Monday Night Brewing - Birmingham Social Club

Imaginary Grace

$15.00

Imaginary Grace is a blend of three seasons of 100% spontaneously fermented beer after inoculating in our Coolship- dubbed the Crunkship- we fermented and aged each vintage in neutral wine barrels, then blended all three iterations together. This beer pays homage to the history of this style, while celebrating the unique atmospheric terroir of Atlanta. Imaginary Grace is what three nights in Atlanta taste like.