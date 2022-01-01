Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Mongers Market + Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

4119 Guadalupe St.

Austin, TX 78751

Order Again

Popular Items

Ahi Poke

Raw Bar

WahooTacos

$13.00Out of stock
Daily Crudo

Daily Crudo

$23.00

*changes daily | picture is an example |

Daily Ceviche

$18.00

*changes daily | daily fish selection, citrus blend, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, and Serrano

Peel N Eats 1/2Lb

Peel N Eats 1/2Lb

$16.00

served with housemade cocktail sauce

Blue crab cocktail fingers

Blue crab cocktail fingers

$18.00

served with cocktail sauce

Ahi Poke

$18.00

traditional Hawaiian way

Poke Tacos

$11.00Out of stock

Oyster Shooter

$12.00

Stonecrab Claws

$39.00

Live Scallop

$9.00

Tartar

$19.00Out of stock

Chef's Choice 1/2 Dz

$24.00

rotating selection of 2 to 4 different east coast oysters on the half shell, served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon wedges

Chef's Choice Dz

Chef's Choice Dz

$48.00

rotating selection of 2 to 4 different east coast oysters on the half shell, served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon wedges

Starters

Shishitos

Shishitos

$9.00

roasted peanuts, fish sauce, basil, shallots

Fish Dip

Fish Dip

$10.00

house smoked, pickled fresno chile, radish, celery green garnish

Buttermilk Fried Shrimp

$15.00

celeriac remoulade, lemon

Blue Crab Cake

Blue Crab Cake

$13.00

smoked tomato aioli, chervil

PEI Mussels

PEI Mussels

$17.00

andouille, fennel, tomatoes, baguette

Bibb Lettuce

Bibb Lettuce

$10.00

pear, Maytag blue, almonds, vanilla bean vinaigrette

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$11.00

oven roasted beet, whipped ricotta, pistachio, arugula

Burrata

$15.00

figs, arugula, crostini, sherry vinagrette

Seafood Chowder

Seafood Chowder

$10.00

yukon gold potatoes, mmk bacon

Gumbo

Gumbo

$11.00

andouille, white rice, scallions

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$34.00

*limited availability

Fish sandwich

Fish sandwich

$18.00

tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato

Blue crab cake "sammie"

Blue crab cake "sammie"

$21.00

fried green tomato, tartar sauce, apple-jalapeño slaw, toasted bun

Akaushi burger

Akaushi burger

$14.00

butter lettuce, heirloom tomato, red onion, 1000 island, toasted challah bun

Lunch Plates

L - Snapper plate

$25.00

gulf red snapper, fingerling potatoes, salsa verde, shaved fennel salad

L - Grilled Salmon Cobb Salad

$27.00

cherry tomatoes, avocado, hard cooked egg, blue cheese, greek yogurt dressing

L - Fish Tacos

L - Fish Tacos

$18.00

3 tacos, chipotle crema, cabbage, cilantro, homemade corn tortilla

L - Steak Frites

L - Steak Frites

$28.00

Harris ranch way hangar steak, tarragon butter, crispy fries, aioli

Sides

Side Broccolini

$6.50

Side House cut Fries

$5.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$6.50

Side House Chips

$5.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

Side Potato Salad

$4.00

Desserts

black berry cream frosting
Olive Oil Cake

Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

black berry cream cheese frosting

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mongers Market + Kitchen is your family owned neighborhood fish market and kitchen. We are part market. Part raw bar and kitchen. Our idea is simple. Offer the freshest seafood in town. For market fish please call 512-215-8972 for any inquiries.

Website

Location

4119 Guadalupe St., Austin, TX 78751

Directions

