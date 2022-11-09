Main picView gallery

Monarca Mexican cuisine 1185 W Granada Blvd Suite 5

1185 W Granada Blvd Suite 5

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Appetizers

Beef Sopes

$9.00

Blue corn sopes (2) with beef

Carnitas Sopes

$9.00

Ceviche trio

$17.00

octupus, shimp, tilapia, lime juce, onion, jalapeno

Chicken Sopes

$9.00

Blue corn sopes (2) with chicken

Chicken Wings BBQ

$13.00

Served with French fries (8 pza)

Chicken Wings Buffalo

$13.00

Chicken Wings Mango Habanero

$13.00

Served with French fries (8 pza)

Chip Basket

$2.00

Crab Dip

$11.50

WITH 3 SLICED BREAD TOAST

Guacamole Dip

$6.00

Guacamole Mexicano

$11.50

fresh avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro

Mexican Elote

$9.50

Griddle corn on or off the cobb smothered in butter, mayo, cotija cheese and tajin

Monarca Sampler

$14.00

Beef nachos, chicken quesadilla, chicken flauta, stuffed jalapenos. Served with cheese sauce on the side

Nachos, Beef

$11.00

Nachos, Chicken

$11.00

Nachos, Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Nachos, Steak

$14.00

Octupus ceviche

$15.00

Pastor Sopes

$9.00

Blue corn sopes (2) with Pastor beef

Queso Dip

$5.00

Queso Dip with Beans

$7.00

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Melted cheese topped with chorizo (Mexican sausage) served with tortilla

Shrimp Ceviche

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Chilled shrimp in a Mexican cocktail sauce mixed with onion, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado

Stuffed Jalapeno

$8.00

Cream cheese jalapeno served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Tilapia Ceviche

$11.00

Tostones Morelia, Grilled Chicken

$12.50

Two (2) crispy tostones style plantains served with guacamole, queso fresco, pico de gallo & chipotle sauce with grilled chicken

Tostones Morelia, Grilled Steak

$12.50

Two (2) crispy tostones style plantains served with guacamole, queso fresco, pico de gallo & chipotle sauce with grilled steak

Tostones, Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

Two (2) crispy tostones style plantains served with guacamole, queso fresco, pico de gallo & chipotle sauce with grilled steak

Shrimp Sopes

$11.00

Soups & Salad

Caldo de Pollo

$6.99

Rice, pico de gallo, chicken

Tortilla Soup

$8.50

Chicken, cheese, avocado, chipotle and tortilla strips

Grilled Chicken Fajita Taco Salad

$13.50

A crispy flour tortilla shell with onions, bell peppers, and grilled chicken. Topped with nacho cheese, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Steak Fajita Taco Salad

$13.50

A crispy flour tortilla shell with onions, bell peppers, and steak. nacho cheese, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Santa Fe Salad

$13.50

Grilled chicken served over a baby mix lettuce, tomatoes, corn, black beans, onion, cilantro, avocado, and tortilla strips with our Jalapeno dressing on the side

Salmon Summer Salad

$14.50

Baby spring mix, queso fresco, mandarin, tomatoes, mango mezcal sauce

Shrimp Summer Salad

$13.50

Baby spring mix, queso fresco, mandarin, tomatoes, mango mezcal sauce

Monarca Specialities

Fajita, Grilled Steak

$19.00

Tender beef grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and three flour tortillas

Fajita, Grilled Chicken

$19.00

Tender chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and three flour tortillas

Fajita Mexicana

$20.00

Tender beef and chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas

Texas Fajitas

$21.00

Tender beef, chicken, pork and shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas

Brochetas

$20.00

Chicken and steak brochette with onions, bacon, and peppers. Marinated with our special house sauce served with rice

Molcajete

$21.00

A hot lava rock heaped with sizzling beef strips, chicken, pork, and shrimp. Topped with cheese, grilled cactus, peppers, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas

Carne Asada

$21.00

Thin sliced Rib Eye steak served with rice, beans, lettuce, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas.

Steak Tampiqueno

$22.00

Rib Eye steak grilled with onions. Served with rice, beans and one red and one green cheese enchiladas

Steak Monarca

$23.50

Skirt steak served with a poblano pepper stuffed with shrimp, pepper, mushrooms, onions topped with habanero pesto creamy sauce. Served with rice

Steak Samora

$22.00

Skirt steak served with cilantro rice and veggies. Topped with chimichurri sauce.

Carnitas Estilo Michoacan

$16.00

Pork, onions, rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas

Pollo Margarita

$17.00

Chicken breast sauteed with onions, cilantro, orange and lime wedges in our favorite tequila, Jose Cuervo Gold. Served with rice, sour cream, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas

Pollo Loco

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, vegetables, three flour tortillas and cheese sauce on the side

Pollo Cotija

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast sauteed with shrimp, scallions, fresh spinach and topped with cotija cheese. Served with rice, salad and three flour tortillas

Chori Pollo

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese sauce and chorizo (Mexican sausage) served with cilantro rice and beans

Mole Moreliano

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with Mole sauce. Served with rice and salad

Grilled Chicken Monarca Bowl

$11.50

Cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream & tomatoes

Steak Monarca Bowl

$11.50

Cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream & tomatoes

Shrimp Monarca Bowl

$13.00

Cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream & tomatoes

Special Dinners

Flautas

$11.50

Three (3) fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, queso fresco and avocado. Served with salsa verde and beans on the side

Enchiladas Supremas

$14.00

chicken or beef, cheese, beans, sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.50

Two (2) chicken enchiladas with salsa verde. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Enchiladas de Mole

$13.50

Two (2) chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Alambre

$18.00

Steak grilled with sauteed green bell peppers, onions, and bacon covered with melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas

Enchiladas Rancheras

$13.00

Two (2) cheese enchiladas topped with pork, onions, bell pepper and special sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gall, sour cream and your choice or rice or beans

Monarca Burrito, Beef

$13.00

A monster burrito with beef. Filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo

Monarca Burrito, Chicken

$13.00

A monster burrito with chicken. Filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo

Monarca Burrito, Grilled Chicken

$16.00

A monster burrito with grilled chicken. Filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo

Monarca Burrito, Carnitas

$16.00

A monster burrito with carnitas. Filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo

Burritos Mexicanos, Grilled Steak

$15.50

Two (2) burritos filled with grilled steak, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and beans. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Burritos Mexicanos, Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Two (2) burritos filled with grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and beans. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Burritos Rancheros

$14.99

Two (2) burritos filled pork, onions and bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Gringa Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla, cheese, pork, onion, pineapple, lettuce and guacamole

Monarca Burger

$13.00

A burger filled with onions, mushrooms, American cheese and a special homemade chipotle sauce. Served with French fries

Monarca Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, marinated pork, onions and fresh pineapple. Served with lettuce and guacamole

Maya Quesadilla

$9.50

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, pepper and onions. Served with baby spring mix, tomatoes and sour cream

Quesadilla La Piedad, Grilled Steak

$13.50

Flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled steak. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Quesadilla La Piedad, Grilled Chicken

$13.50

Flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled chicken. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Chimichanga, Shredded Chicken

$14.00

Flour tortilla with chicken, deep fried and topped with a white cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and choice of rice or beans

Chimichanga, Grilled Steak

$17.00

Flour tortilla with grilled steak, deep fried and topped with a white cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and choice of rice or beans

Chimichanga, Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Flour tortilla with grilled chicken, deep fried and topped with a white cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and choice of rice or beans

Nachos Supremos

$13.00

chips, cheese, chicke, beef, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeno

Chile's Relleno's

$14.99

Chimichanga, Beef

$14.00

Monarca Burrito, Steak

$16.00

Seafood

Enchiladas Cancun

$14.00

Three (3) enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, bell pepper, onions, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Burrito Acapulco

$14.00

Grilled shrimp, bell peppers and onions filled in a burrito and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Enchiladas de Cangrejo

$14.00

Two (2) and spinach enchiladas with habanero pesto sauce. Served with rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.00

Shrimp cooked in our special garlic sauce with onions and tomatoes. Served with cilantro rice and salad

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.00

Shrimp cooked in our special DIabla (hot) sauce with onions and bell pepper. Served with cilantro rice and salad

Quesadilla Veracruz

$14.00

Quesadilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Salmon Tropical

$17.00

Grilled Salmon with mango mezcal sauce on the side. Served with cilantro rice and vegetables

Fajita Mazatlan

$22.00

Shrimp on a sizzling platter cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and three flour tortillas

Mar y Tierra

$24.00

steak, mushroom, shrimp, onion, rice and beans

Huachinango

$26.50

Whole fried fish served with rice, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and avocado

Pulpo Asado

$14.50

octopus, sauce, cilatro rice

Tacos

Tacos de Camaron

$15.00

Two (2) tacos served on hand made corn and flour mixed tortillas stuffed with corn, cotija cheese and creamy lime mayo sauce. Served with your rice and beans

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Two (2) grilled or fried fish tacos with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served rice and beans.

Tacos de Asada

$14.00

Two (2) steak tacos with corn tortilla. Served with cilantro, onions, rice, and beans

Tacos de Birria

$14.00

Two (2) slow cooked beef marinated for 6hrs. on a corn tortilla. Served with a side of its own broth to deep, cilantro, onions, rice, and beans

Tacos al Pastor

$14.00

Two (2) marinated pork grilled tacos with fresh pineapple on corn tortillas. Served with cilantro, onions, rice, and beans

Tacos de Pollo

$14.00

Two (2) grilled chicken tacos with corn tortilla. Served with cilantro, onions, rice, and beans

Tacos Tex-Mex, Beef

$8.50

Two (2) tacos with beef on a flour soft shell or corn hard shell. Served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes with your choice of rice or beans

Tacos Pulpo

$15.00

octopus, cabbage, sauce

Tacos Tex-Mex, Chicken

$8.50

Two (2) tacos with shredded chicken on a flour soft shell or corn hard shell. Served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes with your choice of rice or beans

Tacos Carnitas

$14.00

Vegetarian

Coliflour Tacos

$13.00

coliflour, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice and beans

Veggie Fajita

$14.00

Squash, broccoli, cauliflower, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas

Bean Burrito and Cheese Enchilada

$13.00

One of each served with rice and vegetables

Chile Relleno and Cheese Enchilada

$13.00

One of each served with rice and vegetables

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, refried beans, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Veggie Enchiladas

$13.00

One veggie mix, one cheese and one bean enchilada. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of rice or beans

Veggie Tacos

$13.00

Mushroom, spinach, refried beans, grilled corn, and cheese topped with lettuce and shredded cheese. Served with cilantro rice and black beans

A la Carte

Chile Relleno

$4.25

Mexican Rice

$3.75

Cilantro Rice

$3.75

Beans

$3.75

Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Tortilla

$1.99

Beef Taco

$2.75

Tamal, Chicken

$3.99

Shredded Chicken Taco

$2.75

Veggie Mix

$3.75

Beef Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Pork Quesadilla

$9.00

Mexican Taco

$3.75

Pico

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Rice

$3.75

Shrimp Taco

$4.75

Octupos Taco

$4.75

Tostones

$3.75

Flour Tortilla

$1.99

Corn Tortilla

$1.99

Refried Bean

$3.75

Black Bean

$3.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Side Tomato

$2.00

Enchilada

$3.00

Cilantro Rice

$3.75

Shredded cheese

$2.00

Jalapeno

$2.00

Fish Taco

$4.75

French Fries

$3.00

Desserts

Flan

$7.00

Lava Cake

$7.00

Churros

$6.50

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Sopapilla

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.50

Combo's

Combo #1

$12.50

Combo #2

$14.00

Kids Menu

Quesadilla, Kids

$8.00

Served with rice and beans. Drink included

Taco, Kids

$8.00

Served with rice and beans. Drink included

Enchilada, Kids

$8.00

Served with rice and beans. Drink included

Burrito, Kids

$8.00

Served with rice and beans. Drink included

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$8.00

Served with French fries. Drink included

Cocktails

Casa Monarca, Small

$9.50

Silver tequila, orange curacao, house mix and orange juice. On the rocks or frozen

Casa Monarca, Grande

$12.50

Silver tequila, orange curacao, house mix and orange juice. On the rocks or frozen

Skinny Margarita, Small

$10.50

Blanco tequila, fresh lime juice and agave shaken and topped off with soda. Served on the rocks

Skinny Margarita, Grande

$14.00

Blanco tequila, fresh lime juice and agave shaken and topped off with soda. Served on the rocks

Sangrarita

$15.00

Frozen lime house margarita and home made sangria.

El Rey

$22.00

Anejo tequila, fresh lime juice and agave with Grand Marnier poured over ice

La Reina

$25.00

45 oz of our house margarita (frozen or on the rocks) with a Coronita

Sandia

$12.00

Blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, agave and watermelon puree. Served on the rocks with a tajin rim

Pina Loca, Small

$11.00

Silver tequila, fresh lime juice, agave mixed with fresh pineapple juice. Served on the rocks with black ant salt rim. On the rocks or frozen

La Fresita, Small

$11.00

Silver tequila, fresh lime juice, agave and home made strawberry puree served on the rocks or frozen with pink salt

La Fresita, Grande

$14.50

Silver tequila, fresh lime juice, agave and home made strawberry puree served on the rocks or frozen with pink salt

Mangonada, Small

$11.00

Silver tequila, fresh lime juice, agave and mango with a chamoy and tajin rim. Served on the rocks or frozen

Mangonada, Grande

$14.50

Silver tequila, fresh lime juice, agave and mango with a chamoy and tajin rim. Served on the rocks or frozen

Apasionada, Small

$11.00

Passion fruit, fresh lime juice, agave, and blanco tequila served on the rocks

Apasionada, Grande

$14.00

Passion fruit, fresh lime juice, agave, and blanco tequila served on the rocks

Tamarindo, Small

$12.00

Sweet and sour tamarindo mix made with silver tequila, lime juice and agave. Served on the rocks

Tamarindo, Grande

$15.00

Sweet and sour tamarindo mix made with silver tequila, lime juice and agave. Served on the rocks

Ardiente Caliente, Small

$12.00

Jalapeno infused silver tequila, Ancho reyes verde liquor, fresh lime juice and agave served on the rocks with our signature volcano salt

Ardiente Caliente, Grande

$15.00

Jalapeno infused silver tequila, Ancho reyes verde liquor, fresh lime juice and agave served on the rocks with our signature volcano salt

Mezcalita

$15.00

Hand shaken mezcal and reposado tequila, fresh lime, orange and grapefruit juice, topped with squirt grapefruit soda

Avocado Mambo

$13.00

Hand shaken mezcal and reposado tequila, fresh lime, orange and grapefruit juice, topped with squirt grapefruit soda

Cantarito

$10.50

Silver tequila, fresh lime juice, simple syrup Squirt Grapefruit Soda

Mojito Monarca

$9.00

Fresh mint, simple, and fresh limes flawlessly muddled made with Silver rum and finished with soda

Mojito Monarca, Strawberry

$11.00

Fresh mint, simple, and fresh limes flawlessly muddled made with Silver rum and finished with soda. With Strawberry Flavor

Mojito Monarca, Mango

$11.00

Fresh mint, simple, and fresh limes flawlessly muddled made with Silver rum and finished with soda. With Mango Flavor

Mojito Monarca, Passion Fruit

$11.00

Fresh mint, simple, and fresh limes flawlessly muddled made with Silver rum and finished with soda. With Passion Fruit flavor

Mojito Monarca, Coconut

$11.00

Fresh mint, simple, and fresh limes flawlessly muddled made with Silver rum and finished with soda. With Coconut flavor

Mula D'Oro

$11.00

Lime juice, fresh mint, ginger beer, simple stirred with your choice of vodka or tequila

Mula D'Oro. Mezcal

$12.50

Lime juice, fresh mint, ginger beer, simple stirred with your choice of vodka or mezcal

Oaxaca Old Fashion

$13.50

Bourbon whiskey, mezcal, corn bitters and simple applewood smoked. Garnished with orange peel and cherry

Frida

$12.00

Rose vodka mixed with home made hibiscus simple, fresh lime juice and mint topped with sparkling Rose

Playa Tulum, Pina Colada

$11.50

blend of silver rum, crushed ice and pina colada flavor. Finished with whipped cream and cherry

Playa Tulum, Strawberry

$11.50

blend of silver rum, crushed ice and strawberry flavor. Finished with whipped cream and cherry

Playa Tulum, Mango

$11.50

blend of silver rum, crushed ice and mango flavor. Finished with whipped cream and cherry

House Margarita Pitcher on the rocks

$27.00

House Margarita Pitcher, Strawberry on the rocks

$30.00

House Margarita Pitcher, Mango on the rocks

$30.00

House Margarita Pitcher, Passion Fruit on the rocks

$30.00

Sangria Pitcher, Red Wine

$28.00

Sangria Pitcher, White Wine

$28.00

Sangria, Red Wine

$11.00

Sangria, White Sparkling Wine

$11.00

Pepino Margarita

$13.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$17.00

Top Shelf Margarita Small

$14.00

Liquor

House vodka

$8.75

Tito's vodka

$9.99

Grey goose

$9.50

ketel one

$9.50

House whiskey

$8.00

Jameson Irish

$10.50

Jack Daniels Black

$9.50

Bacardi

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Ronchata

$8.50

House Ron

$8.00

Jim Bean

$11.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Buchanas 12

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$9.50

Disorano

$9.50

Jameson Black

$11.00

Jameson Edition

$10.00

Black Label

$11.00

Red Label

$10.00

High Rye

$11.50

Dewar

$10.50

Jack Daniels

$9.99

Blody Mary

$11.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Limon Drops

$9.00

Grand Marniert

$11.00

Buchanas 18

$17.50

Beefeter

$10.00

Bombay

$10.75

Ron Zacapa 23 YR Gran Reserva

$13.50

Draft Beer

Michelada Chingona

$10.00

Home made tomato juice michelada mix, fresh limes juice, mixed with choice of draft beer. Chamoy and tajin rim

Pacifico, Draft,small

$4.00

Corona , Draft, small

$4.00

Bud light, Draft small

$4.00

XX Amber, Draft, small

$4.00

XX Lager, Draft, small

$3.50

Miller lite, Draft, small

$3.50

Michelob Ultra, Draft,small

$3.50

Pacifico, Draft, large

$8.00

Corona , Draft, large

$8.00

XX Amber, Draft, large

$8.00

Miller light, Draft, large

$6.50

Bud light, large Draft

$7.50

Blue Moon Small Draft

$3.00

Blue Moon Large Draft

$6.50

Yuengling Large

$6.50

Yuengling Small

$3.50

White Wine

White Wine, Chardonnay, Glass

$9.00

White Wine, Pinot Grigio, Glass

$9.00

White Wine, Sauvignon Blanc, Glass

$9.00

White Wine, Sparkling, Glass

$9.00

White Wine, Chardonnay, Bottle

$38.00

White Wine, Pinot Grigio, Bottle

$38.00

White Wine, Sauvignon Blanc, Bottle

$38.00

White Wine, Sparkling, Bottle

$38.00

Red Wine

Red Wine, Cabernet Sauvignon, Glass

$9.00

Red Wine, Pinot Noir, Glass

$9.00

Red Wine, Malbec, Glass

$9.00

Red Wine, Merlot, Glass

$9.00

Red Wine, Cabernet Sauvignon, Bottle

$39.00

Red Wine, Pinot Noir, Bottle

$39.00

Red Wine, Malbec, Bottle

$39.00

Red Wine, Merlot, Bottle

$39.00

Tequila

SILVER DOBEL

$9.00

SILVER JIMADOR

$9.50

SILVER CAZADORES

$10.00

SILVER TRES GENERACION

$10.50

SILVER AVION

$11.00

SILVER MILAGRO

$10.00

SILVER CAMARENA

$10.00

SILVER PATRON

$11.00

SILVER HORNITOS

$9.75

SILVER CASA AMIGOS

$12.00

SILVER DON JULIO

$11.00

SILVER HERRADURA

$10.00

REPOSADO MILAGRO

$13.00

REPOSADO CASADORES

$11.00

REPOSADO TRES GENERACION

$12.50

REPOSADO AVION

$12.50

REPOSADO PATRON

$12.50

REPOSADO DON JULIO

$12.50

REPOSADO CABOWABO

$12.00

REPOSADO HORITOS

$10.50

REPOSADO CASA AMIGOS

$13.00

ANEJO CAZADORES

$13.00

ANEJO TRES GENERACION

$14.00

ANEJO HERRADURA

$13.00

ANEJO DON JULIO

$14.00

ANEJO CASA AMIGOS

$14.50

MEZCAL

$10.00

CASA AMIGO MEZCAL

$11.50

7 MISTERIO OYA

$11.00

7 MISTERIO BARRILL

$9.50

Montalobo Mezcal

$10.00

Milagro rerva silver

$12.75

Milagro Reserva Reposado

$14.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Jimador Reposado

$10.50

1800 Silver

$10.00

1800 Reposado

$11.50

180 Anejo

$13.00

Centenario Anejo

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicinal

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Cristalino

$11.50

Tequila Premium

DON JULIO 1942

$28.00

EXTRA ANEJO AVION 44

$30.00

ENEJO CLARO DON JULIO 70

$18.00

1800 MILENIO

$30.00

La Reserva de la Gonzalez

$26.50

Clase Azul

$32.00

Virgen Daiquiri

VIRGEN MANGO DAIQUIRI

$7.50

VIRGEN STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI

$7.50

VIRGEN PINA COLADA

$7.50

VIRGEN PASSION FRUIT DAIQUIRI

$7.50

Bottle Beer

Corona Bottles

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

XX lager Bottle

$5.00

XX Amber Bottle

$5.00

Modelo Especial Bottle

$5.00

Modelo Negra Bottle

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.50

Bud Light Bottle

$4.50

Budweiser Bottle

$4.50

Tecate

$5.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Orange Soda

$3.95

Fanta

$3.95

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

squirt

Water Bottle

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1185 W Granada Blvd Suite 5, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Directions

Main pic

