Monk Mcginns 57 Murray Street

Main Menu

Appetizers

1 Doz Wings

$12.00

With blue cheese, carrots and celery.

2 Doz Wings

$24.00

served with blue cheese, carrots and celery

Boneless Buffalo bites

$17.00

Calamari Fries

$18.00

Cheese Platter

$19.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Chicken Nachos

$18.00

Chicken Potstickers

$17.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$20.00

Cocktail Sausages

$6.00

Crispy Cauliflower bites

$18.00

Drunken Mussels

$20.00

Duck Rolls

$20.00

Grilled Asparagus

$20.00

Guac and chips

$14.00

Jalapeno poppers

$16.00

Mozzarella stix

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$23.00

Steak Quesadilla

$22.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Tacos

$17.00

Vegetable Crudite

$16.00

Vegetable spring rolls

$16.00

Veggie Nachos

$16.00

Sweet potato fries

$10.00

Crab Cake appetizer

$23.00

Crispy Potato Skins

$18.00

1/2 doz wings + pretzel

$18.00

Slider party platter

$40.00

Brunch

Traditional Irish Breakfast

$22.00

Steak and eggs

$26.00

Seafood Frittata

$22.00

Pan seared Crab cake and poached egg

$20.00

Breakfast Burger

$21.00

Egg white cauliflower burrito

$18.00

Vegan Guacamole Tacos

$17.00

Corned beef hash and eggs

$17.00

3 Egg Omelette

$15.00

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

French Toast

$14.00

Fennel and arugula

$15.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Monks Burger

$19.00

Topped with Irish Bacon, Cheddar cheese caramelized onions on a brioche roll with a pickle and house cut fries .

Filet Mignon Hero

$27.00

On a hero topped with mozzarella cheese , garlic aioli and haystack onions. Served with French fries.

Lobster and Avocado sandwich

$26.00

On focaccia bread with Lettuce and chipotle mayo served with fries.

Sirloin Steak wrap

$24.00

With Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and a side of fries.

Chicken Fajita Panini

$20.00

Served with house cut fries.

Chicken on multigrain baguette

$20.00

On a multigrain baguette with peppers and balsamic glaze. Served with a side of fries.

Chicken and Prosciutto wrap

$20.00

Served with a side of French fries .

Brisket Sliders

$19.00

Served with fries.

Cheese Burger sliders

$21.00

Served with fries.

Plant based burger

$18.00

On a gluten free bun with red pepper aioli. Served with a salad.

Tomato and Avocado club

$18.00

With bacon on Texas toast . Served with a salad.

Turkey BLT

$17.00

On multigrain bread with buffalo ranch. Served with a side of fries.

Grilled cheese

$12.00

Served with a side of fries.

Irish Bacon sandwich no fries

$8.00

Irish sausage sandwich no fries

$8.00

Irish Breakfast hero

$16.00

Dessert

Apple Crumble

$9.00

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate mousse pie

$9.00

Chocolate Lava cake

$9.00

Vanilla Ice cream 2 scoop

$9.00

Vanilla ice cram 1 scoop kids

$5.00

Chocolate Temptation

$9.00

Cappuccino Cake

$9.00

Exotic Bomba

$9.00

Key Lime

$9.00

Red Velvet

$9.00

Entrees

14oz Prime Ribeye Steak

$39.00

Served with tri color roasted potato and spinach.

Broiled stuffed Shrimp with Crabmeat

$29.00

In a lemon leeks white wine sauce. Served with saffron basmati rice and spinach.

Seafood Linguini Fra Diavolo

$29.00

Mussels, Shrimp, Clams, Crabmeat, Lobster meat in a spicy marinara sauce.

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.00

With an Apricot ginger glaze. Served with spinach, grape tomato and black beans

French cut Pork Chop

$26.00

In a green peppercorn brandy cream sauce. Served with goat cheese mashed potato and vegetables.

Traditional Irish Breakfast

$22.00

Irish sausage, Irish Bacon, black and white pudding, 2 eggs any style, baked beans, toast and fries.

Shepherds Pie

$22.00

Chopped sirloin with carrots, Onions, green peas and gravy toped with mashed potato.

Chicken Pot Pie

$22.00

Diced Chicken and vegetables in a cream sauce served in puff pastry.

Fish and Chips

$22.00

Beer battered Filet of Cod served with mushy peas a side of tartar sauce and house cut fries

Chicken Curry

$21.00

Irish style served with rice and French fries.

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$19.00

In a Port wine cream sauce.

Bangers and Mash

$19.00

Irish sausage mashed potato, caramelized onions and gravy with baked beans.

Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$24.00

Salads

Tuscan Kale Caesar salad

$15.00

House made garlic croutons in a parmesan Caesar dressing.

Chayote and Pear salad

$15.00

Roasted Chayote, Pear, Goat cheese, Grape Tomato over arugula in a citrus dressing.

Chopped Crunch

$15.00

Blackened Steak and Avocado Salad

$24.00

Baby mixed green salad

$14.00

Sweet Potato Salad

$16.00

Not available for delivery

Beet Salad

$16.00

Not available for delivery

Vegan Salad

$16.00

With black eyed peas, mixed greens, cucumbers, red cabbage, grape tomato, and asparagus in a sherry shallots dressing.

Shells Raw Bar

4Pc Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Not Available for delivery

Clams on half shell

$2.00

Not available for delivery

Oysters

$2.00

Not available for delivery

Sides

Avocado

$6.00

Curry Sauce

$3.00

Fries

$9.00

Guacamole

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Steamed Vegetables

$10.00

Waffle Fries

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Side Guacamole

$8.00

Chips and Salsa

$10.00

Garlic bread

$5.00

Soups

French onion soup

$10.00

New England Clam chowder

$10.00

Potato and Leek

$10.00

Soup du jour

$10.00

Brunch Sides

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Black pudding

$2.00

Side White pudding

$2.00

Side Eggs

$4.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Corned beef Hash

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken fingers + Fries

$12.00

Kids Mac n cheese

$12.00

Kids Cheese quesadila

$12.00

Kids Cheese burger sliders

$12.00

Kids chicken fingers Family style

$150.00

Kids Slider Family style

$48.00

Kids chicken fingers x 18 pc

$40.00

Kids Buffalo bites no sauce 24pc

$40.00

Monks Swag

Ladies Sports Top

$20.00

Ladies T

$15.00

Mens Polo

$30.00

Mens T

$15.00

Bottomless Brunch Drinks

Food

Steak and eggs

$26.00

Breakfast burger

$21.00

Chorizo hash

$19.00

Pastrami salmon toast

$19.00

Mushroom quiche

$18.00

French omelette

$17.00

Brunch blt

$17.00

Baileys French toast

$17.00

Greek yogurt

$17.00

Whipped ricotta

$16.00

Croquemadame

$15.00

Drinks

Mimosa

Belini

Aperol Spritz

House Beer

Champagne

Screwdriver

Bloody Mary

Bloody Maria

Bottomless Brunch

$26.00

Fast Bar

Fast Drinks

Alagash

$10.00

Bourbon

$10.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Bulleit

$16.00

Car Bomb

$14.00

Cas

$18.00

Cocktail 16

$16.00

Corona

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Fireball

$11.00

Gin

$10.00

Guinness

$10.00

High Noon

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$14.00

Jägermeister

$11.00

Margarita

$15.00

Monks IPA

$9.00

Monks Pils

$9.00

Rum

$10.00

Stella

$10.00

Tequila

$10.00

Titos

$14.00

Vodka house

$10.00

Whiskey

$10.00

Chardonnay

$13.00

Sav Blanc

$13.00

Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Malbec

$12.00

Cabarnet

$13.00

Pinot Noir

$14.00

Rose

$13.00

Happy Hour Wine

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Tequila espresso martini

$15.00
