Mondo Bar & Grill

1,393 Reviews

$$

950 SE. Indian Street

Stuart, FL 34997

Order Again

Popular Items

CYO CHEESE PIZZA
10 TRAD WINGS
GARLIC KNOTS

STARTERS

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN EGGROLLS

$13.50

MONDO MEATBALLS

$12.50

House made meatballs, marinara sauce, Romano and ricotta cheese, served with garlic knots.

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$11.50

Fresh cauliflower florets, buttermilk battered and fried to a golden brown, tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce set atop of a ranch drizzle and topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

FRIED CALAMARI

$16.50

Hand breaded calamari & shrimp served with fresh marinara sauce for dipping

FRIED CHEESE

$11.50

Fresh mozzarella, dipped in egg wash, lightly breaded and fried. Served with fresh marinara for dipping

GARLIC KNOTS

$8.50

Mondo's famous garlic knots, baked fresh daily with a buttery blend of spices, garlic and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce for dipping

SOUPS

LOADED POTATO SOUP

$7.50

Topped with jack cheese, bacon and scallions *bacon is already mixed into the soup.

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$7.50+

Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and shaved parmesan, tossed in our caesar dressing. *Anchovies available to Add on

HOUSE SALAD

$7.50+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, carrots, black olives, garlic croutons and cucumber. Served with our house made Italian vinaigrette

GREEK SALAD

$7.50+

Mixed greens, feta cheese, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini with house made greek dressing

CAPRESE SALAD

$14.50

Mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil oil, balsamic glaze and fresh basil

HAND HELDS

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.50

Crispy chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

CHICKEN CLUB BLT WRAP

$13.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion

MEATBALL SUB

$13.50

House made meatballs, marinara, Romano, mozzarella and ricotta on a hoagie

CHICKEN PHILLY

$14.50

Onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese, on a fresh hoagie roll. Double the meat for 3.99

STEAK PHILLY

$14.50

Onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese, on a fresh hoagie roll. Double the meat for 3.99

BURGERS

CHEESEBURGER

$14.50

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion. Add bacon 1.00

MAC & CHEESE

MONDO MAC

$19.50

Sriracha cheese sauce, sautéed onions, bacon, blackened chicken and topped with toasted bread crumbs

TACOS

STEAK TACOS

$15.50

Marinated skirt steak, shredded cabbage, pico de Gallo, topped with queso fresco crumbles and drizzled with cilantro ranch

CHICKEN TACOS

$14.50

Achiote marinated chicken, shredded lettuce, queso fresco crumbles, salsa rojo, corn and black bean salsa

QUESADILLAS

STEAK QUESADILLA

$16.50

Sautéed onions, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese

CHICKEN ENCHILADA QUESADILLA

$15.50

Cheddar jack cheese, sautéed onions, trim-color peppers and enchilada sauce

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$15.50

CHICKEN AND CHEESE ONLY QUESADILLA

$14.50

Chicken and cheese only quesadilla

BLAZING SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$17.50Out of stock

Blazing sauce, crispy shrimp, jack cheese and tomatoes

STROMBOLIS & CALZONES

CREATE YOUR OWN STROMBOLI

$12.50

CHEESE CALZONE

$13.50

Ricotta, mozzarella, romano

HAM CALZONE

$17.50

Ham, ricotta, mozzarella, romano

MEAT CALZONE

$18.50

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ricotta, mozzarella, romano

MAIN PLATES

CAPRESE CHICKEN

$21.50

Fresh mozzarella and sliced tomatoes topped with pesto and balsamic glaze. Served with sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes

CHICKEN MARSALA

$21.50

Topped with mushroom marsala sauce, served with mashed potatoes and asparagus

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$21.50

Lightly breaded cutlet, topped with tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served on a bed of spaghetti and tossed in red sauce. Served with 2 garlic knots

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$21.50Out of stock

Lightly breaded cutlet, topped with tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served on a bed of spaghetti and tossed in red sauce. Served with 2 garlic knots

RIBEYE MARSALA

$33.50Out of stock

Topped with mushroom marsala sauce, served with mashed potatoes and asparagus

SHRIMP & LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$30.50Out of stock

Jumbo shrimp with fresh spinach, tomatoes and lobster ravioli, tossed in a tomato cream sauce

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL

$19.50

Spaghetti tossed in tomato sauce and topped with Mondo's signature meatballs and served with 2 garlic knots

BRAISED SHORT RIB

$28.50

WINGS

5 BONELESS WINGS

$8.50

10 BONELESS WINGS

$14.50

15 BONELESS WINGS

$20.50

20 BONELESS WINGS

$24.50

30 BONELESS WINGS

$33.50

50 BONELESS WINGS

$59.50

5 TRAD WINGS

$9.50

10 TRAD WINGS

$16.50

15 TRAD WINGS

$23.50

20 TRAD WINGS

$27.50

30 TRAD WINGS

$38.50

50 TRAD WINGS

$68.00

PIZZA

CYO CHEESE PIZZA

$12.50

Cheese pizza...add any toppings you'd like!

CARNE ASADA PIZZA

$19.50

Mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, skirt steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, balsamic glaze and a roasted garlic truffle aioli

CLAM PIZZA

$19.50

Mozzarella, fresh garlic, bacon, chopped clams, asiago cream sauce

DA BOMB PIZZA

$17.50

Breaded chicken, bruschetta topping, mozzarella cheese, balsamic drizzle, basil

FEELIN HOT HOT HOT PIZZA

$17.50

mozzarella, breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch scallions

FOLD ME CLOSE PIZZA

$16.50Out of stock

Meatballs, red sauce, Italian sausage, ricotta

HAWAII 5-O PIZZA

$16.50Out of stock

Grilled pineapple, red sauce, smoked ham, scallions

ITALIAN AFFAIR PIZZA

$17.50

Prosciutto, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, arugula

KITCHEN SINK PIZZA

$17.50

Pepperoni, red sauce, sausage, meatball, onions, olives, mushrooms, try-color peppers

MEAT-CHA THERE PIZZA

$17.50

Pepperoni, red sauce, sausage, meatball, bacon, ham

MONDO MARGHERITA PIZZA

$17.50

Sliced tomato and red onion, fresh mozzarella and a drizzle of basil pesto

OH MY VEGGIE PIZZA

$17.50

Mushrooms, tri-color peppers, red sauce, garlic, black olives, onions, spinach

PICANTE PIZZA

$17.50Out of stock

Spicy salami, red sauce, mozzarella, peppadew peppers, basil

PRETTY FLY WHITE PIE PIZZA

$15.50

Mozzarella, Garlic, Extra virgin olive oil

PRIMA DONNA PIZZA

$17.50

Prosciutto, arugula, cherry tomatoes, kalamita olives, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, balsamic glaze

QUEEN OF HEARTS PIZZA

$16.50

Artichoke hearts, ricotta, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese

RICOTTA BE KIDDING ME PIZZA

$15.50

Ricotta, gorgonzola, mozzarella, garlic, extra virgin olive oil

THE OG PIZZA

$17.50

Mozzarella, red sauce, bail, extra virgin olive oil, basil

TRIPLE THREAT PIZZA

$16.50

Italian sausage, red sauce, tri-color peppers, sautéed onions

SWEET GRANDMA

$21.50

thin crust Sicilian with fresh sliced mozzarella basil chiffonade, pecorino, oregano, olive oil and peppadew peppers. topped with marinara sauce

GRANDMA CHEESE PIZZA

$18.99

STELLA ROSE

$23.50

LET'S SQUARE UP PIZZA

$17.50Out of stock

CYO CHEESE PIZZA 16

$16.50

CARNE ASADA 16

$25.50

DA BOMB 16

$22.50

FEELING HOT HOT HOT 16

$22.50

FOLD ME CLOSE 16

$21.50

HAWAII 5-0 16

$21.50

ITALIAN AFFAIR 16

$22.50

KITCHEN SINK 16

$22.50

MEATCHA THERE 16

$22.50

MONDO MARG 16

$22.50

OH MY VEG 16

$22.50

PRETTY FLY FOR A WHITE PIE 16

$21.50

PRIMA DONNA 16

$22.50

QUEEN OF HEARTS 16

$21.50

RICOTTA BE KIDDING 16

$20.50

THE OG 16

$22.50

TRIPPLE THREAT 16

$21.50

SIDES

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$5.50

SIDE SAUTEED BROCCOLI

$5.50

SIDE SEASONED RICE

$5.50

SIDE COLESLAW

$5.50

SIDE CHIPS & SALSA

$5.50

SIDE CHEESE FRIES

$6.50

SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.50

SIDE MAC & CHEESE

$6.50

SIDE SAUTEED SPINACH

$6.50

SIDE ASPARAGUS

$6.50

KIDS

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$8.49

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$8.49

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$8.49

KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL

$8.49

KIDS PLAIN PASTA WITH BUTTER

$8.49

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.49

KIDS BONELESS WINGS (CHICKEN NUGGETS)

$8.49

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.49

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.49

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.49

DESSERT

CANNOLI

$9.50

2 Pieces- Hard shell filled with sweetened ricotta cream and chocolate chips.

FRIED DOUGH

$9.50

12 pieces of our house made dough, fried to perfection and topped with powdered sugar. Served with chocolate, berry and caramel sauces for dipping

CHEESECAKE

$9.50

Creamy cheesy heaven on top of a graham cracker crust!

CHOCOLATE OVERLOAD

$9.50

Glorious layers of chocolate cake with chocolate frosting and chocolate chips.

EXTRAS

2 OZ RANCH

$0.75

4 OZ RANCH

$1.50

2 OZ BLEU CHEESE

$0.75

4OZ BLEU CHEESE

$1.50

2 OZ SOUR CREAM

$0.75

4 OZ SOUR CREAM

$1.50

2 OZ MARINARA

$0.75

4 OZ MARINARA

$1.50

2 OZ WING SAUCE

$0.75

4 OZ WING SAUCE

$1.50

2 OZ COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.75

4 OZ COCKTAIL SAUCE

$1.50

2 OZ TARTAR

$0.75

4 OZ TARTAR

$1.50

2 OZ SALSA

$0.75

4 OZ SALSA

$1.50

4 OZ QUESO

$2.00

4 OZ PEPPADEW PEPPERS

$3.00

2 OZ GUACAMOLE

$2.00

4 OZ GUACAMOLE

$4.00

CHIP REFILL

$1.50

SALSA REFILL

$1.50

KIDS MENU

KIDS CYO PIZZA

$7.99

XTRA CHZ

$0.50

XTRA TOPPING

$0.50

KIDS BONELESS

$7.99

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

KIDS GRILLED CHICK

$7.99

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.99

KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL

$7.99

KIDS PLAIN PASTA

$7.99

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.99

KIDS SUNDAE

$3.99

XTRA FRUIT CUP

$1.25

GARLIC KNOT (1)

$1.25

Extra Applesaice

$1.25

EXTRAS

2 OZ RANCH $$

$0.75

2 OZ. BLEU CHZ. $$

$0.75

2 OZ. SOUR CREAM $$

$0.75

4 OZ MARINARA $$

$1.50

2 OZ. WING SAUCE $$

$0.75

4 OZ WINGS SAUCE $$

$1.50

ADD ANCHOVIES $$

$2.00

ADD AVOCADO $$

$3.00

4.OZ RANCH $$

$1.50

4.OZ BLEU CHEESE $$

$1.50

2 OZ. COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.75

2 OZ. TARTER SAUCE

$0.75

2.OZ SALSA $$

$0.75

ADD PROSCIUTTO $$

$5.00Out of stock

ADD RICOTTA CHEESE $$

$2.00

2 OZ PEPPADEWS $$

$1.49

4 OZ PEPPADEWS $$

$3.00

2 OZ CILANTRO CREMA $

$0.75

2 OZ CHIMICHURRI $

$0.75

2 OZ GUAC

$2.00

4 OZ GUAC

$4.00

2 OZ QUESO

$1.00

4 OZ QUESO

$2.00

Chip Refill

$1.00

Salsa Refill

$1.50

SINGLE LOBSTER TAIL ADD ON

$10.99
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

950 SE. Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997

Directions

Mondo Wood Fired Pizza image
Mondo Wood Fired Pizza image
Mondo Wood Fired Pizza image

