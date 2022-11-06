Monkey Business Cafe Fullerton 714-526-2729
No reviews yet
301 E Amerige Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast Specialty Dishes
Traditional Breakfast
2 eggs your way with bacon or sausage, signature MBC breakfast potatoes, tater tots, hash brown or fruit. Served with toast, pancake or waffle.
Javi’s Breakfast Sandwich
2 scrambled eggs, jalapeno, tomatoes, mayonnaise, cilantro, feta cheese, and avocado on your choice of brioche, sourdough or wheat toast. Served with a side of your choice.
Huevos Rancheros
Housemade Chilaquiles salsa, 2 tostadas, pulled pork, cotija cheese, sour cream, cilantro and 2 eggs your way. Served with black beans.
Chilaquiles
Housemade chilaquiles salsa and tortilla chips, cotija cheese, cilantro, sour cream, avocado, red onion and 2 eggs your way.
Vegan Chilaquiles
Breakfast Skillet
2 eggs your way with our Signature MBC seasoned salt potatoes, broccoli, bell peppers, mushrooms, monterey jack, cheddar and parmesan cheese. Served with sourdough or wheat toast.
Breakfast Bowl
Tater tots topped with 2 eggs your way,shredded cheese, spinach, mushroom, tomatoes, cotija cheese, cilantro, onion, sour cream, avocado and a side of salsa.
Egg McMonkey
Egg with your choice of bacon or sausage, cheddar cheese on a broche bun. Served with a choice of MBC breakfast potatoes, hash brown or fruit.
Acai Yogurt
Housemade granola, Acai, yogurt, berries, bananas and honey.
Egg Dishes
Chorizo Burrito
Scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, chorizo, monterey jack, black beans and sour cream. Served with chiliquilles salsa.
Pulled Pork Burrito
Scrambled eggs, pulled pork, monterey jack cheese, hash browns and housemade chiliquilles salsa.
So-Cal Burrito
Scrambled eggs, monterey jack cheese, hash browns, bacon and avocado, served with a side of housemade chiliquilles salsa.
Veggie Omelette
Spinach, portobello mushrooms, red onions, avocado, tomatoes and monterey jack cheese. Served with choice of potatoes, hashbrowns or fruit.
Skinny Monkey
Egg whites, feta cheese, spinach and avocado served with a side of fruit.
Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast
2 eggs your way, hashbrowns, housemade biscuit topped with country gravy and with your choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns.
Breakfast Tacos
Warm corn tortilas filled with scrambled eggs, hash brown, chorizo and black beans with sour cream.
Pancakes & Waffles
Berries-n-Cream Waffles
2 Waffles, mixed berries, housemade whipped cream, lemon creme fraiche and powdered sugar.
Nutty Monkey Waffle
2 Waffles, peanut butter, bananas and honey. Served with fruit.
Roy’s Ricotta Pancakes
2 ricotta pancakes, lemon creme fraiche, powdered sugar and housemade whipped cream.
Banana Walnut Pancakes
2 pancakes topped with honey walnuts, sliced banana, powdered sugar and housemade whipped cream.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
2 pancakes with chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, powdered sugar and housemade whipped cream.
Breakfast Waffle Sandwich
2 eggs your way, cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage. Served with country gravy.
Berries-n-cream Pancakes
Sides
MBC Red Salsa
MBC green salsa
MBC Chunky red salsa
Breakfast Potatoes
Hashbrowns
Side of Fruit
Fries
Tater Tots
Sweet Potato Fries
Fresh Berries
Onion Rings
Waffle
Pancake
Sourdough Toast
Wheat Toast
Biscuit
Sausage
Bacon
Chicken
Chorizo
Pulled Pork
Eggs (2)
Avocado
Fried Serrano
Side Jalapeno
Lemon Creme Fraiche
Sour Cream
Black Beans
Side Gravy
Side Biscuit And Gravy
Lunch Starters
Special Veggie Tacos
Southwestern Nachos
Your choice of veggies, chicken or carne asada, cheddar cheese, housemade chips topped with black beans, sour cream, cilantro and tomatoes. Served with choice of MBC housemade salsa.
Loaded Potatoes
Fries or tater tots topped with shredded cheese, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, sour cream and cotija cheese.
Veggie Quesadilla
Monterey cheese, cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onion, mushroom, spinach and tomatoes. Served with choice of MBC housemade salsa.
Pulled Pork Fries
Shoestring fries, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, onion and dill pickles
Chips and Salsa
A bag of housemade tortilla chips with a side of MBC housemade salsa
Chili Cheese Fries
Shoestring fries, vegetarian chili, cheddar cheese, red onion and sour cream.
Sandwiches, Burgers & Burritos
Turkey Club
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, provolone cheese and pesto aioli.
BLT-A
Applewood smoked bacon slices, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and mayonnaise.
Loaded Grilled Cheese
Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese and sourdough bread crusted with parmesan cheese.
Outlaw Burger
1⁄2 lb Angus beef patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, beer battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun.
Veggie Burrito
French fries, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, monterey cheese wrapped in tortilla.
Monkey Melt
Albacore tuna salad with provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato slices on a sourdough bread crusted with parmesan cheese.
All-American Burger
A 1⁄2 lb beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar cheese and thousand island dressing on a brioche bun.
Portobello Burger
Portobello Mushroom, lettuce, bell peppers, feta cheese, seasonal veggies, thousand island dressing on a brioche bun.
Fullerton Burrito
Hormone free grilled chicken breast with french fries, bell pepper, onion, monterey cheese, cheddar cheese wrap in tortilla.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and smoked mozzarella cheese.
Soup & Salad
Southwestern Salad
Chicken breast with MBC signature blackened coffee rub. Served with field greens, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, cilantro, tomatoes and cilantro lime dressing.
Berry Avocado Salad
Avocado, strawberries, blueberries, cranberries, feta cheese, honey walnuts, field greens and strawberry vinaigrette.
Housemade Vegetarian Chili
Beans, tomatoes, onions, served with cheddar cheese, sour cream and sourdough or wheat toast.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Shredded chicken, poblano pepper, carrot, celery and onion. Topped with house made tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro and cotija cheese.
Kids
Kids Breakfast Plate
Egg, 2 Bacon or 2 Sausage Toast and a side of fruit
Kids Heart Pancakes
Heart shaped pancakes, sliced bananas, powdered sugar, 2 bacon or 1 sausage.
Kids Waffle Plate
Waffle with powdered sugar and a side of fruit, 2 bacon or 1 sausage.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with monterey cheese and cheddar cheese, served with a side of fries or fruit.
Kids Breakfast Monkey Burrito
Scrambled egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, and a side of potatoes.
Kids Turkey Club
Oven roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, provolone cheese and pesto aioli.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Sourdough bread crusted parmesan cheese with provolone cheese and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of fries or fruit.
Kids Nutty Monkey Waffle
Kids Sliders
Beef patty with cheese and a side of fries or fruit.
Fountain Drinks
Espresso
Specialty Drinks
Freshly Brewed Coffee
Iced Coffe
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Banana Mlk Tea
Banana Milk Tea
Taro Milk Tea
Honeydew Milk Tea
Almond Milk Tea
Hokkaido Milk Tea
Jamaica
Horchata
Fresh Watermelon Juice
Fresh Pineapple Juice
Fresh Lemonade
Watermelon Juice
Platters
Crudite Platters
We offer a beautiful assortment of fresh cut market vegetables served with our lemon ranch dipping sauce.
Fruit Bowl
An assortment of seasonal fruit. Pictured - large fruit bowl
Our Famous Homemade Tortilla Chips
Served is a bag along with house-made chunky salsa
Cheese Platters
Cheese platters have an assortment of 3-4 cheeses and are served with crackers, nuts and dried fruit artfully arranged.
Fruit & Cheese Platters
Perfect for many gatherings, we arrange 3 types of cheeses and seasonal fruit onto one platter.
Breakfast
The Veggie Burrito
Scrambled eggs, cheese and seasonal veggies.
The Egg McMonkey Sandwich
Egg with smoked bacon or sausage and cheddar cheese on brioche.
Socal Burrito
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese and potatoes.
The Veggie Egg McMonkey Sandwich
Egg with sauteed spinach, tomato and provolone cheese on brioche.
Acai Yogurt
House-made granola, Acai, yogurt, berries, bananas and honey.
Chorizo & Egg Burrito
Scrambled eggs, chorizo cheese and potatoes.
Javi's Breakfast Sandwhich
2 scrambled eggs, jalapeno, tomatoes, mayonnaise, cilantro, feta cheese and avocado on brioche.
Boxed Lunches
Veggie
Cream cheese, avocado, tomato, mixed greens, cucumber, marinated portabello mushroom and spinach in a tortilla wrap or brioche.
Monterrey Chicken
Seasoned chicken breast, tomato, mixed greens, pesto aioli, provolone cheese and avocado on brioche.
BLT-A
Applewood smoked bacon slices, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise.
Turkey Club
Oven roasted turkey breast, smoked bacon, lettuce, pesto aioli, provolone cheese and avocado on brioche.
Chicken Ortega
Blackened coffee rub chicken breast, Ortega chili, tomato, provolone, spring greens and chipotle aioli on brioche.
Albacore Tuna Salad
Tuna salad with celery and mayonnaise with spring greens, tomato and onions on brioche.
Turkey Cranberry
Oven roasted turkey breast, homemade cranberry salsa, tomato, avocado and provolone on brioche.
Petite Sandwich Tray
Dozen Petite Chicken Ortega
Blackened coffee rub chicken breast, Ortega chile, tomato, provolone, spring greens and chipotle aioli on brioche.
Dozen Petite Albacore Tuna Salad
Tuna salad with celery and mayonnaise with spring greens, tomato, onions on brioche.
Dozen Petite Turkey Cranberry
Oven roasted turkey breast, home-made cranberry salsa, tomato, lettuce, avocado and provolone on brioche.
Dozen Petite Veggie Sandwiches
Cream cheese, avocado, tomato, mixed greens, cucumber, marinated portabello mushroom and spinach in tortilla wrap or brioche
Dozen Petite Monterey Chicken
Seasoned chicken breast, tomato, mixed greens, pesto aioli, provolone cheese and avocado on brioche.
Dozen Petite BLT-A
Applewood smoked bacon slices, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise.
Dozen Petite Turkey Club
Oven roasted turkey breast, smoked bacon, lettuce, pesto aioli, provolone cheese and avocado in brioche
Deli & Pasta Salads
Green Goddess Potato Salad
New potatoes, scallions, parsley, basil and lemon with Green Goddess dressing.
Pesto Penne
Penne pasta, Portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, basil and pesto sauce.
Spicy Thai Peanut Pasta
Noodles with fresh ginger, scallions, soy, rice vinegar, peppers and sesame with peanut dressing.
Classic Macaroni
Elbow pasta, ham, onions, celery, parsley with classic dressing.
Creamy Cajun Pasta
Penne pasta, broccoli, bell pepper, onion, mushroom and garlic with cajun seasonings and cream sauce.
Greek Pasta
Rotini pasta, black olives, cucumber, tomato, parsley, feta cheese and mediterranean dressing.
Green Salads
Southwestern Salad
Chicken breast with MBC signature blackened coffee rub. Served with field greens, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, cilantro, tomatoes and cilantro lime dressing.
Berry Strawberry Avocado Salad
Chicken breast, avocado, strawberries, cranberries, feta cheese, honey walnuts, arugula and spring greens served with our strawberry vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Cucumber, tomato, black olives, parsley, feta cheese over mixed greens.
Soups
Beverages & Cookies
Granola Berry Parfait
Homemade granola, vanilla, Acai yogurt, bananas and fresh seasonal berries
Organic Coffee
Served with creamers, sugar, stir sticks, cups and lids
Cold Brew Coffee
Served with creamers, sugar, stir sticks, cups and lids
Passion Berry Iced Tea Gallon
OJ Gallon
Lemonade Gallon
Hibiscus Cranberry Iced Tea Gallon
Mango Iced Tea Gallon
Arnold Palmer Gallon
Sprite
Arizona Iced Tea
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies - Dozen
Chocolate Chip Cookies - Dozen
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Serving quality food while supporting locally sourced produce and the community
301 E Amerige Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832