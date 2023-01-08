Monday Night Brewing - Atlanta, West End Garage
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
The Garage is our barrel-aging and souring brewery in the heart of the historic West End of Atlanta. Our taproom features a ton of tasty small batch sours and barrel-aged beers in an expansive, eclectic space. Part of the Lee + White development along Atlanta’s BeltLine trail, the Garage houses 3 separate barrel aging rooms, a coolship, and an onsite orchard and garden. The Garage also features artisanal handcrafted pizzas that are baked in an Italian-built oven at over 900 degrees Fahrenheit. The crust uses a yeast culture that is a special sourdough blend containing wild yeast strains captured in the Garage’s coolship. The Garage also boasts an expansive private events space, available for weddings, corporate functions, and other gatherings.
933 Lee Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310