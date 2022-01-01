Restaurant header imageView gallery

Monarca Gourmet Paletas

222 Reviews

9901 University Ave, Suite 150

Clive, IA 50325

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Special Orders

Please note deposits are non-refundable due to the planning that it takes to have all ingredients and preparation of special orders. Thank you.

$50 Deposit - Paleta Special Order

$50.00

$100 Deposit - Paleta Special Order

$100.00

$200 Deposit - Paleta Special Order

$200.00

.25 Item

$0.25

$1 Item

$1.00

.50 Item

$0.50

Paletas (Special Order)

$4.50

4oz Drizzle

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The best Ice Cream experience, located in Clive Iowa. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9901 University Ave, Suite 150, Clive, IA 50325

Directions

Gallery
Monarca Gourmet Paletas image
Monarca Gourmet Paletas image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cool Basil - - 1250 NW 86th St - Clive, IA 50325 - 515-225-8111
orange star4.5 • 2,548
1250 Northwest 86th St Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
PerKup Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,040
2700 University Ave West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
The Keg Stand
orange starNo Reviews
3530 Westown Parkway West Des Moines, IA 50265
View restaurantnext
El Mexico Lindo - 1945 NW 86th St
orange starNo Reviews
1945 NW 86th St Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Wasabi - Waukee
orange starNo Reviews
9500 University ave #2101 West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
The Other Place - Clive
orange starNo Reviews
12401 University Ave Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clive

Cool Basil - - 1250 NW 86th St - Clive, IA 50325 - 515-225-8111
orange star4.5 • 2,548
1250 Northwest 86th St Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 16 - Clive
orange star4.3 • 649
9901 University Avenue Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Ducktail Lounge
orange star4.6 • 144
1809 NW 86th Street Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Tapz Pub
orange star4.5 • 140
8450 Hickman Rd. Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clive
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston