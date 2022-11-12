Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Monk's Bar and Grill Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet

220 Broadway

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Appetizers WD

Cheese Curds - Half

Cheese Curds - Half

$8.99

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds served with a side of marinara sauce, ranch dressing or both.

Cheese Curds - Full

Cheese Curds - Full

$12.99

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds served with a side of marinara sauce, ranch dressing or both.

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Boneless chicken wings served with a side of ranch, BBQ, honey mustard, bleu cheese, sweet & sour or hot sauce.

Hot Wings

$12.99

Delicious chicken wings with crisp, spicy breading, fried and served with a side of ranch, bleu cheese or hot sauce.

Nachos & Cheese

$5.49

Crispy tortilla chips served with a side of cheese sauce.

Onion Petals - Half

$7.99

Light and flaky breaded petals served with spicy dipping sauce.

Onion Petals - Full

$11.99

Light and flaky breaded petals served with spicy dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles - Half

$8.99

Battered dill pickle spears served with ranch.

Fried Pickles - Full

$12.99

Battered dill pickle spears served with ranch.

Braided Pretzel

Braided Pretzel

$9.49

Braided pretzel served with three dipping sauces: nacho cheese, brewpub mustard and jalapeno cream cheese.

Burgers WD

Double Burger

$13.99
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.49

Our ‘Original’ Monkburger topped with a slice of melted American cheese. Ask about upgrading to a Premium Wisconsin Cheese.

Double Cheeseburger

$14.99
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.49

Finished with two strips of bacon and American cheese.

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.49

Blackened with our special Cajun seasoning and topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon and drizzled with bleu cheese dressing.

Brisket Burger

$16.49

Smoked brisket, bacon, Gouda cheese, crisp onion petals, lettuce and tomato. Drizzled with sweet BBQ sauce.

Gouda Burger

Gouda Burger

$14.49

Stacked with fresh grilled mushrooms, crisp bacon, smoked Gouda cheese and chipotle sauce.

Jalapeno Cheddar

Jalapeno Cheddar

$14.49

Topped with bacon, jalapenos and Wisconsin cheddar cheese.

Monster Burger

$16.49

Topped with crisp bacon, mushrooms, Wisconsin cheddar and Swiss cheese, pickles and Monk’s own special sauce with lettuce and tomato.

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$13.49

Smothered in grilled mushrooms and real Wisconsin Swiss cheese.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$13.99

It tastes just like a burger, but it’s created from plants. Dress it up or enjoy it plain.

BLK Bean Burger

$13.49

A blend of veggies, black beans, brown rice, onions, corn, red bell peppers and chiles. Topped with lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips and salsa.

Sandwiches/Wraps/Other WD

Philly beef with grilled onion, pepper and mushrooms. Topped with a melted Monterey Jack cheese blend on a toasted hoagie bun.

Brisket Sandwich

$14.49

Smoked brisket, sweet BBQ sauce, Gouda cheese, lettuce and tomato with crispy onion petals.

El Cubano

El Cubano

$14.49

Pulled pork carnitas, sliced ham, Wisconsin Swiss cheese, Monk’s pickles and brown mustard pressed on Cuban bread until golden brown.

Wisconsin Philly Cheesesteak

$14.49

Philly beef with grilled onion, green pepper and mushrooms. Topped with a melted Monterey Jack cheese blend on a toasted hoagie bun.

Monk's Classic Reuben

Monk's Classic Reuben

$14.49

Corned beef with Monk’s sauce, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut served on marble rye bread.

Chicken Tenders Basket

Chicken Tenders Basket

$12.99

Crispy chicken strips served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Two Tacos

Two Tacos

$11.49

Flour tortillas filled with fresh Asian slaw and paired sauce. [Chicken, Pulled Pork or Brisket]

Three Tacos

Three Tacos

$13.49

Flour tortillas filled with fresh Asian slaw and paired sauce. [Chicken, Pulled Pork or Brisket]

Chicken Tender Wrap

Chicken Tender Wrap

$13.49

Chicken tenders, shredded cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing in a tomato-basil tortilla.

Santa Fe Wrap

Santa Fe Wrap

$13.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, guacamole, shredded cheese, red onion, lettuce and tomato in a tomato-basil tortilla.

Salads WD

Garden Salad

$9.49

Mixed greens accompanied by diced onion, black olives, green pepper, tomato and a Monterey Jack cheese blend.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.49

Slices of grilled chicken breast atop a bed of mixed greens garnished with onion, green pepper, black olives, tomato and a Monterey Jack cheese blend.

Monk's Taco Salad

Monk's Taco Salad

$14.49

Seasoned ground beef, onion, black olives, tomato and a Monterey Jack cheese blend atop a bed of fresh lettuce. Finished with tortilla chips and served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Kids Meals WD

K - Hamburger

$7.99

K - Chsburger

$7.99

K - Chx Tenders

$7.99

K - Hot Dog

$7.99

K - Pretzel

$7.99

K - Grilled Chs

$7.99

Sides WD

Applesauce

$1.50

Mandarin Oranges

$1.50

Cookie

$1.00

Fries Half

$2.99

Fries Full

$4.99

Tots Half

$3.99

Tots Full

$5.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Chippers Half

$2.99

Chippers Full

$3.99

Waffle Fries Half

$2.99

Waffle Fries Full

$3.99

Swt Potato Fries - Half

$2.99

Swt Potato Fries - Full

$3.99

Coleslaw

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.

220 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

