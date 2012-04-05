Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea - NOLA

149 Reviews

$

4641 S Carrollton Ave

New Orleans, LA 70119

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own
Frappe
Iced Latte

Hot Coffee

Hot Drip Coffee

$2.00+

We serve a rotating selection of single origin medium and dark roasts.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

French Roast HOT coffee + warm milk

Cocoa Lait

$4.00+

A cafe au lait with our hot chocolate mix added.

Espresso

$1.75+

We serve a Viennese blend of beans from Asia and Africa. ~65 mg caffeine in one-ounce shot.

Cappucino

$4.00+

Espresso + milk specially frothed to make pockets of air that mix equally with the milk to create microfoam.

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso + steamed milk topped with microfoam that is heavier on milk than pockets of air. *Add Chocolate to make a Hot Mocha

Reverse Dirty Chai Latte

$4.00+

An espresso latte with a shot of our home made chai, rather than a chai latte with a shot of espresso.

Cortado

$3.00+

Espresso + an equal proportion of microfoam. *Make it a Cortadito, we will add turbinado

Macchiato

$3.00+

Espresso + a dollop of frothed milk on top.

Americano

$2.00+

“American Coffee” in Italian style- espresso diluted with water.

French Press

$8.00

Anisette Royale Double

$3.00

ARQuad

$5.00

Double Borgia

$4.00

Quad Borgia

$6.00

Cold Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Cold brewed Costa Rica Viennese coffee with a touch of vanilla extract.

Iced Mocha

$3.50+

Our cold brewed iced coffee with chocolate.

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Espresso added to cold milk and topped with ice.

Iced Reverse Dirty Chai Latte

$4.00+

An espresso latte with a shot of our home made chai, rather than a chai latte with a shot of espresso.

Frappe

$5.00+

Cold brew concentrate, milk, frappe powder, and flavor of choice (+.50). Blended with ice to a sweet and creamy consistency. Also available without coffee.

Iced Americano

$2.00+

"American coffee" in Italian style. Espresso diluted with water and chilled with ice.

Iced Coffee Concentrate

$6.00+

Costa Rica Viennese coffee cold brewed to form a concentrate with a touch of vanilla extract added. We treat the concentrate like an espresso shot and dilute it in a 1:1 ratio with water to make iced coffee.

Monkey Mocha Frappe

$8.00

Tea

Loose Leaf Teas

$3.00+

Loose Leaf Teas packed and steeped to order

Feel Good Tea

$3.00+

Lemon Ginger and Spearmint loose leaf teas with a touch of honey. A blend known to lift the spirits and cure common ailments: upset tummy, sore throat, congestion, heartache, anxiety, and more!

Tea Latte

$4.00+

Loose Leaf Tea with milk

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

English Breakfast loose leaf tea steeped with cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, pepper, anise, ginger and orange zest with added honey, brown sugar, and vanilla.

Chai Tea Frappe

$5.00+

House Chai blended with ice and vanilla bean frappe mix.

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Matcha, meaning powdered, tea is a green tea grown in the shade and known for its ceremonial cleansing properties. Our Matcha comes already mixed with sweetener and non dairy creamer.

Matcha Frappe

$5.00+

Matcha powder blended to a sweet and smooth consistency with your choice of milk and ice.

Loaded Tea

$8.00

Other Drinks

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Our decadent Artica Hot Chocolate mix blended with milk and ice.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Milk steamed to creamy perfection with our decadent chocolate powder added.

Milk

$4.00+

Monkey Soda

$3.00

Smoothie

$8.00

Drink Cooler

Canned Drink

$0.90

S. Pelligrino

$3.00

Ozarka

$3.00

Pastries & Small Bites

Bagel

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Blueberry Danish

$5.00

Parfait

$5.00

Rosemary Cheddar Biscuit

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Muffin

$3.00

Brunch

Parfait

$5.00

Mid City Monkey >>> House granola, Greek Yogurt, Bananas, Honey, and Chocolate Chips Mixed Berry>>> Seasonal Berries, House Granola, Greek Yogurt and Honey

Create Your Own

$4.00

Create your own breakfast sandwich!

Monkey Around

$5.00

Grill Cheese

$5.00

Bfast Sammy

$7.00

Omelette

$10.00

Bfast Burrito

$7.00

Biscuit Sammy

$10.00

Fruit

Banana

$0.75

Orange

$0.50

Beverages

Hot Coffee

$15.00

Please tell us in the notes whether you'd like Medium or Dark Roast.

Iced Coffee

$24.00

Cold Brewed Costa Rica Viennesse

Hot/Iced Tea

$24.00

Loose Leaf Teas

Hot/Iced Latte (10 Shots of Espresso)

$30.00

Cold or Steamed Milk with 10 Shots of Espresso

Monkey Sodas

$15.00

Make Your Own Soda!

Hot Chocolate

$30.00

Our Artica Frozen Chocolate Blend with steamed milk.

Chai

$30.00

The best Chai you ever had. We make it ourselves.

Pastry Boxes

Muffins and Breads

$25.00

10 of our Current Selection of Muffins and Breads

Cinnamon Rolls (Requires 24 Hr Notice)

$27.00

10 Cinnamon Rolls. We are unable to fulfill same day orders!

Cookies

$15.00

10 Chocolate Chip Cookies

Mixed Pastry Box

-$3.00

A box of 10 Mixed Pastries> Individually priced with a $3 discount. Cinnamon Rolls require 24 hour notice.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @monkeymonkeynola

