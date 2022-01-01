Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Menya Noodle bar / Belmar

review star

No reviews yet

450 S Teller St

Lakewood, CO 80226

Order Again

Popular Items

Seasoned Fries
Gochujang Fried Chicken Sandwich
Wings 6PC

Appetizers

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Dumplings

$9.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.00

Sandwiches

Gochujang Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Signature Wings

Wings 6PC

$11.00

Wings 12PC

$20.00

Wings 20PC

$33.00

Fried Chicken

5PC Tenderloin

$13.00

1/2 LB Popcorn Chicken

$13.00

6PC Drumstick

$13.00

Ban Mari (Half Bird)

$16.00

Sauced Chicken

Secret Sauced Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Poppers

$13.00

Sauce and Veggie

Salsa Spicy Aioli

$0.50

Salsa Ranch

$0.50

Salsa Soy Garlic

$1.50

Salsa Hot & Spicy

$1.50

Salsa Teriyaki Soy

$1.50

Salsa Teriyaki Hot

$1.50

Salsa Secret Mild

$1.50

Salsa Secret Spicy

$1.50

Veggie Sticks

$2.00

Radish

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Mono GoGo! Mono GoGo is a 4th location of Mono Mono, an Express version offering the most popular items on the menu. Feel free to enjoy Korean Fried Chicken with our homemade beers too!

Website

Location

450 S Teller St, Lakewood, CO 80226

Directions

Gallery
Menya #6 image
Main pic

Map
