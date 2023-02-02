Monjunis Texarkana 511 E. 51st Street
No reviews yet
511 E. 51st Street
Texarkana, AR 71854
Starters
2pc Cajun Shrimp Toast
2 pc
4pc Shrimp Toast
6pc Cheesy Breadsticks
6 pc
Fried Calamari
Italian Fried Potatoes
2pc Meatball Nacho
2 pc
4pc Meatball Nacho
Monjuni's Meatball
6pc Sicilian Breadsticks
6 pc
6-Toasted Ravioli
6 pc
To Go Bread and Sauce-4pcs 8oz sauce
Cup of Alfred
Cup of Sauce
12pc Cheesy Breadsticks
12pc Toasted Ravioli
12 Sicilian Breadsticks
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, cheese, and croutons
Italian House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and olive mix
Italian Shrimp Salad
Boiled Gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato, black olives, and cheese
Monjuni's Chopped Salad
Genoa salami, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and olive mix
Monjuni's Lite Salad
Smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, and baby corn
Salad Sampler
Trio of Shrimp Pasta Salad, Italian House Salad, and Chopped Salad
Shrimp Pasta Salad
Boiled Gulf shrimp, rotini pasta, artichoke hearts, celery, olives
Chicken Caesar Salad
Po-Boys
Half Boiled Shrimp Po-Boy
Boiled Gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and Cajun dressing
Half Chicken Parmesan Po-Boy
Fried chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, with a side of original sauce
Half Meatball Po-Boy
Hand rolled meatballs and provolone cheese with a side of original sauce
Half Porkie's Po-Boy
Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Half Smoked Turkey Po-Boy
Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and Cajun dressing
Boiled Shrimp Po-Boy
Boiled Gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and Cajun dressing
Chicken Parmesan Po-Boy
Fried chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, with a side of original sauce
Meatball Po-Boy
Hand rolled meatballs and provolone cheese with a side of original sauce
Porkie's Po-Boy
Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Smoked Turkey Po-Boy
Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and Cajun dressing
Muffalettas
Quarter Original Muffaletta
Ham, salami, cheese, olive mix, and tomato
Half Original Muffaletta
Ham, salami, cheese, olive mix, and tomato
Whole Original Muffaletta
Ham, salami, cheese, olive mix, and tomato
Quarter Turkey Muffaletta
Turkey, salami, cheese, olive mix, and tomato
Half Turkey Muffaletta
Turkey, salami, cheese, olive mix, and tomato
Whole Turkey Muffaletta
Turkey, salami, cheese, olive mix, and tomato
Entrees
Homemade Beef Lasagna
Simply the best!
Spaghetti
Original sweet sauce or basil sauce
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Breaded and fried chicken breasts served over pasta
Eggplant Parmesan Pasta
Breaded and fried eggplant served over pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Spicy Alfredo sauce
Italian Sampler
Lasagna, spaghetti with one meatball, and 1/4 original Muffaletta (no substitutions)
Shrimp Spaghetti Marinara
Boiled Gulf shrimp and our sweet sauce
Spaghetti with Italian Sausage
Baked Ravioli
Cheese stuffed pasta topped with Alfredo and basil sauce
Specialties
Cheesy Chicken Aurora
Grilled chicken served over thin spaghetti, topped with original Alfredo sauce with extra cheese, and twice baked
Shrimp Aurora
Boiled Gulf shrimp served over thin spaghetti, topped with original Alfredo sauce with extra cheese, and twice baked
Twice Baked Lasagna
Our famous entree topped with extra cheese, sauce, then baked again
Desserts
Buttercups Cupcakes
Red Wine
Cavit Merlot 2020
Cavit Merlot 2020 Bottle
Josh Merlot 2020
Josh Merlot 2020 Bottle
Bonanza Cab Sauv.
Bonanza Cab Sauv. Bottle
Copper Ridge Bottle
Copper Ridge Cab
Crane Lake Cab 2018
Decoy Cab Sauv. 2020
Decoy Cab Sauv. 2020 Bottle
Josh Cab
Josh Cab Bottle
Meiomi Cab Sauv
Meiomi Cab Sauv Bottle
Slow Press Cab 2020
Slow Press Cab 2020 Bottle
Gabiano Chianti
Gabiano Chianti Bottle
Belliago Chianti Bottle
Amarone Della Va Valpolicella D.O.C.G. 2018 Bottle
Amarone Della Va Valpolicella D.O.C.G. 2018
Conundrum Red Wine Blend 2020
Conundrum Red Wine Blend 2020 Bottle
Earthquake Zin
Earthquake Zin Bottle
La Moneda Chile Malebec Reserva 2018
La Moneda Chile Malebec Reserva 2018 Bottle
Saldo Zinfandel
Saldo Zinfandel Bottle
Zoral Malayeto 2020
Zoral Malayeto 2020 Bottle
Bellle Glos Pinot Noir 2019-Bottle
Complicated Pinot Noir 2020
Complicated Pinot Noir 2020 Bottle
Fat Bastard Pinot Noir 2020
Fat Bastard Pinot Noir 2020 Bottle
Imagery Pinot Noir 2021
Imagery Pinot Noir 2021 Bottle
Unshackled Pinot Noir 2021
Unshackled Pinot Noir 2021 Bottle
Boom Boom Syarah 2019
Boom Boom Syarah 2019 Bottle
Mollydooker The Boxer Shiraz 2018
Mollydooker The Boxer Shiraz 2018 Bottle
White Wine
Unshackled Rose 2019
Aix 2017 Saint Aix Rose
Chateau LA Mascaronne Rose 2021
Aix 2017 Saint Aix Rose
Unshackled Rose 2019 Bottle
Chateau LA Mascaronne Rose 2021 Bottle
Blank Stare Sauv. Blanc 2018
Sav Blanc-Kim Crawford
Blank Stare Sauv. Blanc 2018 Bottle
Sav Blanc- Kim Crawford Bottle
Cavit Chardonay 2021
Cavit Chardonay 2021 Bottle
Cavit Pinot Grigio 2021
Cavit Pinot Grigio 2021 Bottle
Danzante Pinot Grigio 2020
Danzante Pinot Grigio 2020 Bottle
Kris Pinot Grigio 2020
Kris Pinot Grigio 2020 Bottle
Chateau Ste Michelle Dry Reisling 2018
Chateau Ste Michelle Dry Reisling 2018 Bottle
Seven Daughters Veneto Moscato 2018
Seven Daughters Veneto Moscato 2018 Bottle
Premium Beers
Domestic Beers
Lunch Menu
Lunch Italian House Salad
Lunch Spaghetti & Sauce
Lunch Spaghetti & Basil Sauce
Lunch Lasagna
Lunch Spaghetti w/ 1 Meatball
Lunch Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce
Lunch Sausage Spaghetti
Lunch Fettuccine Alfredo
Lunch Turkey Lite Salad
Lunch 2 pc. Cajun Shrimp Toast & Side Salad
Lunch Chicken Parmesan Pasta
From the Deli
Famous Entrees
Catering-Lasagna w/ Sauce
Catering-Spaghetti & Sauce Only
Catering-Spaghetti & Meatballs
Catering-Italian Sausage & Spaghetti
Catering-Shrimp Fettucine Alfredo
Catering-Chicken Fettucine Alfredo
Catering-Shrimp Spaghetti Marinara
Catering-Baked Ravioli
Catering-Shrimp Aurora
Catering-1/2 Pan Lasagna w/ Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Spaghetti and Meatballs, homemade Lasagna, Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo, fresh crisp salads, whole muffalettas, Italian PoBoys, & more! Come in and enjoy!
511 E. 51st Street, Texarkana, AR 71854