Monkey Town Brewing - Chattanooga, TN

review star

No reviews yet

724 Ashland Terrace

Chattanooga, TN 37415

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$9.95+

Chips + Ranch

$3.95

Irish Nachos

$10.95+

Jumbo Pretzel

$7.95

Bone-in Chicken Wings

$9.95+

Potato Skins

$8.95

Beer Cheese Dip

$7.95

Chips + Pico De Gallo

$3.95

Chips + Salsa

$3.95

Queso Spinach Dip

$7.95

Extra Tort Chips

$2.00

Extra Pita Bread

$2.00

Salads + Soups

Caesar Salad

$5.95+

Cobb Salad

$12.95

House Salad

$5.95+

Pecan Salad

$6.95+

Tomato Basil Soup

$3.95+

Sandwiches + Wraps

Shrimp Po'boy

$11.95

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$9.95

Patty Melt

$9.95

Philly

$12.95

Club Sandwich

$11.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

BLT Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Quesadilla

$8.95

Reuben

$12.95

BLT Wrap

$9.95

Club Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$10.95

Burgers

Mac-n-cheese bbq Burger

$14.25

Beer Cheese Burger

$14.25

MTBC Original Burger

$10.95

Elvis Burger

$13.50

Breakfast Burger

$15.50

Tacos

Catfish Tacos (Qty 3)

$11.95

Boom Shrimp Tacos (Qty 3)

$11.95

BLT Shrimp Tacos (Qty 3)

$11.95

Grilled Cajun Fish Tacos (Qty 3)

$11.95

Entrees

G's Gumbo

$12.95

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

Catfish

$11.95+

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.95

Herb Salmon

$17.95

Desserts

NY Style Cheese Cake

$6.95

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice Cake

$4.00

Chocolate Espresso Cake

$4.00

Canoli Cake

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$4.00

Lemon Cupcake

$2.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.00

Side

Fries

$3.95

Tortilla Chips

$3.95

Side Pita Bread

$3.95

Potato Chips

$3.95Out of stock

Broccoli

$3.95

Corn Nuggets

$3.95

Green Beans With Bacon

$3.95

Mac-N-Cheese

$3.95

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Side Beer Cheese

$3.95

Side Queso Sauce

$3.95

Side Coleslaw

$3.95

Side Cup Tomato Soup

$3.95

Side Cup Soup G's Gumbo

$3.95

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac N Chz

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla ONLY CHZ

$8.00

Kids Chx Tender

$8.00

Beer

Beer Flight (Qty 4)

$9.00

#1 Peach Cobbler IPA

$6.00

#2 Candy Mountain

$10.00

#3 Genetic IPA

$6.00

#4 Allergy TN

$5.50

#5 Little Miss Thang

$5.50

#6 Winter Warmer

$6.00

#7 Hopsta's Paradise IPA

$5.50

#8 Not A Gansett

$5.00

#9 Crafty Bastards

$6.00

#10 Selective Dbl IPA

$8.00

#11 Belgian Wit

$5.50

#12 German Festbier

$5.00

#13 Brown-N-Out

$5.50

#14 Island Boi

$6.00

#15 Monkey Paw

$5.50

#16 Czech Pilsner

$5.00

#9 Helles A World

$5.00Out of stock

5oz Peach Cobbler

$3.00

5oz Candy Mtn

$3.50

5oz Genetic Drift

$3.00

5oz Saison

$2.50

5oz Little Miss Thang

$2.50

5oz Winter Warmer

$2.50

5oz Hopsta IPA

$2.25

5oz Not-A-Gansett

$2.50

5oz Crafty Bastards

$2.50

5oz Dbl Hazy

$3.00

5oz Belgian Wit

$2.50

5oz Festbier

$2.50

5oz Brown Ale

$2.50

5oz VG Island Boi

$3.00

5oz Seltzer

$2.25

5oz Pilsner

$2.50

Coors Light (CAN)

$4.00

Bud Light (CAN)

$4.00

Gypsy Circus

$6.00

Miller Lite (CAN)

$4.00

Corona Premier (CAN)

$4.00

Bold Rock Apple (CAN)

$6.00

Mich Ultra (CAN)

$4.00

Beer bucket miller

$17.50

Beer bucket bud

$17.50

Beer bucket coors

$17.50

Beer bucket ultra

$17.50

#1 Can Peach Cobbler

$6.00

#2 Can Candy Mtn

$10.00

#3 Can Genetic Drift

$6.00

#4 Can Saison

$5.50

#5 Can Little Miss

$5.50

#6 Can Dunkel

$5.50

#7 Hopstas IPA

$5.50

#8 Can Not-A-Gansett

$5.00

#9 Can Helles

$5.00

#10 Can Selective Pressure

$8.00

#11 Can Wit You Talkin'

$5.50

#12 German Festbier

$5.00

#13 Can Brown Ale

$5.50Out of stock

#14 Valley Girl

$6.00

#15 Can Seltzer Blue Lemonade

$5.50

#16 Can Pilsner

$5.00

Growler Peach Cobbler #1

Growler Candy Mountain #2

Growler Genetic #3

Growler Saison #4

Growler Little Miss Thang #5

Growler 360° #6

Growler Hopsta IPA #7

Growler Not A Ganset #8

Growler Helles #9

Growler Dbl IPA #10

Growler Witbier #11

Growler Brown Ale #13

Growler Valley Girl #14

Growler Seltzer #15

Growler Czech Pilsner #16

Growler #12

Soft Drinks Non-alcoholics

Canned soda Free Refills

$1.95

Sweet Tea

$1.95

Unsweet Tea

$1.95

Retail

64 Oz Growler

$5.00

32 Oz Growler

$4.00

Stickers

$1.00

Hat

$25.00

T Shirt

$17.00

Richardson Hat

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

724 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415

Directions

