Monkey King Noodle - Richardson

520 Lockwood Dr STE 100

Richardson, TX 75080

Popular Items

Dan Dan Pork Noodles
Hot Beef Noodles
Soup Dumplings

Noodles

Hot Beef Noodles

Hot Beef Noodles

$12.00

Seasoned Signature MK Beef Broth, House Made Noodles, Braised Brisket, Bok Choy, Scallion, Cilantro, MK Chili Oil

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$11.75

MK Chicken Broth, House Made Noodles, Hand-Pulled Chicken, Scallions, Cilantro

Dan Dan Pork Noodles

Dan Dan Pork Noodles

$12.00

Wok Fired Pork Ragu, House Made Noodles, Ginger, Garlic, Scallions, MK Chili Oil, MK Chicken Broth

Spicy Garlic Peanut Noodles

Spicy Garlic Peanut Noodles

$11.00

House Made Noodles, Slow Fried Peanuts & Garlic, Black Vinegar Sauce

Cold Beef Noodles

Cold Beef Noodles

$11.50

Served with a zesty garlic vinaigrette! Our fresh, springy noodles are glowing with slow-braised, melt-in-your-mouth tender beef shank, fresh herbs, and our house-made toasted chili oil. Perfect soup-free option for a hot day!

Cold Chicken Noodles

Cold Chicken Noodles

$11.00

Served with a zesty garlic vinaigrette! Our take on a classic! House-made noodles made to order wit, slow-braised dark and white meat chicken add flavor and authenticity, and fresh herbs. A great soup-free option! Request your spice level!

Event Rice Chx

$5.00

Event Rice Veg

$5.00

Stir Fry

Three Treasures Stir Fry

Three Treasures Stir Fry

$11.50

House Made Noodles, Eggplant, Green Bell Pepper, Yukon Potatoes, MK Chengdu Sauce, Scallions, Cilantro

Tofu Stir Fry

Tofu Stir Fry

$11.50

Crispy Tofu, House Made Noodles, Bell Peppers, Onion, MK Stir Fry Sauce, Scallion, Cilantro

Beef Stir Fry

Beef Stir Fry

$12.50

Wok-seared prime Angus sirloin with white onion, red and green bell peppers, house-made noodles, and tossed in a sweet and fiery mushroom and gochujang garlic sauce

Chicken Stir Fry

$11.50

Wok-seared marinated chicken with white onion, red and green bell peppers, house-made noodles, and tossed in a sweet and fiery mushroom and gochujang garlic sauce

Dumplings

Soup Dumplings

Soup Dumplings

$11.00

Pork, Sesame, Ginger, Shao Xing with Chicken Broth (8 count)

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$12.00

Pork, Napa Cabbage, Sesame, Chives, Shao Xing, Garlic, Ginger (10 count)

Wontons w/ Chili Sauce

Wontons w/ Chili Sauce

$12.00

Pork, Sesame, Scallion, Ginger (10 count)

Tofu Edamame Dumplings

Tofu Edamame Dumplings

$11.50

Tomato, Ginger, Scallion, Spinach (10 counts)

Soups

Beef Wonton Soup

Beef Wonton Soup

$13.00

House Made Wontons, Braised Brisket, Fresh Herbs

Chicken Wonton Soup

Chicken Wonton Soup

$13.00

House Made Wontons, Pulled Chicken, Fresh Herbs

Wontons with Broth

Wontons with Broth

$12.00

House Made Wontons W/ Your Choice Of Broth, Fresh Herbs

Spicy Pork Wonton Soup

Spicy Pork Wonton Soup

$13.00

House Made Wontons, Spicy Pork Ragu, Fresh Herbs

Rice

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$12.50

Crispy Chicken Thighs, MK Orange Sauce, Jalapeno-comes over steamed rice

Brisket Fried Rice

Brisket Fried Rice

$13.50

Smoked Brisket, Jalapeno, Roasted Corn, Sundried Tomato, Egg, Scallion

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

Confit Chicken, Mushrooms, Roasted Corn, Sundried Tomato, Egg, Scallion

Chinese Eggplant

Chinese Eggplant

$12.00

Braised Eggplant, Mushrooms, Shao Xing Wine, MK Chili Oil, Scallions- comes over steamed rice

Veggie Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

$10.00

Sides

Spicy Cucumber Salad

Spicy Cucumber Salad

$4.50

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Fried Rice

$5.00
Napa Slaw

Napa Slaw

$4.50
Scallion Pancakes

Scallion Pancakes

$7.00
Wok Fired Bok Choy

Wok Fired Bok Choy

$6.50
Pork Eggrolls

Pork Eggrolls

$6.50

3 to an order. Comes with tangy dipping sauce. Includes a side of Asian slaw

Veggie Eggrolls

Veggie Eggrolls

$6.50

3 to an order. Comes with tangy dipping sauce. Includes a side of Asian slaw

Taiwanese Chicken Nuggets

Taiwanese Chicken Nuggets

$8.50Out of stock

Five Spice & Shao Xing Marinated Chicken Thigh, Crispy Fried, Monkey Dust, MK Chao Sauce

Taiwanese Tator Tots - Pork

Taiwanese Tator Tots - Pork

$8.50
Taiwanese Tator Tots - Vegan

Taiwanese Tator Tots - Vegan

$8.50

Kids Noodles and Broth

$6.00

Sauces

Chili Oil

$0.50

Soy Sauce

Sriracha

Death Sauce

$0.50

Nugget Sauce

$0.50

Wonton Sauce

$0.50

Scallion Vinegar

Ginger Vinegar

$0.25

Sweet and Sour

Orange Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Monkey King Noodle Co. brings the taste of legitimate Northern Chinese street food, as treasured by our own experiences eating in the night markets of China and Taiwan.

Location

520 Lockwood Dr STE 100, Richardson, TX 75080

Directions

