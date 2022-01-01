Middle Eastern
MONASABA OC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our Yemeni inspired cuisine!!
Location
11382 beach blvd unit 4, Stanton, CA 90680
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pita Pita - Pita Pita - Newport Beach
No Reviews
4341 MacArthur Blvd. Ste B Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant