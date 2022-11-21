Monkey King Noodle - Deep Ellum
No reviews yet
2933 Main St
Dallas, TX 75226
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Noodles
Hot Beef Noodles
Seasoned Signature MK Beef Broth, House Made Noodles, Braised Brisket, Bok Choy, Scallion, Cilantro, MK Chili Oil
Chicken Noodle Soup
MK Chicken Broth, House Made Noodles, Hand-Pulled Chicken, Scallions, Cilantro
Dan Dan Pork Noodles
Wok Fired Pork Ragu, House Made Noodles, Ginger, Garlic, Scallions, MK Chili Oil, MK Chicken Broth
Spicy Garlic Peanut Noodles
House Made Noodles, Slow Fried Peanuts & Garlic, Black Vinegar Sauce
Cold Beef Noodles
Served with a zesty garlic vinaigrette! Our fresh, springy noodles are glowing with slow-braised, melt-in-your-mouth tender beef shank, fresh herbs, and our house-made toasted chili oil. Perfect soup-free option for a hot day!
Cold Chicken Noodles
Served with a zesty garlic vinaigrette! Our take on a classic! House-made noodles made to order wit, slow-braised dark and white meat chicken add flavor and authenticity, and fresh herbs. A great soup-free option! Request your spice level!
Stir Fry
Three Treasures Stir Fry
House Made Noodles, Eggplant, Green Bell Pepper, Yukon Potatoes, MK Chengdu Sauce, Scallions, Cilantro
Tofu Stir Fry
Crispy Tofu, House Made Noodles, Bell Peppers, Onion, MK Stir Fry Sauce, Scallion, Cilantro
Beef Stir Fry
Wok-seared prime Angus sirloin with white onion, red and green bell peppers, house-made noodles, and tossed in a sweet and fiery mushroom and gochujang garlic sauce
Chicken Stir Fry
Wok-seared marinated chicken with white onion, red and green bell peppers, house-made noodles, and tossed in a sweet and fiery mushroom and gochujang garlic sauce
Dumplings
Soup Dumplings
Pork, Sesame, Ginger, Shao Xing with Chicken Broth (8 count)
Pork Dumplings
Napa Cabbage, Sesame, Chives, Shao Xing, Garlic, Ginger (10 count)
Wontons w/ Chili Sauce
Pork, Sesame, Scallion, Ginger (10 count)
Veggie Dumplings
Tomato, Ginger, Scallion, Spinach (10 counts)
Soups
Beef Wonton Soup
10 House Made Pork Wontons, Braised Brisket, Topped With Fresh Herbs and a Scoop of Chili in Beef Broth
Chicken Wonton Soup
10 House Made Pork Wontons, Pulled Chicken, Fresh Herbs in Chicken Broth
Wontons with Broth
10 House Made Pork Wontons W/ Your Choice Of Broth, Fresh Herbs
Spicy Pork Wonton Soup
10 House Made Pork Wontons, Spicy Pork Ragu, Fresh Herbs in chicken broth
Rice
Orange Chicken
Crispy Chicken Thighs, MK Orange Sauce, Jalapeno-comes over steamed rice
Brisket Fried Rice
Smoked Brisket, Jalapeno, Roasted Corn, Sundried Tomato, Egg, Scallion
Chicken Fried Rice
Confit Chicken, Mushrooms, Roasted Corn, Sundried Tomato, Egg, Scallion
Chinese Eggplant
Wok fired eggplant over a bed of steamed rice topped with cilantro and green onion
Veggie Fried Rice
Sides
Spicy Cucumber Salad
Steamed Rice
Fried Rice
Napa Slaw
Scallion Pancakes
Wok Fired Bok Choy
Pork Eggrolls
3 to an order. Comes with tangy dipping sauce. Includes a side of Asian slaw
Veggie Eggrolls
3 to an order. Comes with tangy dipping sauce. Includes a side of Asian slaw
Taiwanese Chicken Nuggets
Five Spice & Shao Xing Marinated Chicken Thigh, Crispy Fried, Monkey Dust, MK Chao Sauce