- Home
- /
- Morrisonville
- /
- Monica's Place
Monica's Place
No reviews yet
515 Sarpy Street
Morrisonville, IL 62546
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
BEER
ANGRY ORCHARD
BLUE MOON
BUD LIGHT BTL
BUD LIGHT LIME BTL
BUD LIGHT ORANGE BTL
BUD SELECT 55 BTL
BUD SELECT BTL
BUDWEISER BTL
BUSCH BTL
BUSCH LITE BTL
COORS LITE BTL
CORONA BTL
FAT TIRE
GOOSE ISLAND IPA
GUINESS DRAUGHT BTL
GUINESS STOUT BTL
HIGH LIFE BTL
KILLIAN'S
LEINENKUGEL BERRY
LEINENKUGEL HONEY
LEINENKUGEL SUMMER SHANDY
MGD BTL
MICH ULTRA BTL
MILLER 64 BTL
MILLER LITE BTL
MODELO BTL
REDDS APPLE
REDDS PEACH
REDDS STRAWBERRY
SAM ADAMS COLD SNAP
SAM ADAMS LAGER
SAM ADAMS WINTER
SHINER BOCK BTL
SHOCK TOP BTL
STAG BTL
STELLA BTL
VOODOO IPA
Blackes Peach Party
BLAKE'S TRIPLE JAM
BLUE MOON MANGO
BUD CAN
BUD LITE CAN
BUD NA
BUSCH CAN
BUSCH LIGHT CAN
Busch LT Apple
COORS
DOOR4 COZIAR
DOOR4 SWEET PHANTASY
KEYSTONE LIGHT
MANGO CART
MILLER LT CAN
NATTY LIGHT CAN
PABST CAN
STAG CAN
MARTINIS
Appletini
Fill shaker with ice cubes 1.25 oz vodka 0.5 oz apple schnapps 0.5 oz triple sec Shake and Strain into martini glass
COSMO
Fill shaker with ice cubes 1.25 oz Citron Vodka 0.5 oz triple sec 0.5 oz lime juice 1 oz cranberry juice Shake and Strain into martini glass Garnish with lime wedge
CHOCOLATE MARTINI
Fill shaker with ice cubes 1 oz vodka 2 oz crème de cacao Shake and Strain into martini glass
DRY MARTINI
Fill shaker with ice 2 oz gin 0.5 oz vermouth Shake and pour into glass Garnish with olive
ESPRESSO MARTINI
Fill shaker with ice 1 oz vodka 1 oz Kahlua 1 oz coffee 0.5 oz Sugar Syrup Shake and pour into glass
FRENCH MARTINI
Fill shaker with ice 1.5 oz vodka 0.5 oz pineapple juice 0.5 oz raspberry liqueur Stir and strain
LEMON DROP MARTINI
Rim glass with sugar Fill shaker with ice cubes 1 oz Citron Vodka 0.5 oz triple sec 0.5 oz lemon juice Shake and Strain into martini glass
BIKINI MARTINI
In shaker with NO ice 1 oz coconut rum 1 oz vodka 1 oz pineapple juice Shake until frothy Pour into glass Add splash grenadine Garnish with orange slice
RED VELVET CAKE MARTINI
Ice in shaker 1 oz cake vodka 1 oz crème de cacao Shake and strain into rocks glass top with grenadine
SELTZER
BUD SELTZER - BLACK CHERRY
BUD SELTZER - LEMON LIME
BUD SELTZER - MANGO
BUD SELTZER - STRAWBERRY
BUD SELTZER - SOUR LEMON
BUD SELTZER - SOUR WATERMELON
BUD SELTZER - BLUE RASP
BUD SELTZER - CHERRY LIMEADE
BUD SELTZER - TWISTED BERRY
WHITE CLAW - CHERRY
WHITE CLAW - LIME
WHITE CLAW - MANGO
WHITE CLAW - WATERMELON
WHITE CLAW - RASPBERRY
SIMPLY SPIKED - 24OZ STRAW LEMON
SIMPLY - 12 OZ STRAW LEMON
SIMPLY - 12 OZ BLUE LEMON
SIMPLY - 12 OZ LEMONADE
SIMPLY 12 OZ WATERMELON LEMON
TWISTED TEA - ORG
TWISTED TEA - HALF/HALF
TWISTED TEA -PEACH
TWISTED TEA - RASPBERRY
SHOTS
JELLO SHOT
Pickle shot (from jar)
Apple pie shot
Lunchbox
Breakfast Shot
Blow Job Shot
In shooter glass 0.5 oz amaretto carefully on top 0.5 oz baileys Top with whipped cream
Blue Gatorade Shot
Fill shaker with ice 1 oz Cherry Vodka .5 oz blue curcao 1 oz sour mix Shake and Strain Splash Sprite
Buttery Nipple
In shooter glass 0.75 oz butterscoth carefully on top 0.75 oz baileys
Cherry Bomb
1 oz McGillicuddy's Cherry 1 oz Red bull
Grape Gatorade Shot
Green Tea Shot
3/4 OZ Jameson 1/2 OZ peach schnapps 1/4 OZ sweet & sour mix Shake and strain into glass Top with splash of sprite
Gummy Bear Shot
1 OZ Raspberry vodka 1/2 oz peach schnapps Splash sour mix Shake and strain into glass Top with sprite
Jager Barrell
1 oz jager Small pour of root beer
Jagerbomb
1/2 can Red bull 1.5 oz Jager
Liquid Marijuana Shot
1 oz spiced rum 0.5 oz coconut rum 0.5 oz melon liquor 0.5 oz Blue curacao Fill with pineapple juice (can use sour mix or orange juice) Top with sprite
New York Bomb
1 oz apple crown 1/2 oz peach schnapps splash cranberry juice Strain into shooter Add splash red bull
Payday Shot
Redheaded Slut
Fill shaker with ice cubes 1 oz Jager .5 oz peach schnapps 2 oz cranberry juice Strain into shooter
Red Royal
Scooby snack Shot
0.5 oz coconut rum 0.5 oz melon liquor 0.5 oz Baileys Pinepple juice
Slippery Nipple
0.5 oz sambuca In shooter Carefully add 0.5 oz Baileys
Starburst shot
Fill shaker with ice Add 2 count vanilla vodka 2 count waterman schnapps 1 count sour mix Pour to shot glass. Add splash sprite
Tootsie Pop Shot
Fill shaker with ice 1 oz Kahlua 1 oz flavored vodka 1 oz orange juice Shake and strain
Tootsie Roll Shot
Fill shaker with ice 1 oz Kahlua 1 oz orange juice
Vegas Bomb
1 oz crown 1/2 oz peach schnapps splash cranberry juice Strain into shooter Add splash red bull
Brain Tumor Shot
In shooter glass 0.5 oz peach schnapps 0.5 oz baileys Drop of Grenadine
Breakfast Shot
Ice in shaker 1 oz Jameson 1/2 oz butterscoth Shake Strain into shooter Also gets an orange juice back Take shot, then orange back
Dirty Girl Scout Cookie Shot
Fill shaker with ice 1/2 oz vodka 1/2 oz Kahlua 1/2 oz Baileys 1/2 oz Crème de menthe Shake and pour into glass
Dirty Mexican Shot
Tequila, pickle juice, bloody mary mix - all separate shot glasses
Drunk Melon Shot
in shooter 1/2 oz sambuca 1/2 oz melon liquer 1/2 oz lemon juice 1/2 oz gin
Elvis Shot
Pour directly in shot glass 3/4 oz PB Whiskey Top with Banana liquor
Gladiator Shot
In shooter glass 0.75 oz amaretto 0.75 oz peach schnapps In reg glass 2 oz Lemonade 2 oz orange juice Drop shooter into glass and drink quickly
Green Mexican shot
0.5 oz melon liquor In shooter 0.5 oz lime juice 0.5 oz tequila
Irish Flag Shot
In shooter glass 0.5 oz Crème de menthe carefully on top 0.5 oz baileys 0.5 oz Brandy
Irish Frog Shot
0.75 oz melon liquor In shooter Carefully add 0.75 oz Baileys
PB&J Shot
Fill shaker with ice 1 oz peanut butter whiskey 1/.2 oz raspberry schnapps Shake and strain into glass
Royal Flush Shot
1 oz crown 1/2 oz peach schnapps splash cranberry juice Strain into shooter
Screaming Orgasm Shot
Fill shaker with ice 0.5 oz vodka 0.5 oz amaretto 0.5 oz Kahlua 0.5 oz Baileys Shake and pour into glass
DRINK CHIPS
APPETIZER
OTHERTIZER
BONE-IN WINGS
MONICA, BUFFALO, HONEY BBQ, DRY RUB
BONELESS WINGS
CHEESEBURGER
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
CHICKEN SANDWICH
GRILLED OR BREADED ON A BUN
GARDEN SALAD W/ CHICK
GRILLED OR BREADED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, SHREDDED CHEDDAR, BACON BITS, DRESSING
GRILLED CHEESE
HORSESHOE
PONYSHOE
MONICA MELT
2 PATTIES, 2 SLICES OF CHEESE AND MONICA SAUCE ON TOASTED BREAD
PULLED PORK
ON A BUN
Spaghetti
PIZZA
SIDES
EXTRAS
KIDS
DRINKS
FISH
SMOKED CREAM CHEESE
SMOKED HAM
PORK CHOPS
PORK LOIN
SMOKED CHICKEN
FRIED CHICKEN
CHEESECAKE
ICE CREAM
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
515 Sarpy Street, Morrisonville, IL 62546