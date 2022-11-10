Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Monkey's Tail

148 Reviews

5802 Fulton Street

Houston, TX 77009

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Fries
Nachos

Bottles & Cans

Bishop Pineapple Cider

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Dos XX

$4.00

Equal Parts Loggerbier

$4.00

Karbach Crawford Bock

$4.00

Lonestar

$2.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Modelo Oro

$3.00

Montucky

$2.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

Tecate Red

$2.00

Tecate Light

$2.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Michelada Setup

$2.00

Mango Michelada Setup

$3.00

EINBECKER N/A BEER

$5.00

Beer Buckets

Bishop Pineapple Cider Bucket

$25.00

Bud Light Bucket

$20.00

Pacifico Bucket

$25.00

Corona Bucket

$25.00

Dos XX Bucket

$25.00

EP Loggerbier Bucket

$25.00

Karbach Crawford Bock

$22.00

Lonestar Bucket

$15.00

Michelob Ultra Bucket

$20.00

Miller Lite Bucket

$20.00

Modelo Bucket

$22.00

Modelo Oro

$20.00

Montucky Bucket

$15.00

Negra Modelo Bucket

$22.00

Tecate Bucket

$15.00

Tecate Light Bucket

$12.00

Michelada Setup

$2.00

Mango Michelada Setup

$3.00

SHOTS

El Del Pepino

$7.50

Mexican Candy

$7.50

PB&Nana

$7.50

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Mystery Shot

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Infinity Whiskey

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Kim K

$7.50

Shot

$10.00

MT Laws Whiskey

$2.89

Canned Wine (1.5 Glasses)

Alloy EveryDay Red Blend (2 GL)

$11.00

Alta Marfa Red (2 GL)

$14.00

Chat Maris Rose

$8.00

Coppola SB

$8.00

Underwood Bubbles

$8.00

18" PIZZAS

Extra Dressings and Sauces

Extra Dressings and Sauces

$0.50
WHOLE Pepperoni Pizza

WHOLE Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00
WHOLE Pastor Pizza

WHOLE Pastor Pizza

$19.00
WHOLE Barbacoa Pizza

WHOLE Barbacoa Pizza

$19.00
WHOLE Margherita Pizza

WHOLE Margherita Pizza

$19.00
WHOLE Chango Supreme

WHOLE Chango Supreme

$19.00
WHOLE White Chick Pizza

WHOLE White Chick Pizza

$19.00
WHOLE Cheese Pizza

WHOLE Cheese Pizza

$13.00
WHOLE BYO Pizza

WHOLE BYO Pizza

$13.00
Pepperoni SLICE

Pepperoni SLICE

$3.00
Cheese SLICE

Cheese SLICE

$3.00

TRADICIONAL

Chicken/Pastor Tacos

Chicken/Pastor Tacos

$4.00

Beef/Barbacoa Tacos

$5.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.00
Nachos

Nachos

$7.00
Lime Wedge

Lime Wedge

Green Taco Sauce

Green Taco Sauce

Red Taco Sauce

Red Taco Sauce

Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.25
Add SD Guacamole

Add SD Guacamole

$2.00

Side Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Onions

$0.25

MEAT 'N BREAD

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00
Single Chango Burger

Single Chango Burger

$5.00
Double Chango Burger

Double Chango Burger

$9.00
Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$8.00

EXTRA LARGE WINGS

Wings

Wings

$9.00
Extra Dressings and Sauces

Extra Dressings and Sauces

$0.50

Boneless Special

$6.00Out of stock

SNACKS

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$6.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00
Chips & Verde

Chips & Verde

$5.00
Chips And Guac

Chips And Guac

$8.00
Elote

Elote

$4.00
Fries

Fries

$4.00

Aguachile

$10.00
Add Aioli

Add Aioli

$2.00
Side Of Queso

Side Of Queso

$4.00

$ Chips

$2.00
Side Of Guacamole

Side Of Guacamole

$6.00

SPECIALS

CFS

CFS

$14.00Out of stock

Extra Gravy

$1.00Out of stock

Extra Mashed Potato

$2.00

Side sour cream

$0.50
FLAUTAS

FLAUTAS

$8.00

Side guacamole

$1.00

Party Cocktails

GRANDE El del Pepino HF GAL

GRANDE El del Pepino HF GAL

$50.00

Half Gallon of our Popular mix of wodka vodka, fresh juiced cucumber, fresh lime and simple syrup

GRANDE Margarita HF GAL

GRANDE Margarita HF GAL

$60.00

Half Gallon of our house Tommy's Margarita made with fresh lime and Hornitos Blanco Tequila

GIGANTE El del Pepino GAL

GIGANTE El del Pepino GAL

$90.00

Full Gallon of our Popular mix of wodka vodka, fresh juiced cucumber, fresh lime and simple syrup

GIGANTE Margarita GAL

GIGANTE Margarita GAL

$100.00

Full Gallon of our house Tommy's Margarita made with fresh lime and Hornitos Blanco Tequila

VIEJITAS NUEVAS

TOMMY'S MARG

$6.00

Fresh Marg Hornitos Blanco Tequila, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar

PF Mango Margarita

PF Mango Margarita

$7.00
Strawberry Margarita

Strawberry Margarita

$7.00
Cadillac Margarita (NOT HH)

Cadillac Margarita (NOT HH)

$13.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado, Grand Mariner, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar

Fool's Gold Rush

$6.00
Mexican Firing Squad

Mexican Firing Squad

$6.00

Tart, Lil Spicy & THRILLING! Arette Tequila, Grenadine, Lime, Angostura & Firewater bitters

OAXACAN OLD FASHION

OAXACAN OLD FASHION

$6.00

Boozy and Complex Verde Memento Mezcal, Amaro Montenegro, Aztec Chocolate Bitters, Orange Oils

FROZENS

SM - Tommy's Marg

$6.00

LG - Tommy's Marg

$13.00

SM- Northside

$6.00

LG- Northside

$13.00

ORIGINALES

FRESA CANTARITO

FRESA CANTARITO

$12.00

It's Fruity & Earthy with a Kick of Ginger Angelisco Blanco Tequila, Aged Rum, Strawberry, Tamarindo and Lime with Ginger Beer

Khachanga

$12.00

Mala Marg

$11.00
It's Not Easy Being Green

It's Not Easy Being Green

$11.00

Tart & Bright Kiwi, Coconut Cream, and Lime dance with Midori, and Arette Blanco Tequila

Santa Muerte

Santa Muerte

$10.00

Knock on Death's Door with Beet infused mezcal, Hibiscus infused tequila, Lime, Tiki Spice Syrup

HI-BALLS

BATANGA

BATANGA

$9.00

Born in Jalisco, Mexico El Tesoro Reposado, Mexican Coca-Cola, Lime y Sal

CUBA LIBRE

$8.00

JAPANESE HIGHBALL

$12.00

The Golden God Can

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5802 Fulton Street, Houston, TX 77009

Directions

Gallery
Monkey's Tail image
Monkey's Tail image
Monkey's Tail image
Monkey's Tail image

