Moneykey Ramen
1717 Simi Town Center Way Unit 4
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Featured Items
Food Menu
APPETIZER
RAMEN
- Pork Classic Tonkotsu
Pork, Creamy pork stock, bean sprouts,kikurage mushrooms,green onions, seaweed, black garlic oil & seasoned egg.$16.95
- Chicken Classic Tonkotsu
white meat chicken, Creamy pork stock, bean sprouts,kikurage mushrooms,green onions, seaweed, black garlic oil & seasoned egg.$16.95
- Tofu Classic Tonkotsu
Tofu, Creamy pork stock, bean sprouts,kikurage mushrooms,green onions, seaweed, black garlic oil & seasoned egg.$16.95
- Pork Garlic Truffle Ramen
Pork, Creamy pork stock, bean sprouts, corn, seasoned bamboo shoots, truffle oil, black pepper, chef special made black mushrooms, green onions, seaweed, black garlic oil & seasoned egg.$19.95
- Chicken Garlic Truffle Ramen
Chicken, Creamy pork stock, bean sprouts, corn, seasoned bamboo shoots, truffle oil, black pepper, chef special made black mushrooms, green onions, seaweed, black garlic oil & seasoned egg.$19.95
- Tofu Garlic Truffle Ramen
Tofu, Creamy pork stock, bean sprouts, corn, seasoned bamboo shoots, truffle oil, black pepper, chef special made black mushrooms, green onions, seaweed, black garlic oil & seasoned egg.$19.95
- Veggie Ramen
Vegetable stock with miso base, corn, tofu, mixed veggies, seasoned bamboo shoots, chef special made black mushrooms, bean sprouts, green onions, black garlic oil.$17.95
- Spicy Miso Pork Tonkotsu
Pork, creamy pork stock, bean sprouts, kikurage mushrooms, green onions, seaweed, black garlic oil & seasoned egg.$17.95
- Spicy Miso Chicken Tonkotsu
Chicken, creamy pork stock, bean sprouts, kikurage mushrooms, green onions, seaweed, black garlic oil & seasoned egg.$17.95
- Spicy Miso Tofu Tonkotsu
Tofu, creamy pork stock, bean sprouts, kikurage mushrooms, green onions, seaweed, black garlic oil & seasoned egg.$17.95
- Mentaiko Pork Tonkotsu$17.95
- Mentaiko Chicken Tonkotsu$17.95
- Mentaiko Tofu Tonkotsu$17.95
- Shoyu Pork Ramen$17.95
- Shoyu Chicken Ramen$17.95
- Shoyu Tufu Ramen$17.95
- Spicy Beef Ramen$19.95
TERIYAKI
- Salmon Teriyaki
Served with miso soup, steam rice, Mix veggie.$21.95
- Chicken Teriyaki
Served with miso soup, steam rice, Mix veggie.$19.95
- Steak Teriyaki
Served with miso soup, steam rice, Mix veggie.$23.95
- Beef Short Rib Yakiniku
Served with miso soup, steam rice, Mix veggie.$26.95
- Chicken Katsu$19.95
- Baked Spicy Fish
Served with miso soup, Steam rice,side veggie$19.95
MAKI
- California Roll
Crab meat, avocado. cucumber$6.95
- Spicy Tuna Roll
Fresh tuna. masago. scallion,hot oil$8.95
- Eel Avocado Roll
Eel,Crab meat, avocado. cucumber$8.95
- Philadelphia Roll
Avocado, fresh salmon,masago,cream cheese$11.50
- Shrimpn Tempura Roll
Fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, crab meat$12.95
- MoneyKey Roll
in: Spicy tuna, tempura shrimp toped albacore, crispy onion & miso sauce$19.95
- Dragon Roll
California roll, top eel & avocado, masago,eel sauce$17.95
- Baked Salmon Roll
in: california roll, on the top baked salmon w/ spicy moyo.$16.95
- In & Out Roll
Crab meat , Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber toped Ebi avocado.$16.95
- Spider Roll
Deep fried soft shell crab, avocado, masago, crab meat, w.eel sauce.$16.95
- Las Vegas Roll
tempura shrimp, avocado, on the top spicy tuna& crunchy.$17.95
- Rainbow Roll$19.95
- Passion Roll$18.95
SEASONAL SPECIAL
RICE BOWL
WHITE RICE
FRIED RICE
Drink Menu
Drinks
Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
