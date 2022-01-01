Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill 2

1,345 Reviews

$$

4125 Cleveland Ave

suite. 1485B

Fort Myers, FL 33901

Popular Items

Mega Burrito
Bowl Sopa De Tortilla
Super Taco Salad

Appetizers

Mini-Chimi’s

Mini-Chimi’s

$13.99

Small chimichangas filled with cheese and your choice of meat, shredded chicken, ground beef in a bed of lettuce and cup of queso dip.

Mexican Chorizo Queso

$13.99

Mexican chorizo cooked on the grill, on top of a bowl of white cheese dip accompanied by Monarca's chips.

Monarca’s Dip

$16.99

A bowl of our delicious cheese dip with grilled steak, grilled chicken, and grilled shrimp topped with pico de gallo and your choice of warm corn or flour tortillas.

Small Cheese Dip

$4.99

Large Cheese Dip

$9.99

Chips & Salsa Reg ToGo

$4.95

Chips & Salsa Large ToGo

$8.95
Latin Empanadas

Latin Empanadas

$13.99

Four beef and potato corn or flour empanadas with green sauce.

Monarca’s Bean Dip

$8.99

Homemade pinto beans accompanied with fresh jalapen os, Mexican cheese, sauce, and Monarca's chips for dipping.

Small Bean Dip

$4.99

Homemade pinto beans accompanied with fresh jalapenos, Mexican cheese, sauce, and Monarca's chips for dipping.

Fresh Guacamole Table Side

Fresh Guacamole Table Side

$12.99

Fresh Hass avocado with jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and secret spices.

Mexican Chicken Wings

Mexican Chicken Wings

$13.99

Mexican style wings. Served with jalapeno slices sautéed with our spicy sauce. Served with ranch dressing or chipotle ranch dressing.

Nachos Monarca’s

$13.99

Ground beef or shredded chicken in a bed of Monarca's chips with refried or black beans, queso sauce topped with lettuce, pico, sour cream, and guacamole.

Small Guacamole

$4.99

Fresh Hass avocado with jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and secret spices.

Large Guacamole

$9.99

Fresh Hass avocado with jalapen os, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and secret spices.

Small pico de gallo

$4.99

Large pico de gallo

$8.99

Fried Calamary

$14.99

Salads

Super Taco Salad

Super Taco Salad

$13.99

Edible tortilla bowl filled with rice,beans, lettuce, chicken or beef, pico, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Fajita Taco Salad

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.99

Slices of beef or chicken fajita, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, beans, fresh chopped lettuce, sour cream, and fresh cheese. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.99

Fresh Romaine lettuce mixed with balsamic vinaigrette, fresh cucumbers, tomato, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with marinated grilled chicken breast.

Salmon Mango Salad

Salmon Mango Salad

$21.99

Atlantic salmon in a bed of lettuce, spinach, mango pico de gallo, and avocado slices.

Soups

Cup Sopa De Tortilla

$6.99

Succulent broth, chicken, rice, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and tortilla strips. Served with tortillas.

Bowl Sopa De Tortilla

$12.99

Succulent broth, chicken, rice, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and tortilla strips. Served with tortillas.

Cup Beef Soup

$6.99

Made with beef broth, brisket (shredded beef) rice, cilantro, onion, and jalapeno chopped on the side. Served with tortillas.

Bowl Beef Soup

$12.99

Made with beef broth, brisket (shredded beef) rice, cilantro, onion, and jalapeno chopped on the side. Served with tortillas.

7 Mares

7 Mares

$29.99

A large portion of our delicious combination of fish, shrimp, mussels, clams, octopus, crab legs, and tender vegetables served with garlic bread.

Mariscos Seafood

Mariscada para 2

Mariscada para 2

$79.99

Shrimp, octopus, fish, calamari, mussels, clams, and crab legs cooked with our especial Mexican wine garlic sauce. Served with vegetables, quesadillas, rice, black, charro. and refried beans. It comes with garlic bread.

Monarca’s Shrimp Aztec Cocktail

$29.99

Enjoy this truly Mexican combination of shrimp and crab meat in a medley of Mexican homemade cocktail sauce, mixed with pico de gallo, and topped with avocado slices. Served with Monarca's chips.

Camarones A La Diabla

Camarones A La Diabla

$24.99

Sautéed jumbo shrimps with special red tomato sauce. Now with two different versions of spicy red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, avocado, and pico de gallo.

Camarones Al Mojo de ajo

$24.99

Jumbo shrimps served with exquisite Mexican garlic sauce. Served with rice, vegetables, and a small salad.

Pescado Sarandeado

$26.99

Snapper marinated with salsa Nayarit, cooked with onion, pepper, and mushroom. Served with rice and vegetables.

Shrimp y Fish Ceviche

Shrimp y Fish Ceviche

$19.99
Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$19.99

Fresh shrimp marinated in a lime juice mixed with pico de gallo. Served with Monarca's chips.

Pargo Frito

Pargo Frito

$29.99

Fried snapper delicious marinated with a side of house salad and pico de gallo rice and choice of beans.

Especialidades

Molcajete Monarca’s

Molcajete Monarca’s

$36.99

Tender grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, and chorizo with nopal. Served with freshly shredded lettuce. Accompanied with guacamole-salad, pico sour cream, rice, and your choice of beans, with a flour tortilla.

Rib Eye

Rib Eye

$28.99

Lightly seasoned, served with rice and your choice of beans, lettuce, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$25.99

Carne asada served with grill onion, nopal, pico de gallo, rice, your choice of beans, and tortillas.

Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero

$19.99

Grilled chicken breast, cooked with grilled onion, mushrooms, and topped with queso sauce. Served with rice and vegetables.

Mole Poblano

$19.99

Shredded chicken in mole poblano topped with sesame seeds. Served with rice and your choice of beans and tortillas.

Carnitas Uruapan Style

$22.99

Pork carnitas. Served with rice, your choice of beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Sopes Michoacanos

Sopes Michoacanos

$17.99

Thick homemade tortillas topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and a special Mexican sauce. Chicken or ground beef.

Monarca’s Platter

Monarca’s Platter

$25.99

One chile relleno filled with cheese topped with ranchero sauce, one chicken enchilada with sour cream sauce, one beef tamale with chili sauce, and cheese quesadilla. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole.

Tamale Plate

$17.99

Three tamales, choice of cheese and poblano pepper, pork or chicken tamales, and topped with your choice sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Monarca’s Style Beef Barbacoa

$22.99

Slowly cooked beef and delicious perfectly seasoned. Served with rice your choice of beans and tortillas.

Flautas

$18.99

Three oval corn tortillas filled with barbacoa or shredded chicken, topped with Verde sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, and avocado. Served with rice.

Chile Relleno

$18.99

One poblano pepper filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with our delicious ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Vegetarian

Veggie Fajitas

$14.99

Fajitas with mushroom, spinach, onion, bell pepper, and tomato in a hot skillet topped with queso fresco. Served with rice, black or refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortillas.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, onions, mushroom, and spinach. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.

Veggie Chile Relleno

$17.99

One chile poblano filled with queso fresco topped with ranchera sauce or filled with mushroom topped with poblano sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Veggie Tacos

$13.99

Corn tortillas filled with onion, green peppers, mushroom, spinach, and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.

Veggie Enchiladas

$14.99

Corn tortilla filled with spinach and cheese topped with poblano sauce or filled with mushroom topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and salad.

Veggie Burrito

$14.99

Large flour tortilla filled with onion, bell pepper, tomato, spinach, mushroom, and beans, Topped with cheese sauce and green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and sour cream salad.

Rice/beans Burrito

$12.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$22.99

All fajitas come with rice, choice of black, charro or refried beans , lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$27.99

All fajitas come with rice, choice of black, charro or refried beans , lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Duo Fajitas (Chicken and Steak)

$27.99

Tender Juicy Chicken Breast, Steak, crispy peppers, and sweet onion tossed in an authentic homemade seasoning. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas.

Trio Fajitas (Chicken, Shrimp and Steak)

$28.99

Tender Juicy Chicken Breast, Shrimp and Steak, crispy peppers, and sweet onion tossed in an authentic homemade seasoning. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas.

Fajitas Del Mar

Fajitas Del Mar

$29.99

Jumbo shrimp, fish, and calamari marinated in white wine and sautéed in our special recipe with onions, bell pepper, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce sour cream, guacamole, rice, and your choice of beans and tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$27.99

All fajitas come with rice, choice of black, charro or refried beans , lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Mega Fajitas

Mega Fajitas

$38.99

Chicken, steak, shrimp, and BBQ ribs in a bed of onions and bell peppers topped with melted cheese and fried jalapen os. Served with fajita set-up and tortillas.

Parrillada Para 2

Parrillada Para 2

$69.99

Great combination of carne asada, chicken breast, chorizo, carnitas, and Carne al pastor. Served with a quesadilla, rice, refried, charro, and black beans with tortillas.

Hawaiian Fajitas

Hawaiian Fajitas

$32.99

Combination of chicken, shrimp, chorizo, and pineapple chunks topped with mozzarella cheese. Served inside of a grilled pineapple shell with fajita set-up and tortillas.

Duo fajitas (Shrimp+ chicken )

$26.99

Duo fajitas (Shrimp + steak)

$27.99

Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.99

All tacos come with rice and your choice of charro,black or refried beans.

Pollo Asado Tacos

Pollo Asado Tacos

$16.99

All tacos come with rice and your choice of charro,black or refried beans.

Carnitas Tacos

$15.98

All tacos come with rice and your choice of charro,black or refried beans.

Chorizo Tacos

$15.99

All tacos come with rice and your choice of charro,black or refried beans.

Trio Tacos

Trio Tacos

$17.99

One Asada, one chicken, and one carnitas. All tacos served with rice and your choice of charro, black or refried beans cilantro and onions

BarbacoaTacos

$17.99

Slow-cooked brisket with a special Monarca's seasoning flavor topped with onions, chopped cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice. All tacos come with rice and your choice of charro,black or refried beans.

Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$16.98

Crispy-thin shaving roasted pork marinated with chile guajillo and achiote. Topped with grilled pineapple cilantro and onions. All tacos come with rice and your choice of charro,black or refried beans

Monarca’s Tacos

$16.99

Flour tortilla filled with carnitas and chorizo cooked with grilled onions and grilled pineapple.

Crispy Tacos

Crispy Tacos

$16.99

Crispy tacos with choice of chicken, shredded beef or ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Tacos Suaves

$16.99

Soft flour tortillas with your choice of ground beef, or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Ensenada Tacos

$16.99

Flour tortillas filled with "Corona" beer-battered white fish. Topped lettuce, pico, and Monarca's dressing.

Tacos Del Mar

$17.99

Soft corn tortillas filled with mahi-mahi or shrimp and mango pico de gallo.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Monarca’s

$17.99

Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken or cheese topped with sour cream-poblano sauce or chili sauce. Served with rice, beans.

Enchiladas Verdes

Enchiladas Verdes

$16.99

Three flour tortillas filled with chicken, topped with green sauce, queso fresco, onions and sour cream, served with rice, beans, lettuce, and avocado sliced.

Enmoladas

$17.99

Three corn tortillas filled with chicken topped with mole sauce ,queso fresco, onions and sour cream,and sesame seed are served with rice, beans, and salad.

Enchiladas Del Mar

$19.99

Three corn tortillas filled with shrimp or fish pico de gallo and cheese, topped with cheese sauce ,queso fresco, onions and sour cream, with rice, beans,

Quesdillas

Quesadilla Monarca Suprema

Quesadilla Monarca Suprema

$22.99

12 inches flour tortilla filled with steak chicken, shrimp, mushroom, grilled vegetables, and cheese. Served with salad and rice.

Quesadilla Steak

$18.99

Large flour tortilla filled with steak and cheese. Served with rice and salad.

Quesadilla Shrimp

$19.99

Large flour tortilla filled with Shrimp and cheese. Served with rice and salad.

Quesadilla Ground Beef

$16.99

Large flour tortilla filled with Ground beef and cheese. Served with rice and salad.

Quesadilla de Queso

$14.99

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese. Served with rice and salad.

Quesadilla Chicken

$16.99

Large flour tortilla filled with Chicken and cheese. Served with rice and salad.

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$17.99

Large flour tortilla filled with crispy-thin shaving roasted pork marinated with chile guajillo and achiote, cooked with grilled onion, and grilled pineapple. Served with rice and salad.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, onions, mushroom, and spinach. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.

Chimichangas

Shredded chicken Chimichangas

$16.99

12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and Pollo(shredded chicken) .Topped with your choice of sauce ;sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad

Grilled Chicken Chimichangas

$17.99

12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and Grill chicken .Topped with your choice of sauce ;sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad

Ground Beef Chimichangas

$16.99

12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and Ground Beef. Topped with your choice of sauce ;sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad

Carnitas Chimichangas

$17.49

12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and carnitas pork .Topped with your choice of sauce ;sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad

Shredded Beef Chimichangas

$17.99

12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and Shredded Beef Topped with your choice of sauce ;sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad

Al Pastor Chimichangas

$17.99

12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and crispy-thin shaving roasted pork marinated with chile guajillo and achiote, cooked with grilled onion, and grilled pineapple. Topped with your choice of sauce ; sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad

Steak Chimichangas

$19.99

12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and Steak. Topped with your choice of sauce ;sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad

Camaron (Shrimp)Chimichangas

$20.99

12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and Shrimp. Topped with your choice of sauce ;sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad

Burritos

Topped with cheese sauce or choice your sauce. Served with Salad side.
Burrito Panzon

Burrito Panzon

$17.99

Big burrito filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, beans, and cheese inside. Topped with your choice of red, green, or white sauce.

Charly Burrito

Charly Burrito

$16.99

Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef and rice, topped with sour cream sauce and green tomatillo sauce. Served with beans, lettuce, and guacamole salad.

Mega Burrito

$19.99

Extra flour tortilla filled with ground beef, chicken, rice, black or refried beans, cheese, pico, lettuce, and sour cream inside. Served and topped with cheese sauce, mole sauce, green tomatillo sauce, or ranchero sauce.

Bean Burrito

$11.99

Topped with cheese sauce or choice your sauce. Served with Salad side.

Kids Menu

Served to children 12 & under. Comes with soft drink and side of; French Fries, Fresh Fruits, Rice & Beans, Salad, Veggies.

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Burrito

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Desserts

Homemade Flan

Homemade Flan

$6.99
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$9.99

Cuatro Leches

$9.99

3 Layer Chocolate Cake With Ice Cream

$12.99

Churros With Ice Cream

$10.99

Sopapilla With Honey And Ice Cream

$10.99

Ice Cream 2 Scoops

$7.99

Churros only

$7.99

FAMILY MEALS

Chicken Fajitas feeds 4 Served with rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and 12 tortillas
Chicken Fajita Family Meal

Chicken Fajita Family Meal

$59.99

Tender Juicy Chicken Breast, crispy peppers, and sweet onion tossed in an authentic homemade seasoning. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo and 12 Tortillas. This family meal serves 4.

Duo Fajita Family Meal

Duo Fajita Family Meal

$69.00

Tender Juicy Chicken Breast, and Steak crispy peppers, and sweet onion tossed in an authentic homemade seasoning. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo and 12 Tortillas. This family meal serves 4.

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Come in and Enjoy. Come in and Enjoy. Drink, Eat & Enjoy like a Real Monarca!!!

4125 Cleveland Ave, suite. 1485B, Fort Myers, FL 33901

