Monarch Theatre 122 E Washington St
166 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
122 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Phoenix Bourbon Room - PHX Bourbon Room
No Reviews
2 E Jefferson St #22-217 Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Phoenix
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurant
Wildflower - 017 Sky Harbor Land
4.3 • 459
3400 E. Sky Harbor Boulevard Phoenix, AZ 85034
View restaurant
Wildflower - 016 Sky Harbor Air
4.3 • 459
3400 E. Sky Harbor Boulevard Phoenix, AZ 85034
View restaurant