Monday Night Brewing - Atlanta, West End Garage

Restaurant info

The Garage is our barrel-aging and souring brewery in the heart of the historic West End of Atlanta. Our taproom features a ton of tasty small batch sours and barrel-aged beers in an expansive, eclectic space. Part of the Lee + White development along Atlanta’s BeltLine trail, the Garage houses 3 separate barrel aging rooms, a coolship, and an onsite orchard and garden. The Garage also features artisanal handcrafted pizzas that are baked in an Italian-built oven at over 900 degrees Fahrenheit. The crust uses a yeast culture that is a special sourdough blend containing wild yeast strains captured in the Garage’s coolship. The Garage also boasts an expansive private events space, available for weddings, corporate functions, and other gatherings.