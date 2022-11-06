Monkey Business Cafe - OCMD 17620 FITCH
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Our lettuce is organically grown with our partnership with the Cal State Fullerton Arboretum and the UACRE Program to provide culinary, agriculture and nutrition to foster care youth. Monkey Business Cafe is a social enterprise of Hart Community Homes to provide workforce development services to foster care youth emancipating from the foster care system.
Location
301 E. Amerige Ave., Fullerton, CA 92832
