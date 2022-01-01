Monello imageView gallery

3,044 Reviews

$$

750 W Fir St, suite 102b

San Diego, CA 92101

Popular Items

GNOCCHI
GF PENNE
Gnocchi di Zucca

SALUMI

Prosciutto di Parma

$14.00

18 months aged parma prosciutto served

Salumi Misti

$26.00

chef's selection of artisanal italian meats

FORMAGGI

Raspadura

$14.00

young lodigiano flakes

Formaggi Misti

$26.00

chef's selection of imported italian

Salumi e Formaggi

$36.00

assortment of artisanal meats

Pane

$4.00

homemade brea, EVOO & herbs dip

FRITTI

Calamari

$17.00

calamari, balsamic aioli

Funghi

$16.00

portobello mushrooms, black truffle aioli

Misto

$17.00

calamari, zucchini

Panzerotti

$13.00

lightly fried mini calzones popular in milan since 1940

Suppli al telefono

$15.00

ragu risotto cones, mozzarella, cheese & jalapeno sauce

Zucchine

$12.00

zucchini, mint aioli

POLENTA

Zola Polenta

$15.00

gorgonzola cheese

Salsiccia Polenta

$16.00

pork sausage, raspadura

PIADINE

Piadina Parma

$17.00

burrata cheese, arugula, parma prosciutto

Piadina Tartufo

$16.00

mushrooms, arugola, mozzarella, truffle aioli

APPETIZERS

Burrata

$19.00

fresh burrata, tomatoes, arugula, pesto sauce served with bread

Caprese

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, seasonal tomatoes, black olives & basil served with bread

Polipo al Forno

$20.00

our signature grilled octopus is slowly cooked until tender, then grilled to perfection! served with arugula, fennel, & tomatoes

Polpette

$14.00

baked, lightly breaded all beef meatballs, spicy tomato sauce dip

Pane

$4.00

ZUPPE E VERDURE

Vellutata di Verdure

$11.00

velvety soup of seasonal vegetable, raspadura flakes, croutons

Insalata Mista

$12.00

seasonal greens, tomatoes, pickled onions, cranberries, almonds, lemon vinaigrette

Lobster Bisque

$18.00

mildly spicy lobster bisque, sauteed shrimp bites

Caesar Monello

$14.00

romaine, caesar dressing, herb croutons, raspadira

PASTA YOUR WAY

GF GNOCCHI

GF PENNE

GNOCCHI

homemade potato dumplings

GNOCCHI BRASATO

$3.00

PENNE

die-pressed, egg, semolina flour, tube shaped

SPAGHETTI

egg, semolina flour, die-pressed

TAGLIATELLE

egg, semolina flour, hand cut fettuccine

TORTELLI

$3.00

egg, semolina flour pasta, filled with spinach, ricotta, parmesan

SPECIALTY PASTAS

Tortelli Tartufo

$25.00

handmade candy shaped pasta filled with porcini mushrooms and black truffle and in a truffle cream sauce

Gnocchi di Zucca

$22.00

handmade butternut squash gnocchi, gorgonzola cream sauce

Lasagna Monello

$25.00

layered pasta, grandma’s style beef ragú, besciamella, mozzarella, parmigiano

Penne Salmone e Vodka

$25.00

homemade penne, pink vodka sauce, Atlantic smoked salmon

Ravioli di Gamberi

$26.00

handmade square shaped ravioli filled with ricotta & shrimp, in a delicate shrimp bisque

Spaghetti Nero

$25.00

brass-die black squid-ink spaghetti, lobster bisque sauce with octopus

Spaghetti Zafferano

$25.00

brass-die saffron spaghetti, shrimp, lemon zest, prosecco cream sauce

Tagliatelle Ragu D'Agnello

$26.00

CARNE E PESCE

Pollo Valdostana

$28.00

breaded chicken breast with parmesan cream sauce, topped with ham, mozzarella, served with mashed potatoes

Pollo ai Ferri

$26.00

grilled chicken breast, topped with arugula, and raspadura cheese flakes

Stinco di Agnello

$34.00

lamb shank slowly roasted in herbs, vegetables and port red wine, served with parmesan polenta

Ossobuco

$34.00

veal shank slowly stewed with porcini mushrooms, served with mashed potatoes

Salmon Piccata

$30.00

salmon filet in a white wine and lemon caper sauce, served with roasted tomatoes & mashed potatoes

PIZZA

Pizza Margherita

$16.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

Pizza Vegetariana

$21.00

mozzarella, tomato, seasonal vegetables

Pizza Formaggi

$19.00

mozzarella, parmigiano, gorgonzola

Pizza Piccante

$20.00

mozzarella, arrabbiata sauce, spicy salame

Pizza Monello

$22.00

spinach, roasted bell peppers, sausage, raspadura

Pizza Tartufo

$21.00

cheese sauce, black truffle, cremini mushrooms

Pizza Prosciutto

$24.00

parma prosciutto, cheese sauce, mozzarella, raspadura, figs

DESSERTS

Torta Caprese

$10.00

flourless chocolate almond cake, whip cream

Cake Fee

$25.00

SIDE SAUCES

SIDE MARINARA SAUCE

$4.00

SIDE ARRABBIATA SAUCE

$4.00

SIDE PINK SAUCE

$4.00

SIDE FORMAGGI SAUCE

$5.00

SIDE RAGU SAUCE

$6.00

SIDE PESTO SAUCE

$6.00

Side BUTTER

Side Butter

ADD-ONS

ADD CHICKEN

$6.00

ADD SHRIMP

$6.00

ADD SALMON

$10.00

ADD OLIVES

$3.00

ADD MUSHROOMS

$5.00

ADD SAUSAGE

$6.00

ADD MEATBALLS

$6.00

ADD BACON

$4.00

ADD SPINACH

$4.00

ADD SALAME

$6.00

SIDES

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$6.00

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$6.00

WINE

CORKAGE FEE

$30.00

BRUNELLO ABBADIA ARDEGNA

$110.00

BTL AMARONE

$110.00

BTL ANTICA CAB

$125.00

BTL BABY AMARONE

$55.00

BTL BARBARESCO

$95.00

BTL BARBERA D'ASTI

$46.00

BTL CHIANTI IL GRIGIO

$60.00

BTL MALBEC

$46.00

BTL MERLOT

$55.00

BTL MONTEPULCIANO

$46.00

BTL NERO D'AVOLA

$85.00

BTL PINOT NOIR

$52.00

BTL SANGIOVESE

$46.00

BTL Supertuscan

$60.00

BTL ZINFANDEL

$46.00

BTL BAROLO

$110.00

BTL CABERNET

$52.00

ANTICA CHARDONNAY

$70.00

BTL CHARDONNAY

$45.00

BTL PINOT GRIGIO

$45.00

BTL SAUVIGNON BLANC

$45.00

SAUV BLANC RONCO DEL CERO

$65.00

BTL MOSCATO

$44.00

BTL ARNEIS

$48.00

BTL ARISTOS

$65.00

BTL GAVI DI GAVI

$65.00

BTL ROSE

$45.00

BTL PROSECCO Villa Sandi

$46.00

BTL MOSCATO

$44.00

BTL LAMBRUSCO

$44.00

BTL Laurent Perrier

$80.00

Ferrari

$65.00

BEER

Allagash White

$9.00

Menabrea Lager

$10.00

Oatmeal Stout

$9.00

Red Seal Ale

$9.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$10.00

Stone IPA

$10.00

Easter Brother Pilsner

$10.00

Societe Harlot

$9.00

Societe, The Coachman

$9.00

Murky Machado Hazy Ipa

$11.00Out of stock

Bay City Lager

$9.00

West Coast Ipa Bay City

$10.00

West Coast Ipa Bay City

$10.00

Weihenstephaner Lager

$9.00

SOFT DRINKS

ACQUA PANNA

$4.00

ARANCIATA

$4.00

CLUB SODA

$2.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

SAN Pellegrino 750ml

$4.00

SPRITE

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

1L Pellegrino

$6.00Out of stock

Pellegrino 500ml

$3.00Out of stock

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

AGRODOLCE

$15.00

AMERICANO COCKTAIL

$13.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$15.00

AVIATORE

$15.00

BLOOD AND SAND

$14.00

CAMILLE CARDINI

$14.00

CARDINALE

$14.00

DEL BOSCO

$15.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

GODFATHER

$14.00

GOSLING MULE

$14.00

GRAZIE ERNESTO

$15.00

IL CORSO

$14.00

L'AMICO

$14.00

LIMONCELLO SPRITZ

$15.00

MIRTO SPRITZ

$15.00

MONTE ROSA

$15.00

MOSCATO BREEZE

$14.00

NEGRONI

$14.00

ROCK N' TWIST

$13.00

ROSE SPRITZ

$15.00

SANGUE DOLCE

$14.00

SBAGLIATO

$14.00

Chocolate Negroni

$15.00

POM COSMO

$14.00

NEGRONI BIANCO

$15.00

BC OLD FASHION

$14.00

MOSCOW MULE

$14.00

CETRIOLO

$14.00

DIGESTIVES

APERITIVO PERFETTO

$39.00

APERITIVO PERFETTO 6pack

$200.00
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Casual-chic Milanese eatery, house of the cheesewheel pasta & Italian happy hour

750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego, CA 92101

