The Monk's Carmel

review star

No reviews yet

13080 Grand Blvd

150

Carmel, IN 46032

SOUPS

SWEET CORN VEG

$6.00

Universally popular veg soup with soft sweet corn in a steaming broth

SWEET CORN CHICKEN

$7.00

Universally popular chicken soup with soft sweet corn in a steaming broth

HOT & SOUR VEG

$6.00

Hot & Sour would be the best way to describe this soup

HOT & SOUR CHICKEN

$7.00

Hot & Sour would be the best way to describe this soup

VEG MANCHOW

$6.00

A popular soup with aromas of fresh chilli, cilantro, garlic and a bit of crunch

CHICKEN MANCHOW

$7.00

A popular soup with aromas of fresh chilli, cilantro, garlic and a bit of crunch

CILANTRO LEMON VEG

$6.00

Silky aromatic lemon flavored soup with Cilantro

CILANTRO LEMON CHICKEN

$7.00

Silky aromatic lemon flavored soup with Cilantro

BROCOLLI CHEDDAR SOUP

$6.00

Soup of pureed brocolli and broth with cheese

MOMOS

VEG MOMOS

$10.00

Steamed vegetable dumplings flavored with aromatic house special spice blend

PANEER MOMOS

$10.00

Steamed cottage cheese dumplings flavored with aromatic house special spice blend

CHICKEN MOMOS

$10.00

Steamed chicken dumplings flavored with aromatic house special spice blend

CURRY VEG MOMOS

$12.00

Steamed vegetable dumplings flavored with aromatic house special spice blend

CURRY PANEER MOMOS

$12.00

Steamed cottage cheese dumplings flavored with aromatic house special spice blend

CURRY CHICKEN MOMOS

$12.00

Steamed chicken dumplings flavored with aromatic house special spice blend

TANDOORI VEG MOMOS

$12.00

Steamed vegetable dumplings flavored with aromatic house special spice blend

TANDOORI PANEER MOMOS

$12.00

Steamed cottage cheese dumplings flavored with aromatic house special spice blend

TANDOORI CHICKEN MOMOS

$12.00

Steamed chicken dumplings flavored with aromatic house special spice blend

BREADS

PLAIN NAAN

$3.00

BUTTER NAAN

$3.50

GARLIC NAAN

$4.00

CHEESE NAAN

$4.00

BULLET NAAN

$4.50

TANDOORI ROTI

$3.00

ROLLS

CHICKEN ROLL

$11.00

VEG ROLL

$10.00

TANDOOR

HARA MASALA KA BHUNA PANEER

$14.00

Cottage Cheese in a blend of chilli and spices, cooked in a clay oven

SHABNAM KE MOTI (MUSHROOM)

$14.00

Mushroom stuffed with a blend of mushroom stumps, cottage cheese, onions and special spices and cooked in a clay oven.

TANDOOR MURGH (CHICKEN)

$16.00

Bone in chicken marinated in yogurt and special herbs and spices (2 Leg quarters)

RESHMI KEBAB (CHICKEN)

$16.00

Minced chicken meat, seasoned with warm spices, aromatics, herbs and shaped into cylinders

CHANDI KALIYAN (CHICKEN)

$15.00

Tender chicken marinated in creamy garlic, cooked in clay oven

MURG ANGAAR BEDGI (CHICKEN)

$15.00

The favorite chicken tikka spiced with special bedgi chillies

BATTI KA JHINGA (SHRIMP)

$17.00Out of stock

Shrimp marinated in our house special sauces and cooked in the clay oven

LAMB SHEEKH KEBAB

$17.00

Minced lamb meat, seasoned with warm spices, aromatics, herbs and shaped into cylinders

TANDOORI LAMB CHOPS

$17.00

Lamb chops marinated in tandoor masala and house special spices and cooked in the clay oven

ASSORTED KEBABS

$18.00

APPETIZERS

VEG SPRING ROLLS (4)

$6.00

VEG SAMOSA (2)

$5.00

VEG PAKODA

$7.00

PANEER PAKODA

$8.00

TORNADO FRIES

$7.00Out of stock

MONK'S SPECIAL FRIES

$8.00

Crispy potatoes tossed with monk's special sauce

MAGICAL MAGGIE ROLLS

$9.00

Crispy rolls stuffed with divine desi special masala maggi noodles

SOY MASALA CHAAP

$11.00

CORN CHAT PATA

$11.00

Fresh chilli and pepper adds a bite to natural sweetness of corn

CHINESE BHEL

$11.00

Crispy noodles tossed with fresh veggies

DRUMS OF HEAVEN

$13.00

Chicken Lollipops marinated in spices and served crispy fried

STREET STYLE WINGS

$13.00

Marinated chicken wings tossed in fiery spicy mix

MANCHURIAN DRY

$11.00

Most admired Indian ginger garlic brown sauce

FIERY SICHUAN

$11.00

Tossed with chopped onions, chillies in our rich flavorful sichuan sauce

CHILLI

$11.00

Hot and Spicy dish made with our in-house Chilli sauce

CHILLI PEPPER DRY

$11.00

Perfect combination of hot and spicy dish made with our in-house chilli sauce

GHEE ROAST

$11.00

Marinated and cooked in a robust masala

GREEN CHILLI DRY

$11.00

Monk's spicy signature dish made with fresh green chillies, cilantro and onion

CHILLI GARLIC DRY

$11.00

Made with robust sweet sauce with a wisp of ginger and garlic

DARBAR

$11.00

House special dish tossed in green chillies & yogurt sauce

GULLY

$11.00

Street style dish cooked in special imported spices

DYNAMITE

$11.00

AKA 65 - Our version of most popular indian starter

CHINESE ENTREES

CHILLI PEPPER GRAVY

$13.00

Perfect combination of hot and spicy with our in house chilli sauce

GREEN CHILLI GRAVY

$13.00

Monk's signature dish made with fresh green chillies, cilantro and onions

MANCHURIA GRAVY

$13.00

Most admired Desi chinese dish made with our ginger brown sauce

SICHUAN HOME STYLE GRAVY

$13.00

Made in aromatic home style sichuan chilli paste with garlic and ginger

CHILLI GARLIC GRAVY

$13.00

Made in robust sweet sauce with a dash of ginger and garlic

INDIAN ENTREES

TIKKA MASALA

$14.00

Your choice of tikka in rich buttery makhni sauce

KADAI MASALA

$14.00

Smoky dish made with kadai spices

BUTTER MASALA

$14.00

Rich & creamy curry made with spices, onions, tomatoes, cashews & butter

VINDALOO

$15.00

Chef special signature dish cooked in spicy tangy gravy with potatoes

GONGURA

$15.00

Popular telugu dish made with blend of fresh gongura leaves and house special sauce

CHETTINAD

$14.00

Fiery curry made with authentic traditional spices from south India

JALFREZI

$13.00

Cooked with onion, bell pepper and with a touch of onion tomato gravy

PEPPER FRY

$15.00

Hot & spicy south Indian dish made with ground black pepper

SAAG

$14.00

Classic Indian dish made with blend of fresh Spinach and house special sauce

ALOO GOBI

$12.00

A dry indian dish made with potatoes, cauliflower and spices

DAL TADKA

$12.00

Spiced lentils are finished with a temporary made of ghee/oil and spices

CHANNA MASALA

$14.00

Whole black lentils & red kidney beans are slow cooked with spices, butter & cream

NOODLES

VEG NOODLES

$12.00

Our signature dish made with perfect blend of chinese and Desi elements

EGG NOODLES

$13.00

Pan cooked veg noodles with bit of crunch

PANEER NOODLES

$14.00

Most popular Desi noodles with a touch of chefs magic

CHICKEN NOODLES

$15.00

Traditional hakka style stir fired noodles with choice of meat or veggies

SHRIMP NOODLES

$16.00

Loaded with crunchy veggies and slathered in Indo Chinese spices

NOODLES - FAMILY PACK

FAMILY PACK - VEG NOODLES

$26.00

Our signature dish made with perfect blend of chinese and Desi elements

FAMILY PACK - EGG NOODLES

$28.00

Pan cooked veg noodles with bit of crunch

FAMILY PACK - PANEER NOODLES

$30.00

Most popular Desi noodles with a touch of chefs magic

FAMILY PACK - CHICKEN NOODLES

$32.00

Traditional hakka style stir fired noodles with choice of meat or veggies

FAMILY PACK - SHRIMP NOODLES

$34.00

Loaded with crunchy veggies and slathered in Indo Chinese spices

FRIED RICE

VEG FRIED RICE

$12.00

Aromatic and flavorful fried rice with essence of burnt garlic

EGG FRIED RICE

$13.00

Traditional hakka style stir fried basmati rice with choice of meat or veggies

PANEER FRIED RICE

$14.00

Manchurian style fried rice with ginger, garlic, green onions and cilantro

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$15.00

Our signature dish made of chinese and desi elements

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$16.00

Spicy fried rice tossed in traditional work with choice of meat and veggies

FRIED RICE - FAMILY PACK

FAMILY PACK - VEG FRIED RICE

$26.00

Aromatic and flavorful fried rice with essence of burnt garlic

FAMILY PACK - EGG FRIED RICE

$28.00

Traditional hakka style stir fried basmati rice with choice of meat or veggies

FAMILY PACK - PANEER FRIED RICE

$30.00

Manchurian style fried rice with ginger, garlic, green onions and cilantro

FAMILY PACK - CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$32.00

Our signature dish made of chinese and desi elements

FAMILY PACK - SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$34.00

Spicy fried rice tossed in traditional work with choice of meat and veggies

BIRYANIS

DYNAMITE GOBI BIRYANI

$12.00

Dynamite Gobi Biryani

PANEER BIRYANI

$14.00

Paneer Biryani

VEG KHEEMA BIRYANI

$14.00

Veg Kheema Biryani

EGG BIRYANI

$12.00

Egg Biryani

CHICKEN 65 BIRYANI

$15.00

Chicken 65 Biryani

CHICKEN FRY BIRYANI

$15.00

Chicken Fry Biryani

VIJAYAWADA SPECIAL CHICKEN BIRYANI

$15.00

Vijayawada Special Chicken Biryani

CHICKEN LOLLIPOP BIRYANI

$15.00

Chicken Lollipop Biryani

CHICKEN TIKKA BIRYANI

$15.00

Chicken Tikka Biryani

CHICKEN JOINT BIRYANI

$16.00

Chicken Joint Biryani

GOAT FRY BIRYANI

$16.00

Goat Fry Biryani

LAMB FRY BIRYANI

$16.00

Lamb Fry Biryani

SHRIMP FRY BIRYANI

$16.00

Shrimp Fry Biryani

TACOS

TIKKA MASALA TACOS

$14.00Out of stock

GULLY TACOS

$13.00Out of stock

DARBAR TACOS

$13.00Out of stock

DYNAMITE TACOS

$13.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

GULAB JAMUN

$5.00

RASAMALAI

$6.00

RABDI WITH GULAB JAMUN

$6.00

GULAB-E-GULKAND

$6.00

TENDER COCUNUT SOUFFLE

$8.00

RICE KHEER

$3.00

WHITE FORREST PASTRY

$3.50

GULAB JAMUN PASTRY

$3.50

BLACK FORREST PASTRY

$3.50Out of stock

CHOCOLATE PASTRY

$3.50Out of stock

PINEAPPLE PASTRY

$3.50Out of stock

MANGO PASTRY

$3.50

PISTACHIO PASTRY

$3.50Out of stock

BUTTERSCOTCH PASTRY

$3.50Out of stock

MAGIC CHOCOLATE BALL ON FIRE

$9.00

TIRAMISU

$5.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$4.00

STRAWBERRY MOUSSE

$4.00

KIDS MENU

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.00

KIDS SWEET GINGER GARLIC - PANEER

$9.00

KIDS SWEET GINGER GARLIC - CHICKEN

$9.00

KIDS VEG MANCHURIAN

$9.00

KIDS PANEER MANCHURIAN

$9.00

KIDS CHICKEN MANCHURIAN

$9.00

KIDS PANEER BUTTER MASALA

$10.00

KIDS BUTTER CHICKEN

$10.00

DRINKS

MANGO LASSI

$4.00

BADAM MILK

$5.00

CHICKOO SHAKE

$5.00

SITHAPHAL SHAKE

$6.00

MASALA TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

$4.00

CAN SODA

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The Monk's Fusion Cuisine takes pride in creating the most authentic dishes that take you down the memory and leave you with a refreshing experience. We constantly strive to innovate and create magic on your plate

