Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral

485 Reviews

$$

1604 SE 46th St

Cape Coral, FL 33904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla Chicken
LargeCheese Dip
Monarca’s Tacos

Appetizers

Mini-Chimi’s

Mini-Chimi’s

$13.99

Small chimichangas filled with cheese and your choice of chicken or ground beef in a bed of lettuce and cup of queso dip.

Mexican Chorizo Queso

Mexican Chorizo Queso

$10.99

Mexican chorizo cooked n the grill, on top of a bowl of white cheese dip accompanied by Monarca's chips.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$13.99

A blanket of melted cheese with crumbles of meaty Mexican chorizo and strips of roasted poblano pepper. Served in a mini molcajete caliente. Mini hot lava bowl.

Monarca’s Dip

Monarca’s Dip

$16.99

A bowl of our delicious cheese dip with grilled steak, grilled chicken and shrimp topped with pico de gallo and your choice of warm corn or flour tortillas.

Jalapeno Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Jalapeno Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$17.50

Jumbo shrimp with sliced jalapenos wrapped in bacon with BBQ glaze in a bed of lettuce.

Small Cheese Dip

$4.99

LargeCheese Dip

$9.99
Large Monarca’s Bean Dip

Large Monarca’s Bean Dip

$8.99

Homemade pinto beans accompanied with fresh jalapeños, Mexican cheese, sauce and Monarca's chips for dipping.

Small Monarcas Bean Dip

Small Monarcas Bean Dip

$4.99

Homemade pinto beans accompanied with fresh jalapeños, Mexican cheese, sauce and Monarca's chips for dipping.

Fresh Guacamole Table Side

Fresh Guacamole Table Side

$12.99

Fresh Hass avocado with jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and secret spices. Our guacamole prepares your taste buds for what is to come. (Table side!)

Mexican Chicken Wings

Mexican Chicken Wings

$13.99

Mexican style wings, served with jalapeño slices sauteed with our spicy sauce served with ranch dressing or chipotle ranch dressing.

Nachos Monarca’s

Nachos Monarca’s

$13.99

Ground beef or shredded chicken in a bed of Monarca's chips with refried or black beans, cheese sauce topped with lettuce, pico, sour cream and guacamole.

Nachos Del Mar

Nachos Del Mar

$22.99

Grilled shrimp, calamari, and octopus in a bed or Monarca's chips topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Small Guacamole

Small Guacamole

$4.99
Large Guacamole

Large Guacamole

$9.99

Small Pico de Gallo

$4.99

Large Pico de Gallo

$8.99
Calamari Frito

Calamari Frito

$14.99

Calamari breaded with lettuce, pico and Monarca's dressing.

Salads

Super Taco Salad

Super Taco Salad

$13.99

Edible tortilla bowl filled with rice, beans, mixed lettuce, chicken or ground beef, pico, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Fajita Taco Salad

Fajita Taco Salad

$17.00

Slices of beef or chicken fajita, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, beans, fresh chopped lettuce, sour cream and fresh cheese. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.99

Fresh lettuce with balsamic vinaigrette, fresh cucumbers, tomato and mozzarella cheese. Topped with marinated grilled chicken breast.

Salmon Mango Salad

Salmon Mango Salad

$24.99

Atlantic salmon in a bed of lettuce and spinach, mango, pico de gallo and avocado slices.

Jalisco Salad

Jalisco Salad

$19.00

Salad greens topped with grilled shrimp tomatoes, onion, avocado and cheese, tossed in a vinaigrette or your choice of dressing.

Primavera Salad

Primavera Salad

$16.00

Our delicious grilled chicken breast or beef on a bed of lettuce and spinach accompanied with fresh orange slices, sprinkled queso fresco, roasted almonds, dried cranberries, tossed in our exquisite raspberry balsamic vinaigrette.

Soups

Cup Sopa De Tortilla

Cup Sopa De Tortilla

$6.99

Succulent broth, chicken, rice, pico de gallo, avocado, slices and tortilla strips, served with tortillas.

Bowl Sopa De Tortilla

$12.99

Succulent broth, chicken, rice, pico de gallo, avocado, slices and tortilla strips, served with tortillas.

Cup Beef Soup

Cup Beef Soup

$7.99

Made with beef broth, brisket shredded beef, rice, cilantro, onion and jalapeno chopped on the side. Served with tortillas.

Bowl Beef Soup

$13.99

Made with beef broth, brisket shredded beef, rice, cilantro, onion and jalapeno chopped on the side. Served with tortillas.

7 Mares

7 Mares

$29.99

Large portion of our delicious combination of fish, shrimp, mussels, clams, octopus and tender vegetables served with garlic bread.

Cup Seafood Soup

Cup Seafood Soup

$12.99

Delicious combination of shrimp, fish and octopus.

Bowl Seafood Soup

$23.99

Delicious combination of shrimp, fish and octopus.

Mariscos Seafood

Mariscada para 2

Mariscada para 2

$79.99

Shrimp, octopus, fish, calamari, mussels, and clams, cooled with our especial Mexican wine garlic sauce, served with vegetables, quesadillas, rice, black charro and refried beans. Comes with garlic bread.

Monarca’s Shrimp Aztec Cocktail

Monarca’s Shrimp Aztec Cocktail

$29.99

Enjoy this truly Mexican combination of shrimp and crab meat in a medley of Mexican homemade cocktail sauce, mixed with pico de gallo and topped with avocado slices, served with Monarca's chips.

Camarones a La Diabla

Camarones a La Diabla

$24.99

Sauteed jumbo shrimps with special red tomato sauce. Now with two different versions of spicy red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, avocado and pico de gallo.

Camarones al Mojo De Ajo

Camarones al Mojo De Ajo

$24.99

Jumbo shrimps served with exquisite Mexican garlic sauce. Served with rice, vegetables and small salad.

Filete Veracruz

Filete Veracruz

$25.99

Snapper with Veracruz sauce, green olives, tomato and onion, pepper and mushroom served with rice and vegetables.

Pescado Sarandeado

Pescado Sarandeado

$26.99

Snapper marinated with salsa nayarit, cooked with onion, pepper and mushroom served with rice and vegetables.

Fish Ceviche

Fish Ceviche

$17.99

Fresh fish marinated for 12 hours in lime juice mixed with finely chopped onion, cilantro, tomato and jalapenos in a delicious white sauce.

Shrimp Ceviche

$19.99

Fresh shrimp marinated in a lime juice mixed with pico de gallo. Served with Monarca's chips.

Juarez Ceviche

Juarez Ceviche

$24.99

Combination of fish, shrimp and octopus marinated in a lime sauce and mixed with pico de gallo served with Monarca's chips.

Tequila Shrimp

Tequila Shrimp

$27.99

Jumbo shrimp sauteed with chopped bell peppers, garlic, special tomato sauce, 2 oz tequila, salt, black pepper, accompanied with rice and sauteed vegetables mix.

King Seafood Cocktail

King Seafood Cocktail

$32.50

Combination of octopus, shrimp and crab meat mixed with pico de gallo, lime juice in a jumbo homemade Mexican cocktail sauce. Served with Monarca's chips.

Pescado Pargo Frito

Pescado Pargo Frito

$29.99

Fried snapper delicious marinated with side of house salad and pico de gallo rice and choice of beans.

Shrimp y Fish Ceviche

Shrimp y Fish Ceviche

$19.99

Fresh shrimp and fish marinated in a lime juice mixed with pico de gallo.

Especialidades

Molcajete Monarca’s

Molcajete Monarca’s

$36.99

Tender grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp and chorizo with nopal. Served with freshly shredded lettuce. Accompanied with guacamole salad, pico sour cream, rice and your choice of beans, with flour tortilla.

Molcajete de Mar

Molcajete de Mar

$42.99

Delicious combination of shrimp, calamari, octopus, and fish marinated with, white wine and garlic sauce cooked with onion, pepper, cheese and ranchero sauce, served with rice and your choice of beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Rib Eye

Rib Eye

$32.99

Lightly seasoned, served with rice and your choice of beans, lettuce, sliced avocado, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Rib Eye Ranchero

Rib Eye Ranchero

$32.99

Rib eye, chopped cooked in a ranchero sauce with onion, green peppers, mushroom, rice and your choice of beans.

Rib Eye al Chipotle

Rib Eye al Chipotle

$34.99

Rib eye marinated in a Negra Modelo salsa chipotle, cheese, mushroom, rice and your choice of beans, with tortilla.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$25.99

Grilled steak served with grill onion, nopal, pico de gallo, rice, your choice of beans and tortillas.

Pollo Con Rajas

Pollo Con Rajas

$19.99

Juicy marinated grilled chicken breast cook with roasted corn and rajas poblanas, topped with our special poblano sauce, served with rice and vegetables.

Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero

$19.99

Grilled chicken breast, cooked with grilled onion, mushrooms, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice and vegetables.

Mole Poblano

Mole Poblano

$19.99

Shredded chicken in mole poblano topped with sesame seeds, served with rice and your choice of beans and tortillas.

Carnitas Uruapan Style

Carnitas Uruapan Style

$22.99

Pork carnitas. Served with rice, your choice of beans guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Huarache Michoacano

Huarache Michoacano

$18.99

Specialty Michoacan dish. Thick oval homemade corn tortilla filled with beans, steak, cut onions, tomatillo sauce, sprinkled queso fresco, lettuce. Served with rice.

Half Monarcas Ribs

Half Monarcas Ribs

$16.99

Ribs served with french fries or your choice of rice and beans.

Full Monarcas Ribs

Full Monarcas Ribs

$32.99

Ribs served with french fries or your choice of rice and beans.

Sopes Michoacanos

Sopes Michoacanos

$17.99

4 thick homemade tortillas topped with lettuce, tomatoes and a special Mexican sauce. Chicken or ground beef.

Monarca’s Platter

Monarca’s Platter

$27.00

1 Chile relleno filled with cheese topped with ranchero sauce, 1 chicken enchilada with sour cream, 1 tamale with chili sauce and cheese quesadilla, served with rice, beans and guacamole.

Tamale Plate

Tamale Plate

$17.99

Three tamales, choice of cheese and jalapeño pepper, pork or chicken tamales, topped with your choice sauce, served with rice and refried beans.

Monarca’s Style Beef Barbacoa

Monarca’s Style Beef Barbacoa

$22.99

Slowly cooked beef, delicious perfectly seasoned. Served with rice your choice of beans and tortillas.

Flautas

Flautas

$18.99

Three oval corn tortillas filled with barbacoa or shredded chicken, topped with green sauce, queso fresco, sour cream and avocado. Served with rice.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$18.99

One poblano pepper filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with our delicious ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Arroz con pollo

Arroz con pollo

$17.50

Juicy grilled chicken on a bed of rice, topped with white cheese sauce or cheese dip.

Vegetarian

Veggie Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$14.99

Fajitas with mushroom, spinach, onion, bell pepper and tomato in a hot skillet, topped with queso fresco. Served with rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, onions, mushroom, and spinach, served with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.

Veggie Chile Relleno

Veggie Chile Relleno

$17.99

One chile poblano filled with queso fresco topped with ranchera sauce or filled with mushroom topped with poblano sauce, served with rice and black beans.

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$13.99

Corn tortillas filled with onion, green peppers, mushroom, spinach and queso fresco, served with rice and black beans.

Veggie Enchiladas

Veggie Enchiladas

$14.99

Corn tortilla filled with spinach and cheese topped with poblano sauce or filled with mushroom topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, black beans and salad.

Veggie Burrito

$14.99

Large flour tortilla filled with onion, bell pepper, tomato, spinach, mushroom and black beans, topped with cheese sauce and green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and sour cream salad.

Beans/Rice Burrito

$12.99

veggie chimichangas

$17.99

Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

$22.99

Grilled chicken breast, on a bed of caramelized onion, red pepper and green peppers, served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas.

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

$27.99

Grilled jumbo shrimp, on a bed of onion, red pepper and green peppers, served with rice, your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas.

Fajitas Del Mar

Fajitas Del Mar

$29.99

Jumbo shrimp, fish and calamari marinated in white wine and sauteed in our special recipe with onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. Served with lettuce sour cream, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans and tortillas.

Mega Fajitas

Mega Fajitas

$38.99

Chicken, steak, shrimp, and BBQ ribs in a bed of onions and bell peppers topped with melted cheese and fried jalapenos. Served with fajita set up and tortillas.

Monarca's Parrillada (for 2)

Monarca's Parrillada (for 2)

$69.99

Great combination of carne asada, chicken breast, chorizo, carnitas and al pastor meat (pork). Served with quesadilla, rice, refried beans, charro and black beans with tortilla.

Hawaiian Fajitas

Hawaiian Fajitas

$32.99

Combination of shrimp, chorizo, and pineapple, grilled chicken, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served inside of a grilled pineapple shell with fajita set up and tortillas.

Carne Asada ( Steak ) Fajita

$27.99

Grilled steak, on a bed of caramelized onion, red pepper and green peppers, served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas.

Fajita Trio

Fajita Trio

$28.99

Great combination of steak, grilled chicken and shrimp on a bed of caramelized onion, red pepper and green peppers, served with rice, your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas.

Fajita Combo

Fajita Combo

$29.00

Grilled steak and grilled chicken breast, on a bed of grilled onion, red pepper and green peppers, served with rice, your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas.

Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.99

Three corn/flour tortillas with grilled steak, topped with cilantro and onion, served with rice and your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans.

Pollo Asado Tacos

$16.99

Three corn/flour tortillas with juicy grilled chicken breast, topped with cilantro and onion, served with rice and your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans.

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$15.99

Three corn/flour tortillas with slow-roasted pork topped with cilantro and onion, served with rice and your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans

Chorizo Tacos

$15.99

Three corn/flour tortillas with grilled sausage (chorizo), served with rice and your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans.

Trio Tacos

Trio Tacos

$17.99

One asada, one chicken and one carnitas. Served with rice and your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans.

Barbacoas Tacos

Barbacoas Tacos

$17.99

Slow cooked brisket with a special Monarca's seasoning flavor topped with onions, chopped cilantro and slices lime. Served with rice and your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans.

Campechanos Tacos

Campechanos Tacos

$17.99

Steak and chorizo grilled onions. Served with rice and your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans.

Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$16.99

Crispy thin shaving roasted pork marinated with chile guajillo and achiote. Topped with grilled pineapple cilantro and onions. Served with rice and your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans.

Monarca’s Tacos

Monarca’s Tacos

$17.99

Flour tortilla filled with carnitas and chorizo cooked with grilled onions and pineapple. Served with rice and your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans.

Texas Tacos

$16.99

Corn crispy tacos inside of a flour tortilla with refried beans, in the middle, with your choice of ground beef, chicken or shredded beef topped with lettuce cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans.

Crispy Tacos

Crispy Tacos

$16.99

Corn crispy tacos inside of a flour tortilla with refried beans, in the middle, with your choice of ground beef, chicken or shredded beef topped with lettuce cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans.

Tacos Suaves

Tacos Suaves

$16.99

Soft flour tortillas with your choice of ground beef or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans.

Ensenada Tacos

Ensenada Tacos

$17.99

Flour tortillas filled with “Corona” beer batter white fish. Topped lettuce, pico and Monarca's dressing. Served with rice and your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans.

Tacos Del Mar

Tacos Del Mar

$17.99

Soft corn tortillas filled with mahi-mahi or shrimp, mango pico de gallo. Served with rice and your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans.

Tacos Birria

Tacos Birria

$19.99

3 traditional roast beef tacos served on skillet, prepared with our special red birria sauce and mozzarella cheese, accompanied by cup of rice, cup of traditional birria juice, onion and cilantro.

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.99

Three corn/flour tortillas with grilled steak, topped with cilantro and onion, served with rice and your choice of refried beans, charro or black beans.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Monarca’s

Enchiladas Monarca’s

$17.99

Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken or cheese topped with sour cream poblano sauce or chili sauce served with rice, beans of your choice and salad.

Enchiladas Verdes

Enchiladas Verdes

$16.99

Three flour tortillas filled with chicken, topped with green sauce served with rice, beans of your choice, lettuce and avocado sliced.

Enmoladas

Enmoladas

$17.99

Three corn tortillas filled with chicken topped with mole sauce sour cream and sesame seeds, served with rice, beans of your choice and salad.

Enchiladas Trio

Enchiladas Trio

$17.99

Three enchiladas, rolled with your choice of ground beef or chicken topped with mole sauce, one with green sauce and one with cheese sauce served with rice, beans of your choice and salad.

Enchiladas Del Mar

Enchiladas Del Mar

$19.99

Three corn tortillas filled with shrimp or fish pico de gallo and cheese, topped with cheese sauce served with rice, beans of your choice and salad.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Monarca Suprema

Quesadilla Monarca Suprema

$22.99

12'' flour tortilla filled with steak chicken, shrimp, mushroom, grilled vegetables and cheese. Served with side of rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla Steak

Quesadilla Steak

$18.99

12" flour tortilla filled with grilled steak and cheese. Served with side of rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla Shrimp

Quesadilla Shrimp

$19.99

12" flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp and cheese. Served with side of rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla Ground Beef

$16.99

12" flour tortilla filled with ground beef and cheese. Served with side of rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla Chicken

Quesadilla Chicken

$16.99

Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and cheese. Served with side of rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla Michoacana

Quesadilla Michoacana

$20.99

Large flour tortilla filled with steak, chorizo, grilled chicken and grilled vegetables. Served with side of rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla Al Pastor

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$17.99

Large flour tortilla filled with crispy thin shaving roasted pork marinated with Chile guajillo and achiote, cooked with grilled onion pineapple. Served with side of rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, onions, mushroom, and spinach, served with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.

Quesadilla de Queso

$13.99

12" flour tortilla filled with cheese. Served with side of rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla shredded beef

$17.00

Quesadilla de Choriso

$16.00

Chimichangas

Pollo Chimichangas

$16.99

12" flour tortilla filled with cheese and shredded chicken, topped with your choice of sauce, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.

Grilled Chicken Chimichangas

$17.99

12" flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled chicken breast, topped with your choice of sauce, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.

Ground Beef Chimichangas

$16.99

12" flour tortilla filled with cheese and ground beef, topped with your choice of sauce, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.

Carnitas Chimichangas

$17.99

12" flour tortilla filled with cheese and slow-roasted pork, topped with your choice of sauce, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.

Shredded Beef Chimichangas

$17.99

12" flour tortilla filled with slow-roasted pulled certified Angus beef and cheese, topped with your choice of sauce, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.

Al Pastor Chimichangas

$17.99

12" flour tortilla filled with thin shaving roasted pork marinated with chile guajillo and achiote, cooked with grilled onion and pineapple, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.

Steak Chimichangas

$19.99

12" flour tortilla filled with certified Angus beef steak and cheese, topped with your choice of sauce, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.

Camaron (Shrimp)Chimichangas

$20.99

12" flour tortilla filled with cheese and grill shrimp, topped with your choice of sauce, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.

BBQ Beef Chimichangas

$18.99

12" flour tortilla filled with cheese and slow-cooked brisket seasoning with barbacoa sauce, topped with your choice of sauce, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.

Burritos

Burrito Panzon

$17.99

Big burrito filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, beans and cheese inside, topped with your choice of red, green or white sauce.

Charly Burrito

$16.99

Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef and rice topped with sour cream sauce and green tomatillo sauce. Served with beans, lettuce and guacamole salad.

Mega Burrito

$19.99

Extra flour tortilla filled with ground beef, chicken, rice, black or refried beans, cheese, pico, lettuce and sour cream inside served and topped with cheese sauce, mole sauce, green tomatillo sauce or ranchero sauce.

Burrito Del Mar

$23.99

Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, tilapia and rice, topped with sour cream sauce. Served with beans and salad.

Bean & Rice Burrito

$12.99

Large flour tortilla filled with beans or rice topped with your choice of sauce.

Burgers

Monarca’s Burger

$13.99

Angus patty with fried egg on top, American cheese, mayonnaise, and bacon.

Mexican Burger

$13.99

Angus patty with guacamole, grilled onion, and jalapeño fries.

Hawaiian Burger

$13.99

Angus steak patty with grilled pineapple, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, ripe tomato and onions.

BBQ Ultimate

$13.99

Grill onion with American cheese and bacon. Serve with BBQ sauce on top of the Angus patty.

MONARCA'S FISH SANDWICH

$17.50

Grilled Mahi Mahi with lettuce, onions and tomato topped with our delicious dressing. Serve with our ultimate crispy potato fries or fried calamari.

Deluxe chicken sandwich

$14.50

A marinated boneless breast of chicken right on the grill. Served with Bacon, crispy lettuce, ripe tomato, cucumbers, onions, American cheese and mayonnaise. Accompanied with our ultimate crispy potato fries

Kids Menu

Kids Eat Free Wednesday From 11am-5pm Limit 2 per table With Adult Entree Purchase

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

Angus steak patty with American cheese, served with french fries.

Kids Fajitas

$8.99

Grilled steak or grilled chicken on a bed of onion, red peppers and green peppers, served with rice and beans or french fries.

Kids Chicken Tender

$8.99

Grilled or breaded chicken breast, served with soft drink and side of french fries or rice and beans.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

10" flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese, served with rice and beans or french fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Burrito

$8.99

10" flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef and cheese, topped with your choice of sauce, served with rice and beans or french fries.

Kids 2 hard Tacos

$8.99

Hard or soft tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, served with rice and beans or french fries.

Kids 2 Soft Tacos

$8.99

Hard or soft tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, served with rice and beans or french fries.

Kids Chimichangas

$8.99

10" flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat, served with rice and beans or french fries.

Kids Hamburger

$8.99

Angus steak patty, served with french fries.

Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Baked macaroni and cheddar cheese, served with rice and beans or french fries.

Desserts

Homemade Flan

$8.50

Fried Ice Cream

$9.99

Tres Leches

$9.99

Xangos Monarcas

$9.99

7 Layer Chocolate Cake With Ice Cream

$12.99

Churros With Ice Cream

$10.99

Sopapilla With Honey And Ice Cream

$10.99

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Ice Cream 2 Scoops

$7.99

Sides

Side Guacamole 1 Scoop

$2.99

A dish of mashed avocado mixed with chopped onion, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeño pepper, lime juice and seasoning.

Side 1 Scoop Sour Cream

$2.00

side Pico de Gallo

$3.99

It is made of raw chopped tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeño peppers, lime juice and seasoning.

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Refried Beans

$3.99

It is a dish of cooked and mashed beans, with our seasoning recipe.

Side Black Beans

$3.99

Whole black beans cooked with olive oil, chopped onion, garlic, chopped cilantro and our seasoning recipe.

Side Charro Beans

$3.99

Whole pinto beans, with a bacon flavoring, mixed with onion, tomatoes, garlic and our seasoning recipe.

Shredded Cheese

$3.99

Add Champiñones / Mushrooms

$4.50

Side Solo 1 hard Taco

$4.99

Hard tortilla with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Side Solo 1 Soft Taco

$4.99

Soft tortilla with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Side Solo 1 Enchilada

$4.99

Corn or flour tortilla, filled with your choice of meat, topped with your choice of sauce.

Add side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Add side Steak

$7.00

Side Mushrooms

$4.50

Side Solo 1 Tamale

$4.99

A Mexican dish of seasoned meat wrapped in corn meal dough and steamed or baked in corn husks; your choices are pork, chicken or cheese.

Side Small Guac

$6.99

A dish of mashed avocado mixed with chopped onion, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeño pepper, lime juice and seasoning.

Side Large Guac

$9.99

A dish of mashed avocado mixed with chopped onion, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeño pepper, lime juice and seasoning.

Side half Aquacate

$3.99

Aguacate entero

$7.99

Side Broccoli Mix vegetable

$4.99

Side Nopal

$3.99

Grilled cactus.

Side Chorizo 1 scoop

$6.99

2 Chiles Toriados

$3.99

Side Sliced Jalapenos

$2.99

Side French Fries

$4.99

Extra Dinner SetUp Plate

$9.99

Rice, beans and guacamole salad with corn or flour tortillas.

Side Small Salad

$6.99

Side Large Salad

$9.99

Tortilla Chips 1 Bag

$6.99

Reg Chips Salsa

$5.95

Large Chips Salsa

$9.95

Huevos Rancheros Rice & Beans

$12.95

Side Tortilla Extra

$2.99

side çalami

$7.99

Fried breaded calamari cutting it into rings, dipping it, in a mixture of flour, milk and eggs and frying it.

Beverages

Aguas Frescas Glass

$5.99

Aguas Frescas Pitcher

$17.99

Apple Juice

$4.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Kid Orchata

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Moutain Dew

$3.99

Orange Crush

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pepsi

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.99

Siera Mist

$3.99

Smoothies

$4.99

Soda Sparkling Water

$3.50

Tea unsweetened

$3.99

White Milk

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Sherly tempo

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

clamato

$3.99

Bottle water Voss or sparkling

$3.99

Bottle water regular

$1.99

Glass Elephant 32oz

32oz Glass

$45.00

Drinks Specials

Charro Negro

$5.50

Jalapeño Margarita

$12.00

Mango Habanero Margarita

$12.00

Chipotle Cherry Smash Margarita

$12.00

Sparkling Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa Special

$6.95

Botle Tanteo

$50.00

Monday Blue margarita

$5.50

Tuesday tequila sunrise

$5.50

wenesday sangria

$5.50

Thursday pineapple margarita

$5.50

Friday blueberry margarita

$5.50

Friday Rum Runner

$5.50

Friday Screwdriver cocktail

$5.50

Key Chain

Key Chain

$8.00

Cup Monarcas

Cup Monarcas

$12.00

tarros

$20.00

Barcos

Barcos

$12.00

Tazas tipicas

Tazas tipicas

$12.00

Souvenirs

Souvenirs varios

$10.00

Souvenirs varios

$15.00

Souvenirs varios

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Drink, Eat & Enjoy like a Real Monarca!!! Please Visit Us, and ENJOY!!!!

Website

Location

1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral, FL 33904

Directions

Gallery
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine image
Banner pic
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

3 Pepper Burrito Co.
orange star4.5 • 292
8595 College Pkwy FORT MYERS, FL 33919
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Cape Coral FL (Coral Shores/Pine Island)
orange star4.1 • 1,281
2514 Santa Barbara Blvd Cape Coral, FL 33914
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Cape Coral
orange starNo Reviews
2522 Santa Barbara Blvd #308 Cape Coral, FL 33914
View restaurantnext
Anthony's on the BLVD
orange star3.7 • 458
1303 Del Prado Blvd S Cape Coral Centr, FL 33990
View restaurantnext
LYNQ - 16230 summerlin road
orange star4.0 • 241
16230 summerlin road Fort Myers, FL 33908
View restaurantnext
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
orange star4.2 • 1,345
4125 Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cape Coral

Beef 'O' Brady's - Cape Coral FL (Coral Shores/Pine Island)
orange star4.1 • 1,281
2514 Santa Barbara Blvd Cape Coral, FL 33914
View restaurantnext
Life - The Vegan Drive Thru
orange star4.8 • 276
3310 Del Prado Blvd Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cape Coral
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston