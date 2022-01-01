Restaurant header imageView gallery

Monello/Constantine

review star

No reviews yet

1115 2ND AVE S

MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy A modern expression of contemporary Italion fare

Website

Location

1115 2ND AVE S, MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55403

Directions

Gallery
Monello/Constantine image
Monello/Constantine image
Monello/Constantine image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Local Irish Pub - Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
931 Nicollet Mall Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
80 South 9th Street Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
801 Marquette Ave Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Dave's Downtown Catering
orange starNo Reviews
900 2nd Ave S Suite 230 Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis - 901 Marquette Ave S
orange starNo Reviews
901 Marquette Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Hell's Cafeteria
orange starNo Reviews
86 S 9th St. Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in MINNEAPOLIS

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Sea Change
orange star4.2 • 5,044
806 2nd Street S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Minneapolis MN
orange star4.5 • 3,576
80 S 9th St Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
112 Eatery
orange star4.5 • 1,781
112 N 3rd Street Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Day Block Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 1,052
1105 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Zen Box Izakaya
orange star4.8 • 937
602 South Washington Ave Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near MINNEAPOLIS
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
North Loop
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Powderhorn
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Nokomis
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston