- Home
- /
- Ormond Beach
- /
- Monarca Mexican cuisine - 1185 W Granada Blvd Suite 5
Monarca Mexican cuisine 1185 W Granada Blvd Suite 5
No reviews yet
1185 W Granada Blvd Suite 5
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Beef Sopes
Blue corn sopes (2) with beef
Carnitas Sopes
Ceviche trio
octupus, shimp, tilapia, lime juce, onion, jalapeno
Chicken Sopes
Blue corn sopes (2) with chicken
Chicken Wings BBQ
Served with French fries (8 pza)
Chicken Wings Buffalo
Chicken Wings Mango Habanero
Served with French fries (8 pza)
Chip Basket
Crab Dip
WITH 3 SLICED BREAD TOAST
Guacamole Dip
Guacamole Mexicano
fresh avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro
Mexican Elote
Griddle corn on or off the cobb smothered in butter, mayo, cotija cheese and tajin
Monarca Sampler
Beef nachos, chicken quesadilla, chicken flauta, stuffed jalapenos. Served with cheese sauce on the side
Nachos, Beef
Nachos, Chicken
Nachos, Grilled Chicken
Nachos, Steak
Octupus ceviche
Pastor Sopes
Blue corn sopes (2) with Pastor beef
Queso Dip
Queso Dip with Beans
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese topped with chorizo (Mexican sausage) served with tortilla
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled shrimp in a Mexican cocktail sauce mixed with onion, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado
Stuffed Jalapeno
Cream cheese jalapeno served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Tilapia Ceviche
Tostones Morelia, Grilled Chicken
Two (2) crispy tostones style plantains served with guacamole, queso fresco, pico de gallo & chipotle sauce with grilled chicken
Tostones Morelia, Grilled Steak
Two (2) crispy tostones style plantains served with guacamole, queso fresco, pico de gallo & chipotle sauce with grilled steak
Tostones, Grilled Shrimp
Two (2) crispy tostones style plantains served with guacamole, queso fresco, pico de gallo & chipotle sauce with grilled steak
Shrimp Sopes
Soups & Salad
Caldo de Pollo
Rice, pico de gallo, chicken
Tortilla Soup
Chicken, cheese, avocado, chipotle and tortilla strips
Grilled Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell with onions, bell peppers, and grilled chicken. Topped with nacho cheese, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Steak Fajita Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell with onions, bell peppers, and steak. nacho cheese, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Santa Fe Salad
Grilled chicken served over a baby mix lettuce, tomatoes, corn, black beans, onion, cilantro, avocado, and tortilla strips with our Jalapeno dressing on the side
Salmon Summer Salad
Baby spring mix, queso fresco, mandarin, tomatoes, mango mezcal sauce
Shrimp Summer Salad
Baby spring mix, queso fresco, mandarin, tomatoes, mango mezcal sauce
Monarca Specialities
Fajita, Grilled Steak
Tender beef grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and three flour tortillas
Fajita, Grilled Chicken
Tender chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and three flour tortillas
Fajita Mexicana
Tender beef and chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas
Texas Fajitas
Tender beef, chicken, pork and shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas
Brochetas
Chicken and steak brochette with onions, bacon, and peppers. Marinated with our special house sauce served with rice
Molcajete
A hot lava rock heaped with sizzling beef strips, chicken, pork, and shrimp. Topped with cheese, grilled cactus, peppers, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas
Carne Asada
Thin sliced Rib Eye steak served with rice, beans, lettuce, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas.
Steak Tampiqueno
Rib Eye steak grilled with onions. Served with rice, beans and one red and one green cheese enchiladas
Steak Monarca
Skirt steak served with a poblano pepper stuffed with shrimp, pepper, mushrooms, onions topped with habanero pesto creamy sauce. Served with rice
Steak Samora
Skirt steak served with cilantro rice and veggies. Topped with chimichurri sauce.
Carnitas Estilo Michoacan
Pork, onions, rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas
Pollo Margarita
Chicken breast sauteed with onions, cilantro, orange and lime wedges in our favorite tequila, Jose Cuervo Gold. Served with rice, sour cream, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast topped with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, vegetables, three flour tortillas and cheese sauce on the side
Pollo Cotija
Grilled chicken breast sauteed with shrimp, scallions, fresh spinach and topped with cotija cheese. Served with rice, salad and three flour tortillas
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese sauce and chorizo (Mexican sausage) served with cilantro rice and beans
Mole Moreliano
Grilled chicken breast topped with Mole sauce. Served with rice and salad
Grilled Chicken Monarca Bowl
Cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream & tomatoes
Steak Monarca Bowl
Cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream & tomatoes
Shrimp Monarca Bowl
Cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream & tomatoes
Special Dinners
Flautas
Three (3) fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, queso fresco and avocado. Served with salsa verde and beans on the side
Enchiladas Supremas
chicken or beef, cheese, beans, sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Enchiladas Verdes
Two (2) chicken enchiladas with salsa verde. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Enchiladas de Mole
Two (2) chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Alambre
Steak grilled with sauteed green bell peppers, onions, and bacon covered with melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two (2) cheese enchiladas topped with pork, onions, bell pepper and special sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gall, sour cream and your choice or rice or beans
Monarca Burrito, Beef
A monster burrito with beef. Filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo
Monarca Burrito, Chicken
A monster burrito with chicken. Filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo
Monarca Burrito, Grilled Chicken
A monster burrito with grilled chicken. Filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo
Monarca Burrito, Carnitas
A monster burrito with carnitas. Filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo
Burritos Mexicanos, Grilled Steak
Two (2) burritos filled with grilled steak, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and beans. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Burritos Mexicanos, Grilled Chicken
Two (2) burritos filled with grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and beans. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Burritos Rancheros
Two (2) burritos filled pork, onions and bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Gringa Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, cheese, pork, onion, pineapple, lettuce and guacamole
Monarca Burger
A burger filled with onions, mushrooms, American cheese and a special homemade chipotle sauce. Served with French fries
Monarca Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, marinated pork, onions and fresh pineapple. Served with lettuce and guacamole
Maya Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, pepper and onions. Served with baby spring mix, tomatoes and sour cream
Quesadilla La Piedad, Grilled Steak
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled steak. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Quesadilla La Piedad, Grilled Chicken
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled chicken. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Chimichanga, Shredded Chicken
Flour tortilla with chicken, deep fried and topped with a white cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and choice of rice or beans
Chimichanga, Grilled Steak
Flour tortilla with grilled steak, deep fried and topped with a white cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and choice of rice or beans
Chimichanga, Grilled Chicken
Flour tortilla with grilled chicken, deep fried and topped with a white cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and choice of rice or beans
Nachos Supremos
chips, cheese, chicke, beef, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeno
Chile's Relleno's
Chimichanga, Beef
Monarca Burrito, Steak
Seafood
Enchiladas Cancun
Three (3) enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, bell pepper, onions, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Burrito Acapulco
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers and onions filled in a burrito and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Enchiladas de Cangrejo
Two (2) and spinach enchiladas with habanero pesto sauce. Served with rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp cooked in our special garlic sauce with onions and tomatoes. Served with cilantro rice and salad
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked in our special DIabla (hot) sauce with onions and bell pepper. Served with cilantro rice and salad
Quesadilla Veracruz
Quesadilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Salmon Tropical
Grilled Salmon with mango mezcal sauce on the side. Served with cilantro rice and vegetables
Fajita Mazatlan
Shrimp on a sizzling platter cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and three flour tortillas
Mar y Tierra
steak, mushroom, shrimp, onion, rice and beans
Huachinango
Whole fried fish served with rice, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and avocado
Pulpo Asado
octopus, sauce, cilatro rice
Tacos
Tacos de Camaron
Two (2) tacos served on hand made corn and flour mixed tortillas stuffed with corn, cotija cheese and creamy lime mayo sauce. Served with your rice and beans
Fish Tacos
Two (2) grilled or fried fish tacos with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served rice and beans.
Tacos de Asada
Two (2) steak tacos with corn tortilla. Served with cilantro, onions, rice, and beans
Tacos de Birria
Two (2) slow cooked beef marinated for 6hrs. on a corn tortilla. Served with a side of its own broth to deep, cilantro, onions, rice, and beans
Tacos al Pastor
Two (2) marinated pork grilled tacos with fresh pineapple on corn tortillas. Served with cilantro, onions, rice, and beans
Tacos de Pollo
Two (2) grilled chicken tacos with corn tortilla. Served with cilantro, onions, rice, and beans
Tacos Tex-Mex, Beef
Two (2) tacos with beef on a flour soft shell or corn hard shell. Served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes with your choice of rice or beans
Tacos Pulpo
octopus, cabbage, sauce
Tacos Tex-Mex, Chicken
Two (2) tacos with shredded chicken on a flour soft shell or corn hard shell. Served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes with your choice of rice or beans
Tacos Carnitas
Vegetarian
Coliflour Tacos
coliflour, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice and beans
Veggie Fajita
Squash, broccoli, cauliflower, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas
Bean Burrito and Cheese Enchilada
One of each served with rice and vegetables
Chile Relleno and Cheese Enchilada
One of each served with rice and vegetables
Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, refried beans, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Veggie Enchiladas
One veggie mix, one cheese and one bean enchilada. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of rice or beans
Veggie Tacos
Mushroom, spinach, refried beans, grilled corn, and cheese topped with lettuce and shredded cheese. Served with cilantro rice and black beans
A la Carte
Chile Relleno
Mexican Rice
Cilantro Rice
Beans
Pico de Gallo
Tortilla
Beef Taco
Tamal, Chicken
Shredded Chicken Taco
Veggie Mix
Beef Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Pork Quesadilla
Mexican Taco
Pico
Sour Cream
Rice
Shrimp Taco
Octupos Taco
Tostones
Flour Tortilla
Corn Tortilla
Refried Bean
Black Bean
Cheese Quesadilla
Side Tomato
Enchilada
Cilantro Rice
Shredded cheese
Jalapeno
Fish Taco
French Fries
Combo's
Kids Menu
Quesadilla, Kids
Served with rice and beans. Drink included
Taco, Kids
Served with rice and beans. Drink included
Enchilada, Kids
Served with rice and beans. Drink included
Burrito, Kids
Served with rice and beans. Drink included
Chicken Tenders with Fries
Served with French fries. Drink included
Cocktails
Casa Monarca, Small
Silver tequila, orange curacao, house mix and orange juice. On the rocks or frozen
Casa Monarca, Grande
Silver tequila, orange curacao, house mix and orange juice. On the rocks or frozen
Skinny Margarita, Small
Blanco tequila, fresh lime juice and agave shaken and topped off with soda. Served on the rocks
Skinny Margarita, Grande
Blanco tequila, fresh lime juice and agave shaken and topped off with soda. Served on the rocks
Sangrarita
Frozen lime house margarita and home made sangria.
El Rey
Anejo tequila, fresh lime juice and agave with Grand Marnier poured over ice
La Reina
45 oz of our house margarita (frozen or on the rocks) with a Coronita
Sandia
Blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, agave and watermelon puree. Served on the rocks with a tajin rim
Pina Loca, Small
Silver tequila, fresh lime juice, agave mixed with fresh pineapple juice. Served on the rocks with black ant salt rim. On the rocks or frozen
La Fresita, Small
Silver tequila, fresh lime juice, agave and home made strawberry puree served on the rocks or frozen with pink salt
La Fresita, Grande
Silver tequila, fresh lime juice, agave and home made strawberry puree served on the rocks or frozen with pink salt
Mangonada, Small
Silver tequila, fresh lime juice, agave and mango with a chamoy and tajin rim. Served on the rocks or frozen
Mangonada, Grande
Silver tequila, fresh lime juice, agave and mango with a chamoy and tajin rim. Served on the rocks or frozen
Apasionada, Small
Passion fruit, fresh lime juice, agave, and blanco tequila served on the rocks
Apasionada, Grande
Passion fruit, fresh lime juice, agave, and blanco tequila served on the rocks
Tamarindo, Small
Sweet and sour tamarindo mix made with silver tequila, lime juice and agave. Served on the rocks
Tamarindo, Grande
Sweet and sour tamarindo mix made with silver tequila, lime juice and agave. Served on the rocks
Ardiente Caliente, Small
Jalapeno infused silver tequila, Ancho reyes verde liquor, fresh lime juice and agave served on the rocks with our signature volcano salt
Ardiente Caliente, Grande
Jalapeno infused silver tequila, Ancho reyes verde liquor, fresh lime juice and agave served on the rocks with our signature volcano salt
Mezcalita
Hand shaken mezcal and reposado tequila, fresh lime, orange and grapefruit juice, topped with squirt grapefruit soda
Avocado Mambo
Hand shaken mezcal and reposado tequila, fresh lime, orange and grapefruit juice, topped with squirt grapefruit soda
Cantarito
Silver tequila, fresh lime juice, simple syrup Squirt Grapefruit Soda
Mojito Monarca
Fresh mint, simple, and fresh limes flawlessly muddled made with Silver rum and finished with soda
Mojito Monarca, Strawberry
Fresh mint, simple, and fresh limes flawlessly muddled made with Silver rum and finished with soda. With Strawberry Flavor
Mojito Monarca, Mango
Fresh mint, simple, and fresh limes flawlessly muddled made with Silver rum and finished with soda. With Mango Flavor
Mojito Monarca, Passion Fruit
Fresh mint, simple, and fresh limes flawlessly muddled made with Silver rum and finished with soda. With Passion Fruit flavor
Mojito Monarca, Coconut
Fresh mint, simple, and fresh limes flawlessly muddled made with Silver rum and finished with soda. With Coconut flavor
Mula D'Oro
Lime juice, fresh mint, ginger beer, simple stirred with your choice of vodka or tequila
Mula D'Oro. Mezcal
Lime juice, fresh mint, ginger beer, simple stirred with your choice of vodka or mezcal
Oaxaca Old Fashion
Bourbon whiskey, mezcal, corn bitters and simple applewood smoked. Garnished with orange peel and cherry
Frida
Rose vodka mixed with home made hibiscus simple, fresh lime juice and mint topped with sparkling Rose
Playa Tulum, Pina Colada
blend of silver rum, crushed ice and pina colada flavor. Finished with whipped cream and cherry
Playa Tulum, Strawberry
blend of silver rum, crushed ice and strawberry flavor. Finished with whipped cream and cherry
Playa Tulum, Mango
blend of silver rum, crushed ice and mango flavor. Finished with whipped cream and cherry
House Margarita Pitcher on the rocks
House Margarita Pitcher, Strawberry on the rocks
House Margarita Pitcher, Mango on the rocks
House Margarita Pitcher, Passion Fruit on the rocks
Sangria Pitcher, Red Wine
Sangria Pitcher, White Wine
Sangria, Red Wine
Sangria, White Sparkling Wine
Pepino Margarita
Top Shelf Margarita
Top Shelf Margarita Small
Liquor
House vodka
Tito's vodka
Grey goose
ketel one
House whiskey
Jameson Irish
Jack Daniels Black
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Ronchata
House Ron
Jim Bean
Hennessy
Buchanas 12
Crown Royal
Seagrams 7
Disorano
Jameson Black
Jameson Edition
Black Label
Red Label
High Rye
Dewar
Jack Daniels
Blody Mary
Green Tea
Limon Drops
Grand Marniert
Buchanas 18
Beefeter
Bombay
Ron Zacapa 23 YR Gran Reserva
Draft Beer
Michelada Chingona
Home made tomato juice michelada mix, fresh limes juice, mixed with choice of draft beer. Chamoy and tajin rim
Pacifico, Draft,small
Corona , Draft, small
Bud light, Draft small
XX Amber, Draft, small
XX Lager, Draft, small
Miller lite, Draft, small
Michelob Ultra, Draft,small
Pacifico, Draft, large
Corona , Draft, large
XX Amber, Draft, large
Miller light, Draft, large
Bud light, large Draft
Blue Moon Small Draft
Blue Moon Large Draft
Yuengling Large
Yuengling Small
White Wine
Red Wine
Tequila
SILVER DOBEL
SILVER JIMADOR
SILVER CAZADORES
SILVER TRES GENERACION
SILVER AVION
SILVER MILAGRO
SILVER CAMARENA
SILVER PATRON
SILVER HORNITOS
SILVER CASA AMIGOS
SILVER DON JULIO
SILVER HERRADURA
REPOSADO MILAGRO
REPOSADO CASADORES
REPOSADO TRES GENERACION
REPOSADO AVION
REPOSADO PATRON
REPOSADO DON JULIO
REPOSADO CABOWABO
REPOSADO HORITOS
REPOSADO CASA AMIGOS
ANEJO CAZADORES
ANEJO TRES GENERACION
ANEJO HERRADURA
ANEJO DON JULIO
ANEJO CASA AMIGOS
MEZCAL
CASA AMIGO MEZCAL
7 MISTERIO OYA
7 MISTERIO BARRILL
Montalobo Mezcal
Milagro rerva silver
Milagro Reserva Reposado
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jimador Reposado
1800 Silver
1800 Reposado
180 Anejo
Centenario Anejo
Jose Cuervo Tradicinal
Jose Cuervo Cristalino
Tequila Premium
Virgen Daiquiri
Bottle Beer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1185 W Granada Blvd Suite 5, Ormond Beach, FL 32174