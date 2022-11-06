Korean
Burgers
Chicken
Mono Mono 2 Mono Mono 2
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9719 West Coal Mine Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80123
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Iwayama Sushi - 5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C
4.6 • 710
5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C Littleton, CO 80127
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ken Caryl
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
4.3 • 3,175
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100 Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurant
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
4.6 • 2,451
2660 E County Line Rd #B Littleton, CO 80126
View restaurant
More near Ken Caryl