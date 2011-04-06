Restaurant header imageView gallery
Monon Food Co Broad Ripple

6420 Cornell Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Snacks

Chips and Dips (1)

$7.00

Chips and Dips (2)

$10.00

Dips

$3.00

Basket Of Chips

$2.00

Veggie Tacos

The Hippie Taco

$9.00

Spicy Bella Taco

$9.00

Crispy Tofu Taco

$9.00

Chicken Tacos

Street Style Taco

$10.00

Buffalo Taco

$10.00

Sweet N Spicy

$10.00

Pork Tacos

Carnitas Taco

$10.00

MoFoCo Taco

$10.00

Pork Belly Taco

$10.00

Beef Tacos

American Taco

$10.00

Black N Bleu Taco

$10.00

Nutty Steak Taco

$10.00

Seafood Tacos

T's Chipotle Taco

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Taco

$10.00

Blackened Shrimp Taco

$10.00

Hawaiian Taco

$10.00

Single Taco

One Hippie Taco

$4.50

One Spicy Bella Taco

$4.50

One Crispy Tofu taco

$4.50

One Street Style Taco

$5.00

One Buffalo Taco

$5.00

One Sweet N Spicy Taco

$5.00

One Carnitas Taco

$5.00

One MoFoCo Taco

$5.00

One Pork Belly Taco

$5.00

One American Taco

$5.00

One Black N Bleu Taco

$5.00

One Nutty Steak Taco

$5.00

One T's Chipotle Taco

$5.00

One Smoked Salmon Taco

$5.00

One Blackened Shrimp Taco

$5.00

One Hawaiian Taco

$5.00

Mac N Cheese Bowls

Queso De Cabra Mac

$12.00

The Ultimate Mac

$12.00

Plain Jane Mac

$12.00

Smoked Gouda and Pork Belly Mac

$12.00

Sriracha Bourbon BBQ Pork Mac

$12.00

Spicy Steak Mac

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$12.00

1/2 Mac W/ Side

$8.00

Sandwiches

Smoked BBQ Pork

$11.00

Chicken Club Wrap

$11.00

Salmon Wrap

$11.00

Burrito

$11.00

Meatloaf Sliders

$11.00

Burgers

The Garden

$10.00

All American

$10.00

It So Gouda

$10.00

The Billy Goat

$10.00

BarnYard

$10.00

Southwest

$10.00

Salads

Smoked Salmon with Asparagus

$12.00

Monon Apple

$12.00

Chicken Cobb

$12.00

Greek Garden

$12.00

Extras

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.00

Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Sam's Apple Slaw

$3.00

1/2 Plain Jane

$4.00

Tiny House

$3.00

Veggie Chili

$3.00

Side Chips & 2oz Salsa

$3.00

Side Chips & 2oz Guac

$4.00

Side Chips And 2oz Queso

$3.00

Basil Aioli

$0.50

1/2 Mac

$6.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Kids Mini Cheese Burger

$5.50

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Chicken Taco

$5.50

Kids Beef Taco

$5.50

Sweet Finish

Stout Chocolate Brownie

$5.00

Tam’s Carrot Cupcake

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Savannah's Dessert

$6.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.00

Cheese Cake

$3.00

Taco Tuesday

The Hippie Taco

$9.00

Spicy Bella Taco

$9.00

Crispy Tofu Taco

$9.00

Street Style Taco

$10.00

Curried Taco

$100.00

Buffalo Taco

$10.00

Carnitas Taco

$10.00

MoFoCo Taco

$10.00

Pork Belly Taco

$10.00

American Taco

$10.00

Black N Bleu Taco

$10.00

Nutty Steak Taco

$10.00

T's Chipotle Taco

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Taco

$10.00

Blackened Shrimp Taco

$10.00

Crab Cake Taco

$100.00

Daily Special

$8 Special

$8.00

$10 Special

$10.00

Taco And Side

$9.00

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Soup And Taco

$8.00

$12 Special

$12.00

$2 Corona

$2 Corona

$2.00

Beer

Altech

$5.50

Bell’s

$4.50

Boulevard

$5.50

Breckenridge

$4.50

Cider (Gluten Free)

$4.50

Founders

$4.50

Goose Island

$4.50

Left Hand

$4.50

New Belgium

$4.50

North Coast

$5.25

Sierra Nevada

$4.50

Sun King

$4.50

Upland

$4.50

Victory

$4.50

Three Floyd’s

$6.00

Dogfish Head

$5.25

Lagunitas

$4.50

New Holland Mad Hatter

$4.50

Fountain Square

$4.50

Quaff On

$4.50

Omission

$4.50

New Holland Dragons Milk

$7.00

Tax Man

$4.50

Indiana City

$4.50

Tall Grass

$5.00

Carsons

$5.00

Hopslam

$6.50

Neapolitan Milk

$4.50

NA

$4.00

Dehstil

$4.50

Oskar

$4.50

Flat 12

$4.50

Urban Chestnut

$6.00

Rogue

$4.50

Bier

$4.50

10barrel

$4.00

Amstel Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Buswiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Rolling Rock

$3.50

PBR

$2.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

PBR Bucket

$12.00

Domestic Bucket

$18.00

Import Bucket

$21.00

Microbrew Bucket

$24.00

Wine

Moscato Glass

$8.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$7.00

Riesling Glass

$9.00

Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

Mumm Napa Brut Sparkling Glass

$5.00

Moscato Bottle

$32.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$28.00

Reisling Bottle

$36.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

Rose Bottle

$24.00

Chianti

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Merlot

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Malbec

$6.00

Red Blend

$9.00

Zinfandel

$7.00

Chianti Bottle

$24.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$36.00

Merlot Bottle

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$24.00

Malbec Bottle

$24.00

Red Blend Bottle

$36.00

Zinfandel Bottle

$28.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi Product

$2.00

Coke Product Can

$1.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Chai Iced Tea

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Hot Choco

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

T-Shirts

SM T-Shirt

$13.00

MD T-Shirt

$13.00

LG T-Shirt

$13.00

XL T-Shirt

$13.00

XXL T-Shirt

$13.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6420 Cornell Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Directions

Gallery
Monon Food Co image
Monon Food Co image

