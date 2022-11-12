American
Bars & Lounges
Monk's Bar and Grill Wisconsin Dells
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.
Location
220 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
