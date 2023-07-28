Monday Night Brewing - Charlotte Garden Co.
2217 South Tryon Street
Charlotte, NC 28203
Pizza Menu
12" Pizza
Margherita 12"
Enjoy a taste of Italy with our Margherita pizza. Topped with tangy tomato sauce, savory Pecorino Romano, creamy Mozzarella di Bufala, fresh basil, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. (Contains dairy)
Hot Honey 12"
Ignite your senses with our Hot Honey pizza. Featuring tomato sauce, Mozzarella di Bufala, Pecorino Romano, pickled onions, pepperoni, and a generous drizzle of Bow & Bend's spicy hot honey. (Contains dairy and pork)
Peppadew 12"
Experience a burst of flavor with our Peppadew pizza. Layered with tomato sauce, Mozzarella di Bufala, Pecorino, caramelized onions, piquant peppers, beef sausage, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. (Contains dairy and beef)
Pesto 12"
Indulge in the freshness of our nut-free Pesto pizza. Made with a luscious basil pesto, Mozzarella di Bufala, roasted garlic, fragrant rosemary, and delicate slices of Prosciutto di Parma. (Contains dairy and pork)
Bianca Funghi 12"
Delight in the simplicity of our Bianca Funghi pizza. Featuring a base of roasted garlic ricotta, marinated mushrooms, an olive medley, Mozzarella di Bufala, and a sprinkle of basil. (Contains dairy)
Marinara 12"
Savor the authentic flavors of our Marinara pizza. With a tomato sauce base, garlic, basil, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, this vegan-friendly option is a true classic. (Vegan-friendly)
Calabrian
Spice up your taste buds with our Calabrian pizza. Topped with tomato sauce, Mozzarella di Bufala, Pecorino Romano, spicy Calabrese salami, fiery Calabrian peppers, and a kick of hot chili oil. (Contains dairy and pork)
Salad
To-Go Beer
Dark
Tie XI On
We wove together 8 distinct base beers, from 25 different spirit barrels for our 11th anniversary brew. This magnificent mashup of Stout, Quad, Brown, Barleywine and Dopplebock is a demonstration of our undying love for blended barrel-aged beers. We incorporated Brazilian Amburana Wood to create a boldly unique flavor, with Madagascar Vanilla rounding out the edges. As we enter our second decade of brewing, we thank you again for your continued trust and support.
Midnight Delight
When the 12AM munchies strike, reach for Midnight Delight. Darker than a moonless night, this 11.5% ABV indulgence is a blend of two bourbon barrel-aged Imperial Milk Stouts and a maple barrel-aged Imperial Brown Ale. Inspired by a caramel walnut brownie, this brew was aged on caramelized walnuts, cacao nibs, and coffee. Depending on your circadian rhythm, it is both the perfect start or end to your night.
A Story About Everything
An English Barleywine aged in Bourbon and Rye barrels for 15 months. This barleywine is brewed with 100% Maris Otter malt and English hops, and fermented with our house English yeast strain. For this blend, we selected two Elijah Craig 12 year barrels and one Woodford Reserve Rye barrel that were chilling in our cellar for the last 15 months. It has aromas of toasted oak, raisin, and dried cherry. It has a creamy mouthfeel and finishes with caramel and charred peach undertones.
Black Rainbow
This Neapolitan-inspired Imperial Milk Stout packs a three-scoop wallop: creamy, bourbon-infused vanilla, rich Ghirardelli chocolate, and just a kiss of ripe strawberry. A product of our wood cellar at the Garage, this 13% ABV brew was aged in bourbon barrels for over eighteen months. A slight woodiness shines through on the nose, reminiscent of the baked brown sugar flavor flaunted by fresh waffle cones.
Sour & Wild
Grizzy
Grizzy is a Mixed Culture Grisette aged in white wine barrels. Once brewed to quench the thirst of miners, Grisettes are low-ABV, session-friendly beers with complex flavors. Since 2017, we’ve worked on this recipe using our own house cultures to round out its perfection. Grizzy sits at 5.6% ABV and delivers refreshing effervescence to the palate with bright flavors of tart lemon and limestone minerality. Enjoy the crisp, refreshing goodness of Grizzy as a respite from a warm spring day.
Imaginary Grace
Imaginary Grace is a blend of three seasons of 100% spontaneously fermented beer after inoculating in our Coolship- dubbed the Crunkship- we fermented and aged each vintage in neutral wine barrels, then blended all three iterations together. This beer pays homage to the history of this style, while celebrating the unique atmospheric terroir of Atlanta. Imaginary Grace is what three nights in Atlanta taste like.
Barrel Farm
Barrel Farm is our yearly blend of mixed-culture fermentation beers from our wood cellar. Our 2022 rendition is a 6% ABV saison that sings beautiful brett-driven notes of apricot and grapefruit. Accentuated with a hoppy table beer, a 4 year spontaneously fermented beer from our coolship, and a dry hopped sour, this harvest is crisp, slightly tart, and positively luminous.
Petite MC
Petit MC was aged in French oak wine barrels for one year. An aromatic bouquet of juicy pear, fresh nectarine, lemon zest, and a hint of pineapple radiate on the nose. At 4% ABV, a bright acidity shines through on the palate and begs another sip.
Dr. Robot
A tart, fruity sour beer. Dr. Robot is as playful as its name. After souring to a delightfully tart level, we add blackberry juice and lemon zest to enhance and balance the flavor. The juice gives this beer a pink hue. The perfect blend of sweet and sour, Dr. Robot is a refreshing year-round sipper.
Spoken Wisdom
Spoken Wisdom is a blend of four seasons of our award-winning spontaneously fermented vintage, Imaginary Grace, subsequently aged on fresh Montmorency Cherries. Refreshingly tart with notes of juicy cherry shining through on the palate, this brilliant, ruby ale is as delicious as it is complex.
Key Lime Dr. Robot
What are the chances of more than one robot having an advanced degree? Surprisingly likely. A summer favorite from the Monday Night Brewing multiverse, Dr. Robot Key Lime is the sweet and sour complement to our year-round staple, Dr. Robot Berry Lemon. Refreshing and tart, fresh squeezed key limes are the thesis behind this balanced and flavorful brew.
Under the Waves
Hoppy
Space Lettuce
A space crafted double IPA, dry hopped three times, resulting in a cosmically aligned hop encounter. Which hops? Glad you asked. Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, Mandarina Bavaria, Simcoe and (breath) Ekuanot. 2 Row, Carapils, Pilsen, Munich malts give this one a great backbone too.
Blind Pirate
A juicy IPA. Pirates love citrus fruits almost as much as they love blood. If the phrase “you are what you eat” is true, then pirates are blood oranges. If the phrase “you are what you drink” is true, you’re about to be an incredibly delicious, juicy hop bomb of an IPA. We add bits of real blood orange to every beer, so you know it’s good.
Death Raptor
Out of the Jurassic Jungle of Juice comes an apex predator with the vicious intent of slaying your palate. Death Raptor Killer IPA’s zesty, citrus fruit aroma lures you into the glassful of sweet, sweet surrender. Flavors of tangerine and grapefruit mingle with the malt backbone of pilsner, oat, and wheat. This IPA appears pleasant, but you may never escape its delicious grip.
Juice Raptor
Straight from the Jurassic Jungle of Juice comes a contemporary IPA dripping with lush tropical flavors. Brewed with El Dorado, Mosaic, Simcoe Cryo, and Citra Cryo hops, Juice Raptor disarms unsuspecting sippers with a smack of seductive citrus. Notes of ripe pineapple, grapefruit, mango, and orange deliciously collide. Perhaps Juice Raptor’s greatest trick is it's deceptively smooth. You’ll be tempted to crush it—but at 6.9% ABV, it may end up crushing you.
Astronomical Arugula
Otherworldly and cosmically crunk, Astronomical Arugula is a Hazy Double IPA that has been tossed into the spring mix. Hopped with Mosaic Incognito, Citra Cryo, Mosaic Cryo, and Chinook Cryo, expect flavors of earthy pine, dank resin, and the subtlest hints of citrus and blueberry. A smooth mouthfeel brings this celestial sipper back down to earth for a slightly bitter, diesel-infused finish.
Times Like These
Slap Fight
Slap Fight will woo you in with a West Coast-style malt bill, but slaps you across the face with its tropical hop profile. Light in body, heavy in character, this IPA features Munich and Crystal pale malts for a clean, rich mouthfeel. Comet, Equinox and Mosaic hops lend a pungent herbal aroma, peppered with hints of papaya, orange and grapefruit. Present this beer to a friend. If he does not drink it immediately, slap him as hard as you can. Repeat.
Light & Crisp
Bright Idea
Another Bright Idea from Monday Night Brewing, this contemporary Pilsner is crisp, hazy, and full-bodied. Brewed with classic German noble hops, Bright Idea was fermented on lightly toasted French oak and subsequently dry-hopped with Saphir and Hallertau Blanc. A spark of lemon inflects this deceptively complex yet ultra-drinkable brew for the classic beer lover.
Mango-Guava Narwater
95 calories. 4.7% ABV. Real fruit and gluten free. Narwater is clean, crisp and highly crushable, with fresh guava and mango. Yes, real fruit, so you know it's good. It's something you can enjoy all afternoon (and evening).
Merchandise
Clothes
Monday Night Logo - Black
Monday Night Logo - White
Dr. Robot T-Shirt
Death Raptor T-Shirt
Blind Pirate Crop Top
Blind Pirate - T-Shirt
Dr. Robot T-Shirt Women's Cut
Monday Night Brewing Trucker Hat
Garden Co. Bucket Hat
Embroidered Crewneck
Black/Grey Hoodie
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
COMING SOON!
2217 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28203