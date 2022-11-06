Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Burgers
Chicken

Mono Mono 2 Mono Mono 2

review star

No reviews yet

9719 West Coal Mine Avenue

Ken Caryl, CO 80123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small plates

Bulgogi Nachos

$14.00

Chips loaded with Bulgogi, kimchi, jalapeños, onion, green onion, cheddar mustard dressing with homemade aioli sauce

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Cajun seasoned fries topped with cilantro

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Lightly toasted shishito peppers, seasoned with Cotija cheese and cilantro. Underrated favorite, pairs perfectly with beer or soju

Cjun Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, onions, cherry tomatoes, cheese and fried chicken with choice of dressing. (Ranch, House "cajun", Honey Mustard, Vinaigrette

Corn Cheese

$8.00

Buttered corn with mozzarella & cilantro. Perfect for your social media cheese pull!

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Bulgogi Platter

$16.00

Kimchi Fries

$12.00

Fries topped with kimchi, scallions, bulgogi, cotija & Parmesan Cheese with homemade aioli sauce

Spicy Rice Cake

$11.00

Condensed rice cakes served simmering in a spicy Gochujang chili sauce. Add Mozzarella $3

Dumplings

$9.00

Deep fried homemade pork & veggie dumplings

fried Chicken Bun

$6.00

Fried chicken, slaw, cucumber with hoisin sauce on bao bun

Kimchi Pasta

$12.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.00

Rice Dishes

Mono Fried Rice

$14.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$14.00

Bulgogi Bowl

$17.00

Sandwiches

Bulgogi Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated thinly sliced ribeye, grilled onions, veggies, pickles, jalapeños & American Cheese

Gochujang Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Chicken breast with Korean sweet chili sauce & slaw

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken tenderloin tossed in soy garlic sauce with slaw

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Chicken tenderloin with seasoned batter with slaw

Wings

Signature Wings

$11.00+

Crispy Wings

$11.00+

Chicken

Secret Sauce chicken

$14.00

Chicken Poppers

$13.00

Soy Dippings Sauce on the Side

Tenderloin

$13.00

5 pcs

Popcorn Chicken

$13.00

Homemade Aioli Dipping Sauce on the Side

Drumsticks

$13.00

6pc

Ban mari

$16.00

Mono Combo

Combo A

Combo A

$39.00

6pc Crispy Wings 3pc Drumsticks 3pc Tenderloin Popcorn with Fries, Toast, Cole Slaw

Combo B

Combo B

$39.00

6pc Teriyaki Soy 3pc Drumsticks 3pc Tenderloin Secret Sauce Chicken Fries, Toast, Cole Slaw

Combo C

Combo C

$43.00

6pc Teriyaki Soy 6pc Wing Secret Sauce Chicken Chicken Poppers Fries, Toast, Cole Slaw

Sides

Kimchi

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Pickled Daikon

$2.00

Rice

$3.00

Extra

Hot & Spicy

$1.50

Soy Garlic

$1.50

Teriyaki Soy

$1.50

Teriyaki Hot

$1.50

Secret Sauce

$1.50

Texas Toast (2pcs)

$2.50

Soju

Original

$11.00

Flavored Soju

$12.00

Soju Bomb

$5.00

Soju Shot

$3.00

Infused Soju Shot

$10.00

Draft Beer

VooDoo IPA 16oz

$6.00

Sapporo 16oz

$5.00

Fat Tire 16oz

$5.00

Coors Light 16oz

$4.00

Modelo 16oz

$5.00

Blue Moon 16oz

$5.00

Summer Ale 16oz

$6.00

Juicy Haze

$7.00

Angry orchard

$6.00

Mono Lager

$7.00

Mono Hazy

$8.00

4 x Hazy

$25.00

4 x Lager

$24.00

Bottled Beer

Imported beer

$8.00

Gin

Hendrick's Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray London Dry Gin

$7.00

Bombay sapphire

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi Black Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Casamigos Mezcal Joven

$14.00

Casamigos Tequila Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Jose Cuervo Especial Gold

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Xicaru Silver Mezcal

$11.00

Vodka

Absolut Vodka

$6.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$10.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka

$8.00

Whiskey/ Scotch/ Bourbon

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Chivas Regal 12yr Single Malt Scotch

$7.00

Dewars White Label Blended Scotch

$6.00

Glenivet 12yr Single Malt Scotch

$9.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Jim Beam KY Straight Bourbon

$7.00

Knob Creek KY Strght Bourbon

$11.00

Maker's Mark KY Strght Bourbon

$11.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Cocktail/Drink special

Winter melon Margarita

$11.00

Seoul Sunset

$11.00

Ginger Zinger

$13.00

Passionfruit Pleasure

$13.00

Forbidden fruit

$11.00

Drink of the month

$12.00

Drink of the month 2

$14.00

Top shelf margarita

$11.00

Old fashioned

$8.00

Top shelf old fashioned

$11.00

Long Island iced tea

$10.00

Top shelf Long Island iced tea

$15.00

Liqueurs/Shots

Midori

$8.00

Jägermeister

$6.00

Baileys

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Chambord

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Happy hour

Soju shot

$1.00

PBR

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9719 West Coal Mine Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80123

Directions

Gallery
Mono Mono 2 image
Mono Mono 2 image
Mono Mono 2 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Iwayama Sushi - 5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C
orange star4.6 • 710
5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C Littleton, CO 80127
View restaurantnext
Lake House Kitchen + Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
8026 W. BOWLES Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
TJ's Sports Bar - Lakewood, CO
orange starNo Reviews
7893 W Jewell Ave Lakewood, CO 80232
View restaurantnext
Chop Shop - SOBO Englewood
orange starNo Reviews
3150 South Broadway Englewood, CO 80113
View restaurantnext
Cubs Q
orange star4.6 • 391
6955 S York St Ste 422 Centennial, CO 80122
View restaurantnext
AJ's Pit Bar B Q - Denver
orange starNo Reviews
2180 S Delaware Denver, CO 80223
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ken Caryl

Walter's303 Bow Mar - Littleton
orange star4.7 • 4,329
5194 S Lowell Blvd Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
orange star4.3 • 3,175
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100 Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Littleton CO
orange star4.5 • 2,898
2707 West Main Street Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
orange star4.6 • 2,451
2660 E County Line Rd #B Littleton, CO 80126
View restaurantnext
Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery
orange star4.0 • 1,063
2990 Brewery Ln Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
orange star4.0 • 769
10025 West San Juan Way Littleton, CO 80127
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ken Caryl
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston