Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Monocacy Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

1781 North Market Street

Frederick, MD 21701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Blank Slate Series #93 - Brewtiful Lager

Crowler Brewtiful Lager

$9.00

Growler Fill Brewtiful Lager

$14.00

4- pack Brewtiful Lager

$12.00

Case Brewtiful

$45.00

Cherry Little Christmas

5oz Cherry Little Christmas

$3.00

10oz Cherry Little Christmas

$6.50

Crowler Cherry Little Christmas

$11.00

Growler Cherry Little Christmas

$17.00

NEW Stanley Growler Cherry Little Christmas

$3.00

Ghost of the Ice Cream Man

5oz Ghost

$3.00

16oz Ghost

$6.50

Crowler Ghost

$12.00

Growler Ghost

$17.00

4pack Ghost

$15.00

NEW Stanley Growler Ghost

$2.00

Glucksbier

5oz Glucksbier

$2.75

16oz Glucksbier

$6.00

Crowler Glucksbier

$10.00

Growler Glucksbier

$17.00

NEW Stanley Growler Glucksbier

$2.00

Hello, Mischief

5oz Hello, Mischief

$3.00

16oz Hello, Mischief

$6.50

Crowler Hello, Mischief

$12.00

Growler Hello, Mischief

$17.00

4pack Hello, Mischief

$15.00

NEW Stanley Growler Hello, Mischief

$2.00

1/6 Hello, Mischief

$150.00

I'm A Banana

5oz I'm A Banana

$3.50

10oz I'm A Banana

$7.00

Crowler I'm A Banana

$14.00

Growler I'm A Banana

$19.00

NEW Stanley Growler I'm A Banana

$2.50

MBC Kolsch

5oz Kolsch

$3.00

16oz Kolsch

$6.50

Crowler Kolsch

$12.00

Growler Kolsch

$17.00

4pack Kolsch

$15.00

NEW Stanley Growler Kolsch

$1.00

1/6 Kolsch

$150.00

Open Secret

5oz Open Secret

$2.75

16oz Open Secret

$6.00

Crowler Open Secret

$10.00

Growler Open Secret

$17.00

NEW Stanley Growler Open Secret

$2.00

Overwinter

5oz Overwinter

$3.50

10oz Overwinter

$7.00

Crowler Overwinter

$11.00

Growler Overwinter

$19.00

NEW Stanley Growler Overwinter

$3.00

Radiance

5oz Radiance

$3.00

10oz Radiance

$6.50

Crowler Radiance

$12.00

Growler Radiance

$17.00

NEW Stanley Growler Radiance

$3.00

Riot Rye

6-Pack Riot Rye

$10.00

Case Riot Rye

$35.00

Runnin' on MD

5oz Runnin' on MD

$3.50

16oz Runnin' on MD

$7.00

Crowler Runnin' on MD

$14.00

Growler Runnin' on MD

$19.00

4pack Runnin' on MD

$15.00

NEW Stanley Growler Runnin' on MD

$2.50

Sunlit Wit

16oz Can Pour Sunlit Wit

$3.00

4pack Sunlit Wit

$15.00

West Coast IPA

4pack West Coast

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Quality beer. It's in our nature.

Website

Location

1781 North Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Directions

Gallery
Monocacy Brewing Co. image
Monocacy Brewing Co. image
Monocacy Brewing Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brewer's Alley
orange star3.8 • 1,346
124 N Market St FREDERICK, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Brewer's on the Green
orange star3.8 • 1,346
124 N Market St FREDERICK, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Black Hoof Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
11 S King Street Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Lone Oak Farm Brewing Co.
orange star4.9 • 346
5000 Olney Laytonsville rd. Olney, MD 20832
View restaurantnext
Adroit Theory Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
404 Browning Ct,Unit C Purcellville, VA 20132
View restaurantnext
Appalachian Brewing Co. Gettysburg Battlefield
orange starNo Reviews
259 Steinwehr Avenue Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Frederick

The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
orange star4.7 • 3,705
50 Carroll Creek Way Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
orange star4.5 • 3,241
210 N Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Coal Fire Frederick
orange star4.6 • 3,111
7820 Wormans Mill Rd Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 2,422
5205 Presidents Ct Frederick, MD 21703
View restaurantnext
Firestone's Culinary Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,581
105 NORTH MARKET STREET Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,467
5854 Urbana Pike Frederick, MD 21704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Frederick
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Damascus
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Hagerstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Sykesville
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston