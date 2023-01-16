Monday Night Brewing - Nashville Preservation Co.

Blind Pirate

$11.00

A juicy IPA. Pirates love citrus fruits almost as much as they love blood. If the phrase “you are what you eat” is true, then pirates are blood oranges. If the phrase “you are what you drink” is true, you’re about to be an incredibly delicious, juicy hop bomb of an IPA. We add bits of real blood orange to every beer, so you know it’s good.