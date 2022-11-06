A map showing the location of Monkey Business Cafe - OCMD 17620 FITCHView gallery

Monkey Business Cafe - OCMD 17620 FITCH

301 E. Amerige Ave.

Fullerton, CA 92832

Kids Menu

Turkey & Cheese

$6.95

Peanut Butter Banana and Honey

$6.95

Juice Box

$1.50

Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Panini

Panini of the Day

$9.95

Bowls

Acai Bowl

$9.95

Chips, Candy, Nuts, Misc

Granola Bars

$1.50

Nuts

$2.50

Cliff Bars

$2.50

M&M

$2.25

Ramen

$4.50

Chips

$1.50

Brownie

$2.95

Pastries

Bakeries

$4.50

Ice Creams

Haagen Das Bars

$3.95

Test

$2.00

Soup & Salad

Small

$7.00

Large

$13.00

Ramen

Ramen

$5.00

Boba

Boba Cans

$2.50

Non Expresso

Small Chai Tea

$3.50

Large Chai Tea

$4.50

Small Coffee

$3.00

Large Coffee

$4.00

Small Tea

$2.50

Large Tea

$3.50

Small Hot Choclate

$2.50

Large Hot Choclate

$3.50

Small Matcha Latte

$3.50

Large Matcha Latte

$4.50

Small Organic Jasmine Green Tea

$3.00

Large Organic Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00

Smoothie

Baby Oscar Smoothie

$3.95

Acai Berry

$7.95

Funky Monkey

$7.95

Protein Powder

$1.00

Banana Chai

$7.95

Sodas

Regular Soda

$1.50

Mini Soda

$1.00

Water

Perrier

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$1.50

Bottle Water - Kids

$1.00

Bottle Water - Regular

$2.00

Coffee Beans

1 lbs Coffee Beans

$15.00

Monkey Ballerina

$16.00

Monkey Clapper

$5.95

Mug

Mug

$5.00

Catering Open Food

Catering

$0.01
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Our lettuce is organically grown with our partnership with the Cal State Fullerton Arboretum and the UACRE Program to provide culinary, agriculture and nutrition to foster care youth. Monkey Business Cafe is a social enterprise of Hart Community Homes to provide workforce development services to foster care youth emancipating from the foster care system.

301 E. Amerige Ave., Fullerton, CA 92832

