Monjunis Texarkana 511 E. 51st Street

Starters

2pc Cajun Shrimp Toast

2pc Cajun Shrimp Toast

$9.95

2 pc

4pc Shrimp Toast

$16.95
6pc Cheesy Breadsticks

6pc Cheesy Breadsticks

$7.95

6 pc

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.95
Italian Fried Potatoes

Italian Fried Potatoes

$2.95
2pc Meatball Nacho

2pc Meatball Nacho

$8.95

2 pc

4pc Meatball Nacho

$16.95
Monjuni's Meatball

Monjuni's Meatball

$4.50
6pc Sicilian Breadsticks

6pc Sicilian Breadsticks

$5.95

6 pc

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$4.95
Side Pasta Salad

Side Pasta Salad

$4.95
6-Toasted Ravioli

6-Toasted Ravioli

$8.95

6 pc

To Go Bread and Sauce-4pcs 8oz sauce

$2.00

Cup of Alfred

$2.50

Cup of Sauce

$1.50

12pc Cheesy Breadsticks

$14.95

12pc Toasted Ravioli

$16.95

12 Sicilian Breadsticks

$10.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine Lettuce, cheese, and croutons

Italian House Salad

Italian House Salad

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and olive mix

Italian Shrimp Salad

Italian Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Boiled Gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato, black olives, and cheese

Monjuni's Chopped Salad

Monjuni's Chopped Salad

$12.95

Genoa salami, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and olive mix

Monjuni's Lite Salad

Monjuni's Lite Salad

$12.95

Smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, and baby corn

Salad Sampler

Salad Sampler

$15.95

Trio of Shrimp Pasta Salad, Italian House Salad, and Chopped Salad

Shrimp Pasta Salad

Shrimp Pasta Salad

$15.95

Boiled Gulf shrimp, rotini pasta, artichoke hearts, celery, olives

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Po-Boys

Half Boiled Shrimp Po-Boy

$11.95

Boiled Gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and Cajun dressing

Half Chicken Parmesan Po-Boy

$8.95

Fried chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, with a side of original sauce

Half Meatball Po-Boy

Half Meatball Po-Boy

$8.95

Hand rolled meatballs and provolone cheese with a side of original sauce

Half Porkie's Po-Boy

Half Porkie's Po-Boy

$8.95

Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Half Smoked Turkey Po-Boy

Half Smoked Turkey Po-Boy

$8.95

Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and Cajun dressing

Boiled Shrimp Po-Boy

$16.95

Boiled Gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and Cajun dressing

Chicken Parmesan Po-Boy

$12.95

Fried chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, with a side of original sauce

Meatball Po-Boy

Meatball Po-Boy

$12.95

Hand rolled meatballs and provolone cheese with a side of original sauce

Porkie's Po-Boy

Porkie's Po-Boy

$12.95

Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Smoked Turkey Po-Boy

Smoked Turkey Po-Boy

$12.95

Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and Cajun dressing

Muffalettas

Quarter Original Muffaletta

$7.95

Ham, salami, cheese, olive mix, and tomato

Half Original Muffaletta

$12.95

Ham, salami, cheese, olive mix, and tomato

Whole Original Muffaletta

$24.95

Ham, salami, cheese, olive mix, and tomato

Quarter Turkey Muffaletta

$7.95

Turkey, salami, cheese, olive mix, and tomato

Half Turkey Muffaletta

$12.95

Turkey, salami, cheese, olive mix, and tomato

Whole Turkey Muffaletta

$24.95

Turkey, salami, cheese, olive mix, and tomato

Entrees

Homemade Beef Lasagna

Homemade Beef Lasagna

$13.95

Simply the best!

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$9.95

Original sweet sauce or basil sauce

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$15.95

Breaded and fried chicken breasts served over pasta

Eggplant Parmesan Pasta

Eggplant Parmesan Pasta

$16.95

Breaded and fried eggplant served over pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.95

Spicy Alfredo sauce

Italian Sampler

Italian Sampler

$21.95

Lasagna, spaghetti with one meatball, and 1/4 original Muffaletta (no substitutions)

Shrimp Spaghetti Marinara

Shrimp Spaghetti Marinara

$15.95

Boiled Gulf shrimp and our sweet sauce

Spaghetti with Italian Sausage

Spaghetti with Italian Sausage

$14.95
Baked Ravioli

Baked Ravioli

$13.95

Cheese stuffed pasta topped with Alfredo and basil sauce

Side Pasta Salad

Side Pasta Salad

$4.95
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$4.95

Specialties

Cheesy Chicken Aurora

Cheesy Chicken Aurora

$18.95

Grilled chicken served over thin spaghetti, topped with original Alfredo sauce with extra cheese, and twice baked

Shrimp Aurora

Shrimp Aurora

$18.95

Boiled Gulf shrimp served over thin spaghetti, topped with original Alfredo sauce with extra cheese, and twice baked

Twice Baked Lasagna

Twice Baked Lasagna

$16.95

Our famous entree topped with extra cheese, sauce, then baked again

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$4.95
Gourmet Chocolate Cake

Gourmet Chocolate Cake

$5.95
Italian Cream Cake

Italian Cream Cake

$5.95
Milky Way Cake

Milky Way Cake

$6.95
New York Cheese Cake

New York Cheese Cake

$6.95

Buttercups Cupcakes

Cupcakes

Macarons

Cake Pops

Cupcake Ferris Wheel (6)

$30.00

Assorted Macaron Box (10)

$38.00

Macaron Crowned Cake 8"

$85.00

Macaron Crowned Cake 6"

$65.00

Beverages

Water

Mint Tea

$2.95

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Grape Crush

$1.95

Orange Crush

$1.95

Strawberry Crush

$1.95

IBC Cream Soda

$1.95

Silverstar

BBQ Sauce

$5.99

Steak Seasoning

$5.99

Ghost BBQ Sauce

$5.99

Cup

$29.99

Monjunis

Monjunis Original Sauce-pint

$7.99

Monjunis Original Sauce-quart

$10.99

Pasta/Pizza Sauce

$10.99

Italian Olive Mix-pint

$8.99

Italian Olive Mix-quart

$12.99

Monjunis Shirt

$24.95

Buttercups

Cup

$29.99

Red Wine

Cavit Merlot 2020

$12.00

Cavit Merlot 2020 Bottle

$48.00

Josh Merlot 2020

$7.00

Josh Merlot 2020 Bottle

$28.00

Bonanza Cab Sauv.

$9.00

Bonanza Cab Sauv. Bottle

$36.00

Copper Ridge Bottle

$28.00

Copper Ridge Cab

$7.00

Crane Lake Cab 2018

$7.00

Decoy Cab Sauv. 2020

$10.00

Decoy Cab Sauv. 2020 Bottle

$40.00

Josh Cab

$7.00

Josh Cab Bottle

$28.00

Meiomi Cab Sauv

$10.00

Meiomi Cab Sauv Bottle

$40.00

Slow Press Cab 2020

$8.00

Slow Press Cab 2020 Bottle

$32.00

Gabiano Chianti

$7.00

Gabiano Chianti Bottle

$25.00

Belliago Chianti Bottle

$28.00

Amarone Della Va Valpolicella D.O.C.G. 2018 Bottle

$52.00

Amarone Della Va Valpolicella D.O.C.G. 2018

$13.00

Conundrum Red Wine Blend 2020

$9.00

Conundrum Red Wine Blend 2020 Bottle

$36.00

Earthquake Zin

$10.00

Earthquake Zin Bottle

$40.00

La Moneda Chile Malebec Reserva 2018

$10.00

La Moneda Chile Malebec Reserva 2018 Bottle

$40.00

Saldo Zinfandel

$10.00

Saldo Zinfandel Bottle

$40.00

Zoral Malayeto 2020

$12.00

Zoral Malayeto 2020 Bottle

$48.00

Bellle Glos Pinot Noir 2019-Bottle

$60.00

Complicated Pinot Noir 2020

$9.00

Complicated Pinot Noir 2020 Bottle

$36.00

Fat Bastard Pinot Noir 2020

$7.00

Fat Bastard Pinot Noir 2020 Bottle

$28.00

Imagery Pinot Noir 2021

$7.00

Imagery Pinot Noir 2021 Bottle

$28.00

Unshackled Pinot Noir 2021

$10.00

Unshackled Pinot Noir 2021 Bottle

$40.00

Boom Boom Syarah 2019

$7.00

Boom Boom Syarah 2019 Bottle

$28.00

Mollydooker The Boxer Shiraz 2018

$11.00

Mollydooker The Boxer Shiraz 2018 Bottle

$44.00

White Wine

Unshackled Rose 2019

$8.00

Aix 2017 Saint Aix Rose

$8.00

Chateau LA Mascaronne Rose 2021

$12.00

Aix 2017 Saint Aix Rose

$32.00

Unshackled Rose 2019 Bottle

$32.00

Chateau LA Mascaronne Rose 2021 Bottle

$48.00

Blank Stare Sauv. Blanc 2018

$12.00

Sav Blanc-Kim Crawford

$8.00

Blank Stare Sauv. Blanc 2018 Bottle

$48.00

Sav Blanc- Kim Crawford Bottle

$32.00

Cavit Chardonay 2021

$7.00

Cavit Chardonay 2021 Bottle

$28.00

Cavit Pinot Grigio 2021

$7.00

Cavit Pinot Grigio 2021 Bottle

$28.00

Danzante Pinot Grigio 2020

$7.00

Danzante Pinot Grigio 2020 Bottle

$28.00

Kris Pinot Grigio 2020

$7.00

Kris Pinot Grigio 2020 Bottle

$28.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Dry Reisling 2018

$7.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Dry Reisling 2018 Bottle

$28.00

Seven Daughters Veneto Moscato 2018

$7.00

Seven Daughters Veneto Moscato 2018 Bottle

$28.00

Premium Beers

Abita Purple Haze

$4.25

Angry Orchard

$3.75

Blue Moon

$4.25

Corona

$4.25

Dos Equis

$4.25

Flat Tire Amber

$4.25

Great Raft Commotion

$4.25

Modelo

$4.25

Mother Lake Break

$4.25

Peroni

$4.25

Shiner Bock

$4.25

Stella

$4.25

Twisted Tea

$3.75

Wild Sour Peach Cobblet

$4.75

Yuengling

$4.25

Heineken

$3.75

Domestic Beers

Bud Light

$3.75

Budwieser

$3.75

Busch

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Miller Light

$3.75

Ultra

$3.75

Zigenbock

$3.75

Coors Banquet

$3.75

Kids Menu

Kids Lasagna

$8.99

Kids Spaghetti w/ 1 meatball

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti w/ Red Sauce

$8.99

Kids Fried Chicken Breast w/ Fries

$8.99

Kids Cheesy Bread Sticks

$7.99

Kids Fettucine Alfredo

$9.95

Lunch Menu

Lunch Italian House Salad

$8.95

Lunch Spaghetti & Sauce

$8.95

Lunch Spaghetti & Basil Sauce

$8.95

Lunch Lasagna

$11.95

Lunch Spaghetti w/ 1 Meatball

$11.95

Lunch Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$11.95

Lunch Sausage Spaghetti

$11.95

Lunch Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.95

Lunch Turkey Lite Salad

$11.95

Lunch 2 pc. Cajun Shrimp Toast & Side Salad

$13.95

Lunch Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$13.95

Salads

Catering-Italian House Salad

$39.95

Catering-Caesar Salad

$29.95

Catering-Chopped Salad

$55.95

Catering-Pasta Salad

$44.95

Catering-Shrimp Pasta Salad

$69.95

Catering-Italian Shrimp Salad

$69.95

From the Deli

Italian Olive Mix-Jar

$15.95

Monjunis Original Sauce-Jar

$8.95

Monjunis Basil Sauce-Jar

$8.95

Bag of Toast

$8.95

1/2 Bag of Toast

$4.95

Famous Entrees

Catering-Lasagna w/ Sauce

$79.95

Catering-Spaghetti & Sauce Only

$34.95

Catering-Spaghetti & Meatballs

$79.95

Catering-Italian Sausage & Spaghetti

$69.95

Catering-Shrimp Fettucine Alfredo

$79.95

Catering-Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$69.95

Catering-Shrimp Spaghetti Marinara

$79.95

Catering-Baked Ravioli

$59.95

Catering-Shrimp Aurora

$79.95

Catering-1/2 Pan Lasagna w/ Sauce

$39.95

Dessert

Catering-New York Cheesecake

$49.95

Catering-New Orleans Bread Pudding

$39.95

Tea

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$7.95

Gallon of Mint Tea

$9.95

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$7.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Spaghetti and Meatballs, homemade Lasagna, Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo, fresh crisp salads, whole muffalettas, Italian PoBoys, & more! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

511 E. 51st Street, Texarkana, AR 71854

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
