Monkey Barrel

4401 Tejon St

Denver, CO 80211

Popular Items

Mike D (Cheeseburger)
Ad-Rock (Double Cheeseburger)
Philly Cheesesteak Dip

Sandwich/Entree

Mike D (Cheeseburger)
$5.95

Mike D (Cheeseburger)

$5.95

Smashed Patty, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Secret Sauce. Served with Chips.

Ad-Rock (Double Cheeseburger)
$8.95

Ad-Rock (Double Cheeseburger)

$8.95

Double Patty Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Secret Sauce. Served with Chips.

MCA (Impossible Plant-Cheeseburger)
$13.95

MCA (Impossible Plant-Cheeseburger)

$13.95

Impossible Plant Patty, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Secret Sauce. Served with Chips.

Mix Master Mike (BBQ Burger)
$9.95

Mix Master Mike (BBQ Burger)

$9.95

Smashed Patty Topped with American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Onion Strings, Pickles, and BBQ Sauce. Served with Chips.

DJ Hurricane (Spicy Burger)
$9.95

DJ Hurricane (Spicy Burger)

$9.95

Cheeseburger w/ Pepper-Jack Cheese, Sautéed Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo

Philly Cheesesteak Dip
$13.95

Philly Cheesesteak Dip

$13.95

Sliced Ribeye, Topped with Swiss-American Cheese and Sautéed Peppers & Onions. Served with a Side of Au Jus and Chips.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$10.95

$10.95

Battered Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Ranch in a Flour Tortilla. Served with chips.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
$10.95

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Battered Chicken Breast Tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Served with Chips.

Boneless Hot Wings
$10.95

Boneless Hot Wings

$10.95

8 Battered Boneless Wings Served with Celery, Carrots and Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Garden Salad
$7.95

Garden Salad

$7.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Onion, Shredded Cheese w/ Choice of Dressing. Add Chicken for an Additional Charge.

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$8.95

Swiss-American cheese, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Ranch on a Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips.

Appetizer/Side

Homemade Chips & Ema's Salsa
$4.95

Homemade Chips & Ema's Salsa

$4.95

Homemade tortilla chips, Ema's Salsa Medium

Chips & Queso
$9.95

$9.95

Tortilla Chips & Housemade Queso

French Fries
$4.95

French Fries

$4.95
Monkey Fries
$7.95

Monkey Fries

$7.95

Crispy Fries Smothered in Secret Sauce, Mustard, Chopped Pickle, & Sautéed Onions.

Nacho Fries

Nacho Fries

$9.95

French Fries Smothered in Queso w/ Jalapenos

Green Chile Cheese Fries
$9.95

Green Chile Cheese Fries

$9.95

French Fries Smothered in Pork Green Chile & Cheese

Fried Pickles
$9.95

$9.95

Fried Pickles w/ Ranch

Veggies & Dip
$6.95

Veggies & Dip

$6.95

Carrots, cucumbers, celery, sliced tomatoes. Served with choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Extra Veggies
$2.00

$2.00

Carrots and Celery

Chips

$1.00

Little Monkey Meals

Cheese Quesadilla
$7.95

$7.95

Cheese Quesadilla Served w/ Salsa. Add Chicken for $5.

BLT

$7.95

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Hoagie Roll

Chicken Bites
$7.95

$7.95

Side Sauce

Side Au Jus

$2.00

Side Balsalmic Vinaigrette
$1.00

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce
$1.00

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing
$1.00

$1.00

Side Buffalo Sauce
$1.00

$1.00

Side Burger Sauce
$1.00

$1.00

Side Chipotle Mayo
$1.00

$1.00

Large Side Green Chile
$5.00

$5.00

Small Side Green Chile
$2.50

$2.50

Side Nashville Hot Sauce
$1.00

$1.00

Side Ranch Dressing
$1.00

$1.00

Side Sweet Thai Chili Sauce
$1.00

$1.00

Side Salsa

$3.95

Side Small Queso
$3.00

$3.00

Side Large Queso
$5.00

$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
THE GEN-X HOME OF THE MILE HIGH CITY | IT'S LIKE YOUR FIRST APARTMENT, BUT WITH BETTER BEER!

