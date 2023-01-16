  • Home
Monday Night Brewing - Nashville Preservation Co.

No reviews yet

1308 Adams Street

Nashville, TN 37208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dark

Drafty Kilt

Drafty Kilt

$10.99+

A roasty scotch ale with a hint of smoke. Full-bodied, but not overpowering. Smokey, but not in a creepy bar kind of way. Sweet, but not obnoxiously so. Sound like your ideal mother-in-law? Fair enough, but it also is a pretty dead-on description of our Scotch Ale. In a difficult hop-growing climate, Scottish brewers relied on other ingredients to impart flavor and bitterness – one such ingredient was smoked malt. Drafty Kilt is a dark, malty bombshell of a beer.

Sour & Wild

Mischief Managed: Raspberry/Blackberry

Mischief Managed: Raspberry/Blackberry

$12.00

Mischief Managed is our series of Berliner-style Weisse beers soured and fermented in French oak Foeders. For this edition, we added raspberries and blackberries for secondary fermentation. The result is a crisp and clean fruit forward ale that pairs perfectly with seafood, salads or just a nice warm day out on the porch. Contains wheat.

Imaginary Grace

Imaginary Grace

$15.00

Imaginary Grace is a blend of three seasons of 100% spontaneously fermented beer after inoculating in our Coolship- dubbed the Crunkship- we fermented and aged each vintage in neutral wine barrels, then blended all three iterations together. This beer pays homage to the history of this style, while celebrating the unique atmospheric terroir of Atlanta. Imaginary Grace is what three nights in Atlanta taste like.

Barrel Farm

Barrel Farm

$13.00

Barrel Farm is our yearly blend of mixed-culture fermentation beers from our wood cellar. Our 2022 rendition is a 6% ABV saison that sings beautiful brett-driven notes of apricot and grapefruit. Accentuated with a hoppy table beer, a 4 year spontaneously fermented beer from our coolship, and a dry hopped sour, this harvest is crisp, slightly tart, and positively luminous.

Petite MC

Petite MC

$8.00

Petit MC was aged in French oak wine barrels for one year. An aromatic bouquet of juicy pear, fresh nectarine, lemon zest, and a hint of pineapple radiate on the nose. At 4% ABV, a bright acidity shines through on the palate and begs another sip.

Dr. Robot

Dr. Robot

$11.00

A tart, fruity sour beer. Dr. Robot is as playful as its name. After souring to a delightfully tart level, we add blackberry juice and lemon zest to enhance and balance the flavor. The juice gives this beer a pink hue. The perfect blend of sweet and sour, Dr. Robot is a refreshing year-round sipper.

Hoppy

Space Lettuce

Space Lettuce

$14.00

A space crafted double IPA, dry hopped three times, resulting in a cosmically aligned hop encounter. Which hops? Glad you asked. Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, Mandarina Bavaria, Simcoe and (breath) Ekuanot. 2 Row, Carapils, Pilsen, Munich malts give this one a great backbone too.

Blind Pirate

Blind Pirate

$11.00

A juicy IPA. Pirates love citrus fruits almost as much as they love blood. If the phrase “you are what you eat” is true, then pirates are blood oranges. If the phrase “you are what you drink” is true, you’re about to be an incredibly delicious, juicy hop bomb of an IPA. We add bits of real blood orange to every beer, so you know it’s good.

Slap Fight

Slap Fight

$11.00

Slap Fight will woo you in with a West Coast-style malt bill, but slaps you across the face with its tropical hop profile. Light in body, heavy in character, this IPA features Munich and Crystal pale malts for a clean, rich mouthfeel. Comet, Equinox and Mosaic hops lend a pungent herbal aroma, peppered with hints of papaya, orange and grapefruit. Present this beer to a friend. If he does not drink it immediately, slap him as hard as you can. Repeat.

Death Raptor

Death Raptor

$11.00

Out of the Jurassic Jungle of Juice comes an apex predator with the vicious intent of slaying your palate. Death Raptor Killer IPA’s zesty, citrus fruit aroma lures you into the glassful of sweet, sweet surrender. Flavors of tangerine and grapefruit mingle with the malt backbone of pilsner, oat, and wheat. This IPA appears pleasant, but you may never escape its delicious grip.

What's Golden

$20.00

What’s Golden is a Hop Hut series 2X NEIPA— with a hybrid of peach skin, pineapple, and dank aroma from Wai-iti, Sultana,Citra Cryo, and Mosaic hops on the nose. The aroma is rounded out with flavors of sweet lychee fruit and an earthy, pine finish.

Lay Low

$10.00

At just 90 calories and 3.2% ABV, Lay Low is an IPA that packs in a surprising amount of character. Hints of tropical fruit and pine wrestle with a pleasant hop bitterness and a slightly sweet malt profile. It's the perfect beer for taming tigers. If you've already tamed all the tigers, it's still a great IPA to slay all day.

Light & Crisp

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday

$11.00

A light, crisp crusher that is a touch sweet at the start and and finishes smooth. Pilsner and Munich malts work with Saphir and Saaz hops. Pair this one with with sushi and burgers. Oh yeah, and TACOS.

Case of the Mondays

$18.00

All your favorites in one convenient pack.

Cocktails

Blueberry Gin Fizz

$11.00

Sangria

$13.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

As Told By Ginger

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Mezcal Margarita

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Liquor

Lunazul Silver

$7.00

Xicaru Mezcal

$10.00

Ford's

$9.75

St. George Terroir

$12.00

Bacardi Silver

$6.75

Black Seal

$8.00

Cathead

$7.50

Aperol

$11.75

Campari

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Dry Vermouth Noilly-Pratt

$7.50

Sweet Vermouth Noilly-Pratt

$7.50

Underberg

$3.50

Elijah Craig 18yr

$28.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$11.50

George Dickel 12yr

$14.50

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$9.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$20.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$16.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Liquid Death: Sparkling

$3.00

Liquid Death: Still

$3.00

Blueberry/Lemon Mocktail

$7.00

Cheerwine

$4.00

Frothy Monkey Cold Brew

$5.00

La Croix

$2.00

Walker Kombucha Blueberry/Jasmine

$6.00

Walker Kombucha Citrus

$6.00

Athletic Brewing N/A

$5.00

Clothes

Monday Night Logo - Black

$25.00+

Monday Night Logo - White

$25.00+
Weekends Are Overrated - Blue

Weekends Are Overrated - Blue

$20.00+
Weekends are Overrated - Grey

Weekends are Overrated - Grey

$20.00+
Space Lettuce

Space Lettuce

$20.00+

Pres. Co.

$25.00+

Five Panel Hat

$25.00

Dad Hat

$25.00

Corduroy Hat

$25.00

Beanie

$20.00

Embroidered Crewneck

$50.00+

Black/Grey Hoodie

$32.00+
Baby Onesie - Blue

Baby Onesie - Blue

$20.00+
Baby Onesie - Yellow

Baby Onesie - Yellow

$20.00+

Baby Onesie - Pink

$20.00+

Glassware

Pres. Co. Rastal

$10.00

Pet Swag

Leash

$15.00

Dog Collar

$10.00+

Accessories

Lanyard

$7.00

Keychain

$5.00

Patch

$4.00

Logo Sticker

$1.00

Snack Boxes

Cheese Box

$14.00

Hummus Box

$10.00

Pretzels

Hot Wings

$5.00

Honey Mustard

$5.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Chardonnay

Wente Estate

$10.00+

Cabernet

Robert Hall Paso Robles

$10.00+

Pinot Noir

Murphy Goode

$9.75+

Sauvignon Blanc

Lonely Cow

$12.00+

Rose

Pasqua

$10.00+

Sparkling

Chic Cava

$8.00+

Slushies

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday Night Preservation Co. is a full-service taproom, featuring 24 draft beer offerings, expansive outdoor seating, and a thoughtful selection of cocktails, wine and snacks. The taproom also serves as the first opportunity for guests to explore the Neuhoff development—previously a meat-packing facility, and newly reinvented as a mixed-use waterfront development with city-defining architecture.

1308 Adams Street, Nashville, TN 37208

Directions

Main pic

