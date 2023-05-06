Main picView gallery

KoBa Korean Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

3982 Red Cedar Dr

Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

5pc Tenderloin

$15.00
Dumplings

Dumplings

$9.00

Mono Fried Rice

$14.00

Mono Food

Shared Plates

Bulgogi Nachos

Bulgogi Nachos

$15.00

Kimchi Fries

$14.00
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$6.00
Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00
Spicy Rice Cake

Spicy Rice Cake

$12.99

Secret Sauce Chicken

$12.99

Habanero Mayo

$16.00
Corn Cheese

Corn Cheese

$8.00

Korean Ramen

$15.00

Cheesy Pork Katsu

$18.00
Dumplings

Dumplings

$9.00
Fried Chicken Bun

Fried Chicken Bun

$6.00

Rice Dishes

Mono Fried Rice

$14.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$14.00

Bulgogi Bowl

$19.00

Signature wings

6 Pieces

$12.99

12 Pieces

$24.00

20 Pieces

$38.00

Sandwiches

Bulgogi Sandwich

$17.00
Gochujang Chicken Sandwich

Gochujang Chicken Sandwich

$15.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken

5pc Tenderloin

$15.00

1/2 Pound Popcorn Chicken

$15.00

6pc Drumstick

$15.00

Crispy Wings

$12.00

Dry-Rubbed Chicken

6pc Cheddar Wings

$12.99

1/2lb Cheddar Popcorn Chicken

$16.00

5pc Cheddar Tenderlloin

$16.00

Cheddar Sprinkle Fries

$7.00

Mono Combos

Combo A

$41.00

6pc Crispy Wings 6pc Drumsticks 3pc Tenderloin Popcorn Chicken Cole Slaw, Toast, Fries

Combo B

$42.00

6pc Teriyaki Soy / Hot 3pc Drumstick 3pc Tenderloin Secret Sauce Chicken Cole Slaw, Toast, Fries

Combo C

$45.00

12pc Signature Wings Secret Sauce Chicken Habanero Mayo Cole Slaw, Toast, Fries

Sides

Sauce, Hot & Spicy

$1.50

Sauce, Soy Garlic

$1.50

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Kimchi

$3.00

Pickle

$1.00

Pickled Radish (Daikon)

$2.00

Ranch

$0.50

Rice

$3.00

Veggies

$2.00

No utensils

No utensils

Mochi Donuts

Mochi Donuts

3pc Mochinut

$10.00

1/2 Dozen Mochinut

$18.00

Dozen Mochinut

$34.00

Mochinut Balls

1pc Mochinut Ball

$2.50

5pc Mochinut Ball

$10.00

Mochi Hot Dogs

Rice Hotdogs

Sausage

$3.00

Mozzarella & Sausage

$4.00

Cheddar & Sausage

$4.00

Rice Cake & Sausage

$4.00

Mozzarella

$4.50

Cheddar

$4.50

Mozzarella & Cheddar

$4.50

Rice Cake

$4.50

Rice Cake & Mozzarella

$4.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the chicken and Mochinut

Location

3982 Red Cedar Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hops n Drops - Broomfield
orange starNo Reviews
9579 S University Blvd Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
View restaurantnext
Byblos Express Highlands Ranch - 9385 South Colorado Boulevard unit 105
orange starNo Reviews
9385 South Colorado Boulevard unit 105 Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
View restaurantnext
Casa Caliente - 8800 South Colorado Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
8800 South Colorado Boulevard Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
View restaurantnext
Indulge @ BackCountry - BackCountry
orange starNo Reviews
10989 Sundial Rim Rd Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
View restaurantnext
Postino - Highlands Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
1497 Park Central Drive Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
View restaurantnext
Blue Spruce Brewing - Centennial
orange starNo Reviews
4151 E County Line Rd Unit G Centennial, CO 80122
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Highlands Ranch

Walter's303 Bow Mar - Littleton
orange star4.7 • 4,329
5194 S Lowell Blvd Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
orange star4.3 • 3,175
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100 Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Littleton CO
orange star4.5 • 2,898
2707 West Main Street Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
orange star4.6 • 2,451
2660 E County Line Rd #B Littleton, CO 80126
View restaurantnext
Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery
orange star4.0 • 1,063
2990 Brewery Ln Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
orange star4.0 • 769
10025 West San Juan Way Littleton, CO 80127
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Highlands Ranch
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston