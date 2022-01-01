Monello
3,044 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Casual-chic Milanese eatery, house of the cheesewheel pasta & Italian happy hour
Location
750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego, CA 92101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Buon Appetito Restaurant - Little Italy San Diego
4.3 • 5,052
1609 India Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Buon Appetito Restaurant - Little Italy San Diego
4.3 • 5,052
1609 India Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurant
King and Queen Cantina & Tempo Cantina
4.5 • 3,828
1490 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurant