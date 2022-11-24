Restaurant header imageView gallery

Monhegan House + The Novelty

review star

No reviews yet

300 Monhegan Ave

Monhegan, ME 04852

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pizza

Small Pizza

$13.00

Large Pizza

$16.00

Gluten Free

$13.00

Tortilla Pizza

$6.00

Specialty Pizza

Anthony Quinn

$24.00

Olives, pepperoncini, feta, tomato, onion and local greens

Fun Guy

$24.00

Fontina, assorted local mushrooms, truffle sea salt & sage * NO RED SAUCE *

Margherita

$24.00

House made fresh mozzarella, MH garden basil, EVOO and Maine sea salt

Meat Lovers

$24.00

Sweet italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni & roasted garlic

Red Ferrari

$24.00

Fresh mozzarella, house made burrata & calabrian hot honey

Soprano

$24.00

Chopped clams, shaved parmesan, sliced garlic, roasted shallots, lemon & herbs * NO RED SAUCE *

Sandwich

Caprese

$14.00

House focaccia with fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato, basil pesto and vincotto

Garden Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Local greens, red onion, tomato, aioli, whipped ricotta & smoked jalapeno aioli on house focaccia

Italian

$16.00

Assorted cured meats with lettuce, tomato, onion, smoked provolone, aioli & red wine vinaigrette on a baguette

Lobster Roll

$19.00

Lobster, mayo and lemon on a butter grilled soft bun

Meatball Sub

$14.00Out of stock

House made meatballs and red sauce with provolone on a oven toasted baguette

Turkey Club

$15.00

Roasted turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, aioli, bacon, cheddar & house made 1000 island dressing on toasted sourdough

Wine

ALBAMAR PINOT NOIR

$14.00

ANCIENT PEAKS ZINFANDEL

$21.00Out of stock

ANIELLO 006 MALBEC

$21.00Out of stock

APALTAGUA PINOT N

$14.00Out of stock

BORDON RIOJA CRIANZA

$17.00Out of stock

CALCU CAB FRANC

$16.00Out of stock

CANONICA CHIANTI CLASS RESERVA

$29.00Out of stock

CASA DE CAMPO MALBEC

$12.00Out of stock

CH GAILLOT FOURNIER BORD

$22.00Out of stock

COSME BASKET RED

$17.50Out of stock

DEI VINO NOBILE MONTEPULCIANO

$29.00Out of stock

E CORNU CHOREY LES BONS

$42.00Out of stock

FARMSTEAD CAB SAUV

$38.00

GD VAJRA ALBE BAROLO

$49.00Out of stock

GILMORE MARIPOSA PAIS

$19.00Out of stock

GRAN SASSO MONTE

$14.00Out of stock

HAUTS LAGARDE BORD RG

$20.00Out of stock

JL CHAVE OFFERUS ST JOSEPH

$43.00Out of stock

LOLEA RED SANGRIA

$18.00

LUNA MALBEC

$18.00Out of stock

MAIPE CAB SAUV

$15.00Out of stock

MATCHBOOK ARSONIST CAB

$19.00Out of stock

MATCHBOOK MALBEC

$20.00Out of stock

PAUL PONELLE PINOT N

$18.00Out of stock

POINT NORTH PINOT N

$22.00Out of stock

REQUIEM CAB SAUV

$27.00

REVELRY CAB SAUV

$20.00Out of stock

RIOJA BORDON GRAN RESERVA

$27.00

ROAMING DOG CAB

$18.50

RUBUS OLD VINE ZIN

$19.00Out of stock

SACHA LICHINE LE COQ ROUGE

$13.00

SAMSARA PINOT NOIR

$44.00Out of stock

TREFETHEN ESHCOL RED BLEND

$28.00Out of stock

VALRAVN ZINFANDEL

$22.00

ZENSA NERO DAVOLA

$17.00Out of stock

ALBAMAR SAUV BLANC

$14.00

ALIANCA VINHO VERDE

$11.00Out of stock

BEACH HOUSE PINOT GRIG

$13.00

BEL VENTO PINOT GRIG

$9.00

BISCAY BAIE SAUV BLANC

$15.00

CALCU SAUV BLANC

$14.00

CASAL GARCIA WHITE

$10.00Out of stock

CH LANGLET GRAVES BLANC

$25.00

COSME BASKET WHITE

$17.50

COSTA DO SOL VERDE

$11.00

DELSOL PICPOUL

$17.00

FLYING SOLO WHITE

$13.00Out of stock

G SCHMITT RIESLING

$15.00

GIESEN SAUV BLANC

$15.00Out of stock

GIOCATO PINOT GRIG

$15.00

HAUTS LAGARDE BORD BL

$20.00Out of stock

HUNKY DORY SAUV BL

$19.00

ILEANA PINOT GRIGIO

$16.00

ITALICO PINOT GRIGIO

$12.00Out of stock

LA VAL ALBARINO

$20.00Out of stock

LOLEA WHITE SANGRIA

$18.00

MACROSTIE SONOMA CHARD

$21.00

NAVARRO CHARD

$29.00

NAVARRO GEWURZTRAMINER

$29.00

OYSTER BAY PINOT GRIS

$15.00

RUSTENBERG SAUV BL

$15.00Out of stock

SACHA LICHINE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$15.00

SAMSARA CHARDONNAY

$44.00

SERGE LAPORTE SANCERRE

$37.00

TESTUT CHABLIS VIELLE

$40.00Out of stock

TREFETHEN ESCHOL CHARD

$18.50

VILLA ALPINI PINOT GRIGIO

$20.00

VIU MANENT SAUV BLANC

$12.00

WIMMER GRUNER VETLNR

$18.00

ZENSA ORGANIC PINOT GRIGIO

$14.00

CASAL GARCIA ROSE

$10.00

CHATEAU TRIANS ROSE

$22.00

FONCALIEU PIQUEPOUL ROSE

$12.00

FUNCKENHAUSEN ROSE

$18.00

HAUT VOL ROSE

$12.00

HENRIQUE PAMPLUNE

$15.00

J MOURAT ROSE

$17.00

LES ALLIES NAT ROSE

$13.00

LOLEA ROSE

$18.00

MAISON DE MADELEINE BRUT ROSE

$11.00

MASOTTINA ROSE

$17.00

PEYRASSOL CDP ROSE

$26.50Out of stock

T DES OLIVETTES ROSE

$12.00Out of stock

VILLA VIVA COTES ROSE

$15.00

DARMANVILLE CHAMPAGNE BRUT

$43.00

KORBEL BRUT

$17.00Out of stock

MAIS DE MAD BRUT SPL 187

$5.00

MAISON DE MADELEINE BRUT

$11.00

MASOTTINA PROSECCO

$17.00Out of stock

SANTOME PROSECCO XDRY

$18.00

ZENSA BRUT

$18.00

ARCHER ROOSE PROSECCO

$4.00

ARCHER ROOSE ROSE

$4.00

ARCHER ROOSE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$4.00

AVIA PINOT GRIGIO

$4.00

BLUE LOBSTER BAYSIDE BL

$8.00Out of stock

BLUE LOBSTER BLUE INFUSION

$8.00

UNDERWOOD P GRIS

$6.00Out of stock

UNDERWOOD ROSE SPKLNG

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 Monhegan Ave, Monhegan, ME 04852

Directions

Gallery
The Novelty image
The Novelty image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Dip Net Restaurant - 2 Cold Storage Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2 Cold Storage Rd PORT CLYDE, ME 04855
View restaurantnext
727 Ocean Sunset Bar at Smuggler's Cove Inn
orange starNo Reviews
727 Ocean Point Road East Boothbay, ME 04544
View restaurantnext
Ports Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
28 Union Street Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538
View restaurantnext
Ports of Italy Boothbay Harbor
orange starNo Reviews
47 Commercial Street Boothbay Harbor, ME 04358
View restaurantnext
Brisetto's Second Cup - Boothbay Harbor
orange star5.0 • 37
41 Commercial St Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538
View restaurantnext
The Anchor - Mid-Coast Hospitality - 200 Townsend Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
200 Townsend Avenue Boothbay, ME 04538
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Monhegan
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
South Portland
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston