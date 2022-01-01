Italian
Pizza
Monica's Mercato
1,842 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Monica's Mercato Est.1995 is home of the Best Italian Sub in the country! Stop by and try it for yourself. As the Mendoza Brothers say "If you are what you eat, only eat delicious."
Location
130 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113
Gallery