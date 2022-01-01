Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Monica's Mercato

1,842 Reviews

$$

130 Salem St

Boston, MA 02113

Subs

Italian Sub

$18.00
Caprese Sub

Caprese Sub

$15.00

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$18.00

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$18.00

Steak Tip Sub

$19.00
Italian Steak Tip Sub

Italian Steak Tip Sub

$20.00

Ham and Cheese Sub

$15.00
Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$18.00

Cuban Sub

$19.00

Veggie Sub

$15.00

Turkey Sub

$15.00Out of stock

Turkey BLT Sub

$16.00Out of stock
Tuukka Special Sub

Tuukka Special Sub

$19.00Out of stock

Turkey Tip Special

$18.00

Spicy Veal Parmigiana Special

$20.00

Italian Sausage Special

$18.00

Rosemary Ham Special

$18.00

Prosciutto Cotto Special

$18.00

Caprese Burrata Special

$18.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Grilled Veggie Salad

$17.00

Chicken Cutlet Salad

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

Steak Tip Salad

$18.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Monica's Mercato Est.1995 is home of the Best Italian Sub in the country! Stop by and try it for yourself. As the Mendoza Brothers say "If you are what you eat, only eat delicious."

Website

Location

130 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113

Directions

