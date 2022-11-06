Monkey Business Cafe Fullerton 714-526-2729

Restaurant header imageView gallery

301 E Amerige Ave

Fullerton, CA 92832

So-Cal Burrito
Traditional Breakfast
Breakfast Specialty Dishes

Traditional Breakfast

Traditional Breakfast

$13.00

2 eggs your way with bacon or sausage, signature MBC breakfast potatoes, tater tots, hash brown or fruit. Served with toast, pancake or waffle.

Javi’s Breakfast Sandwich

Javi’s Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

2 scrambled eggs, jalapeno, tomatoes, mayonnaise, cilantro, feta cheese, and avocado on your choice of brioche, sourdough or wheat toast. Served with a side of your choice.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Housemade Chilaquiles salsa, 2 tostadas, pulled pork, cotija cheese, sour cream, cilantro and 2 eggs your way. Served with black beans.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Housemade chilaquiles salsa and tortilla chips, cotija cheese, cilantro, sour cream, avocado, red onion and 2 eggs your way.

Vegan Chilaquiles

$14.00
Breakfast Skillet

Breakfast Skillet

$14.00

2 eggs your way with our Signature MBC seasoned salt potatoes, broccoli, bell peppers, mushrooms, monterey jack, cheddar and parmesan cheese. Served with sourdough or wheat toast.

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$13.00

Tater tots topped with 2 eggs your way,shredded cheese, spinach, mushroom, tomatoes, cotija cheese, cilantro, onion, sour cream, avocado and a side of salsa.

Egg McMonkey

Egg McMonkey

$11.00

Egg with your choice of bacon or sausage, cheddar cheese on a broche bun. Served with a choice of MBC breakfast potatoes, hash brown or fruit.

Acai Yogurt

Acai Yogurt

$11.00

Housemade granola, Acai, yogurt, berries, bananas and honey.

Egg Dishes

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, chorizo, monterey jack, black beans and sour cream. Served with chiliquilles salsa.

Pulled Pork Burrito

Pulled Pork Burrito

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, pulled pork, monterey jack cheese, hash browns and housemade chiliquilles salsa.

So-Cal Burrito

So-Cal Burrito

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, monterey jack cheese, hash browns, bacon and avocado, served with a side of housemade chiliquilles salsa.

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$13.00

Spinach, portobello mushrooms, red onions, avocado, tomatoes and monterey jack cheese. Served with choice of potatoes, hashbrowns or fruit.

Skinny Monkey

Skinny Monkey

$13.00

Egg whites, feta cheese, spinach and avocado served with a side of fruit.

Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast

Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast

$12.00

2 eggs your way, hashbrowns, housemade biscuit topped with country gravy and with your choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Warm corn tortilas filled with scrambled eggs, hash brown, chorizo and black beans with sour cream.

Pancakes & Waffles

Berries-n-Cream Waffles

Berries-n-Cream Waffles

$12.00

2 Waffles, mixed berries, housemade whipped cream, lemon creme fraiche and powdered sugar.

Nutty Monkey Waffle

Nutty Monkey Waffle

$12.00

2 Waffles, peanut butter, bananas and honey. Served with fruit.

Roy’s Ricotta Pancakes

Roy’s Ricotta Pancakes

$12.00

2 ricotta pancakes, lemon creme fraiche, powdered sugar and housemade whipped cream.

Banana Walnut Pancakes

Banana Walnut Pancakes

$12.00

2 pancakes topped with honey walnuts, sliced banana, powdered sugar and housemade whipped cream.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.00

2 pancakes with chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, powdered sugar and housemade whipped cream.

Breakfast Waffle Sandwich

Breakfast Waffle Sandwich

$12.00

2 eggs your way, cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage. Served with country gravy.

Berries-n-cream Pancakes

$12.00

Sides

MBC Red Salsa

$1.00

MBC green salsa

$1.00

MBC Chunky red salsa

$1.00Out of stock

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Hashbrowns

$5.00

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Fresh Berries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Waffle

$5.00

Pancake

$5.00

Sourdough Toast

$3.00

Wheat Toast

$3.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Chicken

$3.00

Chorizo

$3.00

Pulled Pork

$3.00

Eggs (2)

$5.00

Avocado

$3.00

Fried Serrano

$2.00

Side Jalapeno

$2.00

Lemon Creme Fraiche

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Side Gravy

$3.00

Side Biscuit And Gravy

$6.00

Lunch Starters

Special Veggie Tacos

$12.00
Southwestern Nachos

Southwestern Nachos

$12.00

Your choice of veggies, chicken or carne asada, cheddar cheese, housemade chips topped with black beans, sour cream, cilantro and tomatoes. Served with choice of MBC housemade salsa.

Loaded Potatoes

$12.00

Fries or tater tots topped with shredded cheese, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, sour cream and cotija cheese.

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Monterey cheese, cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onion, mushroom, spinach and tomatoes. Served with choice of MBC housemade salsa.

Pulled Pork Fries

Pulled Pork Fries

$14.00

Shoestring fries, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, onion and dill pickles

Chips and Salsa

$10.00

A bag of housemade tortilla chips with a side of MBC housemade salsa

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

Shoestring fries, vegetarian chili, cheddar cheese, red onion and sour cream.

Sandwiches, Burgers & Burritos

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$13.00

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, provolone cheese and pesto aioli.

BLT-A

BLT-A

$13.00

Applewood smoked bacon slices, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and mayonnaise.

Loaded Grilled Cheese

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese and sourdough bread crusted with parmesan cheese.

Outlaw Burger

Outlaw Burger

$15.00

1⁄2 lb Angus beef patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, beer battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun.

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

French fries, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, monterey cheese wrapped in tortilla.

Monkey Melt

$13.00

Albacore tuna salad with provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato slices on a sourdough bread crusted with parmesan cheese.

All-American Burger

All-American Burger

$13.00

A 1⁄2 lb beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar cheese and thousand island dressing on a brioche bun.

Portobello Burger

Portobello Burger

$13.00

Portobello Mushroom, lettuce, bell peppers, feta cheese, seasonal veggies, thousand island dressing on a brioche bun.

Fullerton Burrito

$13.00

Hormone free grilled chicken breast with french fries, bell pepper, onion, monterey cheese, cheddar cheese wrap in tortilla.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and smoked mozzarella cheese.

Soup & Salad

Southwestern Salad

$12.00

Chicken breast with MBC signature blackened coffee rub. Served with field greens, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, cilantro, tomatoes and cilantro lime dressing.

Berry Avocado Salad

Berry Avocado Salad

$12.00

Avocado, strawberries, blueberries, cranberries, feta cheese, honey walnuts, field greens and strawberry vinaigrette.

Housemade Vegetarian Chili

Housemade Vegetarian Chili

$11.00

Beans, tomatoes, onions, served with cheddar cheese, sour cream and sourdough or wheat toast.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$11.00

Shredded chicken, poblano pepper, carrot, celery and onion. Topped with house made tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro and cotija cheese.

Kids

Kids Breakfast Plate

$9.00

Egg, 2 Bacon or 2 Sausage Toast and a side of fruit

Kids Heart Pancakes

$9.00

Heart shaped pancakes, sliced bananas, powdered sugar, 2 bacon or 1 sausage.

Kids Waffle Plate

$9.00

Waffle with powdered sugar and a side of fruit, 2 bacon or 1 sausage.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla with monterey cheese and cheddar cheese, served with a side of fries or fruit.

Kids Breakfast Monkey Burrito

$9.00

Scrambled egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, and a side of potatoes.

Kids Turkey Club

$9.00

Oven roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, provolone cheese and pesto aioli.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Sourdough bread crusted parmesan cheese with provolone cheese and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of fries or fruit.

Kids Nutty Monkey Waffle

$9.00

Kids Sliders

$9.00Out of stock

Beef patty with cheese and a side of fries or fruit.

Fountain Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.00
Fanta (orange)
$3.00

Fanta (orange)

$3.00
Hi-C Pink

Hi-C Pink

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Water W\lemon

Soda Water

Hot Water

Espresso

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00Out of stock

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Shot of Expresso

$1.00

Bloodshot Creamer with butter/MCT oil

$5.75Out of stock

Specialty Drinks

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffe

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Banana Mlk Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Milk Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Taro Milk Tea

$4.50

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Almond Milk Tea

$4.50

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$4.50

Jamaica

$4.50Out of stock

Horchata

$4.50Out of stock

Fresh Watermelon Juice

$3.50

Fresh Pineapple Juice

$4.50Out of stock

Fresh Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Watermelon Juice

$4.50Out of stock

Platters

Crudite Platters

$24.95+

We offer a beautiful assortment of fresh cut market vegetables served with our lemon ranch dipping sauce.

Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$24.95+

An assortment of seasonal fruit. Pictured - large fruit bowl

Our Famous Homemade Tortilla Chips

Our Famous Homemade Tortilla Chips

$10.00

Served is a bag along with house-made chunky salsa

Cheese Platters

Cheese Platters

$24.95+

Cheese platters have an assortment of 3-4 cheeses and are served with crackers, nuts and dried fruit artfully arranged.

Fruit & Cheese Platters

Fruit & Cheese Platters

$24.95+

Perfect for many gatherings, we arrange 3 types of cheeses and seasonal fruit onto one platter.

Breakfast

The Veggie Burrito

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, cheese and seasonal veggies.

The Egg McMonkey Sandwich

$11.00

Egg with smoked bacon or sausage and cheddar cheese on brioche.

Socal Burrito

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese and potatoes.

The Veggie Egg McMonkey Sandwich

$11.00

Egg with sauteed spinach, tomato and provolone cheese on brioche.

Acai Yogurt

$11.00

House-made granola, Acai, yogurt, berries, bananas and honey.

Chorizo & Egg Burrito

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, chorizo cheese and potatoes.

Javi's Breakfast Sandwhich

$11.00

2 scrambled eggs, jalapeno, tomatoes, mayonnaise, cilantro, feta cheese and avocado on brioche.

Boxed Lunches

Veggie

$11.95+

Cream cheese, avocado, tomato, mixed greens, cucumber, marinated portabello mushroom and spinach in a tortilla wrap or brioche.

Monterrey Chicken

$11.95+

Seasoned chicken breast, tomato, mixed greens, pesto aioli, provolone cheese and avocado on brioche.

BLT-A

$11.95+

Applewood smoked bacon slices, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$11.95+

Oven roasted turkey breast, smoked bacon, lettuce, pesto aioli, provolone cheese and avocado on brioche.

Chicken Ortega

$11.95+

Blackened coffee rub chicken breast, Ortega chili, tomato, provolone, spring greens and chipotle aioli on brioche.

Albacore Tuna Salad

$11.95+

Tuna salad with celery and mayonnaise with spring greens, tomato and onions on brioche.

Turkey Cranberry

$11.95+

Oven roasted turkey breast, homemade cranberry salsa, tomato, avocado and provolone on brioche.

Petite Sandwich Tray

Dozen Petite Chicken Ortega

Dozen Petite Chicken Ortega

$45.95

Blackened coffee rub chicken breast, Ortega chile, tomato, provolone, spring greens and chipotle aioli on brioche.

Dozen Petite Albacore Tuna Salad

Dozen Petite Albacore Tuna Salad

$45.95

Tuna salad with celery and mayonnaise with spring greens, tomato, onions on brioche.

Dozen Petite Turkey Cranberry

Dozen Petite Turkey Cranberry

$45.95

Oven roasted turkey breast, home-made cranberry salsa, tomato, lettuce, avocado and provolone on brioche.

Dozen Petite Veggie Sandwiches

$45.95

Cream cheese, avocado, tomato, mixed greens, cucumber, marinated portabello mushroom and spinach in tortilla wrap or brioche

Dozen Petite Monterey Chicken

$45.95

Seasoned chicken breast, tomato, mixed greens, pesto aioli, provolone cheese and avocado on brioche.

Dozen Petite BLT-A

$45.95

Applewood smoked bacon slices, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise.

Dozen Petite Turkey Club

$45.95

Oven roasted turkey breast, smoked bacon, lettuce, pesto aioli, provolone cheese and avocado in brioche

Deli & Pasta Salads

Green Goddess Potato Salad

$39.99+

New potatoes, scallions, parsley, basil and lemon with Green Goddess dressing.

Pesto Penne

$39.99+

Penne pasta, Portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, basil and pesto sauce.

Spicy Thai Peanut Pasta

$39.99+

Noodles with fresh ginger, scallions, soy, rice vinegar, peppers and sesame with peanut dressing.

Classic Macaroni

$39.99+

Elbow pasta, ham, onions, celery, parsley with classic dressing.

Creamy Cajun Pasta

$39.99+

Penne pasta, broccoli, bell pepper, onion, mushroom and garlic with cajun seasonings and cream sauce.

Greek Pasta

$39.99+

Rotini pasta, black olives, cucumber, tomato, parsley, feta cheese and mediterranean dressing.

Green Salads

Southwestern Salad

$39.99+

Chicken breast with MBC signature blackened coffee rub. Served with field greens, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, cilantro, tomatoes and cilantro lime dressing.

Berry Strawberry Avocado Salad

Berry Strawberry Avocado Salad

$39.99+

Chicken breast, avocado, strawberries, cranberries, feta cheese, honey walnuts, arugula and spring greens served with our strawberry vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$39.99+

Cucumber, tomato, black olives, parsley, feta cheese over mixed greens.

Soups

seasonal variety

Chicken Tortilla Soup 44 oz

$19.99

Served with tortilla chips, cotija cheese, cilantro and avocado.

California Vegetable Soup 44 oz

$19.99

Our healthy, flavorful favorite

Vegetarian Chile 44 oz

$19.99

Served with sour cream and cheddar cheese.

Seasonal Soup 44 oz

$19.99

Beverages & Cookies

Granola Berry Parfait

$8.00

Homemade granola, vanilla, Acai yogurt, bananas and fresh seasonal berries

Organic Coffee

$30.00

Served with creamers, sugar, stir sticks, cups and lids

Cold Brew Coffee

$30.00

Served with creamers, sugar, stir sticks, cups and lids

Passion Berry Iced Tea Gallon

$20.00

OJ Gallon

$20.00

Lemonade Gallon

$20.00

Hibiscus Cranberry Iced Tea Gallon

$20.00

Mango Iced Tea Gallon

$20.00

Arnold Palmer Gallon

$20.00

Sprite

$2.50

Arizona Iced Tea

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies - Dozen

$24.95
Chocolate Chip Cookies - Dozen
$24.95

Chocolate Chip Cookies - Dozen

$24.95

Sweet Potato Pie
$15.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$15.00

Enter the amount here

$1

$1.00

$2

$2.00

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

$50

$50.00

$100

$100.00

Sickbirds

Hats

$25.00

Tees

$20.00

Bandana

$15.00

Monkey Store

Small Monkey $10

$10.00

Medium Monkey $12

$12.00

Large Monkey $15

$15.00

Large Monkey $16

$16.00

Ballet Monkey $20

$20.00

Soda Candy

$0.50

Seasoning

$7.00

Mug

$5.00

1lb Coffee

$15.00

Barrel Of Monkeys $8

$8.00

Post Cards

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Restaurant info

Serving quality food while supporting locally sourced produce and the community

Website

Location

301 E Amerige Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832

Directions

Gallery
Monkey Business Cafe Fullerton image
Monkey Business Cafe Fullerton image
Monkey Business Cafe Fullerton image
Monkey Business Cafe Fullerton image

