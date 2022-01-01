Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

MONASABA OC

review star

No reviews yet

11382 beach blvd unit 4

Stanton, CA 90680

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

WHOLE
HALF
SAHAWEQ (12 oz)

SIDES

SHAFOOT

SHAFOOT

$6.00

Bread soaked in herbal yogurt topped with pomegranate.

SAHAWEQ (4 oz)

$2.00
SAHAWEQ (12 oz)

SAHAWEQ (12 oz)

$6.00

Tomatoes, cilantro, garlic, green chilis and our mix of spices all crushed and mixed together.

SAHAWEQ JUBN (4 oz)

SAHAWEQ JUBN (4 oz)

$4.00

Tomatoes, cilantro, garlic, green chilis, feta cheese and our mix of spices all crushed and mixed together.

MONASABA RICE ( S )

$5.00
MONASABA RICE ( M )

MONASABA RICE ( M )

$8.00

Plain aromatic monasaba Basmati rice

MONASABA RICE ( L )

$15.00

SALAD

$6.00

Freshly cut salad with Italian dressing

YOGURT

$2.00

Plain Yogurt

2 BEEF SAMBOUSA

2 BEEF SAMBOUSA

$4.00Out of stock

Ground beef, fresh onions, fresh garlic, green onions, fresh parsley, a mix of spices wrapped with phyllo sheet and then fried

2 CHICKEN SAMBOUSA

2 CHICKEN SAMBOUSA

$4.00Out of stock

chicken, fresh onions, fresh garlic, green onions, fresh parsley, a mix of spices wrapped with phyllo sheet and then fried

SOUP

$5.00Out of stock

MANDI CHICKEN

QUARTER

QUARTER

$9.00

Served with Monasaba rice and your choice of toppings (Fried Onions, Raisins and Almonds) and Sahaweq sauce on the side.

HALF

HALF

$17.00

1/2 Chicken served with Monasaba rice and your choice of toppings (Fried Onions, Raisins and Almonds) and Sahaweq sauce on the side.

WHOLE

WHOLE

$28.00

Whole chicken served with Monasaba rice and your choice of toppings (Fried Onions, Raisins and Almonds) and Sahaweq sauce on the side.

MINI MIX

$19.00Out of stock

1 Lamb shank and 1/4 Chicken served with Monasaba rice and your choice of toppings (Fried Onions, Raisins and Almonds) and Sahaweq sauce on the side.

LAMB & CHICKEN MIX

LAMB & CHICKEN MIX

$40.00Out of stock

2 Lamb shank and 1/2 Chicken served with Monasaba rice and your choice of toppings (Fried Onions, Raisins and Almonds) and Sahaweq sauce on the side.

QUARTER- NO RICE

$6.00

HALF- NO RICE

$12.00

WHOLE- NO RICE

$22.00

MANDI LAMB

1 Lamb shank served with Monasaba rice and your choice of toppings (Fried Onions, Raisins and Almonds) and Sahaweq sauce on the side.

MINI

$15.00Out of stock
SINGLE

SINGLE

$24.00Out of stock

2 Lambs shank served with Monasaba rice and your choice of toppings (Fried Onions, Raisins and Almonds) and Sahaweq sauce on the side.

DOUBLE

DOUBLE

$47.00Out of stock

4 Lamb shanks served with Monasaba rice and your choice of toppings (Fried Onions, Raisins and Almonds) and Sahaweq sauce on the side.

LAMB SHANK

$10.00Out of stock

MINI MIX

$19.00Out of stock

1 Lamb shank and 1/4 Chicken served with Monasaba rice and your choice of toppings (Fried Onions, Raisins and Almonds) and Sahaweq sauce on the side.

LAMB & CHICKEN MIX

LAMB & CHICKEN MIX

$40.00Out of stock

2 Lamb shank and 1/2 Chicken served with Monasaba rice and your choice of toppings (Fried Onions, Raisins and Almonds) and Sahaweq sauce on the side.

SWEETS

BINT AL-SAHN

BINT AL-SAHN

$9.00+

Also known as “Sabayah”, is a Yemeni sweet dish made from a dough, which is prepared by mixing white flour, eggs, yeast and clarified butter sprinkled with habbat al sowda (Nigella sativa), baked in multiple layers and drizzled with honey on top.

FATTA TAMAR

FATTA TAMAR

$9.00

Diced fresh bread mixed with dates, nigella (black seed) and special ghee topped with honey and thick cream.

YEMENI HALAWA

YEMENI HALAWA

$10.00Out of stock

BEVERAGES

SHAHI

SHAHI

$2.00

Yemeni style black tea.

SHAHI ADANI

SHAHI ADANI

$3.00

Quality loose tea, cardamom and milk boiled till perfection.

WATER

$2.29

BOTTLED DRINK

$3.69

Barbican (Strawberry /Apple /Pomegranate), Coke Cola, Coke Cola Diet Glass Bottle

POP

$2.21

Coke Cola, Coke Cola Diet, Coke Cola Zero, Fanta Orange, Sprite.

BOUN

$3.00Out of stock

TOPPINGS

FRIED ONIONS (S)

$3.00

FRIED ONIONS (M)

$6.00

FRIED ONIONS (L)

$6.00

ALMONDS (S)

$3.00

ALMONDS (M)

$6.00

ALMONDS (L)

$10.00

RAISINS (S)

$3.00

RAISINS (M)

$6.00

RAISINS (L)

$10.00

ALL TOPPINGS (S)

$3.00

ALL TOPPINGS (M)

$6.00

ALL TOPPINGS (L)

$10.00

MANDI PARTY PACKAGES

LAMB PARTY PLATE

$135.00Out of stock

12 Lamb Shanks served with Monasaba Rice and your choice of Topping (Fried Onions, Raisins and Almonds) and Sahaweq sauce (serves 6-8)

CHICKEN PARTY PLATE

$80.00Out of stock

Three whole chicken served with Monasaba Rice and your choice of Topping (Fried Onions, Raisins and Almonds) and Sahaweq sauce (serves 6-8)

MIX PARTY PLATE

$105.00Out of stock

Six Lamb Shanks, One Whole Chicken and One Half chicken. Served with Monasaba Rice and your choice of Topping (Fried Onions, Raisins and Almonds) and Sahaweq sauce (serves 6-8)

WHOLE LAMB ( ONE PIECE )

$500.00Out of stock

WHOLE LAMB

$450.00Out of stock

HALF LAMB

$250.00Out of stock

RICE PARTY PLATE

$50.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our Yemeni inspired cuisine!!

Location

11382 beach blvd unit 4, Stanton, CA 90680

Directions

Gallery
MONASABA image
MONASABA image
MONASABA image
MONASABA image

Similar restaurants in your area

DonerG - Long Beach
orange star4.0 • 231
4150 McGowen Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
Pita Pita - Pita Pita - Newport Beach
orange starNo Reviews
4341 MacArthur Blvd. Ste B Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Falasophy
orange star4.6 • 447
920 Spectrum Center Drive Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
DonerG - Lake Forest
orange star4.5 • 960
23642 Rockfield Blvd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Kismet
orange starNo Reviews
4648 Hollywood Blvd LA, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
orange star4.2 • 4,719
304 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Stanton

The Vintage Cocktail Lounge
orange star4.4 • 263
8550 Chapman Ave Stanton, CA 90680
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0157 - Stanton (Knott & Katella)
orange star4.1 • 249
7048 Katella Ave. Stanton, CA 90680
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stanton
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston