CYPRESS SUITE 900 CYPRESS, TX 77443
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Katy
orange star4.6 • 1,100
3902 North Fry Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Katy

PHAT EATERY- Katy Asian Town
orange star4.6 • 1,793
23119 Colonial Parkway Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Katy
orange star4.6 • 1,100
3902 North Fry Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch
orange star4.6 • 880
9920 GASTON RD KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 043 - Mason Road
orange star4.5 • 743
1230 Mason Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Shevere Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 476
25600 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX055 - Katy (Westheimer)
orange star4.7 • 468
25830 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Katy
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (1000 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston