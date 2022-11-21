A map showing the location of Monkey King Noodle - Deep Ellum View gallery

Monkey King Noodle - Deep Ellum

No reviews yet

2933 Main St

Dallas, TX 75226

Noodles

Hot Beef Noodles

$13.20

Seasoned Signature MK Beef Broth, House Made Noodles, Braised Brisket, Bok Choy, Scallion, Cilantro, MK Chili Oil

Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.93

MK Chicken Broth, House Made Noodles, Hand-Pulled Chicken, Scallions, Cilantro

Dan Dan Pork Noodles

$13.20

Wok Fired Pork Ragu, House Made Noodles, Ginger, Garlic, Scallions, MK Chili Oil, MK Chicken Broth

Spicy Garlic Peanut Noodles

$12.10

House Made Noodles, Slow Fried Peanuts & Garlic, Black Vinegar Sauce

Cold Beef Noodles

$12.65

Served with a zesty garlic vinaigrette! Our fresh, springy noodles are glowing with slow-braised, melt-in-your-mouth tender beef shank, fresh herbs, and our house-made toasted chili oil. Perfect soup-free option for a hot day!

Cold Chicken Noodles

$12.10

Served with a zesty garlic vinaigrette! Our take on a classic! House-made noodles made to order wit, slow-braised dark and white meat chicken add flavor and authenticity, and fresh herbs. A great soup-free option! Request your spice level!

Stir Fry

Three Treasures Stir Fry

$12.65

House Made Noodles, Eggplant, Green Bell Pepper, Yukon Potatoes, MK Chengdu Sauce, Scallions, Cilantro

Tofu Stir Fry

$12.65

Crispy Tofu, House Made Noodles, Bell Peppers, Onion, MK Stir Fry Sauce, Scallion, Cilantro

Beef Stir Fry

$13.75

Wok-seared prime Angus sirloin with white onion, red and green bell peppers, house-made noodles, and tossed in a sweet and fiery mushroom and gochujang garlic sauce

Chicken Stir Fry

$12.65

Wok-seared marinated chicken with white onion, red and green bell peppers, house-made noodles, and tossed in a sweet and fiery mushroom and gochujang garlic sauce

Dumplings

Soup Dumplings

$12.10

Pork, Sesame, Ginger, Shao Xing with Chicken Broth (8 count)

Pork Dumplings

$13.20

Napa Cabbage, Sesame, Chives, Shao Xing, Garlic, Ginger (10 count)

Wontons w/ Chili Sauce

$13.20

Pork, Sesame, Scallion, Ginger (10 count)

Veggie Dumplings

$12.65

Tomato, Ginger, Scallion, Spinach (10 counts)

Soups

Beef Wonton Soup

$14.30

10 House Made Pork Wontons, Braised Brisket, Topped With Fresh Herbs and a Scoop of Chili in Beef Broth

Chicken Wonton Soup

$14.30

10 House Made Pork Wontons, Pulled Chicken, Fresh Herbs in Chicken Broth

Wontons with Broth

$13.20

10 House Made Pork Wontons W/ Your Choice Of Broth, Fresh Herbs

Spicy Pork Wonton Soup

$14.30

10 House Made Pork Wontons, Spicy Pork Ragu, Fresh Herbs in chicken broth

Rice

Orange Chicken

$13.75

Crispy Chicken Thighs, MK Orange Sauce, Jalapeno-comes over steamed rice

Brisket Fried Rice

$14.85

Smoked Brisket, Jalapeno, Roasted Corn, Sundried Tomato, Egg, Scallion

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.20

Confit Chicken, Mushrooms, Roasted Corn, Sundried Tomato, Egg, Scallion

Chinese Eggplant

$13.20

Wok fired eggplant over a bed of steamed rice topped with cilantro and green onion

Veggie Fried Rice

$11.00

Sides

Spicy Cucumber Salad

$4.95

Steamed Rice

$4.40

Fried Rice

$5.50
Napa Slaw

$4.95
Scallion Pancakes

$7.70
Wok Fired Bok Choy

$7.15
Pork Eggrolls

$7.15

3 to an order. Comes with tangy dipping sauce. Includes a side of Asian slaw

Veggie Eggrolls

$7.15

3 to an order. Comes with tangy dipping sauce. Includes a side of Asian slaw

Taiwanese Chicken Nuggets

$9.35

Five Spice & Shao Xing Marinated Chicken Thigh, Crispy Fried, Monkey Dust, MK Chao Sauce

Tator Tots - Pork

$9.35
Tator Tots - Vegan

$9.35

Kids Noodles and Broth

$6.60

Sauces

Chili Oil

Soy Sauce

Sriracha

Death Sauce

$0.55
Nugget Sauce

$0.55
Wonton Sauce

$0.55
Scallion Vinegar

Ginger Vinegar

$0.28
Sweet and Sour

Orange Sauce

$0.55

Beverages

San Pellegrino

$3.30

1 pint glass bottle

Sprite

$1.65

Canned soft drink

Coke

$1.65

Canned soft drink

Diet Coke

$1.65

Canned soft drink

Dr. Pepper

$1.65

Canned soft drink

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.65

Canned soft drink

Diet Coke

$1.65

Canned soft drink

All hours