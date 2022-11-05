Monarca Restaurant & Bar imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Monarca Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

37 S Moger Ave

Mount Kisco, NY 10549

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon
Breakfast Bowl

Juice Glass

16 oz Fresh Juice

$7.00

12 oz Fresh Juice

$6.00

APPETIZERS

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Served with Marinara Sauce

Monarca's Meatballs

$10.00

Jumbo Meatballs Served Over a Bed of Marinara Sauce and Topped with Cheese.

Bruschetta

$8.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato, and Balsamic Glazed

Wings

$12.00

Plain or Buffalo

Empanadas

$9.00

Beef Empanadas Served with Our house Sauce

Fried Calamari

$13.00

FLAT BREADS

California Flatbread

$11.00

Avocado, Tomato, Spinach, Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese and Parmesan Cheese

Al Pastor Flatbread

$13.00

Marinated Pork Meat, Pineapple, Onions, Cilantro, and Cheese

Veggie FlatBread

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shave Parmesan, and Homemade Dressing

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Flatbread

$8.00

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon and Cheese

Berry French Toast

$9.00

Challah French Toast with Fresh Berries

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Feta Cheese, and Over Easy Egg

Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

HomeFries, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Avocado and Fried Eggs

Steak and eggs

$20.99

Stuffed Avocado

$15.00

SALADS

Classic Ceasar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Fresh Shave Parmesan Cheese and Homemade Dressing

Lemony White Bean Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Procioutto, White Bean, Bread Crumbs, served with Lemon Vinaigrette.

Grilled chicken Spring Salad

$16.00

Arugula, Baby Greens, Almonds, dry Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Pears and Apples

Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Quinoa, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Avocado, Baby Cucumber, Mushrooms, and Avocado

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$13.00

Salmon Avocado Salad

$18.00

KIDS

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kid Pasta

$10.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kid's burger

$10.00

SUBS

Chicken Philly Sub

$9.00

Parm Sub

$9.00

Steak Sub

$15.00

PANINI

Chicken Club Panini

$12.00

Veggie Panini

$10.00

Vodka Chicken Panini

$11.00

Turkey Avocado Panini

$9.00

BURGERS

Salmon Burger

$14.00

Monarca Burger

$12.00

Hungry Burger

$13.00

WRAPS

Shrimp Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$9.00

Turkey Ham Wrap

$9.00

Classic Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Buffalo Wrap

$9.00

ENTREES

Penne Vodka

$14.00

Tuscan Penne

$14.00

Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Tilapia Piccata

$15.00

Salmon

$17.00

Mar Y Tierra

$24.00

Quinoa Bowl

$13.00

Farro Bowl

$13.00

Veggie Bowl

$10.00

SIDES

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Side Onion Rings

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

APPETIZERS

Arancini

$12.00

Empanadas

$12.00

CHICKEN AND BEEF W/ OUR HOUSE SAUCE

Burrata

$16.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

PLAIN, BUFFALO OR HONEY Sririacha

Fried Calamari 

$14.00

Meatballs

$12.00

Home made Meat Balls served on a bed of tomato sauce topped with Cheese and served with Garlic Toast

Monarca's family

$16.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Mussels

$16.00

Vodka Mozz Sticks

$12.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.00

Bowl

FLATBREADS

California Flatbread

$13.00

Avocado, Cherry tomato, Baby Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil , Parmesan Cheese

Bruschetta Flatbread

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato, and Balsamic Glaze 

Al Pastor

$14.00

Veggie flatbread

$10.00

Burrata Pesto Flatbread

$16.00

FAVORITES

Monarca Burger

$15.00

8oz Beef Burger, Pepperjack cheese, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, and Arugula

Salmon Burger

$18.00

Salmon Burger with Lettuce, Tomato and Tzaziki Sauce

Meatball Parm Sand

$15.00

Meatballs on a wedge with Mozzarella cheese and Tomato sauce served with Fries

Shrimp Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Pepperjack Cheese and Mayo

Crunch burger

$16.00

Chicken Parm Sand

$14.00

Hamburger DX

$11.00

Cheese burger DX

$13.00

Meat Ball parm sand

$15.00

Chicken

All Dinner Entrees comes with a soup or Salad

Chicken Madeira

$20.00

Boneless Chicken Breast Sauteed in Creamy Brown Sauce with Mushrooms, Mash Potatoes and Asparagus

Chicken Francese

$19.00

Egg Batter Chicken Breast sauteed with lemon, Butter and White wine served with rice and broccoli

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Sauteed Chicken Breast in marsala wine sauce with mushrooms served with Mashed potatoes

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with pico de gallo, Rice and Mixed Vegetables

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

Crispy Chicken Cutlet with tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese over spaghetti

Chicken scarpariello

$20.00

Assorted Sauteed Vegetables served over rice

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$7.00

Lava cake

$7.00

Oreo cheesecake

$7.00

Cake of the week

$8.00

Dinner Special's

Rib Steak ancient grain

$34.00

Tilapia francaise

$18.00

Linguine scallopini

$20.00

Vodka parmigiana

$22.00

Salad's

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Lemony White Bean salad

$14.00

Summer chicken salad

$16.00

Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Salmon Avocado Salad

$20.00

Vegetarian

Quinoa Bowl

$18.00

Veggie platter

$15.00

Eggplant parmigiana

$18.00

Seafood

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Shrimp scampi

$24.00

Tropical salmon

$27.00

Latino

Steak tacos

$16.00

Chicken tacos

$13.00

Ceviche

$18.00

Mar & tierra

$34.00

Pasta

Penne Vodka

$18.00

Pasta Bolognese

$22.00

Rigatoni Marsala

$20.00

White Clam Sauce

$21.00

Tuscan Penne

$21.00

Steak

Rib Eye Steak

$31.00

Skirt steak

$27.00

Surf & Turf

$34.00

EGGS

Huevos al carbon

$11.99

Over easy Eggs over fried tortilla, refreid beans, red and Green salsa.

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Banana, Berries, Nutella or Almond Butter

Breakfast flat bread

$10.99

Pico De gallo, Black Beans, homefries and Avocado

Breakfast tacos

$11.99

One egg

$4.99

Two eggs

$5.99

Three eggs

$6.99

BOWLS

Breakfast Bowl

$12.99

Oatmeal Cream brulle

$8.99

GRIDDLE

Blueberry Pancake

$11.99

Cheesecake French toast

$13.99

Fruity French Toast

$11.99

Oreo Cream pancake

$12.99

Plain French Toast

$8.99

Plain Pancakes

$8.99

BETWEEN BREAD

Breakfast Burger

$13.99

Chicken Club Panini

$13.99

Monte Cristo Sand

$11.99

Hungry Burger

$13.99

ENTREES

Build your Omelette

$13.00

Chicken & Waffle

$14.99

Penne Vodka

$13.99

Chicken Madeira

$16.99

Steak And Eggs

$20.99

Burrata & Veggies

$14.99

Chicken Florentine

$16.99

SALADS

Lemony White Bean Salad

$10.99

Fall Salad

$9.99

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

SIDES

2 Eggs Side

$4.50

Toast

$1.50

Bagel W/CC

$3.00

Fruit Salad

$6.00

Bacon Side

$4.00

Sausage Side

$4.00

Avocado Side

$4.00

Maple Syrup

$2.00

KIDS

Kid Pancakes w/ bacon

$8.00

Kid French Toast w/ Bacon

$8.00

Kid Eggs w/ Bacon

$8.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kid HotDog Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Brunch Drink's

Mimosa

$9.00

Bellini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Morning Mule

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for Visiting us today! Hope to see you soon

Location

37 S Moger Ave, Mount Kisco, NY 10549

Directions

Gallery
Monarca Restaurant & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Maya Riviera Bar & Restaurant - 518 North State Road
orange starNo Reviews
518 North State Road Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510
View restaurantnext
La Catrina of Westchester
orange starNo Reviews
171 Grand St Croton On Hudson, NY 10520
View restaurantnext
Tijuana Mexican Grill - 376 U.S. 6
orange starNo Reviews
376 U.S. 6 Mahopac, NY 10541
View restaurantnext
Pink Iguana
orange starNo Reviews
21 S Division Street Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
Ole Mole
orange star4.5 • 955
1030 high ridge rd Stamford, CT 06905
View restaurantnext
THE BACK END
orange starNo Reviews
17 Elm Street New Canaan, CT 06840
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mount Kisco

La Camelia Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 607
234 N Bedford Rd Mt Kisco, NY 10549
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Mt Kisco
orange star4.5 • 407
53 S Moger Ave Mt Kisco, NY 10549
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mount Kisco
Armonk
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Yorktown Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Thornwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
review star
No reviews yet
Croton On Hudson
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Mahopac
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Peekskill
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston