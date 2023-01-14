Main picView gallery

Monkey King Noodle - The Exchange

211 S. Akard st.

Dallas, TX 75202

Popular Items

Beef Stir Fry Noodles
Veggie Egg Rolls
Hot Beef Noodles

Noodles

Hot Beef Noodles

$13.00
Dan Dan Pork Noodles

$12.50
Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.50
Spicy Garlic Peanut Noodles

$12.00
Cold Beef Noodles

$12.00

Cold Chicken Noodles

$11.50
Beef Stir Fry Noodles

$13.00
Chicken Stir Fry Noodles

$12.50
Tofy Stir Fry Noodles

$12.00
Three Treasures Stir Fry

$12.50

Rice

Brisket Fried Rice

$14.00
Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Veggie Fried Rice

$11.00
Orange Chicken

$13.00

Chorizo Fried Rice

$13.00

RED TICKET

$20.00

Sides

Scallion Pancakes

$7.00

Napa Slaw

$4.50
Cucumber Salad

$4.50
Pork Egg Rolls

$6.00
Veggie Egg Rolls

$6.00
Loaded Tots - Pork

$9.00

Loaded Tots - Vegan

$8.00

Side Of Noodles

$3.00

Side Of Fried Rice

$5.00

Noodles With Broth

$8.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Death

$0.50

Chicken

$4.00

Beef

$4.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Brisket

$4.00

Drinks

Mineral Water

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Aloe Juice

$4.00

Perrier

$3.00

Tea

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Kombucha

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

211 S. Akard st., Dallas, TX 75202

Main pic

