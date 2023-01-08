  • Home
Monday Night Brewing - Atlanta, West End Garage

933 Lee Street Southwest

Atlanta, GA 30310

Order Again

Light & Crisp

Han Brolo

$7.00+Out of stock

Taco Tuesday

$7.00+

Prague Fog

$7.00+

Cliff Hanger

$7.00+Out of stock

Rad-Ler

$7.00+

Mango-Guava Narwater

$5.75

O.G. Euro Pils

$0.00+

Hoppy

Welcome To The Machine

$7.50+Out of stock

Lay Low

$5.00

Space Lettuce

$7.00+

Slap Fight

$7.00+

Be Easy

$7.50+

Death Raptor

$7.00+

Blind Pirate

$7.00+

Come As You Are

$7.50+

Juice Raptor

$7.00+

Leave The Door Open

$7.50+

Royal Raptor

$7.50+

What's Golden

$7.50+

Sour & Wild

Dr. Robot

$7.00+

Falling Star

$6.50+

Imaginary Grace

$8.00+Out of stock

Petit MC

$7.00+Out of stock

Void Walker

$7.00+

Splendor

$0.00+

Summer Saison Aged in White Wine Barrels with House Mixed Cultures

Dark

Drafty Kilt

$7.00+

Breakfast Ante Meridiem (2021)

$6.50+

Tie XI On

$9.00+

Stranger Danger

$7.00+

7 Deadly Stouts

$8.00+

A Stout For All Seasons

$7.00+

Bourbon Barrel Drafty Kilt (2022)

$8.50+

Cookie Crumbles

$7.00+

Dodgers of Death

$7.00+

For My Friends

$7.50+

Maris Bueller

$7.00+

Rye Barrel Aged Drafty Kilt

$8.50+

Darker Subject Matter: Vanilla

$7.00+

Midnight Delight

$7.50+

Darker Subject Matter (2020)

$6.50+

Flights

The Cores

$12.00

Rotators

$14.00

Salad

Arugula

$10.00

Arugula, Pickled Onions, Shaved Pecorino, Verde Vinaigrette

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, House Caesar, Shaved Pecorino, Croutons

Pizza

Margherita

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Pecorino, Mozzarella di Bufala, Basil, EVOO

Pesto

$23.00

Fresh Pesto, Mozzarella di Bufala, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Rosemary, Prosciutto di Parma

Calabrian

$23.00

Tomato Sauce, Pecorino, Mozzarella di Bufala, Spicy Calabrese Salami, Calabrian Pepper, Hot Chili Oil

Peppadew

$23.00

Tomato Sauce, Pecorino, Mozzarella di Bufala, Caramelized Onions, Piquant Peppers, Housemade Beef Sausage, EVOO

Hot Honey Pie

$23.00

Tomato Sauce, Pecorino, Mozzarella di Bufala, Pickled Onions, Pepperoni, Bow & Bend Hot Honey

Bianca Funghi

$23.00

Roasted Garlic Ricotta, Marinated Mushrooms, Olive Medley, Mozzarella di Bufala, Basil

Marinara

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO

Breakfast

$21.00Out of stock

Sauce

Garlic Aioli

$2.00

Pesto Aioli

$2.00

Arrabiata

$2.00

Verde

$2.00

Joel's Hot Chili Oil

$2.00

Honey - Hot

$2.00

Sandwiches

Prosciutto

$14.00

Caprese

$14.00

Cocktails

Blueberry Gin Fizz

$11.00

Nothing Basic

$11.00

Norwood

$10.00

Tony's Old Fashioned

$14.00

Zodiac Signs

$13.00

Liquor

Tequila

$9.00

Bourbon

$12.00

Gin

$9.00

Rum

$12.00

Rye

$12.00

Vodka

$9.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Liquid Death: Berry

$3.00

Liquid Death: Lime

$3.00

Liquid Death: Mango

$3.00

Liquid Death: Sparkling

$3.00

Liquid Death: Still

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo-Chico

$3.00

Dark

Tie XI On

$16.00

Tiger That Killed My Father: Coconut Hazelnut (2021)

$15.00

Shadow King

$15.00

7 Deadly Stouts

$20.00

Bourbon Barrel-Aged: Drafty Kilt

$15.00

Drafty Kilt

$10.99

Stranger Danger

$19.99Out of stock

For My Friend (2022)

$14.99
Midnight Delight

Midnight Delight

$14.00

Sour & Wild

Mischief Managed: Raspberry/Blackberry

$12.00

Grizzy

$11.00

Conversations With Myself

$12.00

Vibes

$12.00

Imaginary Grace

$15.00

Chaos Theory

$13.00

Panic Button

$15.00

Vinology: Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Barrel Farm

$13.00

Petite MC

$8.00

Falling Star

$12.00

Splendor

$12.00

Voidwalker

$14.00

Dr. Robot

$11.00

Hoppy

Leave The Door Open

$20.00

Space Lettuce

$14.00

Blind Pirate

$11.00

Slap Fight

$11.00

Death Raptor

$11.00

What's Golden

$20.00Out of stock

Lay Low

$10.00

Light & Crisp

Taco Tuesday

$11.00

Case of the Mondays

$18.00

Case of the Mondays

$18.00

Clothes

Monday Night Logo - Black

$25.00+

Monday Night Logo - White

$25.00+

Lay Low - Long Sleeve

$25.00+

Crop Top - Yellow

$25.00+

Tie X On

$25.00+

Tie XI On

$20.00+

Weekends Are Overrated - Blue

$20.00+

Weekends are Overrated - Grey

$20.00+

Space Lettuce

$20.00+

Blind Pirate

$20.00+

Monday Nighter - Tank

$20.00+

Drink Local

$20.00+

Bear

$20.00+

Eagle

$20.00+

Hop Hut Hat

$20.00

Garage Trucker Hat

$20.00

Five Panel Hat

$25.00

Dad Hat

$25.00

Embroidered Crewneck

$50.00+

Monday Nighter Crewneck

$20.00+

Baby Onesie - Blue

$20.00+

Baby Onesie - Yellow

$20.00+

Baby Onesie - Pink

$20.00+

Glassware

7 Deadly Stouts

$8.00

Tie XI On

$7.00

Pet Swag

Leash

$15.00

Dog Collar

$10.00+

Accessories

Beer Tie - Slap Fight

$10.00

Lanyard

$7.00

Keychain

$5.00

Patch

$4.00

Logo Sticker

$1.00

Pretzels

Mesquite BBQ

$7.99

Smoky Cheddar Bacon

$7.99

Italian

$7.99

Hot Wings

$7.99

Chile Lime

$7.99

Honey Mustard

$7.99

Light & Crisp

As Subtle As Possible A.S.A.P

Steel Toe Contessa

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Garage is our barrel-aging and souring brewery in the heart of the historic West End of Atlanta. Our taproom features a ton of tasty small batch sours and barrel-aged beers in an expansive, eclectic space. Part of the Lee + White development along Atlanta’s BeltLine trail, the Garage houses 3 separate barrel aging rooms, a coolship, and an onsite orchard and garden. The Garage also features artisanal handcrafted pizzas that are baked in an Italian-built oven at over 900 degrees Fahrenheit. The crust uses a yeast culture that is a special sourdough blend containing wild yeast strains captured in the Garage’s coolship. The Garage also boasts an expansive private events space, available for weddings, corporate functions, and other gatherings.

Location

933 Lee Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310

Directions

