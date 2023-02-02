Restaurant header imageView gallery

Monday Night Brewing - Birmingham Social Club

14 12th St S

Birmingham, AL 35233

Order Again

Sour & Wild

Grizzy

Grizzy

$11.00

Grizzy is a Mixed Culture Grisette aged in white wine barrels. Once brewed to quench the thirst of miners, Grisettes are low-ABV, session-friendly beers with complex flavors. Since 2017, we’ve worked on this recipe using our own house cultures to round out its perfection. Grizzy sits at 5.6% ABV and delivers refreshing effervescence to the palate with bright flavors of tart lemon and limestone minerality. Enjoy the crisp, refreshing goodness of Grizzy as a respite from a warm spring day.

Imaginary Grace

Imaginary Grace

$15.00

Imaginary Grace is a blend of three seasons of 100% spontaneously fermented beer after inoculating in our Coolship- dubbed the Crunkship- we fermented and aged each vintage in neutral wine barrels, then blended all three iterations together. This beer pays homage to the history of this style, while celebrating the unique atmospheric terroir of Atlanta. Imaginary Grace is what three nights in Atlanta taste like.

Soda

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Fanta

Fanta

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Topo-Chico

$3.00

Starters

Queso

Queso

$8.00

Warm queso blanco served with tortilla chips and garnished with pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, and cilantro. Add chorizo for an extra $2.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$9.00

Made in house, garnished with cotija cheese served with house-made tortilla chips

Salsa

Salsa

$6.00

Made in house, choose from classic salsa roja or tangy salsa verde, served with house-made tortilla chips

Pork Rinds

$6.00

Seasoned with cajun spices and served with a side of chipotle cream sauce

Trio Dip

$12.00

Guacamole, queso and your choice of salsa roja or salsa verde, served with house-made tortilla chips

Tortilla Soup

$4.50

Tacos

Pick 2

$13.00

Any 2 tacos served with a side of tortilla chips and salsa roja

Pick 3

$18.00

Any 3 tacos served with a side of tortilla chips and salsa roja

Tacos à la carte

All served on flour tortilla garnished with cilantro Corn tortillas upon request
Grilled Steak Taco

Grilled Steak Taco

$6.00

Marinated ribeye topped with white onions and tomatillo-avocado salsa

Fried Mahi-Mahi Taco

Fried Mahi-Mahi Taco

$6.00

Fried golden brown in our very own taco Tuesday beer battered topped with pico de gallo and comeback sauce

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Your choice of fried or grilled, topped with white onion and cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Taco

Grilled Chicken Taco

$6.00

Citrus marinated chicken topped with pico de gallo and cotija cheese

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$6.00

Spicy mexican sausage topped with pickled jalapenos and white onions

Fried Cauliflower Taco

$6.00

Flash fried cauliflower topped with chopped cabbage and comeback sauce

Fried Tofu Taco

Fried Tofu Taco

$6.00

Lightly fried tofu topped with roasted tomatoes and spring mix topped in cilantro lime vinaigrette

Chicken Mole Taco

$6.00

Plates

All entrees below have the option to add: Chicken, Fried Cauliflower, or Chorizo for $3. Add Ribeye Steak for $4 or Shrimp for $5
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheddar and Monterrey Jack Cheese melted inside a perfectly crispy flour tortilla. Drizzled with a roasted poblano-cream sauce and a side of guacamole salad

Grilled Burrito

Grilled Burrito

$10.00

Black beans, cilantro-lime rice, elote, colby jack cheese, guacamole and poblano-cream sauce wrapped inside a flour tortilla grilled to crispy perfection and served with a side of salsa roja

Southwest Bowl

$11.00

Cilantro-lime rice, black beans, elote, pice de gallo, guacamole, poblano-cream sauce, and cilantro

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

House-made tortilla chips tossed with pico de gallo, black beans, elote, queso, shredded colby jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pickled jalapenos

Loaded "Tot"-Chos

$12.00

Tater tots smothered in queso, elote, pico, pickled jalapenos, cotija, pickled onions and house made jalepeno ranch

Jurassic Nachos

$32.00

House-made tortilla chips tossed with pico de gallo, black beans, elote, queso, shredded colby jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pickled jalapenos

Sides

Black Beans

$4.00

Seasoned Rice

$4.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Treats

Churros

Churros

$6.00

Fried golden brown, tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with a side of caramel dipping sauce

Kids

Kid's Chicken Tacos

$5.00

Kid's Cheese Nachos

$5.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Salad

Yellowhammer Farms Salad

Yellowhammer Farms Salad

$9.00+

Topped with elote, cheery tomatoes, cotija cheese, pickled onions and avocado, tossed in your choice of creamy avocado ranch or tangy cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Extra Sauces, etc.

All of our sauces, dips, etc. to accompany and enhance your food!

2oz side of Sour Cream

$0.25

2oz side of Queso

$0.75

2oz side of Guac

$0.75

2oz side of Salsa Roja

$0.25

2oz side of Salsa Verde

$0.25

2oz side of Salsa Arbol (spicy)

$0.25

2oz side of Pineapple-Habanero Sauce (very spicy)

$0.25

2oz side of Poblano Crema

$0.25

2oz side of Comeback Sauce

$0.25

2oz side of Jalapeño Ranch

$0.25

2oz side of Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Our location in Birmingham is our first taproom outside of Atlanta and first location with a full food and beverage menu. Monday Night Social Club serves over 25 brews on tap, including house-made beers, small batch IPAs from the Hop Hut, barrel-aged and sour beers from the Garage, and guest taps from local breweries—as well as a full bar with wine and cocktails.

14 12th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233

