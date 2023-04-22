A map showing the location of Monkey Town Brewing - Loudon, TNView gallery

Monkey Town Brewing - Loudon, TN

No reviews yet

287 1st Avenue

Dayton, TN 37321

FOOD

Appetizers / Shares

Jumbo Pretzel

$7.95

Traditional Chicken Wings

$9.95+

Beer Cheese Dip

$7.95

Extra Pita Bread

$2.00

Hummus Platter

$8.95

Irish Nachos

$12.95

Tomato Soup

$3.95

OUT FIRST

Honey Butter Biscuits

$6.95

Mexican Street Corn

$6.95

Deviled Eggs

$8.95

Pimento Cheese Dip

$8.95

Antipasto Platter

$14.95

Potstickers

$8.95

Cold Sesame Noodle Salad

$7.95

Gnocchi

$8.95

Queso Dip

$6.95

Salads

Beet Salad

$12.95

Caprese Salad

$12.95

Edamame Peanut Crunch Bowl

$13.95

GROUP ORDER

House Salad

$5.95+

OUT FIRST

Peach Quinoa Salad

$12.95

Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.95

Tuscan Artichoke Salad

$12.95

Sandwiches + Wraps

Chicken Salad Pitas

$10.95

Cubano

$12.95

Green Goddess Wrap

$10.95

GROUP ORDER

Patty Melt Sandwich

$9.95

Reuben Sandwich

$12.95

Veggie Hummus Wrap

$10.95

Burgers

GROUP ORDER

MTBC Original Burger

$10.95

Beer Cheese Burger

$13.95

Elvis Burger

$12.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.95

Patty Melt

$11.95

Entrees

GROUP ORDER

Shrimp Scampi

$13.95

Chicken & Dumplings

$13.95

Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$12.95

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.95

Spare Ribs

$14.95

Pulled Pork Plate

$14.95

Desserts

Ice Cream

$2.99

Sides

OUT FIRST

Side Beer Cheese

$4.50

Side Pita Bread

$4.50

Side Cup Tomato Soup

$4.50

Fries

$4.50

Tortilla Chips

$4.50

Potato Chips

$4.50

Broccoli

$4.50

Mac-N-Cheese

$4.50

Red Cabbage Slaw

$4.50

TaterTots

$4.50

Brussels Sprouts

$4.50

Hummus

$4.50

Pimento Cheese

$4.50

Street Corn

$4.50

Potato Salad

$4.50

Bisquits

$4.50

Quinoa

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Rice

$4.50

Small House Salad

$5.95

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac N Chz

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Chx Tender

$8.00

DRINKS

Beer

CTC Glass

$17.00

Draft Beer

$3.00

Beer Flight

$9.00

∆= 13 Ounce Tulip Glass

#1 Pancho Mexican 5.3%

$5.50

#2 Sippin On Citra IPA 7%

$6.00

#3 360 Dark Wheat 5.9%

$5.50

#4 Blueberry Hard Seltzer 5%

$5.50

#5 Hefelumps Wheat 6.3%

$5.50

#6 German Festbier 4.9%

$5.50

#7 Amber Waves Grain 5.4%

$5.50

#8 Black Magic Oatmeal 7.5%

$5.50

#9 English Brown 6%

$5.50

#10 Notaganset Lager 5.8%

$5.00

#11 Little Miss Blonde 5.6%

$5.50

#12 Valley Girl Trop Sour 4.5%

$6.00

#13 Colombia Coffee Stout 7.5%

$6.00

#14 Helles Lager 5.8%

$5.00

#15 Obsessive Fixation 6.2%

$6.00

#16 Hazy Triple IPA 9.2%

$7.00

#17 Das Good German Amber 5.4%

$5.50

#18 Valley Girl Apple Pie 4.5%

$6.00

#19 Candy Mtn. Stout 10.1%

$8.00

#20 New Z. Pilsner 5%

$5.00

5oz Otter Barleywine #1

$3.00

5oz Black Magic #2

$2.50

5oz Hoppy Miss Thang #3

$2.00

5oz Fruited Gose #4

$2.50

5oz Sour Ale #5

$2.50

5oz Dbl Hazy #6

$3.00

5oz Earthquake Ipa #7

$2.50

5oz Notagansett #7

$2.50

5oz Hard Seltzer #9

$2.50

5oz Black Lager #10

$2.50

5oz Bishmark #11

$3.00

5oz Brown #12

$2.50

5oz Candy Mtn #13

$3.50

5oz Wittle Pale Ale #14

$3.00

5oz Genetic #15

$3.00

5oz Wee Heavy #16

$3.00

Bud Light (CAN)

$4.00

Coors Light (CAN)

$4.00

Mich Ultra (CAN)

$4.00

Corona Premier (CAN)

$4.00

Miller Lite (CAN)

$4.00

Beer bucket miller

$17.50

Beer bucket bud

$17.50

Beer bucket coors

$17.50

Beer bucket ultra

$17.50

#1 Can Otter Barleywine

$7.00

#2 Can Oatmeal Stout

$6.00

#3 Can Hoppy Miss Thang

$4.50

#4 Can Fruited Gose

$6.00

#5 Can Tropical Sour

$6.00

#6 Can DBL Hazy IPA

$7.00

#7 Can Mordor Indian

$5.50

#8 Can Notagansett

$5.00

#9 Can Seltzer

$5.50

#10 Can Black Lager

$5.00

#11 Can Bismarck's Cake

$10.00

#12 Can Brown Ale

$5.50

#13 Can Candy Mtn

$8.00

#14 Can Wittle Pale

$6.00

#15 Can Genetic

$6.00

#16 Can Wee Heavy

$7.00

GOSE 4-PACK

$24.00

Hoppy Blonde 4-PACK

$18.00

Growler Otter Barleywine #1

Growler Black Magic #2

Growler Hoppy Miss Thang #3

Growler Fruited Gose #4

Growler Sour Ale #5

Growler DBLHAZY IPA

Growler Earthquake Ipa #7

Growler Notagansett #8

Growler Seltzer #9

Growler Black Lager #10

Growler German Choco #11

Growler Brown #12

Growler Candy Mtn. #13

Growler Wittle Pale #14

Growler Genetic #15

Growler Scottish Wee Heavy #16

Soft Drinks

Canned soda

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea Refill

Unsweet Tea Refill

1/2 1/2 Tea Refill

Water

Water

Wine

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Prosecco

$7.50

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Red Volution

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Margarita Mix

$6.00

Canned Cocktails

Bacardi Mojito

$6.50

Bacardi Sunset Punch

$6.50

Ole Smoky Mountain Rita

$6.75

Ketel One Cucumber

$7.00

Ketel One Peach

$7.00

Loyal 9 Mixed Berry

$6.75

Loyal 9 Lemonade Tea

$6.75

Loyal 9 Watermelon

$6.75

Jack & Coke

$6.50

Jack Honey & Lemonade

$6.50

Crown Peach

$6.75

Crown Apple

$6.75

Vita Lime Mojito

$6.50

Vita Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.50

Vita Pina Colada

$6.50

RETAIL

Retail

Stickers

$1.00

64 Oz Growler

$5.00

32 Oz Growler

$4.00

Hat

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$45.00

Black T Shirt

$17.00

Green T Shirt

$17.00

Tie-Dye Shirts

$17.00

Blue T Shirt

$17.00

3XL T Shirt

$25.00

Richardson Hat

$30.00

Employee Sweatshirt

$30.00

Books

50 Hikes on Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau

$22.95

An Answer for Everything

$25.00

F in Exams

$21.95

Judgmental Maps

$19.99

Legends and Lore of East Tennessee

$23.99

S is for Southern

$45.00

Speaking American

$17.99

Stuff You Should Know

$27.99

Summer for the Gods

$17.99

Tennessee Curiosities

$15.95

Tennessee Off the Beaten Path

$17.95

The Book of General Ignorance

$24.00

The Dangerous Book for Boys

$22.99

The Daring Book for Girls

$22.99

The Indispensable Book of Useless Information

$15.00

The Southerner's Handbook

$30.00

The Ultimate Prepper's Handbook

$35.00

What If?

$30.00

What If? 2

$30.00

Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook

$18.95

You Suck at Cooking

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
287 1st Avenue, Dayton, TN 37321

