Monarch Theatre 122 E Washington St

166 Reviews

$$

122 E Washington St

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Order Again

Beer Domestic

Domestic Beer $6

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Pabst

$4.00

Dom Bucket

$40.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Beer Import

Blue Moon

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Dos XX's Lager

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Import Bucket

$47.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Modelo Negro

$7.00

Odell I.P.A.

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Tecate

$8.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cran Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

$4.00

Champagne

Belaire

$200.00

Moët Rosé Nectar

$350.00

Moët Black

$300.00

Ace of Spades

$800.00

Ace of Spades Rosé

$1,100.00

Le Chemin Du Roi Rosé

$800.00

PJ Belle Epoch Rosé

$900.00

Tequila

Patron Silver

$250.00

Don Julio Blanco

$250.00

Don Julio Reposado

$300.00

Don Julio Anejo

$350.00

Don Julio 1942

$800.00

Don Julio 70

$450.00

Cruz Repo

$350.00

Cruz Anejo

$400.00

Clasé Azul Plata

$400.00

Clasé Azul Repo

$800.00

Casamigos Blanco

$300.00

Casamigos Repo

$350.00

Casamigos Anejo

$400.00

Cincoro Blanco

$300.00

Cincoro Repo

$450.00

Cincoro Anejo

$600.00

Herradura Anejo

$350.00

Scotch

Buchanans 12

$250.00

Buchanans 18

$400.00

Vodka

Ciroc

$250.00

Grey Goose

$350.00

Titos

$200.00

Cognac

Henessey

$250.00

Remy Martin

$250.00

D Usse

$300.00

Whiskey

Crown

$250.00

Crown Apple

$250.00

Crown Peach

$250.00

Buchanan's 12

$250.00

Buchanan's 18

$350.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$350.00

Jameson

$250.00

Jack Daniels

$200.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

122 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

