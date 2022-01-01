Restaurant header imageView gallery

Monkey Rock

750 Sunland Park Drive

SUITE 100 C

El Paso, TX 79912

Appetizers

Rockin Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla Chips, queso, shredded lettuce, pico, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and choice of carne asade or pulled pork

Monkey Sticks

$10.00

Breaded cheese sticks served with marinana

Trio Dip

$9.00

Crispy Tortilla Chips, guacamole, queso, fire roasted salsa

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Tradtional Bone-in or boneless wings with choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing Buffalo, Kickin Ranch, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Thai Chili, Spicy Lemon Pepper

Bone-In Wings

$14.00

Tradtional Bone-in or boneless wings with choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing Buffalo, Kickin Ranch, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Thai Chili, Spicy Lemon Pepper

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Golden Fries, queso, hatch green chili, sour cream, green onion

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, shredded parmesan, caesar dressing, crispy cheese curd

Cobb

$12.00

Mixed Greens, chicken, bacon, boiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese

Garden

$6.00

Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers choice of dressing ranch, blue cheese, balsamic, avocado ranch

In Between

Andouille Dog

$13.00

Andouille sausage, sourdough hoagie, coleslaw, jamaica relish

The Ozzie Dog

$12.00

All beef hotdog, peppers, pickled red onions

Chicken and Waffle

$14.00

Crispy Chicken, golden waffle, coleslaw, sriracha mayo, spicy maple syrup

Tres Tacos

$12.00

Flour tortilla, carne asada, pull pork, chipotle chicken topped with pico

Pizza

Supreme

$16.00

Sausage, peppers, onions, black olives, mushroom, mozzarella cheese, marinara

Taco

$15.00

Queso, ground beef, pico, shredded lettuce, sour cream drizzle

Ultimate Pepperoni

$16.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, marinana

Chicken Green Hatch Chili

$17.00

Queso, diced chicken, hatch green chili, caramalized onions, cilantro, mozzarella cheese

Bee Sting

$16.00

Itailian sausage, marinara, mozzarella cheese, hot honey

Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Diced chicken, Franks hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, caramalized onion, crumbled blue cheese, drizzled ranch

BBQ Pizza

$17.00

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, bacon, jalapenos, red onions, mozzarella cheese

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Specialty Burgers

Monkey Trouble

$12.00

Beef patty, greens, tomato, red onions, monkey sauce

King of the Jungle

$16.00

Two beef patties, andouille sausage, onions rings, jalapeno toreados, monkey sauce

Queso Burger

$13.00

Beef patty, caramalized onions, hatch green chili, queso

Grill Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, pesto mayo, leafy greens, tomato, red onions, avocado, provolone cheese

Sun City Hot Chicken

$14.00

Crispy chicken, potato bun, bacon, provolone cheese, dipped in sun city sauce

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Sweet potato tots

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Provolone Cheese

$1.00

Carne Asada

$5.00

Ranch Dressing 4 oz.

$2.00

Ranch Dressing 2 oz

$1.00

Kid's Menu

Monkey Mac

$8.00

Cheesy elbow pasta served with fries

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Bricohe bread, american sharp cheese served with fries

Pepperoni Personal Pizza

$10.00

Cheese Personal Pizza

$10.00

Monkey Bites

$8.00

Golden corny dogs served with fries

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Crispy tenders served with fries

Desserts

Brownie Skillet

$8.00

Warm gooey brownie served with vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce

Churros

$8.00

Cinnamon sugar churros served with choice of cajeta, chocolate sauce, raspberry sauce

Smore's Lava Cake

$9.00

Warm Lave Cake served with marshmallow creme and graham cracker crumble

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$10.00

Creamy Raspberry filled cheesecake with crumbled donut

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Scoop of vanilla ice cream

Birthdays

Cake Plate

$1.50

Promo

Slice Pizza and Drink

$5.99

Draft Beer

Dos XX

$5.00

Modelo

$5.50

Miller Lite

$4.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Truly Wild Berry

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Truly Tower

$35.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Rootbeer

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Trop Lemonade

$3.25

Mtn. Dew

$3.25

Orange Soda

$3.25

Red Bull

$3.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Ice Tea

$3.25

REFILL

$2.00

Mixed

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Jamerson Irish

$6.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$6.00

Malibu Coconut

$5.00

Cruzan Coconut Rum

$5.00

Buchanan

$6.50

Chivas Regal

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$30.00

Sauza Hornitos

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Ciroc Coconut

$6.50

Effen Cucumber

$5.00

Titos Vodka

$5.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$6.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown

$6.00

Crown Vanilla

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek Rye

$8.50

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Baileys

$5.00

1800 Silver

$6.00

1800 Reposado

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$6.50

Disaronno

$6.50

Hennessy

$6.25

Midori

$5.00

Chivas

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$5.00

Barcardi

$6.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$6.50

Circo Red Berry

$6.50

Absolut Vodka

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Skol Premium (all skols & wells)

$4.00

Green Tea Shots

$5.50

Vegas Bomb

$6.50

Paleta Shot

$5.50

Cucumber Shot

$5.00

Kamikaze

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

White Tea

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$4.50

Jack Daniels Apple

$4.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$4.50

Green Hulk

$8.00

Melon Ball

$4.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Crown slam

$7.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Neptune

$7.00

Flaming Dr. Pepper

$10.00

Scooby Snack

$4.50

Pink Kitty

$4.50

Alien Head

$4.50

Oil Spill

$5.50

Fire & Ice

$6.00

A.M.F

$9.00

Liquid M

$7.50

Red Bull

$3.75

Bang

$3.00

Hpnotiq

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Rumps

$6.00

Captain

$6.00

Barcadi

$6.00

Red Bull

$0.75

Pepsi

$0.50

Clamato

$2.00

Kahlua

$5.00

White Russian

$6.25

Merch

Beer Glasses

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

750 Sunland Park Drive, SUITE 100 C, El Paso, TX 79912

