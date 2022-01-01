Ramen
Menya Noodle bar / Belmar
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Mono GoGo! Mono GoGo is a 4th location of Mono Mono, an Express version offering the most popular items on the menu. Feel free to enjoy Korean Fried Chicken with our homemade beers too!
Location
450 S Teller St, Lakewood, CO 80226
Gallery
