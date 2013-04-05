Restaurant header imageView gallery

Money Cat

review star

No reviews yet

2925 Richmond ave. suite 140

Houston, TX 77098

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A Beverages

coke

$3.00

sprite

$3.00

diet coke

$3.00

ice tea

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

cranberry

$3.00

pineapple

$3.00

pellegrino

$5.00

panna

$5.00Out of stock

topo chico

$3.00

tonic

$3.00

hot tea

$5.00

vegetable

brussels sprouts

$8.00

ginger soy reduction, furikake

gem salad

$11.00

kabocha salad

$7.00

sunomono

$6.00

pickled cucumber, seaweed, vinaigrette

tomato garden

$10.00

fried shrimp, japanese seasoning, chili aioli

tempura

agedashi tofu

$10.00Out of stock

negi whites, tare

korokke

$10.00

yaki tare glaze, togarashi, spicy ponzu

maitake karaage

$11.00

sweet onion, tare

scallop tempura

$17.00Out of stock

tare

tempura pickles

$8.00

robata

shishitos

$9.00

hamachi kama

$22.00Out of stock

chilean sea bass

$38.00

short rib

$24.00

hot tastings

A5 Japanese Wagyu 3oz

$84.00Out of stock

chu toro toast

$25.00Out of stock

curried mussels

$23.00

pan seared, kabocha puree, pine nut gremolata, candied garlic, marinated tomatoes

honey vanilla milk buns

$8.00

hotate chawanmushi

$18.00

crispy rice, sliced ribeye, maitake mushrooms

katsu sando

$16.00

chicken thigh, udon noodles, mixed veggies

okonomiyaki

$18.00

72 hour sous vide short rib, peach carrot puree, pickled red onions, herb trinity

cold tastings

canh chua

$24.00

hamachi gazpacho

$18.00

hotate coco

$18.00

sake char

$16.00

sashimi

3 sashimi set

$32.00

three kind sashimi (9pc)

Belly flight sashimi

$47.00Out of stock

hamachi belly, bf o toro, seasonal salmon belly (9pc)

Bluefin experience sashimi

$51.00

bluefin akami, chutoro, o toro (9pc)

Salmon flight sashimi

$40.00

three different cuts of salmon

bluefin akami sashimi

$16.00

bluefin akami

bluefin chutoro sashimi

$22.00

bluefin chutoro

bluefin o toro sashimi

$26.00

bluefin otoro

bluefin okama sashimi

$32.00

hamachi sashimi

$12.00

yellowtail

hamachi belly sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

suzuki sashimi

$12.00

ikura sashimi

$10.00

hotate sashimi

$16.00

kanpachi sashimi

$12.00

amberjack

madai sashimi

$12.00

ora king sashimi

$18.00

salmon (new zealand)

ora king belly sashimi

$20.00

sake sashimi

$10.00

bakkafrost salmon

sake toro sashimi

$12.00

salmon belly

spicy chopped scallop sashimi

$12.00

tasmanian trout sashimi

$16.00

ocean trout

trout belly sashimi

$18.00Out of stock

unagi sashimi

$10.00

uni bafun sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

uni hokkaido sashimi

$24.00Out of stock

uni muraski sashimi

$28.00Out of stock

uni santa barbara sashimi

$20.00

nigiri

7 kind Premium nigiri set

$54.00

Belly flight nigiri

$47.00Out of stock

Bluefin experience nigiri

$51.00

Salmon flight nigiri

$40.00

uni flight

$32.00Out of stock

bluefin akami nigiri

$8.00

bluefin akami

bluefin chutoro nigiri

$11.00

bluefin chutoro

bluefin o toro nigiri

$13.00

bluefin otoro

bluefin o kama nigiri

$16.00

foie gras nigiri

$12.00

foie gras, dehydrated strawberry, blueberry compote

hamachi nigiri

$6.00

yellowtail

hamachi belly nigiri

$8.00Out of stock

suzuki nigiri

$6.00

hotate nigiri

$8.00

hokkaido scallop

ikura nigiri

$5.00

salmon roe

kanpachi nigiri

$6.00

amberjack

madai nigiri

$6.00

ora king nigiri

$9.00

salmon (new zealand)

ora king belly nigiri

$10.00

otoro foie nigiri

$22.00

sake nigiri

$5.00

bakkafrost salmon

sake toro nigiri

$6.00

salmon belly

spicy chopped scallop nigiri

$6.00

uni bafun nigiri

$15.00Out of stock

uni hokkaido nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

uni murasake nigiri

$14.00Out of stock

uni santa barbara nigiri

$10.00

tasmanian trout nigiri

$8.00

ocean trout

trout belly nigiri

$9.00

unagi nigiri

$5.00

freshwater eel

wagyu japanese A5 nigiri

$15.00Out of stock

a5 wagyu

Tobiko Nigiri

$3.00

makimono

hama nashi

$12.00

yuzu aitsu

$12.00

snow crab mix, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, sesame seeds

spicy crunchy tuna

$12.00

negi toro

$14.00

bf toro, green onion, fresh wasabi

steve-o grand slam

$24.00Out of stock

yellowtail, cucumber, negi dare

hota ebi

$15.00

salmon, cucumber, sesame seeds

dessert

autumn bonsai

$22.00

cha omija

$16.00Out of stock

cocoa mochi brownie

$16.00

valrhona chocolate glazed cake, vietnamese coffee mousse, nuoc mam caramel ice cream, banana parfait bites

gift dessert

nashi kakigori

$16.00

passion fruit sorbet, vanilla bean ice cream, caramelized white chocolate, asian pear maple boba

ice cream/sorbet

$5.00

sides

Aka Kosho

$1.00

Avocado

$2.00

Chili Oil

$3.00

Cilantro Lime Kosho

$2.00

Scallion Pancake

$4.00

Fresh Wasabi

Kizame

$1.00

Nori Ranch

$2.00

Root Wasabi

$8.00Out of stock

Shiso Crema

$2.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Yuzu Kosho

$1.50

XO Sauce

$9.00

Cocktails

calpico fizz

$13.00

french 75

$12.00

japanese old fashioned

$16.00

lychee cosmo

$13.00

lycheetini

$13.00

margarita

$10.00

mojito

$10.00

moscow mule

$10.00

mt. fuji

$15.00

not cha matcha

$13.00

orenji sunset

$14.00

the jj

$15.00

trinity

$13.00

Beer

asahi

$5.00

echigo flying ipa

$6.00

echigo koshihikari lager

$6.00

echigo red ale

$6.00

echigo stout

$8.00

echigo weizen

$6.00

hitachino dai dai

$8.00Out of stock

hitachino red rice

$8.00Out of stock

hitachino saison du japon

$8.00

hitachino white ale

$8.00

hitachino yuzu

$8.00

kirin

$5.00

kirin light

$5.00

kyoto ipa

$13.00

kyoto kuromame ale

$11.00

kyoto matcha ipa

$13.00

kyoto white yuzu

$12.00

kyoto yamandanishiki

$11.00

lucky cat white ale

$7.00

lucky chicken red ale

$7.00

lucky dog ipa

$7.00

sapporo

$5.00

Red BTL

austin hope BTL

$65.00

belle glos pinot noir BTL

$84.00

bramare malbec BTL

$69.00

caymus conundrum cabernet sauvignon BTL

$144.00

elizabeth rose red blend BTL

$38.00

felino malbec BTL

$44.00

quilt cabernet sauvignon BTL

$62.00

sequentis merlot BTL

$60.00

silver oak cabernet sauvignon BTL

$170.00

z alexander cabernet sauvignon BTL

$38.00

decoy cabernet sauvignon BTL

$58.00

White BTL

babich sauvignon blanc BTL

$58.00

daisy pinot grigio BTL

$30.00

delille cellars sauvignon blanc BTL

$45.00

hakatsuru plum wine BTL

$30.00

jim fonseca twin vines vinho verde BTL

$26.00

licia albarino BTL

$42.00

matchbook the arsonist chardonnay BTL

$46.00

pop 300 white blend BTL

$50.00

Sake BTL

born gold jdg (720ml) btl

$75.00

dassai 45 jdg small (300ml) btl

$35.00Out of stock

green dragon god nama jdg (720ml) btl

$88.00

hakkaisan snow aged (720ml) btl

$153.00

joto sparkling (300ml) btl

$34.00

katsuyama ken jg (720ml) btl

$130.00

kikusui chrysanthemum mist jg (300ml) btl

$28.00

konteki tears of dawn jdg (720ml) btl

$75.00

little sumo (200ml) btl

$8.00

maneki wanko lucky dog (180ml)

$7.00

nanbu bijin southern beauty (300ml) btl

$30.00

ryujin oze x rose (720ml) btl

$70.00

shinpaku white heart (720ml) btl

$84.00

silky white nigori (500ml) btl

$35.00

kubota manju 10000 celebrations (720ml) btl

$165.00

tengumai 50 (720ml) btl

$59.00

tamano hikari jdg (720ml) btl

$88.00

tatsuriki golden cherry blossom jdg (720ml) btl

$320.00

Sparkling/Rose BTL

avizzi prosecco BTL

$34.00

canard duchene brut BTL

$64.00

g.h. mumm champagne BTL

$78.00

le grand courtage brut rose BTL

$38.00

moet & chandon rose imperial BTL

$119.00

nomine- renard brut champagne

$95.00

rose gold rose still BTL

$38.00

veuve clicquot yellow label brut BTL

$119.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving modern Japanese inspired cuisine, sushi, and genuine hospitality

Website

Location

2925 Richmond ave. suite 140, Houston, TX 77098

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kata Robata
orange starNo Reviews
3600 Kirby Drive Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Slowpokes - Richmond
orange star4.6 • 444
2925 Richmond Ave. Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5114 kirby drive houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace
orange starNo Reviews
5015 Kirby Drive Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Goode Co. Taqueria - Taqueria - Kirby
orange starNo Reviews
4902 Kirby Drive Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Goode Company Catering - Catering
orange star4.5 • 13
2515 North Blvd Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston