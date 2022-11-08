Restaurant header imageView gallery

Monka's Beer and Burger Bar 921 Lake Ave.

921 Lake Ave.

Lake Worth, FL 33460

Popular Items

SWEET BABY CHEESUS
CRACK OF DAWN

APPETIZERS

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$12.00

Served with ranch

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$8.00

Served with Chipotle ranch

LOADED BEER CHEESE FRIES

$10.50

Fries, beer cheese, bacon, sour cream

MAC AND CHEESE BITES

$10.00Out of stock

Served with Ranch

NACHOS

Cheddar jack cheese, beer cheese, jalepeno, pico and sour cream

ONION RING APP

$8.00

Served with Monka Sauce

PRETZELS AND BEER CHEESE

$10.50

Pretzel bites, beer cheese, and mustard

QUESO

$10.00

Made in house

SHRIMP AND AVOCADO EGGROLLS

$15.00

Shrimp, avocado, and rum glaze

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.00

Cream cheese based

5 WINGS

$9.00

Served with ranch, carrots and celery

10 WINGS

$16.00

Served with ranch, carrots and celery

15 WINGS

$23.00

Served with ranch, carrots and celery

20 WINGS

$30.00

Served with ranch, carrots and celery

Mahi Bitez

$10.00Out of stock

MOZZ STICKS

$6.00

SIGNATURE BURGERS

CRACK OF DAWN

$15.00

Bacon, fried egg, and American Cheese

FBLT

$15.00

Fried Bacon, lettuce, and tomato

MEAT-EOR

$18.00

Bacon, pulled pork, onion rings, cheddar jack cheese, and BBQ sauce

SLIDER TRIO

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and Monka sauce

SWEET BABY CHEESUS

$15.00

Served between gourmet grilled cheeses

THE MAC DADDY

$15.00

Bacon, and signature Mac and Cheese

THE MONKA

$15.00

Bacon and Monka sauce

BYOB BURGER

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

HANDHELDS

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Cheddar jack cheese, and sauce choice

GOURMET GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

Gouda, provolone, cheddar jack, and American Cheese, with Marinara sauce

MAHI SANDWICH

$18.00Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and chipotle aoili

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.00

Pork, coleslaw, pickles, and BBQ sauce

SHRIMP PO BOY

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aoili

SOUTHERN CHICKEN BISCUITS

$15.00

White gravy, American cheese

KIDS MENU

KID CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KID HAMBURGER

$6.00

KID HOT DOG

$6.00

KID MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

KID TENDER

$6.00

SALADS

CLASSIC CAESAR

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, and parmesan

MONKA'S HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Spring mix, tomatos, cucumbers, onions, croutons, and cheddar jack cheese

SIDES

CHIPS

$3.00

FRIES

$4.00

ONION RINGS

$4.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$5.00

EXTRAS

AVOCADO

$1.00

DRESSING

$0.50

BOTTLE BEER

BUD

$4.50

BUD LIGHT

$4.50

ULTRA

$5.00

YUENGLING

$5.00

DOMESTIC BUCKET

ACE'S PINEAPPLE

$6.00

BELLE OF THE BARN

$10.00

BIG NOSE

$6.00

BLUEBERRY BURST SOUR

$10.00

BOWIGENS AVALON PARK AMBER

$6.00

DUE SOUTH CATEGORY 3

$6.00

FANCY PAPERS

$6.00

GREENBENCH POSTCARD PILS

$6.00

HAVANA

$6.00

HOURGLASS BREWING

$10.00

ISLAMORADA CHANNEL MARKER

$6.00

LA PLAYITA

$6.00

MIAMI PALE ALE

$6.00Out of stock

POPS PORTER

$6.00

RAVENOUS PIG 5 POINTS IPA

$8.50

RAVENOUS PIG PORTER

$10.00

SAILFISH FISH WHISTLE PALE ALE

$7.00

STELLA N/A

$5.00

STUMP KNOCKER

$5.50

SWAMP HEAD OKTOBERFEST

$6.50

WEST PALM LAGER

$6.00

CANNED COCKTAILS

5 DRINKS

$9.00

ALCOHOLIC ROOTBEER FLOAT

$10.00

DIXIE VODKA PEACH TEA

$11.00

STEWART'S SPIKED ROOTBEER

$9.00

WESTERN SON BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

$7.50

DRAFT BEER

LABELLE BEEKEEPER

$6.50

MATTHEWS WHITE GOBLIN

$8.00

SAILFISH LAGER

$6.00

TAMPA BAY REEF DONKEY

$9.00

BOTTOMLESS MICHELADAS

$18.00

MICHELADA REFILL

N/A BEV

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

MR. PIBB

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

REDBULL

$4.00

SF REDBULL

$4.00

EMP RB

$2.00

EMP SF RB

$2.00

SELTZERS

3 SONS SMOOTH OPS

$12.00

HIGH NOONS

$5.50

NUTRL

$5.50

VOLLEY LIME

$8.00

WINE/BTL

BROADSIDE MERLOT

$30.00

CHEVALIERE CHARD

$30.00

LA PIU BELLE ROSE

$60.00

MOZZAFIATIO ROSE

$37.00

MOZZAFIATO CABERNET

$37.00

MOZZAFIATO CHARD

$37.00

MOZZAFIATO RED BLEND

$37.00

ROUTESTOCK CABERNET

$48.00

SCARPETTA PINO GRIGIO

$30.00

L MARTINI CAB

$48.00

LIQUOR

FIREBALL

$3.50

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$3.50

VODKA

$3.50

HATS

SIGNATURE HAT

$25.00

EMP HAT

$16.75
Sunday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

A great sports bar, with a local taste.

Location

921 Lake Ave., Lake Worth, FL 33460

Directions

