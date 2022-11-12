Main picView gallery

Monica's Place





515 Sarpy Street

Morrisonville, IL 62546

Order Again

BEER

ANGRY ORCHARD

$3.73

BLUE MOON

$3.73

BUD LIGHT BTL

$2.79

BUD LIGHT LIME BTL

$2.79

BUD LIGHT ORANGE BTL

$2.79

BUD SELECT 55 BTL

$2.79

BUD SELECT BTL

$2.79

BUDWEISER BTL

$2.79

BUSCH BTL

$2.79

BUSCH LITE BTL

$2.79

COORS LITE BTL

$2.79

CORONA BTL

$3.73

FAT TIRE

$3.73

GOOSE ISLAND IPA

$3.73

GUINESS DRAUGHT BTL

$3.73

GUINESS STOUT BTL

$3.73

HIGH LIFE BTL

$2.79

KILLIAN'S

$3.73

LEINENKUGEL BERRY

$3.73

LEINENKUGEL HONEY

$3.73

LEINENKUGEL SUMMER SHANDY

$3.73

MGD BTL

$2.79

MICH ULTRA BTL

$2.79

MILLER 64 BTL

$2.79

MILLER LITE BTL

$2.79

MODELO BTL

$3.73

REDDS APPLE

$3.73

REDDS PEACH

$3.73

REDDS STRAWBERRY

$3.73

SAM ADAMS COLD SNAP

$3.73

SAM ADAMS LAGER

$3.73

SAM ADAMS WINTER

$3.73

SHINER BOCK BTL

$3.73

SHOCK TOP BTL

$3.73

STAG BTL

$2.79

STELLA BTL

$3.73

VOODOO IPA

$3.73

Blackes Peach Party

$3.73

BLAKE'S TRIPLE JAM

$3.73

BLUE MOON MANGO

$3.73

BUD CAN

$2.33

BUD LITE CAN

$2.33

BUD NA

$2.33

BUSCH CAN

$2.33

BUSCH LIGHT CAN

$2.33

Busch LT Apple

$2.33

COORS

$2.33

DOOR4 COZIAR

$3.73

DOOR4 SWEET PHANTASY

$3.73

KEYSTONE LIGHT

$2.33

MANGO CART

$2.33

MILLER LT CAN

$2.33

NATTY LIGHT CAN

$2.33

PABST CAN

$2.33

STAG CAN

$2.33

MARTINIS

Appletini

$3.73

Fill shaker with ice cubes 1.25 oz vodka 0.5 oz apple schnapps 0.5 oz triple sec Shake and Strain into martini glass

COSMO

$4.20

Fill shaker with ice cubes 1.25 oz Citron Vodka 0.5 oz triple sec 0.5 oz lime juice 1 oz cranberry juice Shake and Strain into martini glass Garnish with lime wedge

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$4.20

Fill shaker with ice cubes 1 oz vodka 2 oz crème de cacao Shake and Strain into martini glass

DRY MARTINI

$5.83

Fill shaker with ice 2 oz gin 0.5 oz vermouth Shake and pour into glass Garnish with olive

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$6.53

Fill shaker with ice 1 oz vodka 1 oz Kahlua 1 oz coffee 0.5 oz Sugar Syrup Shake and pour into glass

FRENCH MARTINI

$3.73

Fill shaker with ice 1.5 oz vodka 0.5 oz pineapple juice 0.5 oz raspberry liqueur Stir and strain

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$3.73

Rim glass with sugar Fill shaker with ice cubes 1 oz Citron Vodka 0.5 oz triple sec 0.5 oz lemon juice Shake and Strain into martini glass

BIKINI MARTINI

$4.66

In shaker with NO ice 1 oz coconut rum 1 oz vodka 1 oz pineapple juice Shake until frothy Pour into glass Add splash grenadine Garnish with orange slice

RED VELVET CAKE MARTINI

$4.66

Ice in shaker 1 oz cake vodka 1 oz crème de cacao Shake and strain into rocks glass top with grenadine

SELTZER

BUD SELTZER - BLACK CHERRY

$3.73

BUD SELTZER - LEMON LIME

$3.73Out of stock

BUD SELTZER - MANGO

$3.73Out of stock

BUD SELTZER - STRAWBERRY

$3.73Out of stock

BUD SELTZER - SOUR LEMON

$3.73

BUD SELTZER - SOUR WATERMELON

$3.73

BUD SELTZER - BLUE RASP

$3.73

BUD SELTZER - CHERRY LIMEADE

$3.73

BUD SELTZER - TWISTED BERRY

$3.73

WHITE CLAW - CHERRY

$3.73

WHITE CLAW - LIME

$3.73

WHITE CLAW - MANGO

$3.73

WHITE CLAW - WATERMELON

$3.73

WHITE CLAW - RASPBERRY

$3.73

SIMPLY SPIKED - 24OZ STRAW LEMON

$7.46

SIMPLY - 12 OZ STRAW LEMON

$3.73

SIMPLY - 12 OZ BLUE LEMON

$3.73

SIMPLY - 12 OZ LEMONADE

$3.73

SIMPLY 12 OZ WATERMELON LEMON

$3.73

TWISTED TEA - ORG

$3.73

TWISTED TEA - HALF/HALF

$3.73

TWISTED TEA -PEACH

$3.73

TWISTED TEA - RASPBERRY

$3.73

SHOTS

JELLO SHOT

$0.94

Pickle shot (from jar)

$1.86

Apple pie shot

$0.93

Lunchbox

$4.66

Breakfast Shot

$3.73

Blow Job Shot

$3.73

In shooter glass 0.5 oz amaretto carefully on top 0.5 oz baileys Top with whipped cream

Blue Gatorade Shot

$3.73

Fill shaker with ice 1 oz Cherry Vodka .5 oz blue curcao 1 oz sour mix Shake and Strain Splash Sprite

Buttery Nipple

$5.13

In shooter glass 0.75 oz butterscoth carefully on top 0.75 oz baileys

Cherry Bomb

$3.73

1 oz McGillicuddy's Cherry 1 oz Red bull

Grape Gatorade Shot

$3.73

Green Tea Shot

$4.20

3/4 OZ Jameson 1/2 OZ peach schnapps 1/4 OZ sweet & sour mix Shake and strain into glass Top with splash of sprite

Gummy Bear Shot

$3.73

1 OZ Raspberry vodka 1/2 oz peach schnapps Splash sour mix Shake and strain into glass Top with sprite

Jager Barrell

$3.73

1 oz jager Small pour of root beer

Jagerbomb

$4.20

1/2 can Red bull 1.5 oz Jager

Liquid Marijuana Shot

$5.59

1 oz spiced rum 0.5 oz coconut rum 0.5 oz melon liquor 0.5 oz Blue curacao Fill with pineapple juice (can use sour mix or orange juice) Top with sprite

New York Bomb

$5.13

1 oz apple crown 1/2 oz peach schnapps splash cranberry juice Strain into shooter Add splash red bull

Payday Shot

$3.73

Redheaded Slut

$4.66

Fill shaker with ice cubes 1 oz Jager .5 oz peach schnapps 2 oz cranberry juice Strain into shooter

Red Royal

$2.79

Scooby snack Shot

$4.66

0.5 oz coconut rum 0.5 oz melon liquor 0.5 oz Baileys Pinepple juice

Slippery Nipple

$3.96

0.5 oz sambuca In shooter Carefully add 0.5 oz Baileys

Starburst shot

$3.73

Fill shaker with ice Add 2 count vanilla vodka 2 count waterman schnapps 1 count sour mix Pour to shot glass. Add splash sprite

Tootsie Pop Shot

$5.59

Fill shaker with ice 1 oz Kahlua 1 oz flavored vodka 1 oz orange juice Shake and strain

Tootsie Roll Shot

$3.73

Fill shaker with ice 1 oz Kahlua 1 oz orange juice

Vegas Bomb

$5.13

1 oz crown 1/2 oz peach schnapps splash cranberry juice Strain into shooter Add splash red bull

Brain Tumor Shot

$3.73

In shooter glass 0.5 oz peach schnapps 0.5 oz baileys Drop of Grenadine

Breakfast Shot

$5.13

Ice in shaker 1 oz Jameson 1/2 oz butterscoth Shake Strain into shooter Also gets an orange juice back Take shot, then orange back

Dirty Girl Scout Cookie Shot

$5.59

Fill shaker with ice 1/2 oz vodka 1/2 oz Kahlua 1/2 oz Baileys 1/2 oz Crème de menthe Shake and pour into glass

Dirty Mexican Shot

$3.73

Tequila, pickle juice, bloody mary mix - all separate shot glasses

Drunk Melon Shot

$4.20

in shooter 1/2 oz sambuca 1/2 oz melon liquer 1/2 oz lemon juice 1/2 oz gin

Elvis Shot

$3.73

Pour directly in shot glass 3/4 oz PB Whiskey Top with Banana liquor

Gladiator Shot

$3.03

In shooter glass 0.75 oz amaretto 0.75 oz peach schnapps In reg glass 2 oz Lemonade 2 oz orange juice Drop shooter into glass and drink quickly

Green Mexican shot

$3.03

0.5 oz melon liquor In shooter 0.5 oz lime juice 0.5 oz tequila

Irish Flag Shot

$4.43

In shooter glass 0.5 oz Crème de menthe carefully on top 0.5 oz baileys 0.5 oz Brandy

Irish Frog Shot

$4.66

0.75 oz melon liquor In shooter Carefully add 0.75 oz Baileys

PB&J Shot

$3.73

Fill shaker with ice 1 oz peanut butter whiskey 1/.2 oz raspberry schnapps Shake and strain into glass

Royal Flush Shot

$4.66

1 oz crown 1/2 oz peach schnapps splash cranberry juice Strain into shooter

Screaming Orgasm Shot

$5.59

Fill shaker with ice 0.5 oz vodka 0.5 oz amaretto 0.5 oz Kahlua 0.5 oz Baileys Shake and pour into glass

DRINK CHIPS

$2 BEER CHIP

$1.86

$2.50 BEER CHIP

$2.33

$3 BEER CHIP

$2.79

$4 BEER CHIP

$3.73

$5 BEER CHIP

$4.66

$2 DRINK CHIP

$1.86

$3 DRINK CHIP

$2.79

$3.25 DRINK CHIP

$3.03

$3.50 DRINK CHIP

$3.27

$3.75 DRINK CHIP

$3.50

$4 DRINK CHIP

$3.73

$4.50 DRINK CHIP

$4.20

$5 DRINK CHIP

$4.66

$6.25 DRINK CHIP

$5.83

$6.50 DRINK CHIP

$6.06

APPETIZER

MONICA'S FRIES

$7.00

WAFFLE FRIES, CHEESE SAUCE, BACON BITS, AND MONICA SAUCE

MINI CORN DOGS

$7.00

CHEESE CUBES

$9.00

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$10.00

FRIED PICKLES

$7.00

CAULI BITES

$7.00

ONION RINGS

$7.00

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.00

PRETZEL BITES

$7.00

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU BITES

$9.00

CLAM STRIPS

$6.00Out of stock

OTHERTIZER

BONE-IN WINGS

$14.00

MONICA, BUFFALO, HONEY BBQ, DRY RUB

BONELESS WINGS

$14.00

CHEESEBURGER

$5.00

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.00

GRILLED OR BREADED ON A BUN

GARDEN SALAD W/ CHICK

$9.00

GRILLED OR BREADED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, SHREDDED CHEDDAR, BACON BITS, DRESSING

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.00

HORSESHOE

$13.00

PONYSHOE

$9.00

MONICA MELT

$8.00

2 PATTIES, 2 SLICES OF CHEESE AND MONICA SAUCE ON TOASTED BREAD

PULLED PORK

$7.00

ON A BUN

Spaghetti

$9.00

PIZZA

CHEESE ONLY

$12.00

1 TOPPING

$14.00

2 TOPPING

$16.00

3-5 TOPPINGS

$18.00

+6 OR MORE TOPPIINGS

$20.00

GARLIC SAUSAGE

$18.00

SIDES

CRINKLE FRIES

$2.00

FRENCH FRIES

$2.00

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

LETTUCE, CHEESE, DRESSING

MAC N CHEESE

$3.00

COLESLAW

$3.00

BAKED BEANS

$1.50

CORN

$1.50

APPLESAUCE

$1.50

COTTAGE CHEESE

$1.50

CHEESE DIP

$2.00

LAYS REG

$1.00

LAY BBQ

$1.00

DORITOS NACHO

$1.00

EXTRAS

CHEESE DIP

$2.00

BACON BITS

$1.00

SIDE OF 1000 ISLAND

SIDE OF BBQ

SIDE OF BUFFALO SAUCE

SIDE OF DRY RUB

SIDE OF FRENCH

SIDE OF HONEY BBQ

SIDE OF HONEY MUSTARD

SIDE OF HOT HONEY

SIDE OF ITALIAN

SIDE OF MONICA SAUCE

SIDE OF NASHVILLE HOT

SIDE OF PARMESAN GARLIC

SIDE OF RANCH

SIDE OF TERIYAKI

KIDS

KID CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

KID CHICKEN NUGGETS

$4.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$4.00

KID MAC N CHEESE

$4.00

KID MINI CORN DOGS

$4.00

KID DRINK

$1.00

KID MILK

$1.00

Kids spaghetti

$6.50

DRINKS

PEPSI

$2.00

DIET PEPSI

$2.00

CHERRY PEPSI

$2.00

SIERRA MIST

$2.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.00

DR. PEPPER

$2.00

ROOT BEER

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

UNSWEET ICED TEA

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

COFFEE

$1.00

FROZEN SLUSHY

$2.00

CANNED COKE

$1.00

CANNED DIET COKE

$1.00

RED BULL

$4.00

C4

$4.00

FISH

2 PC WALLEYE

$12.00

2 PIECE WALLEYE & SIDE OF FRIES

4 PC WALLEYE

$16.00

4 PIECE WALLEYE & SIDE FRIES

SHRIMP BASKET

$9.00

1 PC WALLEYE

$10.00

RIBS

1/2 RACK

$16.00

FULL RACK

$24.00

RIB TIPS

$12.00

BEEF RIBS

$16.00

SMOKED CREAM CHEESE

Smoked cream cheese and 12 crackers

SMOKED CREAM CHEESE & CRACKERS

$5.00

SMOKED HAM

SMOKED HAM

$10.00

SMOKED HAM SANDWICH

$8.00

KABOBS

KABOB TRIO

$15.00

CHICKEN-add'l kabob

$3.00

SHRIMP-add'l kabob

$6.00

STEAK-add'l kabob

$6.00

PORK CHOPS

PORK CHOP

$12.00

MEATLOAF

MEATLOAF

$12.00

MEATLOAF & MASHED POTATOES

$12.00

PORK LOIN

PORK LOIN

$10.00

BRAT/HOT DOG

BRAT & CHIPS

$5.00

HOT DOG & CHIPS

$3.00

BRAT ALA CARTE

$4.00

HOT DOG ALA CARTE

$2.00

SLIDERS/TURKEY

TURKEY SLIDERS

$10.00

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$8.00

TURKEY DINNER

$12.00

SMOKED CHICKEN

1/2 CHICKEN

$14.00

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$4.50

FRIED CHICKEN

4 PC Chick

$13.00

2 PC Chick

$9.00

CHEESECAKE

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$4.00

PIE

CHERRY PIE

$4.00

ICE CREAM

ONE SCOOP

$1.00

TWO SCOOPS

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

515 Sarpy Street, Morrisonville, IL 62546

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

