A Story About Everything

$15.00

An English Barleywine aged in Bourbon and Rye barrels for 15 months. This barleywine is brewed with 100% Maris Otter malt and English hops, and fermented with our house English yeast strain. For this blend, we selected two Elijah Craig 12 year barrels and one Woodford Reserve Rye barrel that were chilling in our cellar for the last 15 months. It has aromas of toasted oak, raisin, and dried cherry. It has a creamy mouthfeel and finishes with caramel and charred peach undertones.