Moni's Pasta & Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come crash on our heated patio or full-service bar to enjoy our New Jersey-style pizza and made-to-order entrees! Hope to cook for you soon!
Location
17200 North May Avenue Ste 700, Edmond, OK 73012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Birdie's - 2201 Northwest 150th Street
No Reviews
2201 Northwest 150th Street Edmond, OK 73013
View restaurant
Old School Bagel - North Penn - North Penn
No Reviews
15141 N PENNSYLVANIA OKC, OK 73013
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Edmond
The Patriarch Craft Beer House & Lawn - The Patriarch
4.8 • 992
9 E Edwards St. Edmond, OK 73034
View restaurant
Earl's Rib Palace - S. Broadway (Edmond)
4.6 • 855
2121 South Broadway Edmond, OK 73013
View restaurant
More near Edmond