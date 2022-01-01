- Home
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill 2
1,345 Reviews
$$
4125 Cleveland Ave
suite. 1485B
Fort Myers, FL 33901
Popular Items
Appetizers
Mini-Chimi’s
Small chimichangas filled with cheese and your choice of meat, shredded chicken, ground beef in a bed of lettuce and cup of queso dip.
Mexican Chorizo Queso
Mexican chorizo cooked on the grill, on top of a bowl of white cheese dip accompanied by Monarca's chips.
Monarca’s Dip
A bowl of our delicious cheese dip with grilled steak, grilled chicken, and grilled shrimp topped with pico de gallo and your choice of warm corn or flour tortillas.
Small Cheese Dip
Large Cheese Dip
Chips & Salsa Reg ToGo
Chips & Salsa Large ToGo
Latin Empanadas
Four beef and potato corn or flour empanadas with green sauce.
Monarca’s Bean Dip
Homemade pinto beans accompanied with fresh jalapen os, Mexican cheese, sauce, and Monarca's chips for dipping.
Small Bean Dip
Homemade pinto beans accompanied with fresh jalapenos, Mexican cheese, sauce, and Monarca's chips for dipping.
Fresh Guacamole Table Side
Fresh Hass avocado with jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and secret spices.
Mexican Chicken Wings
Mexican style wings. Served with jalapeno slices sautéed with our spicy sauce. Served with ranch dressing or chipotle ranch dressing.
Nachos Monarca’s
Ground beef or shredded chicken in a bed of Monarca's chips with refried or black beans, queso sauce topped with lettuce, pico, sour cream, and guacamole.
Small Guacamole
Fresh Hass avocado with jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and secret spices.
Large Guacamole
Fresh Hass avocado with jalapen os, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and secret spices.
Small pico de gallo
Large pico de gallo
Fried Calamary
Salads
Super Taco Salad
Edible tortilla bowl filled with rice,beans, lettuce, chicken or beef, pico, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajita Taco Salad
Slices of beef or chicken fajita, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, beans, fresh chopped lettuce, sour cream, and fresh cheese. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce mixed with balsamic vinaigrette, fresh cucumbers, tomato, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with marinated grilled chicken breast.
Salmon Mango Salad
Atlantic salmon in a bed of lettuce, spinach, mango pico de gallo, and avocado slices.
Soups
Cup Sopa De Tortilla
Succulent broth, chicken, rice, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and tortilla strips. Served with tortillas.
Bowl Sopa De Tortilla
Succulent broth, chicken, rice, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and tortilla strips. Served with tortillas.
Cup Beef Soup
Made with beef broth, brisket (shredded beef) rice, cilantro, onion, and jalapeno chopped on the side. Served with tortillas.
Bowl Beef Soup
Made with beef broth, brisket (shredded beef) rice, cilantro, onion, and jalapeno chopped on the side. Served with tortillas.
7 Mares
A large portion of our delicious combination of fish, shrimp, mussels, clams, octopus, crab legs, and tender vegetables served with garlic bread.
Mariscos Seafood
Mariscada para 2
Shrimp, octopus, fish, calamari, mussels, clams, and crab legs cooked with our especial Mexican wine garlic sauce. Served with vegetables, quesadillas, rice, black, charro. and refried beans. It comes with garlic bread.
Monarca’s Shrimp Aztec Cocktail
Enjoy this truly Mexican combination of shrimp and crab meat in a medley of Mexican homemade cocktail sauce, mixed with pico de gallo, and topped with avocado slices. Served with Monarca's chips.
Camarones A La Diabla
Sautéed jumbo shrimps with special red tomato sauce. Now with two different versions of spicy red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, avocado, and pico de gallo.
Camarones Al Mojo de ajo
Jumbo shrimps served with exquisite Mexican garlic sauce. Served with rice, vegetables, and a small salad.
Pescado Sarandeado
Snapper marinated with salsa Nayarit, cooked with onion, pepper, and mushroom. Served with rice and vegetables.
Shrimp y Fish Ceviche
Shrimp Ceviche
Fresh shrimp marinated in a lime juice mixed with pico de gallo. Served with Monarca's chips.
Pargo Frito
Fried snapper delicious marinated with a side of house salad and pico de gallo rice and choice of beans.
Especialidades
Molcajete Monarca’s
Tender grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, and chorizo with nopal. Served with freshly shredded lettuce. Accompanied with guacamole-salad, pico sour cream, rice, and your choice of beans, with a flour tortilla.
Rib Eye
Lightly seasoned, served with rice and your choice of beans, lettuce, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Carne asada served with grill onion, nopal, pico de gallo, rice, your choice of beans, and tortillas.
Pollo Campero
Grilled chicken breast, cooked with grilled onion, mushrooms, and topped with queso sauce. Served with rice and vegetables.
Mole Poblano
Shredded chicken in mole poblano topped with sesame seeds. Served with rice and your choice of beans and tortillas.
Carnitas Uruapan Style
Pork carnitas. Served with rice, your choice of beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Sopes Michoacanos
Thick homemade tortillas topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and a special Mexican sauce. Chicken or ground beef.
Monarca’s Platter
One chile relleno filled with cheese topped with ranchero sauce, one chicken enchilada with sour cream sauce, one beef tamale with chili sauce, and cheese quesadilla. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole.
Tamale Plate
Three tamales, choice of cheese and poblano pepper, pork or chicken tamales, and topped with your choice sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Monarca’s Style Beef Barbacoa
Slowly cooked beef and delicious perfectly seasoned. Served with rice your choice of beans and tortillas.
Flautas
Three oval corn tortillas filled with barbacoa or shredded chicken, topped with Verde sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, and avocado. Served with rice.
Chile Relleno
One poblano pepper filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with our delicious ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Vegetarian
Veggie Fajitas
Fajitas with mushroom, spinach, onion, bell pepper, and tomato in a hot skillet topped with queso fresco. Served with rice, black or refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortillas.
Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, onions, mushroom, and spinach. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
Veggie Chile Relleno
One chile poblano filled with queso fresco topped with ranchera sauce or filled with mushroom topped with poblano sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Veggie Tacos
Corn tortillas filled with onion, green peppers, mushroom, spinach, and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.
Veggie Enchiladas
Corn tortilla filled with spinach and cheese topped with poblano sauce or filled with mushroom topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and salad.
Veggie Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with onion, bell pepper, tomato, spinach, mushroom, and beans, Topped with cheese sauce and green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and sour cream salad.
Rice/beans Burrito
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
All fajitas come with rice, choice of black, charro or refried beans , lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Steak Fajitas
All fajitas come with rice, choice of black, charro or refried beans , lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Duo Fajitas (Chicken and Steak)
Tender Juicy Chicken Breast, Steak, crispy peppers, and sweet onion tossed in an authentic homemade seasoning. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas.
Trio Fajitas (Chicken, Shrimp and Steak)
Tender Juicy Chicken Breast, Shrimp and Steak, crispy peppers, and sweet onion tossed in an authentic homemade seasoning. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas.
Fajitas Del Mar
Jumbo shrimp, fish, and calamari marinated in white wine and sautéed in our special recipe with onions, bell pepper, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce sour cream, guacamole, rice, and your choice of beans and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
All fajitas come with rice, choice of black, charro or refried beans , lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Mega Fajitas
Chicken, steak, shrimp, and BBQ ribs in a bed of onions and bell peppers topped with melted cheese and fried jalapen os. Served with fajita set-up and tortillas.
Parrillada Para 2
Great combination of carne asada, chicken breast, chorizo, carnitas, and Carne al pastor. Served with a quesadilla, rice, refried, charro, and black beans with tortillas.
Hawaiian Fajitas
Combination of chicken, shrimp, chorizo, and pineapple chunks topped with mozzarella cheese. Served inside of a grilled pineapple shell with fajita set-up and tortillas.
Duo fajitas (Shrimp+ chicken )
Duo fajitas (Shrimp + steak)
Tacos
Carne Asada Tacos
All tacos come with rice and your choice of charro,black or refried beans.
Pollo Asado Tacos
All tacos come with rice and your choice of charro,black or refried beans.
Carnitas Tacos
All tacos come with rice and your choice of charro,black or refried beans.
Chorizo Tacos
All tacos come with rice and your choice of charro,black or refried beans.
Trio Tacos
One Asada, one chicken, and one carnitas. All tacos served with rice and your choice of charro, black or refried beans cilantro and onions
BarbacoaTacos
Slow-cooked brisket with a special Monarca's seasoning flavor topped with onions, chopped cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice. All tacos come with rice and your choice of charro,black or refried beans.
Al Pastor Tacos
Crispy-thin shaving roasted pork marinated with chile guajillo and achiote. Topped with grilled pineapple cilantro and onions. All tacos come with rice and your choice of charro,black or refried beans
Monarca’s Tacos
Flour tortilla filled with carnitas and chorizo cooked with grilled onions and grilled pineapple.
Crispy Tacos
Crispy tacos with choice of chicken, shredded beef or ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Tacos Suaves
Soft flour tortillas with your choice of ground beef, or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Ensenada Tacos
Flour tortillas filled with "Corona" beer-battered white fish. Topped lettuce, pico, and Monarca's dressing.
Tacos Del Mar
Soft corn tortillas filled with mahi-mahi or shrimp and mango pico de gallo.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Monarca’s
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken or cheese topped with sour cream-poblano sauce or chili sauce. Served with rice, beans.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three flour tortillas filled with chicken, topped with green sauce, queso fresco, onions and sour cream, served with rice, beans, lettuce, and avocado sliced.
Enmoladas
Three corn tortillas filled with chicken topped with mole sauce ,queso fresco, onions and sour cream,and sesame seed are served with rice, beans, and salad.
Enchiladas Del Mar
Three corn tortillas filled with shrimp or fish pico de gallo and cheese, topped with cheese sauce ,queso fresco, onions and sour cream, with rice, beans,
Quesdillas
Quesadilla Monarca Suprema
12 inches flour tortilla filled with steak chicken, shrimp, mushroom, grilled vegetables, and cheese. Served with salad and rice.
Quesadilla Steak
Large flour tortilla filled with steak and cheese. Served with rice and salad.
Quesadilla Shrimp
Large flour tortilla filled with Shrimp and cheese. Served with rice and salad.
Quesadilla Ground Beef
Large flour tortilla filled with Ground beef and cheese. Served with rice and salad.
Quesadilla de Queso
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese. Served with rice and salad.
Quesadilla Chicken
Large flour tortilla filled with Chicken and cheese. Served with rice and salad.
Quesadilla Al Pastor
Large flour tortilla filled with crispy-thin shaving roasted pork marinated with chile guajillo and achiote, cooked with grilled onion, and grilled pineapple. Served with rice and salad.
Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, onions, mushroom, and spinach. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
Chimichangas
Shredded chicken Chimichangas
12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and Pollo(shredded chicken) .Topped with your choice of sauce ;sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad
Grilled Chicken Chimichangas
12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and Grill chicken .Topped with your choice of sauce ;sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad
Ground Beef Chimichangas
12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and Ground Beef. Topped with your choice of sauce ;sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad
Carnitas Chimichangas
12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and carnitas pork .Topped with your choice of sauce ;sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad
Shredded Beef Chimichangas
12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and Shredded Beef Topped with your choice of sauce ;sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad
Al Pastor Chimichangas
12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and crispy-thin shaving roasted pork marinated with chile guajillo and achiote, cooked with grilled onion, and grilled pineapple. Topped with your choice of sauce ; sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad
Steak Chimichangas
12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and Steak. Topped with your choice of sauce ;sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad
Camaron (Shrimp)Chimichangas
12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and Shrimp. Topped with your choice of sauce ;sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad
Burritos
Burrito Panzon
Big burrito filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, beans, and cheese inside. Topped with your choice of red, green, or white sauce.
Charly Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef and rice, topped with sour cream sauce and green tomatillo sauce. Served with beans, lettuce, and guacamole salad.
Mega Burrito
Extra flour tortilla filled with ground beef, chicken, rice, black or refried beans, cheese, pico, lettuce, and sour cream inside. Served and topped with cheese sauce, mole sauce, green tomatillo sauce, or ranchero sauce.
Bean Burrito
Topped with cheese sauce or choice your sauce. Served with Salad side.
Kids Menu
Desserts
FAMILY MEALS
Chicken Fajita Family Meal
Tender Juicy Chicken Breast, crispy peppers, and sweet onion tossed in an authentic homemade seasoning. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo and 12 Tortillas. This family meal serves 4.
Duo Fajita Family Meal
Tender Juicy Chicken Breast, and Steak crispy peppers, and sweet onion tossed in an authentic homemade seasoning. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo and 12 Tortillas. This family meal serves 4.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Come in and Enjoy. Come in and Enjoy. Drink, Eat & Enjoy like a Real Monarca!!!
4125 Cleveland Ave, suite. 1485B, Fort Myers, FL 33901