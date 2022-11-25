- Home
Monk's Bar and Grill Eau Claire
340 Reviews
$$
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr
Eau Claire, WI 54701
Popular Items
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
We season, bake and fry to order! Enjoy our traditional or boneless wings plain or tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub with a side of ranch dressing.
Braided Pretzel
Braided pretzel served with two dipping sauces: nacho cheese and jalapeno cream cheese.
Bruschetta Hummus Plate
Creamy hummus topped with house-made bruschetta, Parmesan cheese, and balsamic drizzle. Served with cucumbers, Kalamata olives and toasted mini naan breads.
Cheese Curds - Full
A Wisconsin tradition! Delicious white cheddar cheese curds battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Cheese Curds - Half
A Wisconsin tradition! Delicious white cheddar cheese curds battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Deluxe Nachos
Crisp tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, red onion, tomato, jalapenos and black olives with sides of fresh salsa and sour cream.
Fried Pickles - Full
Breaded dill pickle spears lightly fried and served with spicy ranch dressing.
Fried Pickles - Half
Breaded dill pickle spears lightly fried and served with spicy ranch dressing.
Monkey Fries
Premium beer-battered fries loaded with melted nacho cheese and crispy chopped bacon. Served with ranch dressing.
Onion Straws - Full
Sweet onion slivers with a light, made-fromscratch-style flour breading. Served with spicy ranch dressing.
Onion Straws - Half
Sweet onion slivers with a light, made-fromscratch-style flour breading. Served with spicy ranch dressing.
Quesadilla
A fresh flour tortilla, stuffed with cheddar cheese, diced onions and peppers. Served with fresh salsa and sour cream.
Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites - Full
Tender bites of cauliflower tossed in sweet chili sauce, then topped with green onions and black sesame seeds.
Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites - Half
Tender bites of cauliflower tossed in sweet chili sauce, then topped with green onions and black sesame seeds.
The Wing Thing
We season, bake and fry to order! Enjoy our traditional or boneless wings plain or tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub with a side of ranch dressing.
Burgers
AA Breakfast Burger
Topped with two strips of bacon, a fried egg and cheddar cheese.
Alamo Burger
Layered with bacon, mushrooms, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and BBQ sauce - topped with two breaded mozzarella wedges.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Finished with two strips of crisp bacon and American cheese.
Black & Bleu Burger
Grilled with Cajun seasoning with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, and drizzled with bleu cheese dressing.
Black Bean Burger
A blend of veggie, black beans, brown rice, onion, corn, red bell pepper and chiles - served with lettuce, tomato and salsa.
Classic Cheeseburger
Our 'Original' topped with a sliced of melted American cheese.
Beyond Burger
It tastes just like a burger, but it’s created from plants. Dress it up or enjoy it plain.
It's All Gouda Burger
It's all in the cheese! Our monkburger stacked with fresh mushroom slices, smoked bacon, smoked gouda and chipotle mayo atop a fresh gourmet bun.
Jalapeno Bacon Burger
This gourmet Monkburger is loaded with zip! Two strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled fresh jalapenos and drizzled with Monk’s own spicy ranch dressing.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
A classic burger patty smothered in fresh grilled mushrooms and real wisconsin swiss cheese.
Smoked Brisket Burger
Smoked brisket, bacon, Gouda cheese, lettuce, and tomato with sweet BBQ sauce and topped with a deep-fried pickle spear.
Ultimate Monster Burger
Two 1/3 lb. burger patties stacked with crisp bacon, mushrooms, Wisconsin cheddar, and Swiss cheese, pickles, and Monk’s special sauce with lettuce and tomato.
EC NORTH BURGER
Topped with two strips of bacon, a fried egg and cheddar cheese.
Sandwiches
The Ultimate Clubhouse
Sliced turkey, ham, smoked bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo stacked between three thick slices of wheat berry bread.
Monk's Classic Reuben
Slowly cooked corned beef with our zesty monk's sauce, swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Served on our thick sliced marble rye bread.
Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich
With Monk’s signature pickles and classic mayo.
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
Cajun spices, crisp bacon, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy ranch dressing.
California Chicken Sandwich
Swiss cheese, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo.
The Carolina
Pulled pork and Monk’s coleslaw served with a side of chipotle BBQ.
Brisket Sandwich
Smoked brisket, sweet BBQ sauce, melted Gouda cheese, lettuce and tomato.
El Cubano Sandwich
Monk's very own version of the cuban sandwich. Pulled pork carnitas, sliced ham, wisconsin swiss cheese, monk's signature pickles with our secret brown mustard. Pressed on cuban bread until golden brown.
Street Tacos
Flour tortillas filled with grilled cod, fresh Asian slaw, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro. Three Tacos
Chicken Tenders Basket
Four crispy chicken tenders served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Monk's French Dip
A toasted hoagie with a generous portion of shaved prime rib. Served with a side of au jus. Make it a deluxe! Add melty Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, grilled onion, peppers and mushrooms. - 1.99
Sicilian Salmon Sandwich
Grilled salmon on a toasted gourmet bun with garlic mayo, lettuce, red onion, housemade bruschetta, a drizzle of balsamic and Parmesan cheese.
Beyond Chicken Tenders Basket
Four crispy chicken tenders served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Wraps
BBQ Chicken Wrap
A flour tortilla with grilled chicken strips, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tri-colored tortilla strips and ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Chicken Tender Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla, stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
Santa Fe Wrap
All natural grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, black bean corn salsa, avocado, lettuce, and spicy ranch all stuffed into a fresh tomato basil tortilla.
Salads
Cobb Salad
Fresh greens topped with classic cobb ingredients: chopped bacon, sliced hard-boiled egg, heirloom tomatoes, avocado and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with grilled chicken and your choice of dressing.
Cranberry Mandarin Salad
Fresh greens with dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, red onion and crumbled feta cheese. Topped with a seasoned grilled chicken breast and served with cranberry citrus vinaigrette.
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Fresh greens with red onion, fresh avocado, and cheddar cheese. Topped with our marinated grilled chicken, black bean corn salsa, and tri-colored tortilla strips. Served with spicy ranch dressing.
Monk's Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken with tomato, onion, black olives, cheddar cheese and tri-colored tortilla strips on fresh greens. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Crispy Chicken Chef Salad
Greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, sliced egg, cheddar cheese, diced ham and topped with a sliced crispy chicken fillet - with choice of dressing.
Comfort Classics
Brisket Mac & Cheese
Tender beef brisket atop rich white cheddar macaroni and cheese, sprinkled with BBQ seasoning and panko breadcrumbs.
Crispy Chicken Mac'n Cheese
White cheddar macaroni and cheese topped with crispy chicken tenders and toasted panko breadcrumbs.
Tot Bacon Mac & Cheese
Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese with crispy seasoned tater tots topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions.
White Cheddar Mac
Pesto Chicken Mac & Cheese
Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese with pesto and crispy chicken, topped with house-made bruschetta and Parmesan cheese.
Kids Meals
Desserts / Shakes
Brownie
A rich chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and a dollop of whipped cream.
Reese's Peanut Butter Pie
A smooth layer of milk chocolate and peanut butter mousse atop a crunchy cookie crust with a chocolate glaze, peanuts, Reese’s peanut butter cups, whipped cream, and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauces.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae
A large, warm chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.
Shake
Rich, thick and creamy shakes in your choice of vanilla, banana, chocolate or strawberry topped with wipped cream.
Sides
Seasonal Menu
Beer Cheese Dipping Platter
Craft beer cheese dip with a toasted pretzel, seasoned chippers, celery sticks and slices of beer brat for dipping!
Ole Heineke Burger
A toasted pretzel bun stuffed with our classic burger and beer brat with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, signature pickles and spicy brown mustard.
Bison Burger
Naturally lean bison patty on a toasted pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo, muenster cheese, hot pepper bacon jam and rainbow microgreens.
Grilled Chicken Waldorf Salad
Crisp greens with diced celery, walnuts, dried cranberries, red grapes and red onion – topped with sliced apples and grilled chicken. Served with house-made Waldorf dressing.
Hot Honey Chicken + Waffles
Two pearl-sugar waffles topped with crispy chicken breast, drizzled with hot honey sauce and topped with green onions.
Maple Bourbon Bread Pudding
Creamy and custardy maple bourbon bread pudding with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzles and whipped cream.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire, WI 54701