Monday Night Brewing - Nashville Preservation Co.
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday Night Preservation Co. is a full-service taproom, featuring 24 draft beer offerings, expansive outdoor seating, and a thoughtful selection of cocktails, wine and snacks. The taproom also serves as the first opportunity for guests to explore the Neuhoff development—previously a meat-packing facility, and newly reinvented as a mixed-use waterfront development with city-defining architecture.
1308 Adams Street, Nashville, TN 37208
